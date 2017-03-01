₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,768,501 members, 3,432,752 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 March 2017 at 10:12 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years (13983 Views)
Couple Who Dated For 10 Years Weds In Nigeria (Photos) / They Dated For 10 Years, They Are Set To Marry Now - .PICS / Nigerian Couple Who Met On Instagram Are Engaged (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by ObiOmaMu: 7:02am
Eno Ekewenu and her man have been together since 2006. They will be finally walking down the aisle come 8th of April, 2017.
Sharing their love story, Elohor said:
We met in school, Ekosodin Village, University of Benin to be precise.He came to visit his friends in my hostel (Dodan Barrack hostel).
On that day I came back from class very hungry and I decided to look for free food because I was too tired to cook. I went into one of the block and I saw him cooking, immediately I greeted him and his friends and I said "Bros I go eat oo".
He actually gave me some food after cooking and we became friends and like they say,the rest is history. .
It's been eleven fantastic years of true love, tears, laughter, fights, and beautiful moments. And on the 8th of April 2017 I will be getting married to my best friend, my confidant and my gist partner.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/check-out-pre-wedding-photos-of.html
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by pyyxxaro: 7:03am
Healthy bride like Union Bank
Union Bank Big Strong Reliable
Congrats God bless you guys
Doran Barracks that year ( Team ekosodin )
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Aliyeous(m): 7:05am
11yrs wow nt 11mnths or 11wks Wow HML
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by ZarZar(f): 7:07am
You guys been eating a lot too it seems Congrats on the upcoming nuptials
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by LeView1(f): 7:09am
She met him skinny and now he's fatter than her
What do you expect they met over food!
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by vivypretty(f): 7:09am
perfect fit the girl is pretty happy married life
7 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by MzzTega(f): 7:24am
What a beauty! Congratulations!!
5 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by greatgod2012(f): 7:24am
Lovely couple!
Happy married life in advance!
But you people need to work on your fat o!
#sisterlyadvice
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by ikombe: 7:28am
pyyxxaro:
3 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by lucrownt(m): 7:33am
Still anticipating my future wifey. God please don't lemme and my fellow Nairalanders carry somebody else's bone (gbe egun e le egun).. Amen
9 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by DIKEnaWAR: 7:46am
OK. .
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by AgbenuAnna(f): 7:46am
11 years? imagine how many times they broke up,quarrelled and finally stayed together.
congrats to them
17 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Vickiweezy(m): 8:25am
11 years?? The man should thank God for his life. Looking at his old pic and present one, he has a lot of reasons to be thankful.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Whoeppme: 9:16am
I wish them a happy married life.
Akpos abeg pray for many fat fat children for them too
Its overly obvious
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by ilokas(m): 9:17am
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by vizkiz: 9:17am
Too long! She probably know every fücking thing about him. His family, friends, colleagues at the office, boss, side chicks, pastor, extended relatives.
The Nigga has got nowhere to go!
Can't imagine myself banging same pussý for 5 years before marriage though
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Deanny(m): 9:18am
lucrownt:egun means misfortune not bone
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by jerrykho(m): 9:19am
cute couple.. but mah guy 11yrs Pikin don de JSS
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by LAFO(f): 9:19am
Happy married life
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Divay22(f): 9:19am
Bros i go eat o
Hmm
4 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Amberon: 9:19am
Ok
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Tazdroid(m): 9:19am
All's well that ends well
3 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by dokunbam(m): 9:20am
See as she full everywhere
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by AntiWailer: 9:20am
He waited for 11 years for her to come down a bit.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by abhosts(m): 9:20am
Dating for 11 years before marriage guarantees nothing.
Congrats to them though.
3 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by dynicks(m): 9:20am
just like d saying goes " A man is never ugly; He simply lacks money"...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Benekruku(m): 9:20am
11 years!
They don't need to get married. They should start making babies
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by Claessique1(f): 9:20am
Bold and beautiful
God bless your marriage
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:20am
Love this happy married life.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Dated For 11 Years by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:21am
Love this happy married life... In order news nairaland pool party Is holding nextmont and is
Married At Last / A Must Read Why He Has To Keep His Marriage Vows’ Husband / How Do You Know If Its Love Or A Common Crush?
Viewing this topic: ObiOmaMu, Emaimo(m), jbix(m), enigmagu1(m), laobaba, akintech70(m), Missyetty(f), spadar4u, nefertitiram, sokoanugwa, ganjamanoflife(m), koolkamzzy(m), Adefatip, elbulk(m), BIDOO(m), 4reigningqueen, eedristo, BangorNGR, anthonyhamilton, prettyprecy(f), ufuosman(m), Nnedaddy2016(f), Jephz(m), Dhoneys, Sunbassen, Bolajid, dquantom, Adisodelight22(m), DIG1, emailtrader(m), ebunoyeyemi(m), darlous(m), alaposurplus, Nikkybrainz(f), codebrew85(m), Produke(m), veddah, cardinal12, janeysdelyt(f), latiana(f), Johnsegun54(m), sunnyphem(m), Bec(f), fadahunsilegend(f), mcthewills, Ayo25, airsaylongcon, synclaire, Kizmilz(m), Josskute, Mavor, laviecontinue, shinasheff(m), Tinynita(f), oluwafemi89(m), EniHolar(f), 9jaCelebsVids, crisycent, fabiosmart, TheSCRYPT, Joe4real701(m), Osemekedgreat3(m), hafs(f), Kingdolo, meskana212(m), Criticize001(m), adgab(m), egolaw75, kristen12(f), osuntokun(m), Akudinso(m), jeje123(m), Kpakorich(m), Nwokenna, Aden777(m), eddycolo(m), kuzoma(m), AnazodoB2011, Tigson, bigboss80s(m), abdulaz, Bangura1988, Kjo2017, farydah, x9ja1960, williamsmankind(m), okhiai1(m), amoleoluyinka, kabtainkab(m) and 193 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16