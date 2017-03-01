Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / " Our President Is Rulling Us With NEPA BILL As Certificate"- Lere Olayinka (17580 Views)

In His words:





Even if Dino Melaye presents TOILET PAPER as certificate, we like it like that.



After all, our President is rulling us with NEPA BILL as certificate.

#Dazzol







THIS ONE DOESNT KNOW THAT HIS BOSS IS ALREADY SINGING A SONG THAT SHOWS THERE IS NO HOPE IN PDP AGAIN.

HE IS JUST KILLLING HIS POLITICAL CAREER BY THE DAY 34 Likes 6 Shares

ha ha,



we are yet to see his SSCE 40 Likes

True



Bubu show us your waec cert first.



94 Likes 3 Shares

NEPA BILL President... 134 Likes 3 Shares

Even if na fake toilet paper, we love Dino Melaye 94 Likes 3 Shares

where buhari waec certificate ? atleast we have proof that dino melaye went to university 86 Likes 3 Shares

When U Guys Were Screaming Change U Didnt Knw That He Didnt Have Waec Certificate Nw U R Shouting Nonsense Zombies 22 Likes

Does political career die in Nigeria?. If you want to make it in today's Nigerian politics, be a criminal you'll be celebrated. Is it not in Nigeria that a criminal was brought from prison and made a president?, is it not in Nigeria that an unrepentant dictator a man who overthrew Democratically elected government and return Nigeria to military rule of corruption was elected as president even without school cert. Is it not in Nigeria that you have a thief as senate president, shuttling from senate chambers to court.

If a young man of 30yrs and above will be jubilating that a man who doctors check reveals that he's above 80yrs is his president, then Nigeria is DEAD.







I agree with Lere Olayinka joooooor, Buhari no fit rule Oyo state successfully with the kinda brain he has #yeye 30 Likes

Lere Olayinka 7 Likes

Lmao. But those wey carry Dino matter for head like gala ,; especially the BMC and Zombies will not agree that PMB own is worst and a disgrace to all Nigerians 16 Likes





LAUGHING



AND







CRYING LAUGHINGANDCRYING 6 Likes

This Lere guy is so boring and not making sense anymore....he should undergo some trainings from the guy behind EFCC's twitter handle..



Oponu sombori. 9 Likes 2 Shares





Well sad news is this "certificate-less" dude will still lead us for 2 more years. Ain't nothing anyone go'n do about that That was cold Mehn. Nepa bill certificate?Well sad news is this "certificate-less" dude will still lead us for 2 more years. Ain't nothing anyone go'n do about that 6 Likes

That's what you get when the foundation is weak 6 Likes

Abeg, my question is: why is it that anyone that seems to be against this administration automatically becomes a friend to PDP? even if the person is an APC member? Even up to the president's wife, saraki, Dino, jubril, just to mention a few



PDP are really desperate for relevance



As for this idiot, I hope no one will complain when he's picked up by DSS? 8 Likes 1 Share

In a sane country, Buhari should be in jail. Ask Buhari to present his certificate now, he will assemble 105 SANs just to defend him. 35 Likes 3 Shares







Lere Olayinka bleats on daily basis!



He has forgotten his human





Am just glad sane politicians have learnt never to respond to him and his master as silence best fits there specie





1 Like 1 Share

Izzzzzit not true? Buhari should show us his certificate before Dino does. Lead by example 22 Likes

I have always found Nigerian politics funny... I am just laughing hysterically...I have always found Nigerian politics funny... 5 Likes

well done sir...2018 is not too far.your year of reckoning 4 Likes

Even if Dino likes , let him rule us with Always Pad... After all , Buhari is ruling with a NEPA bill Even if Dino likes , let him rule us with Always Pad... After all , Buhari is ruling with a NEPA bill 1 Like

evansjeff:

And if this idiot is picked up by DSS people would start complaining? Because we are in the era of Idi Amin abi? Because we are in the era of Idi Amin abi? 23 Likes 2 Shares

Lolzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz! Omo ale ni lere yi.

Na so.

dadavivo:

In a sane country, Buhari should be in jail. Ask Buhari to present his certificate now, he will assemble 105 SANs just to defend him. Sans ke? Wetin come be DSS work? Sans ke? Wetin come be DSS work? 1 Like











Ode! Since Fayose also doesn't have certificate. What would you sayOde! Since Fayose also doesn't have certificate.

Dino's Toilet paper certificate is superior to Buhari's Nepa bill certificate 3 Likes