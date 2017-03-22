₦airaland Forum

"I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Swahili0(f): 8:18pm On Mar 21
pLs house help me i have feeling for ladies and i dont know what to do

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Amarabae(f): 8:20pm On Mar 21
So what do you want us to do?

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Doxie69: 8:20pm On Mar 21
just this alone?

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Jacksparr0w127: 8:20pm On Mar 21
Congratulations! We bout to fry some beans

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Vectordviper212: 8:22pm On Mar 21
Try hanging out with guy and am sure d male feelings will be felt

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by LeView1(f): 8:22pm On Mar 21
Follow your heart grin

But if you're in 9ja where they lock you up for following your heart then I have no advice to give. I'm sorry you in a land where human rights aren't respected cry

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Swahili0(f): 8:25pm On Mar 21
actualy i love both guys and girls but my love for girls is much

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Swahili0(f): 8:26pm On Mar 21
i just need help dats all
Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Tunami(m): 8:27pm On Mar 21
Swahili0:
i just need help dats all
u need doctor jesus in your life.

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Doxie69: 8:29pm On Mar 21
Swahili0:
i just need help dats all
Follow your lead and try it out with a girl
Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Young03: 8:35pm On Mar 21
u never fork better big n oversabi prick

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Swissheart(f): 8:36pm On Mar 21
So sorry about that. I think you need to see a psychologist. It is more of mental than medical. You really have to work on your perception. Try d.ick more often and see how enjoyable you can find it or even intimacy gadgets if you aren't in a relationship yet. You'll get over it.

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by daewoorazer(m): 8:37pm On Mar 21
Swahili0:
pLs house help me i have feeling for ladies and i dont know what to do

While I'd take this as a very important matter to your heart, you left us a scanty detail to help you with.


What makes you think you are a lesbian?
What kinda feelings are we talking about?
Any personal experience in this regard?

and many more...


In the meanwhile, don't be depressed by the comments here. Life shld be lived happy! Bleep wateva sh1t in it and rock it.. smiley

#Zanga

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by firstking01(m): 8:39pm On Mar 21
Swissheart:
So sorry about that. I think you need to see a psychologist. It is more of mental than medical. You really have to work on your perception. Try d.ick more often and see how enjoyable you can find it or even intimacy gadgets if you aren't in a relationship yet. You'll get over it.
Intimacy gadgets??, where there are free hungry, and desperate dicks at your disposals, smh.

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by zealblinks(m): 8:40pm On Mar 21
Mail me. I would tell you what to do ok.
Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by mazizitonene(m): 8:40pm On Mar 21
your solution is not far fetched......

come with the lady for counseling....

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by naughtyDiana: 8:40pm On Mar 21
well, op, I am bisexual, ain't nothing wrong with you

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by henrydadon(m): 8:41pm On Mar 21
okay..don't panic..

there is a cure for this..

just pm me so we can schedule appointment at
Sheraton hotel..am going to give you good prick..better one..nah you yourself go open another thread for here to testify the change in your life

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Swahili0(f): 8:52pm On Mar 21
Swissheart:
So sorry about that. I think you need to see a psychologist. It is more of mental than medical. You really have to work on your perception. Try d.ick more often and see how enjoyable you can find it or even intimacy gadgets if you aren't in a relationship yet. You'll get over it.

I wish I can but I have not had sex bf

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Swahili0(f): 9:03pm On Mar 21
naughtyDiana:
well, op, I am bisexual, ain't nothing wrong with you

Is easy for u.
Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by naughtyDiana: 9:07pm On Mar 21
Swahili0:

Is easy for u.
maybe

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by comtak: 9:16pm On Mar 21
ma sister, just pray .
Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Alondrah(f): 9:20pm On Mar 21
Go see a Shrink lady if you are so bothered about it smiley
Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by AceDomino(m): 9:21pm On Mar 21
Do this....

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Swahili0(f): 9:21pm On Mar 21
Alondrah:
Go see a Shrink lady if you are so bothered about it smiley


Hmmm
Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Luckylife(m): 9:23pm On Mar 21
I strongly agree with that wise lady that says is a mental issues because God made Adam and wisely reason that man can not stay alone or been attracted by his masculine features which sound abnormal , so HE created woman with appealing qualities to be opposite of man . it absurd for a woman with appealing qualities that are not fake to be attracted by that the same qualities . so don't be deceive by those agents of devil that are encouraging that demonic feels . you are made for higher things guys are not smiling.

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Alondrah(f): 9:25pm On Mar 21
Swahili0:



Hmmm
A psychoanalyst / Physiologist will help you... smiley
Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:37pm On Mar 21
OP=OPONU

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by samuelson06(m): 9:39pm On Mar 21
Swahili0:


I wish I can but I have not had sex bf

Your feelings may not be normal. Anything spectacular happened to you before that should affect your feelings? Got any time a woman molested you or got some bad dream and there you were molested by a woman? How have your dreams been? Do you masturbate at all? Do you watch lesbian porn videos? At what age did this started?

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Swahili0(f): 9:43pm On Mar 21
Luckylife:
I strongly agree with that wise lady that says is a mental issues because God made Adam and wisely reason that man can not stay alone or been attracted by his masculine features which sound abnormal , so HE created woman with appealing qualities to be opposite of man . it absurd for a woman with appealing qualities that are not fake to be attracted by that the same qualities . so don't be deceive by those agents of devil that are encouraging that demonic feels . you are made for higher things guys are not smiling.


I know is bad but I can't help it, do u like beans
Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Swahili0(f): 9:45pm On Mar 21
samuelson06:


Your feelings may not be normal. Anything spectacular happened to you before that should affect your feelings? Got any time a woman molested you or got some bad dream and there you were molested by a woman? How have your dreams been? Do you masturbate at all? Do you watch lesbian porn videos? At what age did this started?

Actually I started having those feeling during my year one in hostel, and I watch lesbians movies not porn alot

Re: "I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " by Zico0(m): 9:52pm On Mar 21
You prolly watch too many lesbian Indecency. Nigerians aren't just exposed to this kind of behavior. I do not know about the woman psychology but I cannot understand how I would be infatuated by a girl if I were a woman not to talk of being attracted to boys, Just eek! Although I'm not gonna say that I don't mind watching women love themselves but when I think of starting a family I just cannot place the gays. And not in Nigeria. When it only comes down to sexuality you can beat this feeling.

