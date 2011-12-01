₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,768,069 members, 3,431,589 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 March 2017 at 04:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics (7047 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by LivingHuman: 4:13pm
Nigeria's economy has climbed out of recession, according to world economics.
World Economics is an organisation dedicated to producing financial analysis, insight and data relating to questions of key importance to the world economy.
Information on its website reads;
"March Sales Managers’ Index (SMI) data suggests that the Nigerian economy is starting to grow out of the recession which saw 10 months of consecutive contraction. The Market Growth Index grew to 53.5 in March as the monthly Sales Growth Index edged up to 51.3, its highest value since March 2016. It is too early to speculate if the recovery is built on solid fundamentals for a sustained recovery but the changes reflected are not insubstantial. Price inflation for March, which is tracked by the Prices Charged Index, remained high at 61.3 - and indicative that very high levels of inflation continue. Overall, conditions in Nigeria have improved over the past month and managers are expressing optimism that the economy will continue to grow".
See more below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/breaking-nigerias-economy-is-finally.html
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by Oyind18: 4:13pm
Good news
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by Partaker(m): 4:14pm
Hmmm, how Mr man??
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by softwerk(f): 4:15pm
Rubbish! Just like the polls said Hillary Clinton would defeat Donald Trump?!
I won't believe this poo until a bag of rice is sold for N11000.
Come and beat me
54 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by Aliyeous(m): 4:15pm
All i can see is a graph...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by kaorama(m): 4:15pm
How does it affect the prices of goods and services? Rubbish. And hope this will not warrant blocking of major roads in the cities by hungry looking riffraffs. This is a government of rhapsody of comedy.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by SuperS1Panther: 4:15pm
Good news for patriots praying for Nigeria and bad news for wailers, iPods and children of hatred.
Let the growth begin now after the recovery.
This is a miracle, coming earlier than expected.
God is indeed a Nigerian.
Just watch the children of hatred and doom disputing the report just because it is contrary to their warped prophesy of doom.
12 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by LivingHuman: 4:16pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by Vicboi1(m): 4:16pm
let's watch how it goes
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by stephleena(f): 4:20pm
which kain nonsense be this??when attachment is 1,200as against 850#..mtcheew..only mathematics students go fit understand that nonsense presentation above.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by jpphilips(m): 4:20pm
SuperS1Panther:
Just a week earlier, good all the same, has anyone seen anything from NBS except the subsiding inflation?
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by Zikavirus(m): 4:20pm
Thunder gbagbukwa gy there!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by psucc(m): 4:20pm
Father: Chima, thank God Nigeria is out of recession, take N100 go buy garri
Chima: Thank God today na full ration (comes back, sad and dejected) Papa why do you lie to me?
Father: Please forgive me, the government got me to. I am sorry.
11 Likes
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by madridguy(m): 4:21pm
Alhamdulilahi.
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by LivingHuman: 4:23pm
For proof
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by stonemasonn(m): 4:23pm
Well I'm afraid Bubu's return may send us back to recession
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by TINALETC3(f): 4:26pm
says who ,
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by tspun(m): 4:26pm
Not true,
The unemployment rate has effectively not gone down from where it was at the peak of the recession.
The only reason it's gone technically from may be 10 percent to 8 percent is because so many people are discouraged and are tired of complaining.
They don't live in Nigeria so they can't tell it better than the average Nigerian, you can't say we are out of recession when things are still going up every day.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by adenine02: 4:26pm
yes!!!
Alhadullillah
Praise God!!!
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by Keneking: 4:26pm
Who are they?
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by GreenMavro: 4:26pm
chai this people don chop LIE MOHAMMED LES
We v grown out of reccession naim people dy jump inside lagoon every week
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by feran15(m): 4:26pm
But everything will still be expensive
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by jayAjoku(m): 4:26pm
hmmmmmmmmm this one na talk oo traders go gree drop prices? greedy people
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by ShitHead: 4:26pm
World Economics is different from Nigerian Economics...they should go and sit down.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by DirtyGold: 4:27pm
Only the street can tell if Nigeria is still in recession or not
What's tha business?
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by daycraze: 4:27pm
Oyind18:
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by onosprince(m): 4:27pm
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by owobokiri(m): 4:27pm
The broom wizards are at it again..Graphs cant tell it better than the guy on the street... We wont eat graph and computer generated indices.. Inflation is extremely high, companies are closing down while sacking workers, nobody is employing, productivity is low and the government is bereft of ideas as to how to intervene positively.... So where is the growth? In which sector? Are you guys still determined to lie your way to stardom? How can you people form a broom party of lairs and insist on lying on every issue on the table?
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by slurryeye: 4:27pm
Great news......
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by vickvilles(m): 4:27pm
good news....
today is my birthday nairalanders so please show me some love...
8 Likes
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by MKO4ever(m): 4:27pm
Hope we feel the impact soonest
|Re: Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics by yinkslinks(m): 4:28pm
House Okays N38.8bn Jumbo Allowance For Members (Duplicate) / Nabteb Nov/dec 2011/12 Result Is Officially Out 6o% Mass Failure Recorded / Nice To The Ears,will The Government Be Able To Complete What They Have Started?
Viewing this topic: PLATO1U(m), PASCALSILVA(m), sharpwriter, kcduke(m), Aliyeous(m), donsunny22(m), yankeedude(m), citygarden(m), kingzizzy, Osama10(m), irepnaija4eva(m), Prymestrr(m), tinsel, Tritri, STIdesyns(m), majestic8855, moscow37d(f), Weselion(m), AdesinaOlajide(m), perfectgabby, AifyGod, demolaprof(m), geryque(m), Everblazinggg(f), nonso88(m), adeyoung1(m), Oyinda32(m), LivingHuman, basty, emmasoft(m), tolurx(m), khunz, kixo(m), isaacodo, bisi16(m), Danileinado(m), shuaib91(m), Jamesmatic(m), saintmark88(m), lawalosky, DMeanMan(m), DirtyGold, ayenny02(m), Doyin2, all4Him, martin123, Petdagr8t(m), ovlina, protocol(m), tino22(m), palatable01, grandstar(m), eminikansoso(m), barbiesparkz2(f), Ab4all(m), psychu, LOT111(f), EbukaHades10(m), AHMANI(m), moneytalks86(m), tgmservice, ojuu4u(m), HandymanNG, Ejulafarm, vivlyviv(f), GaniLAb, walexydo, slowie(m), Olukat(m), Southguy, austinvsb1(m), OluOlaLekan(m), mikuz(m), Elfaris(m), yashau(m), eneji50(m), ttmacoy, kannyluv(f), Baeb, Waley23, Ireboya(m), TINALETC3(f), Zaheertyler(m), Xjack04(m), dstranger, HiddenShadow, incredibleace(m), Jeholinkz(m), unite4real, Drummerboy15, signz, EzekielBams(m), Iamvictor(m), phantom(m), ajomarzy, wahles(m), RobbStark, riffson(m), 9jakohai(m) and 191 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17