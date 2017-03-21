Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel (34183 Views)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





A woman, Ebere Nwachukwu has been arrested and detained by the Police in Ejigbo, Lagos over the death of her married lover who died on top of her during a sex romp in hotel.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the incident happened Saturday night at a popular hotel located at NNPC junction in Ejigbo.



The deceased simply identified as Ken was a banker with a new generation bank.



He was said to have told his wife that he would not be able to come home that Saturday night due to workload at his office.



His wife believed him while unknowingly the husband has checked in with his lover, Ebere at the hotel for a night of illicit sexual binge.



It was said that the two were on the binge in the hotel room when suddenly Ken collapsed.



Ebere immediately contacted the hotel management who rushed the deceased to the General Hospital, Isolo where doctors certified him death and his corpse deposited at the morgue.



The lover, Ebere was then arrested and detained at Ejigbo Police division over his death.



When our correspondent visited the station, Ebere was seen detained in the cell as our reporter was not allowed to speak to her.



The DPO was also not in the office to comment on the matter.



However, Police source, who confirmed the incident, said they have commenced investigation into the matter as they await the autopsy report to know the real cause of his death.



God just wanted to give the wife a fresh start. No need to think much about his infidelity and forgiving him.



She doesn't even have to mourn much. Just fling the wedding ring into the trash can and move on.



I have no RIP to give today.



As for the olosho,make sure you request for a doctor's report from your clients first before any activity. God just wanted to give the wife a fresh start. No need to think much about his infidelity and forgiving him.She doesn't even have to mourn much. Just fling the wedding ring into the trash can and move on.I have no RIP to give today.As for the olosho,make sure you request for a doctor's report from your clients first before any activity. 67 Likes 5 Shares



the power of pussy and konji hmmthe power of pussy and konji 7 Likes









KARMA Is Ain't a MERE BITTCH these days 3 Likes

His dick died In active and meritorious service 65 Likes 3 Shares

strong soldier, died in the battle field..bleeping on earth,and releasing in the deepest part of hell.. 24 Likes

*in runtown's voice* And if he follow her go na enjoyment go kill am...





-Walks out licking agidi nd stew flavoured ice cream- 17 Likes

Lol, what a way to die. I bet the wife is somewhere right now like.. 16 Likes 1 Share

Do not commit adultery.. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Eyahh! Dis one na die and sin no more. 8 Likes

Toor, as some people will say "he died in active service". I wonder what he will tell his creator that he was doing b4 his life was taken. 2 Likes

the man died in active service nd as 4 d LovePeddler, d witches in ur village jst concluded on ur mata. Rip(rest in prison) to d lady! When we av eligible nd promising young men dat are wiln 2 take a walk wit u,bt ur greed no let u c road sotey na marid man(anoda woman's hubby)u gree follow.i wish u a swt service life in kirikiri.. Mtcheeeeew,abeg next news jawe! 3 Likes 1 Share

How come nobody has bothered to check her name

NCAN on strike i guess



well, one thing must kill a man 8 Likes

That woman's kitty was too strong for him to tame. RIP MR KEN.



MORAL LESSON:

Never bang a woman from that part of the country. The results could be quite catastrophic 8 Likes 1 Share

Cutehector:

Do not commit adultery..

Am not a religious person but I detest adultery. Am not a religious person but I detest adultery. 2 Likes





- "....workload at his office"

- " ...corpse deposited at the morgue." Isolo general hospital morgue is pathetic

- "The lover, Ebere was then arrested and detained at Ejigbo Police division over his death." Why was she detained? Does DPO want to sample her?



I think NAFDAC and SON should begin to investigate the sexual enhancing drugs everywhere in Lagos ...the state is now a dumping ground for concotions and medicine for long term action on a short term basis This government sef- "....workload at his office"- " ...corpse deposited at the morgue." Isolo general hospital morgue is pathetic- "The lover, Ebere was then arrested and detained at Ejigbo Police division over his death." Why was she detained? Does DPO want to sample her?I think NAFDAC and SON should begin to investigate the sexual enhancing drugs everywhere in Lagos ...the state is now a dumping ground for concotions and medicine for long term action on a short term basis 4 Likes

...End of an era to an adulterer..onto the next one please 2 Likes

The wages of PUNA is death 2 Likes

Na who com send the man now







WHICH KAN WAHALA BE THIS 1 Like

Cutehector:

Do not commit adultery.. 1 Like

RIP Bro.



When you come next.



Make sure you have your Blood PRESSURE Monitor kit and take your drugs.



Bye.. 3 Likes 1 Share

He is only second to Sanni abacha

Chai!! Tarnished your reputation and legacy because of punanii. Hope you get a befitting burial. R.I.P 2 Likes

oboy

Na wao

IPOB again 4 Likes

booked







he who lives by the sword shall die by the sword

QueenSuccubus:









KARMA Is Ain't a MERE BITTCH these days

IS AIN'T

OK IS AIN'TOK 2 Likes

MAY GOD FORGIVE YOU AND ACCEPT YOUR SOUL 2 Likes

I hope his wife is not expected to make arrangements for his dead body. They should lock up the dead body with the girlfriend. Nonsense 3 Likes

Workload indeed. And then he died while trying to offload it. Kwontinu 1 Like 2 Shares