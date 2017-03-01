₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|" Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by MissEdified(f): 4:16pm
This is coming from the popular aide to the Ekiti state governor, Lere Olayinka to defend the recent certificate scandal of senator, Dino Melaye....
In His words:
Even if Dino Melaye presents TOILET PAPER as certificate, we like it like that.
After all, our President is rulling us with NEPA BILL as certificate.
#Dazzol
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/our-president-is-rulling-us-with-nepa.html
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by alizma: 4:18pm
THIS ONE DOESNT KNOW THAT HIS BOSS IS ALREADY SINGING A SONG THAT SHOWS THERE IS NO HOPE IN PDP AGAIN.
HE IS JUST KILLLING HIS POLITICAL CAREER BY THE DAY
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by comos: 4:24pm
ha ha,
we are yet to see his SSCE
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by Nne5(f): 4:24pm
True
Bubu show us your waec cert first.
alizma:Shush it.
Stop writing in upper case
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by Splinz(m): 4:24pm
NEPA BILL President...
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:27pm
Even if na fake toilet paper, we love Dino Melaye
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by Davidblen(m): 4:52pm
where buhari waec certificate ? atleast we have proof that dino melaye went to university
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by Davidblen(m): 4:54pm
When U Guys Were Screaming Change U Didnt Knw That He Didnt Have Waec Certificate Nw U R Shouting Nonsense Zombies
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by YeyeDeySmell1: 4:54pm
alizma:
Does political career die in Nigeria?. If you want to make it in today's Nigerian politics, be a criminal you'll be celebrated. Is it not in Nigeria that a criminal was brought from prison and made a president?, is it not in Nigeria that an unrepentant dictator a man who overthrew Democratically elected government and return Nigeria to military rule of corruption was elected as president even without school cert. Is it not in Nigeria that you have a thief as senate president, shuttling from senate chambers to court.
If a young man of 30yrs and above will be jubilating that a man who doctors check reveals that he's above 80yrs is his president, then Nigeria is DEAD.
YEYEDEYSMELL IN DEED.
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by veekid(m): 5:05pm
I agree with Lere Olayinka joooooor, Buhari no fit rule Oyo state successfully with the kinda brain he has #yeye
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by GreenMavro: 5:05pm
Yoruba girl will wear one pant for 3 monthsThen she'll finally take it off....Are you thinking she wants to wash it?She will turn the back and wear it again....Comman beat me, am in my house
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by DollarAngel(m): 5:05pm
Lere Olayinka
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by sorom4: 5:05pm
Lmao. But those wey carry Dino matter for head like gala ,; especially the BMC and Zombies will not agree that PMB own is worst and a disgrace to all Nigerians
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by iamnicer: 5:06pm
LAUGHING
AND
CRYING
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by adioolayi(m): 5:06pm
"Even if Dino Melaye presents TOILET PAPER as certificate, we like it like that.
After all, our President is rulling us with NEPA BILL as certificate.
#Dazzol"
This Lere guy is so boring and not making sense anymore....he should undergo some trainings from the guy behind EFCC's twitter handle..
Oponu sombori.
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by vizkiz: 5:06pm
That was cold Mehn. Nepa bill certificate?
Well sad news is this "certificate-less" dude will still lead us for 2 more years. Ain't nothing anyone go'n do about that
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by MagicEmpire: 5:06pm
That's what you get when the foundation is weak
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by evansjeff: 5:06pm
Abeg, my question is: why is it that anyone that seems to be against this administration automatically becomes a friend to PDP? even if the person is an APC member? Even up to the president's wife, saraki, Dino, jubril, just to mention a few
PDP are really desperate for relevance
As for this idiot, I hope no one will complain when he's picked up by DSS?
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by dadavivo: 5:07pm
In a sane country, Buhari should be in jail. Ask Buhari to present his certificate now, he will assemble 105 SANs just to defend him.
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by Benekruku(m): 5:07pm
Lere Olayinka bleats on daily basis!
He has forgotten his human
Am just glad sane politicians have learnt never to respond to him and his master as silence best fits there specie
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by Ehi07(f): 5:07pm
Izzzzzit not true? Buhari should show us his certificate before Dino does. Lead by example
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by BUTCHCASSIDY: 5:07pm
alizma:
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by Sirheny007(m): 5:08pm
I am just laughing hysterically...
I have always found Nigerian politics funny...
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by martineverest(m): 5:08pm
well done sir...2018 is not too far.your year of reckoning
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by soldierdollar(m): 5:09pm
Even if Dino likes , let him rule us with Always Pad... After all , Buhari is ruling with a NEPA bill
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by gbegemaster(m): 5:09pm
evansjeff:Because we are in the era of Idi Amin abi?
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 5:10pm
Lolzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz! Omo ale ni lere yi.
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by steppins: 5:10pm
Na so.
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by gbegemaster(m): 5:10pm
dadavivo:Sans ke? Wetin come be DSS work?
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by AbbeyvanPersie(m): 5:11pm
What would you say
Ode! Since Fayose also doesn't have certificate.
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by Ojiofor: 5:11pm
Dino's Toilet paper certificate is superior to Buhari's Nepa bill certificate
|Re: " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka by ekensi01(m): 5:12pm
[color=#990000][/color]was he talking to Buhari or who am confuse. If na buhari, ok but no be him. :Pwas he talking to Buhari or who am confuse. If na buhari, ok but no be him.
