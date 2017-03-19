Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Youth Corper Murdered In Jos, Plateau State (Graphic Photos) (8018 Views)

Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) / Mother Of A Set Of Triplet Murdered In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) / 60-Year-Old Man Stole A Car In Jos, Plateau State - See What Happened To Him (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://ovoko.com.ng/murdered-youth-corper-found-refuse-dump-graphic-image/ The body of Solomon Edward Daloba, who was doing his youth service in Jos, Plateau State, has been murdered as his body was found in a refuse dump. The NYSC member was a Computer Science graduate of Bingham University.

Rip

the guy must be a cultist. NO RIP 4 Likes

Awwww

axeman2:

the guy must be a cultist. NO RIP Sorry to say this, You lack common sense.



As if your "Rip" would bring him back. Mtcheewww Sorry to say this, You lack common sense.As if your "Rip" would bring him back. Mtcheewww 46 Likes

axeman2:

the guy must be a cultist. NO RIP your fellow cultist u mean ryt ?

judging from ur nick ..





..guess u expecting same end some day .. your fellow cultist u mean ryt ?judging from ur nick ....guess u expecting same end some day .. 44 Likes 1 Share













As if the dead can login to nairaland and give likes for the rip Rip crew..,. Get in here !!!!As if the dead can login to nairaland and give likes for the rip

Why wont dis government scrap out dis programm already........ Was speaking to a friend, n it just occured to me dat u barely she an hausa corper posted out side their region 3 Likes

This country Don tire me

R

so sad... lemme not talk b4 they ban me again.. RIP

axeman2:

the guy must be a cultist. NO RIP 1 Like

Hope its not WOMAN related issue







Rip 2 Likes

sori but is Bingham university supposed to sound like that popular one in Pawadise

biko na him soul dem wan marder b4?

Say no to cultism!!..cultism is bad but guys wont listen.





R.i.p 1 Like

RIP

HausaFulani are number one suspect. No2 are cultist. No3 is the police. These three are worst than thieves and armed robbers. Beside, which property and money those he have? 1 Like

I'm speechless

painful

FemiFimile:

HausaFulani are number one suspect. No2 are cultist. No3 is the police. These three are worst than thieves and armed robbers. Beside, which propertt and money those he have?

And your father should be number zero suspect @bolded And your father should be number zero suspect @bolded 1 Like

axeman2:

the guy must be a cultist. NO RIP

Wen ur death is announced on nairaland i won't type RIP Wen ur death is announced on nairaland i won't type RIP 2 Likes 1 Share

RIP fellow corps member

.

axeman2:

the guy must be a cultist. NO RIP .

just when he obeyed the clarion call...



NYSC should be scrapped.....

Ok

Sad, imagining what his family is going through now.

When you cut down youths in their prime, wonder who will become the leaders of tomorrow

myfantasies:





Wen ur death is announced on nairaland i won't type RIP





Lol Lol