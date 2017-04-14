₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by lalasticlala(m): 7:52pm
The Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos where EFCC said it found $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 on Wednesday is owned by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10208907480789206&id=1380833650
Mosunmola Abudu, usually known as Mo Abudu, is a Nigerian talk show host, TV producer, media personality, human resources management consultant, entrepreneur and a philanthropist. Mo Abudu is the The Executive Producer of The wave making movie, "Wedding Party"
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by Ezenwammadu(m): 7:55pm
Amaechi is a big thief
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by thesicilian: 7:55pm
I love ur mini skirt o, baby
43million for ur account o, baby...
-Amaechi ft Mo Abudu & Davido
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 8:00pm
ok
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by milloguy: 8:00pm
First of all..Mo Abudu is not Amaechi's girlfriend. Let's stop this beer parlour gossip.
Second of all, this $43m discovery is a huge scam. Nigerians need to start realizing how this leaders take us for a roller coaster ride.
This is just a distraction set up by the government to pretend like they are fighting corruption. You don't fight corruption by digging up cash..You fight corruption by jailing the culprits..Gathering evidence against them and locking them up. Just today, James Ibori was being celebrated in Anioma, Delta State and yet we claim we have EFCC who are now gold miners...
The people in government that can siphone $43m are the high Calibre thieves who don't need tunnels because they can easily wire to offshore accounts like cay.an, Panama and Cyprus..They are not going to keep that money in any apartment in Nigeria..This is just a cat and dog story ...2019 I'm watching!!!
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by NkayTiana(f): 8:00pm
Ok... almost ftc... but why
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by Sacluxpaint(m): 8:00pm
Bastard politicians
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by danemenike: 8:00pm
It's well
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by itiswellandwell: 8:01pm
Nigerians are interested in this case. Can someone tell effc already to have the interest of Nigerians at heart in this case
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by DeRuggedProf: 8:01pm
C
I knew that once BBNaija is over, these guys will bring up scripts to divert our attention from a govt that campaigned using PROP, won by AGA and is ruling through NDA.
Note: APC=TIME x PDP.
It may take a second or third reading to know my comment is in sync with the TOPIC.
Lazy brains and 'GOAT REARERS' should always skip my posts.
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by EweduAfonja: 8:01pm
Can she headies like Bisola
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by diva90(f): 8:01pm
This drama is too hot! Sips tea
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by Cornerstone2020: 8:01pm
Who knows the next failure that Amechi planned to use this money to sponsor come 2019.
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 8:01pm
this country is really in mess
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by Alisegun(m): 8:01pm
I'm just tired of this foolish country
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by ngmgeek(m): 8:01pm
Chai Chai Chai. This is not Good
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by handsomePussy: 8:01pm
Na WA, na real wa
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by blackchild09(m): 8:02pm
Fayose
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by hotspec(m): 8:02pm
only God knows d number of people dt will be dragged into ds stuff. Anyway, 15 billion is an huge amount to warrant many people to be involved
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by donmalcolm21(m): 8:02pm
I'm not suprised because all these yeyebrities that are forming feminist and dating our pot bellied politicians
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by modelsms(m): 8:02pm
I am tired of naija
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by three: 8:02pm
lalasticlala:
guess you haven't seen the disclaimer from her lawyers? Okay lalasticlala you see am! sorry, my mouth shut up
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by sirugos(m): 8:02pm
Nigeria my country. Dont be suprise that they might secreatly sack those efcc guys that carried out the raid. They acted beyound their limit.
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 8:02pm
It's been swept under the carpet
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by gift01: 8:02pm
Fayose and his goons
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by donmalcolm21(m): 8:03pm
diva90:give a brother some
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by Sirjohn84(m): 8:03pm
this story Don get different versions iio
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by hardeycute: 8:03pm
We will watch as the events unfold
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by obafemee80(m): 8:03pm
That kind of money cannot even be found in any branch of a 1st generation bank
Only God can save this Country from our demonic leaders
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:03pm
three:
What were you expecting? That she will admit its true?
Even daniella okeke that we discovered apostle suleman's jeep in her compound denied and even threatened that we would hear from her lawyers
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by Smooyis(m): 8:04pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) by talk2dmc(m): 8:04pm
Hmmmmmm ! Game don change
zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz / See What Police Officers Were Spotted Doing 2 Boko Haram Members Hiding In Caves / Funy!! Man Who Posted RIP On PMB Twitter Feed Got Arrested; See What Happen Next
