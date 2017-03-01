₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,172 members, 3,428,851 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 11:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner (11688 Views)
Zahra And Ahmed Indimi At Rahma's 40th Birthday (Photo) / Mohammed Babangida Drags Rahma To Sharia Court / Aisha Buhari Throws Buhari A Birthday Dinner At The State House (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by olayinka807: 7:33am
Rahma, daughter of Nigerian Billionaire Oil Mogul, Mohammed Indimi, celebrated her 40th birthday by hosting a private dinner for her family and friends in Abuja on Sunday. Happy Birthday to her! See photos below
Source - http://www.9janewsarena.com/2017/03/first-photos-from-rahma-indimis-40th.html
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by olayinka807: 7:33am
MONEY SPEAKING!!!!! SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THE STAR STUDDED BIRTHDAY PARTY @@@
http://www.9janewsarena.com/2017/03/first-photos-from-rahma-indimis-40th.html
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by olayinka807: 7:34am
more
MONEY SPEAKING!!!!! SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THE STAR STUDDED BIRTHDAY PARTY @@@
http://www.9janewsarena.com/2017/03/first-photos-from-rahma-indimis-40th.html
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by grayht(m): 9:17am
Who she epp
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by veekid(m): 10:29am
who is she? Here in Burundi we don't know her? Is she a cucumberian?
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by Goldenheart(m): 10:30am
olobe
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by Hades2016(m): 10:30am
Continue na ur papa money .....
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by helphelp: 10:31am
Happy Birthday to you.
Remember to wish me mine as well...
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by abbaapple(m): 10:31am
wow! @ 40 still Luking young, second to comment!
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by UncleJudax(m): 10:31am
grayht:Hahahaha. She still dope though.@40
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by XaviDayo: 10:31am
Abeg, did the birthday reduce dollar rate?Iranu dey smell
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by Qmerit(m): 10:31am
Ok, so what do we do now? If she's a nairalander is a differ case.
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by Jay542(m): 10:31am
K
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by chinex276(m): 10:32am
northerners be chopping fresh fresh punna anyhow
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by botad(m): 10:32am
She left Babangida's family, get a space at Indimi's family....probably looking ahead towards Dangotes family in the nearest future!
My thought though!
HAPPY birthday ma.
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by AngelicBeing: 10:34am
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by burkingx(f): 10:34am
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by chubbygal(f): 10:35am
A husband and wife are trying to set up a new password for their computer. The husband puts, "Mypenis," and the wife falls on the ground laughing because on the screen it says, "Error. Not long enough."
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by michael142(m): 10:35am
abbaapple:
Eyah, second to comment for dream
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by princessayesha(f): 10:35am
Matan Arewa kenan...forever young happy birthday Rahma
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by odimbannamdi(m): 10:35am
She looks 32!
Money dey work!
CHeck out my profile for lovely men loafers
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by hdrama: 10:36am
Big men doing big things
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by princessayesha(f): 10:36am
botad:Really? She got space in her own father's house?
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by Tswata1992: 10:37am
I dey celebrate birthday too ,make wuna follow me celebrate ,even as I no get 30 billion for account... Heheheheheh
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by jswas: 10:38am
abeg come and marry me, I go show u love, I fit even dey cook and wash plates
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by Araoluwa005(m): 10:41am
botad:pls read well
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by Wishaky(f): 10:42am
Seen....... Next patient pleaseee, no money, no salary but dem stil dey get belle like wat I don't knw.
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by burkingx(f): 10:45am
botad:. ....Mumu !!! She be Indimi's First Daughter
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by DIKEnaWAR: 11:01am
Aboki people sef. Where is the groove here? See people turning up in their sleeping tunic.
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by mickeymimi: 11:01am
y is she ex??
|Re: Photos From Rahma Indimi's 40th Birthday Dinner by charlsforyou: 11:20am
Yesterday's win was big. For today's sure 100% fixed 180 odds with no chance of losing, see images below.
AIT Television On The Brink Of Crumbling / Amaechi Vs Akpabio Or If You Like APC Vs PDP (pic) / Edo 2016: APGA Wants Election Postponed again As Labour Candidate Laments
Viewing this topic: sunite1, opal4real(m), malware, NaWetinDey(m), wobia007, Jomodupri(m), Barcansta(m), Suzzytee05(f), Ayofaks(f), SOSPITAS, mrnigerdelta, sacredhearts, devour129(m), Ozugbo(m), sharpboyus(m), dwanltd, ireneidiva(f), ngolokante(m), lekenzie and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6