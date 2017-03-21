₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by dre11(m): 4:32pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/married-banker-dies-lagos-hotel-sex-romp-lover/
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by izzou(m): 4:32pm
God just wanted to give the wife a fresh start. No need to think much about his infidelity and forgiving him.
She doesn't even have to mourn much. Just fling the wedding ring into the trash can and move on.
I have no RIP to give today.
As for the olosho,make sure you request for a doctor's report from your clients first before any activity.
67 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by buffalowings(m): 4:35pm
hmm
the power of pussy and konji
7 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:35pm
KARMA Is Ain't a MERE BITTCH these days
3 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by SmellingAnus(m): 4:36pm
His dick died In active and meritorious service
65 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by stephleena(f): 4:38pm
strong soldier, died in the battle field..bleeping on earth,and releasing in the deepest part of hell..
24 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by Sugarbear007(m): 4:40pm
*in runtown's voice* And if he follow her go na enjoyment go kill am...
-Walks out licking agidi nd stew flavoured ice cream-
17 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by ZarZar(f): 4:44pm
Lol, what a way to die. I bet the wife is somewhere right now like..
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by Cutehector(m): 4:49pm
Do not commit adultery..
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by jchioma: 4:49pm
Eyahh! Dis one na die and sin no more.
8 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by Ozid(m): 4:56pm
Toor, as some people will say "he died in active service". I wonder what he will tell his creator that he was doing b4 his life was taken.
2 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by Michelle55(f): 4:57pm
the man died in active service nd as 4 d LovePeddler, d witches in ur village jst concluded on ur mata. Rip(rest in prison) to d lady! When we av eligible nd promising young men dat are wiln 2 take a walk wit u,bt ur greed no let u c road sotey na marid man(anoda woman's hubby)u gree follow.i wish u a swt service life in kirikiri.. Mtcheeeeew,abeg next news jawe!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by Young03: 5:02pm
How come nobody has bothered to check her name
NCAN on strike i guess
well, one thing must kill a man
8 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by blessedvisky(m): 5:02pm
That woman's kitty was too strong for him to tame. RIP MR KEN.
MORAL LESSON:
Never bang a woman from that part of the country. The results could be quite catastrophic
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by themonk: 5:04pm
Cutehector:
Am not a religious person but I detest adultery.
2 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by Keneking: 5:04pm
This government sef
- "....workload at his office"
- " ...corpse deposited at the morgue." Isolo general hospital morgue is pathetic
- "The lover, Ebere was then arrested and detained at Ejigbo Police division over his death." Why was she detained? Does DPO want to sample her?
I think NAFDAC and SON should begin to investigate the sexual enhancing drugs everywhere in Lagos ...the state is now a dumping ground for concotions and medicine for long term action on a short term basis
4 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by Ngokafor(f): 5:04pm
...End of an era to an adulterer..onto the next one please
2 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by nairalandfreak: 5:04pm
The wages of PUNA is death
2 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by fufuNegusi(m): 5:05pm
Na who com send the man now
WHICH KAN WAHALA BE THIS
1 Like
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by luckiddean: 5:05pm
Cutehector:
1 Like
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by AntiWailer: 5:05pm
RIP Bro.
When you come next.
Make sure you have your Blood PRESSURE Monitor kit and take your drugs.
Bye..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by divicode: 5:05pm
He is only second to Sanni abacha
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by Vickiweezy(m): 5:05pm
Chai!! Tarnished your reputation and legacy because of punanii. Hope you get a befitting burial. R.I.P
2 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by exlinkleads(f): 5:05pm
oboy
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by Dottore: 5:05pm
Na wao
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by Elnino4ladies: 5:06pm
IPOB again
4 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by SexyNairalander: 5:06pm
booked
he who lives by the sword shall die by the sword
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by talk2saintify(m): 5:06pm
QueenSuccubus:
IS AIN'T
OK
2 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by ROBO1722: 5:06pm
MAY GOD FORGIVE YOU AND ACCEPT YOUR SOUL
2 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by baby124: 5:06pm
I hope his wife is not expected to make arrangements for his dead body. They should lock up the dead body with the girlfriend. Nonsense
3 Likes
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by smartty68(m): 5:06pm
Workload indeed. And then he died while trying to offload it. Kwontinu
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel by Beckham14: 5:06pm
.
