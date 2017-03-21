₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by Rocketmaster(f): 2:08am
Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has said if the Peoples Democratic Party was a company, he would own 90 per cent of its shares.
https://ynaija.com/i-gave-pdp-n500m-supported-obasanjo-n100m-kalu/
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by mykelmeezy: 3:07am
BMC
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by coolcharm(m): 3:31am
No body sent you to be father Christmas. It was your choice. Live with that and don't complain.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by sholatech(m): 4:54am
Yawns.. you didn't get liver to say ' Obj' instead of 'pdp'? And you left to float your own Party and now you have joined 'APC' which Obj helped to bring to power
4 Likes
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by Esseite: 5:58am
Oh really..... i also gave offering in church.
I choose the church while you did yours with pdp, no one forced us neither do they owe us..
Tinubu has given more to Apc but we dont see him crying for presidency.
If we both go crying then your guess is as good as mine.
6 Likes
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by xxgig: 6:04am
Kalu the cheerful giver
1 Like
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by Bari22(m): 6:24am
never expect something good from PDP, its root is corruption
4 Likes
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by darfay: 6:26am
IPod's again
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by omenkaLives: 6:41am
So what exactly should we do with this information?
1 Like
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by alignacademy(m): 6:57am
omenkaLives:
A little bit of history to spice up your day.
A break from all those "other room" revelations...
6 Likes
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by TPAND: 7:03am
Obasanjo, The popfather of Modern day corruption, we hail thee
2 Likes
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by TheSlyone2(m): 7:05am
How much is N500M that this nigga want to kill himself...
Let him go ask how much PDP gave Dasuki...
Mstchew
3 Likes
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by TimeManager(m): 7:21am
This is exactly the same problem with most igbos. It's either Money or brawn. After all his spendings, he was eventually reduced to a nonentity.
When you are dealing with political stalwarts you have to bring sagacity to the fore and not
stomach infrastructure methodology or mere contribution. Try learn sophistication for once.
Kiss the truth!
1 Like
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by Paradise2015(m): 7:34am
Mumu man after looting Abia dry and forming God father with ur mother. First were is ur wife, 2nd How much did you steal from Abia. I wonder why this Man is still walking free, him and his PDP cohort that put Nigeria in this situation, only God can Judge U and I pray he does it fast even as he has started already.
3 Likes
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by rayblast(m): 8:04am
Where u get d money from? Thief steal am, thieves collect am!!!!!!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by Nbote(m): 8:13am
So how much have u given APC now wey u don port?
1 Like
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by Chiboyz40(m): 8:28am
And PDP gave you the governorship seat you occupied in Abia.
2 Likes
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by jeeqaa7(m): 8:33am
he who dines with the devil should learn to eat with a long spoon.. you decided to eat with your hands .. now you want us to pity you
anumanu
ole
1 Like
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by nada4u0052(f): 8:33am
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by Psyrus(m): 8:33am
So make we boil beans Abi? Abeg who get pin mouth charger?
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by hammedkola(m): 8:34am
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by kenonze(f): 8:34am
Nbote:
In 1998,it means a lot
1 Like
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by ogapatapata24: 8:36am
Meanwhile
Aftermath of the ile-ife crisis...dead bodies of over 100 people being prepared for burial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txLffemMimM
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by Bobdenge: 8:37am
Kali can lie for Nagasaki
1 Like
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by Nbote(m): 8:38am
kenonze:
How much he gave to APC to port is going to mean a whole lot more considering d current exchange rate
1 Like
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by darocha1(m): 8:38am
That is y you wanted to b president
Who are those he even gathered and started bombarding with this take.
Anyways , check !Y DP for Easter PROMO
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by Vickiweezy(m): 8:39am
Why you dey tell us now
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by opius: 8:39am
Stolen money
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by UncleJudax(m): 8:40am
coolcharm:Do you know the billions he made as a PDP governor and God father?
Orji Kalu is a useless man. He started the rot in Abia state.
|Re: I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu by Nellybank(m): 8:40am
What is wrong with this used and dumbed thief. You are one of the problems of this country and God will continue to bless you with enough purnishments. Common gerrarahia meeeen
