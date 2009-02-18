₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by lalasticlala(m): 9:03am
FLASH: @bukolasaraki's @NGRSenate suddenly tampering with @dino_melaye's profile on its website after SR's expose on Certificate #fraudalert
Source:
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/843990469856190464
See his profile: http://www.nassnig.org/mp/profile/522
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by vizkiz: 9:05am
Let's see how this unfolds. We are watching...
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by chimerase2: 9:06am
This guys Dn mean u ronalDINHO
Ich bin for u
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by SuperS1Panther: 9:07am
The fear of SR is the beginning of wisdom.
The noise maker is hustling to cover his track!!!! Lol.
Kudos once again. That is why people prefer and believe SR more than unpatriotic PDP secessionist and biafrau.d newspaper - Vanguard
Where are the online lapdogs of Saraki and Dino?
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by gbegemaster(m): 9:09am
SuperS1Panther:I disagree with people believing SR more than Vanguard. That's simply not true. SR dey sabi carry false news some times.
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by anonimi: 9:10am
Where is the dullard's certificate
What manner of HYPOCRISY!
Instead of simply producing his certificate, the vision-less man who brought recession upon us got 30 SANs with our tax money and was appealing upandan.
rolchi:
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by Kondomatic(m): 9:10am
But where's Buhari's certificate?
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by ijustdey: 9:11am
let the game begin
Dino have buy market
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by Beckham14: 9:13am
It seems Dino threatened to Impregnate the wife of a top official at SR, hence, the unceasing attacks.
Leave Dino alone please.
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by seunlly(m): 9:14am
Fight against corruption begins with melaye.
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by Chuksonyeike: 9:14am
so sahara reporters will expect Dino who is 43 years old to have obtained hall his certificates in 1970? haba .Rubbish journalism.
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by dre11(m): 9:15am
All the witch-hunt crew should leave this thread alone.......
Most of the senators 'if not all' are crooks and thieves.....
At the fullness of time, your sins will find you and expose your inner secrete
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by anonimi: 9:17am
Kondomatic:
Let us ask the judge whom he bribed through one of his SAN lawyers.
The dullard is the Grand Sheikh of corruption despite his chop & clean mouth modus operandi.
Zero corruption na bojuboju for the Association of ProgreTHIEF Criminals, APC zombies to sing about.
lalasticlala:
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by SuperS1Panther: 9:18am
gbegemaster:
SR's news are almost always 95% correct.
They told Yar Adua was ill.
They told Yar Adua will be flown back in the middle of the night.
They told us Yar Adua was dead.
They exposed all the corrupt practises under Jonathan.
They told us ANPP CPC and AC will likely merge.
They told us APC will present PMB as candidate
They gave us accurate figures of the election
They told us Buhari was ill
They told us Buhari was coming back.
Who believes the secessionist newspaper called Vanguard again? It is the media arm of iPod and we all know that.
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by omenkaLives: 9:19am
lalasticlala:Lmao!
We keep telling them, when SR decide to open your dossier, the best you can do is just keep kwayet instead of forming Randy Orton!
The fact this is being done only gives all the evidence we need to know they (SR) were right after all!
Just a shame.
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by Bigajeff(m): 9:19am
one more glass of coffee pls!
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by gbegemaster(m): 9:20am
SuperS1Panther:Hmmmm
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by anonimi: 9:22am
seunlly:
Why not begin with Alhaji LIE Mohammed
The man who got more money for his propaganda ministry than for our agriculture ministry?
Any wonder we have recession and plenty suicides
Revealed: How Buhari Budgeted N39 billion for Propaganda
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by omenkaLives: 9:23am
dre11:So you do comment on threads.
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by anonimi: 9:25am
SuperS1Panther:
True.
Very true.
They also exposed the JagaBandit as a common drug peddler.
Bola Tinubu's Heroin-Tainted Assets Forfeiture Judgement
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by demolinka(m): 9:26am
Dino will learn the hard way; Never Bleep with the Cabal. Never.
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by omenkaLives: 9:29am
SuperS1Panther:We've always told LiePob yoots there is simply no other credible news source like SR but hate and anger wouldn't let them accept that simply because their exposés on the ineffectual buffoon were just too many back then.
Good thing today is, even when they write against the government, we still show respect for them and don't disregard their reports as lies simply because they are against the government we support.
To this day, after perhaps EFCC, SR is the next best thing to have happened to our country's terms of anticorruption war.
Imagine we only had the likes of trentonline and igberetv to rely on..
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by anonimi: 9:30am
SuperS1Panther:
How can a reasonable person believe that the website would publish 1970 as the same year he got all his educational qualifications
Even a BMC employee on N250k e-warrior wages to confuse his fellow citizens should be sensible a bit na!
Haba!!!
Sahara Reporters and Omoyele Sowore are telling LIES again just like their paymaster- Alhaji LIE Mohammed.
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by omenkaLives: 9:32am
anonimi:Mynd44, isn't what this poster is doing against the rules? Why is he desperately trying to detail the thread posting heavy pictures that have no relationship whatsoever to the thread?
He is blatantly violating RULE 1.
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by anonimi: 9:33am
demolinka:
Thanks for confirming that it is the cabal that is behind all this shenanigans after being EXPOSED in their corrupt ways by Dino.
Does that make you happy
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by TimeManager(m): 9:35am
The worst Senate in the history of this Nation. Bye bye Democracy.
Kiss the truth!
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by SageTravels: 9:37am
He is not the first person we forgery Saga. Its just a matter of some days the whole saga will die natural death
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by ogapatapata24: 9:37am
ok
|Re: Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR by IYANGBALI: 9:37am
I don't see dino surviving this.
