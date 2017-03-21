Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu (6001 Views)

I Gave PDP N500m And An Additional N100m To Obasanjo - Orji Uzor Kalu / Saraki, Orji Kalu, Lamido Sanusi, Others Celebrate US Independence In Abuja.pics / Femi Adesina: How Orji Kalu Reacted About My Leaving 'Daily Sun' To Serve Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has said if the Peoples Democratic Party was a company, he would own 90 per cent of its shares.



spoke on Monday in Washington DC, United States of America, during a dinner.



Kalu lamented his treatment by his former party, stating that he should be treated with respect as one of its founding members.







The former governor revealed that he gave the PDP its first N500m and supported the election of former President Olusegun Obasanjo with N100m.



He said the PDP went against him because he opposed Obasanjo’s third term bid and decided to run for Presidency in 2007.



He said, “All of you know that if the PDP were a company, I ought to own 90 per cent of it because in 1998, I gave the party its first N500m. By then, I wasn’t in government. I also gave the presidential candidate, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, over N100m in 1998.



“How many Nigerians would have done that? Yet the same government, the same PDP, took my bank, took my airline, took my oil licence to put me out of business entirely because I proposed that I must run for president in 2007; I also opposed the 3rd term, which they are denying today.”



https://ynaija.com/i-gave-pdp-n500m-supported-obasanjo-n100m-kalu/

BMC

No body sent you to be father Christmas. It was your choice. Live with that and don't complain. 19 Likes 1 Share

Yawns.. you didn't get liver to say ' Obj' instead of 'pdp'? And you left to float your own Party and now you have joined 'APC' which Obj helped to bring to power 4 Likes

Oh really..... i also gave offering in church.



I choose the church while you did yours with pdp, no one forced us neither do they owe us..

Tinubu has given more to Apc but we dont see him crying for presidency.



If we both go crying then your guess is as good as mine. 6 Likes

Kalu the cheerful giver 1 Like

never expect something good from PDP, its root is corruption 4 Likes

IPod's again

So what exactly should we do with this information? 1 Like

omenkaLives:

So what exactly should we do with this information?

A little bit of history to spice up your day.



A break from all those "other room" revelations... A little bit of history to spice up your day.A break from all those "other room" revelations... 6 Likes

Obasanjo, The popfather of Modern day corruption, we hail thee 2 Likes

How much is N500M that this nigga want to kill himself...



Let him go ask how much PDP gave Dasuki...



Mstchew 3 Likes

This is exactly the same problem with most igbos. It's either Money or brawn. After all his spendings, he was eventually reduced to a nonentity.



When you are dealing with political stalwarts you have to bring sagacity to the fore and not

stomach infrastructure methodology or mere contribution. Try learn sophistication for once.

Kiss the truth! 1 Like

Mumu man after looting Abia dry and forming God father with ur mother. First were is ur wife, 2nd How much did you steal from Abia. I wonder why this Man is still walking free, him and his PDP cohort that put Nigeria in this situation, only God can Judge U and I pray he does it fast even as he has started already. 3 Likes

? Thief steal am, thieves collect am!!!!!!!!! Where u get d money from? Thief steal am, thieves collect am!!!!!!!!! 3 Likes

So how much have u given APC now wey u don port? 1 Like

And PDP gave you the governorship seat you occupied in Abia. 2 Likes

he who dines with the devil should learn to eat with a long spoon.. you decided to eat with your hands .. now you want us to pity you

anumanu

ole 1 Like

Rocketmaster:





https://ynaija.com/i-gave-pdp-n500m-supported-obasanjo-n100m-kalu/ nawa oo nawa oo

So make we boil beans Abi? Abeg who get pin mouth charger?

Nbote:

So how much have u given APC now wey u don port?

In 1998,it means a lot In 1998,it means a lot 1 Like





Aftermath of the ile-ife crisis...dead bodies of over 100 people being prepared for burial





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txLffemMimM MeanwhileAftermath of the ile-ife crisis...dead bodies of over 100 people being prepared for burial

Kali can lie for Nagasaki 1 Like

kenonze:





In 1998,it means a lot

How much he gave to APC to port is going to mean a whole lot more considering d current exchange rate How much he gave to APC to port is going to mean a whole lot more considering d current exchange rate 1 Like

That is y you wanted to b president

Who are those he even gathered and started bombarding with this take.



Anyways , check !Y DP for Easter PROMO

Why you dey tell us now

Stolen money

coolcharm:

No body sent you to be father Christmas. It was your choice. Live with that and don't complain. Do you know the billions he made as a PDP governor and God father?



Orji Kalu is a useless man. He started the rot in Abia state. Do you know the billions he made as a PDP governor and God father?Orji Kalu is a useless man. He started the rot in Abia state.