Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by ovokooo: 9:15am
The body of Solomon Edward Daloba, who was doing his youth service in Jos, Plateau State, has been murdered as his body was found in a refuse dump. The NYSC member was a Computer Science graduate of Bingham University.

Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Obaladerin2(m): 9:27am
Rip
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by axeman2(m): 9:28am
the guy must be a cultist. NO RIP

4 Likes

Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Mhizkel(f): 9:29am
Awwww cry
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Mhizkel(f): 9:31am
axeman2:
the guy must be a cultist. NO RIP
Sorry to say this, You lack common sense.

As if your "Rip" would bring him back. Mtcheewww undecided

46 Likes

Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Judasjudas(m): 9:45am
axeman2:
the guy must be a cultist. NO RIP
your fellow cultist u mean ryt ?
judging from ur nick ..


..guess u expecting same end some day ..

44 Likes 1 Share

Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by cummando(m): 10:14am
Rip crew..,. Get in here !!!!





As if the dead can login to nairaland and give likes for the rip angry
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by prosperous25(m): 10:53am
Why wont dis government scrap out dis programm already........ Was speaking to a friend, n it just occured to me dat u barely she an hausa corper posted out side their region

3 Likes

Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by dhardline(m): 10:54am
This country Don tire me cry cry cry
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by datopaper(m): 10:54am
R
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Zaheertyler(m): 10:55am
so sad... lemme not talk b4 they ban me again.. RIP
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Phiniter(m): 10:55am
axeman2:
the guy must be a cultist. NO RIP

1 Like

Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by M17CXi: 10:55am
Hope its not WOMAN related issue



Rip

2 Likes

Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by amiablesystems: 10:55am
sori but is Bingham university supposed to sound like that popular one in Pawadise
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by jamalchance(m): 10:55am
biko na him soul dem wan marder b4?
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by PenisCaP: 10:55am
Say no to cultism!!..cultism is bad but guys wont listen.


R.i.p

1 Like

Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by otokpamike(m): 10:56am
RIP
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by FemiFimile: 10:56am
HausaFulani are number one suspect. No2 are cultist. No3 is the police. These three are worst than thieves and armed robbers. Beside, which property and money those he have?

1 Like

Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by carzola(m): 10:56am
I'm speechless
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:56am
painful
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by FriendNG: 10:56am
FemiFimile:
HausaFulani are number one suspect. No2 are cultist. No3 is the police. These three are worst than thieves and armed robbers. Beside, which propertt and money those he have?

And your father should be number zero suspect @bolded

1 Like

Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by myfantasies(f): 10:56am
axeman2:
the guy must be a cultist. NO RIP

Wen ur death is announced on nairaland i won't type RIP

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by ibroh22(m): 10:57am
RIP fellow corps member
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Beckham14: 10:57am
.
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Beckham14: 10:57am
axeman2:
the guy must be a cultist. NO RIP
.
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by yanabasee(m): 10:57am
just when he obeyed the clarion call...

NYSC should be scrapped.....
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 10:57am
Ok
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Mouthgag: 10:57am
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Pavore9: 10:58am
Sad, imagining what his family is going through now.
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Lusola15: 10:58am
When you cut down youths in their prime, wonder who will become the leaders of tomorrow
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by M17CXi: 10:58am
myfantasies:


Wen ur death is announced on nairaland i won't type RIP


Lol
Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 10:58am
RIP Corper. After millions spent in University this is what the parent gets, May God grant the family fortitude to bear this loss

1 Like

