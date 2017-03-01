



Sharing their love story, Elohor said:



We met in school, Ekosodin Village, University of Benin to be precise.He came to visit his friends in my hostel (Dodan Barrack hostel).

On that day I came back from class very hungry and I decided to look for free food because I was too tired to cook. I went into one of the block and I saw him cooking, immediately I greeted him and his friends and I said "Bros I go eat oo".



He actually gave me some food after cooking and we became friends and like they say,the rest is history. .

It's been eleven fantastic years of true love, tears, laughter, fights, and beautiful moments. And on the 8th of April 2017 I will be getting married to my best friend, my confidant and my gist partner.



