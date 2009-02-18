Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Certificate Scandal: Dino Melaye's Profile Altered By Senate On NASS Website- SR (3000 Views)

Court Order Summons Served On Saraki & Ekweremadu Pasted On NASS Notice Board / PDP Crisis: Pressure Mounts On NASS Lawmakers To Defect En Mass To APC / Saraki Replies APC Leadership On NASS Crisis, Says "My Hands Are Tied"

FLASH: @bukolasaraki's @NGRSenate suddenly tampering with @dino_melaye's profile on its website after SR's expose on Certificate #fraudalert



FLASH: @bukolasaraki's @NGRSenate has altered/changed Senator @dino_melaye's profile on Nass Website after his academic scandal at ABU

SEE



Source:



https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/843990469856190464





See his profile: Source:See his profile: http://www.nassnig.org/mp/profile/522

Let's see how this unfolds. We are watching...







The fear of SR is the beginning of wisdom.



The noise maker is hustling to cover his track!!!! Lol.





Kudos once again. That is why people prefer and believe SR more than unpatriotic PDP secessionist and biafrau.d newspaper - Vanguard



Where are the online lapdogs of Saraki and Dino? 14 Likes

Where are the online lapdogs of Saraki and Dino? I disagree with people believing SR more than Vanguard. That's simply not true. SR dey sabi carry false news some times. I disagree with people believing SR more than Vanguard. That's simply not true. SR dey sabi carry false news some times. 5 Likes



What manner of HYPOCRISY!

Instead of simply producing his certificate, the vision-less man who brought recession upon us got 30 SANs with our tax money and was appealing upandan.



Where is the dullard's certificateWhat manner of HYPOCRISY!Instead of simply producing his certificate, the vision-less man who brought recession upon us 2 Likes

But where's Buhari's certificate? 3 Likes

let the game begin















Dino have buy market 6 Likes 1 Share

It seems Dino threatened to Impregnate the wife of a top official at SR, hence, the unceasing attacks.









Leave Dino alone please. 2 Likes

Fight against corruption begins with melaye. 1 Like

so sahara reporters will expect Dino who is 43 years old to have obtained hall his certificates in 1970? haba .Rubbish journalism. 2 Likes 1 Share

All the witch-hunt crew should leave this thread alone.......













Most of the senators 'if not all' are crooks and thieves.....





At the fullness of time, your sins will find you and expose your inner secrete 3 Likes

one more glass of coffee pls!

Dino will learn the hard way; Never Bleep with the Cabal. Never.

The worst Senate in the history of this Nation. Bye bye Democracy.

