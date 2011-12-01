Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria's Economy Is Finally Out Of Recession - World Economics (7047 Views)

World Economics is an organisation dedicated to producing financial analysis, insight and data relating to questions of key importance to the world economy.



Information on its website reads;



"March Sales Managers’ Index (SMI) data suggests that the Nigerian economy is starting to grow out of the recession which saw 10 months of consecutive contraction. The Market Growth Index grew to 53.5 in March as the monthly Sales Growth Index edged up to 51.3, its highest value since March 2016. It is too early to speculate if the recovery is built on solid fundamentals for a sustained recovery but the changes reflected are not insubstantial. Price inflation for March, which is tracked by the Prices Charged Index, remained high at 61.3 - and indicative that very high levels of inflation continue. Overall, conditions in Nigeria have improved over the past month and managers are expressing optimism that the economy will continue to grow".



See more below;



Good news 1 Like

Hmmm, how Mr man??





I won't believe this poo until a bag of rice is sold for N11000.



I won't believe this poo until a bag of rice is sold for N11000.

Come and beat me

All i can see is a graph... 9 Likes 1 Share

How does it affect the prices of goods and services? Rubbish. And hope this will not warrant blocking of major roads in the cities by hungry looking riffraffs. This is a government of rhapsody of comedy. 5 Likes 1 Share

Good news for patriots praying for Nigeria and bad news for wailers, iPods and children of hatred.



Let the growth begin now after the recovery.



This is a miracle, coming earlier than expected.



God is indeed a Nigerian.





Just watch the children of hatred and doom disputing the report just because it is contrary to their warped prophesy of doom.

let's watch how it goes

which kain nonsense be this??when attachment is 1,200as against 850#..mtcheew..only mathematics students go fit understand that nonsense presentation above. 5 Likes

SuperS1Panther:

Good news for patriots praying for Nigeria and bad news for wailers, iPods and children of hatred.



Let the growth begin now after the recovery.



This is a miracle, coming earlier than expected.



God is indeed a Nigerian

Just a week earlier, good all the same, has anyone seen anything from NBS except the subsiding inflation?

Thunder gbagbukwa gy there! 2 Likes

Father: Chima, thank God Nigeria is out of recession, take N100 go buy garri

Chima: Thank God today na full ration (comes back, sad and dejected) Papa why do you lie to me?

Father: Please forgive me, the government got me to. I am sorry. 11 Likes

Alhamdulilahi.

For proof

Well I'm afraid Bubu's return may send us back to recession

says who , says who 4 Likes

Not true,



The unemployment rate has effectively not gone down from where it was at the peak of the recession.



The only reason it's gone technically from may be 10 percent to 8 percent is because so many people are discouraged and are tired of complaining.



They don't live in Nigeria so they can't tell it better than the average Nigerian, you can't say we are out of recession when things are still going up every day. 1 Like

Praise God!!! 1 Like

Who are they?





chai this people don chop LIE MOHAMMED LES





We v grown out of reccession naim people dy jump inside lagoon every week

But everything will still be expensive

hmmmmmmmmm this one na talk oo traders go gree drop prices? greedy people

World Economics is different from Nigerian Economics...they should go and sit down. 2 Likes 1 Share

Only the street can tell if Nigeria is still in recession or not



What's tha business?

Oyind18:

Good news

The broom wizards are at it again..Graphs cant tell it better than the guy on the street... We wont eat graph and computer generated indices.. Inflation is extremely high, companies are closing down while sacking workers, nobody is employing, productivity is low and the government is bereft of ideas as to how to intervene positively.... So where is the growth? In which sector? Are you guys still determined to lie your way to stardom? How can you people form a broom party of lairs and insist on lying on every issue on the table?





Great news...... 3 Likes 1 Share

good news....

today is my birthday nairalanders so please show me some love... 8 Likes