|Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by ovokooo: 9:15am
The body of Solomon Edward Daloba, who was doing his youth service in Jos, Plateau State, has been murdered as his body was found in a refuse dump. The NYSC member was a Computer Science graduate of Bingham University.
http://ovoko.com.ng/murdered-youth-corper-found-refuse-dump-graphic-image/
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Obaladerin2(m): 9:27am
Rip
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by axeman2(m): 9:28am
the guy must be a cultist. NO RIP
4 Likes
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Mhizkel(f): 9:29am
Awwww
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Mhizkel(f): 9:31am
axeman2:Sorry to say this, You lack common sense.
As if your "Rip" would bring him back. Mtcheewww
46 Likes
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Judasjudas(m): 9:45am
axeman2:your fellow cultist u mean ryt ?
judging from ur nick ..
..guess u expecting same end some day ..
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by cummando(m): 10:14am
Rip crew..,. Get in here !!!!
As if the dead can login to nairaland and give likes for the rip
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by prosperous25(m): 10:53am
Why wont dis government scrap out dis programm already........ Was speaking to a friend, n it just occured to me dat u barely she an hausa corper posted out side their region
3 Likes
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by dhardline(m): 10:54am
This country Don tire me
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by datopaper(m): 10:54am
R
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Zaheertyler(m): 10:55am
so sad... lemme not talk b4 they ban me again.. RIP
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Phiniter(m): 10:55am
axeman2:
1 Like
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by M17CXi: 10:55am
Hope its not WOMAN related issue
Rip
2 Likes
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by amiablesystems: 10:55am
sori but is Bingham university supposed to sound like that popular one in Pawadise
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by jamalchance(m): 10:55am
biko na him soul dem wan marder b4?
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by PenisCaP: 10:55am
Say no to cultism!!..cultism is bad but guys wont listen.
R.i.p
1 Like
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by otokpamike(m): 10:56am
RIP
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by FemiFimile: 10:56am
HausaFulani are number one suspect. No2 are cultist. No3 is the police. These three are worst than thieves and armed robbers. Beside, which property and money those he have?
1 Like
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by carzola(m): 10:56am
I'm speechless
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:56am
painful
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by FriendNG: 10:56am
FemiFimile:
And your father should be number zero suspect @bolded
1 Like
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by myfantasies(f): 10:56am
axeman2:
Wen ur death is announced on nairaland i won't type RIP
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by ibroh22(m): 10:57am
RIP fellow corps member
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Beckham14: 10:57am
.
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Beckham14: 10:57am
axeman2:.
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by yanabasee(m): 10:57am
just when he obeyed the clarion call...
NYSC should be scrapped.....
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 10:57am
Ok
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Mouthgag: 10:57am
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Pavore9: 10:58am
Sad, imagining what his family is going through now.
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by Lusola15: 10:58am
When you cut down youths in their prime, wonder who will become the leaders of tomorrow
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by M17CXi: 10:58am
myfantasies:
Lol
|Re: Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 10:58am
RIP Corper. After millions spent in University this is what the parent gets, May God grant the family fortitude to bear this loss
1 Like
