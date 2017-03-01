Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye, ABU VC Arrive Senate On Hearing Of Certificate Scandal (PHOTOS) (22500 Views)

Photos Credits: Sumner Shagari Sambo



Source: Senator Dino Melaye arrives Senate Ethics Committee on investigative hearing of his alleged certificate scandal. Also in attendance is the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Ibrahim Garba.Photos Credits: Sumner Shagari SamboSource: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/dino-melaye-abu-vc-arrive-senate-on.html 1 Like 1 Share

FTC.. Looking calm 2 Likes

Why is checking of an ordinary certificate requiring all these ceremonies?! We are not serious as a nation! How many sittings did it take Harvard to clarify things when they were mentioned?! 184 Likes 13 Shares

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 1 Like 2 Shares

I hope the VC will clear the air once and for all today. It's a simple matter of confirming whether Dino graduated legitimately from the university or not. 6 Likes 1 Share





<<< >>><<< Okay o

Good move...



But when has it become a crime to graduate with a 3rd class?



Don't we have people without ordinary WEAC Certificate ruling over 173.6 million people...





I think Senate need to summon Bubu's principal for questioning... 36 Likes 1 Share

More Photos 2 Shares

All na film jawe 2 Likes

Okay

oya...This is the thread i have been waiting for since morning. 1 Like

Egbon is confused



Dino don enter one chance 8 Likes 2 Shares





UP NORTH Amazing arrival, VC needs to perform so that more budgetary allocation can go to ABUUP NORTH 3 Likes

you mean the VC had to apply for estacode and travel all the way from Zaria to Abuja with scarce university funds to come tell us if Dino Melaye is a graduate or not.... I swear Nigeria is a very wasteful country 33 Likes 4 Shares

Ghen ghen

Let's find out who the liar is

Dino or Sahara reporters

But all these ceremony is unnecessary though 4 Likes

ABU should just clear this matter once and for all.

I am Dino's fan but I strongly believe that he graduated from ABU.

This is serious 2 Likes

True invitation

Hopeless People! 1 Like

Good.Let them clear the air once and for all

This matter don serious o 1 Like

Following

Why do I have a feeling that this is all a jamboree just to Please the masses and that Nothing will come out of it? 6 Likes 1 Share

Is it only me that noticed he didn't appear with 20 SAN. Toor what do I know self. 4 Likes 1 Share