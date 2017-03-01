₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by Amoyinoluwa24: 1:21pm
Senator Dino Melaye arrives Senate Ethics Committee on investigative hearing of his alleged certificate scandal. Also in attendance is the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Ibrahim Garba.
Photos Credits: Sumner Shagari Sambo
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/dino-melaye-abu-vc-arrive-senate-on.html
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by kolafolabi(m): 1:23pm
FTC.. Looking calm
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by Scream(m): 1:25pm
Why is checking of an ordinary certificate requiring all these ceremonies?! We are not serious as a nation! How many sittings did it take Harvard to clarify things when they were mentioned?!
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by Amoyinoluwa24: 1:25pm
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by seunmsg(m): 1:27pm
I hope the VC will clear the air once and for all today. It's a simple matter of confirming whether Dino graduated legitimately from the university or not.
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by dunkem21(m): 1:28pm
Who will emerge Victorious today ..
Click *Like for Dino ..
*Share for SR ..
OK, the *Shares have it ..but,
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by olasarah: 1:29pm
Okay o
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by TheSlyone2(m): 1:30pm
Good move...
But when has it become a crime to graduate with a 3rd class?
Don't we have people without ordinary WEAC Certificate ruling over 173.6 million people...
I think Senate need to summon Bubu's principal for questioning...
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by Amoyinoluwa24: 1:30pm
More Photos
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by CliffordOrji: 1:32pm
We Igbos support Senator Dino Melaye. How I wish Senator Dino Melaye can rule us in Igboland. Infact Senator Dino Melaye must rule us in Igboland in Jesus name. Dino Melaye is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.
Dino Melaye is greater than ojukwu
Dino Melaye is greater than nnamdi azikiwe
Dino Melaye is greater than chinua achebe
Dino Melaye is greater than nnamndi kanu
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by Aregs(m): 1:41pm
All na film jawe
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by opalu: 1:41pm
Okay
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by Moreoffaith(m): 1:41pm
oya...This is the thread i have been waiting for since morning.
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by kingjabz(m): 1:41pm
Egbon is confused
Dino don enter one chance
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by Keneking: 1:41pm
Amazing arrival, VC needs to perform so that more budgetary allocation can go to ABU
UP NORTH
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by SalamRushdie: 1:42pm
you mean the VC had to apply for estacode and travel all the way from Zaria to Abuja with scarce university funds to come tell us if Dino Melaye is a graduate or not.... I swear Nigeria is a very wasteful country
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by maberry(m): 1:42pm
Ghen ghen
Let's find out who the liar is
Dino or Sahara reporters
But all these ceremony is unnecessary though
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by akoko11: 1:42pm
ABU should just clear this matter once and for all.
I am Dino's fan but I strongly believe that he graduated from ABU.
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by Pilar4u(m): 1:42pm
This is serious
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by nairalandfreak: 1:42pm
True invitation
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by sellYourCar: 1:42pm
Hopeless People!
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by Ppresh2017(f): 1:42pm
Good move, but if you need extra income to combat recession see my signature
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by Brownbarbie97(f): 1:42pm
Good.Let them clear the air once and for all
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by sweatlana: 1:43pm
This matter don serious o
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by guy30stainless(m): 1:43pm
Following
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by ElsonMorali: 1:44pm
Why do I have a feeling that this is all a jamboree just to Please the masses and that Nothing will come out of it?
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by daniella04: 1:44pm
Is it only me that noticed he didn't appear with 20 SAN. Toor what do I know self.
|Re: Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) by Saintesquire: 1:44pm
Season two
