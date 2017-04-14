Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi's Girlfriend - Lere Olayinka (photos) (8628 Views)

The Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos where EFCC said it found $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 on Wednesday is owned by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.



The house was built by Alhaji Adamu Muazu, the former Chairman of PDP through a loan from GTBank.



He could not repay the loan so GTB took over the house and allocated the Pent House to Muazu and two flats.



Rotimi Amaechi bought TWO of the flats (7A and 7B). He then gave 7A to MO ABUDU, the TV presenter, who is suspected to be his girl friend.



But the flat 7B where the money was found belong to Rotimi Amaechi.



The is believed to be cash kept for 2019 elections.

Let's see how the cover up game goes.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10208907480789206&id=1380833650





Amaechi is a big thief

-Amaechi ft Mo Abudu & Davido

First of all..Mo Abudu is not Amaechi's girlfriend. Let's stop this beer parlour gossip.



Second of all, this $43m discovery is a huge scam. Nigerians need to start realizing how this leaders take us for a roller coaster ride.

This is just a distraction set up by the government to pretend like they are fighting corruption. You don't fight corruption by digging up cash..You fight corruption by jailing the culprits..Gathering evidence against them and locking them up. Just today, James Ibori was being celebrated in Anioma, Delta State and yet we claim we have EFCC who are now gold miners...



The people in government that can siphone $43m are the high Calibre thieves who don't need tunnels because they can easily wire to offshore accounts like cay.an, Panama and Cyprus..They are not going to keep that money in any apartment in Nigeria..This is just a cat and dog story ...2019 I'm watching!!! 10 Likes 1 Share

Bastard politicians

Nigerians are interested in this case. Can someone tell effc already to have the interest of Nigerians at heart in this case

I knew that once BBNaija is over, these guys will bring up scripts to divert our attention from a govt that campaigned using PROP, won by AGA and is ruling through NDA.



Note: APC=TIME x PDP.







It may take a second or third reading to know my comment is in sync with the TOPIC.

Lazy brains and 'GOAT REARERS' should always skip my posts.

This drama is too hot! Sips tea

Who knows the next failure that Amechi planned to use this money to sponsor come 2019.

this country is really in mess

I'm just tired of this foolish country

Fayose

only God knows d number of people dt will be dragged into ds stuff. Anyway, 15 billion is an huge amount to warrant many people to be involved

I'm not suprised because all these yeyebrities that are forming feminist and dating our pot bellied politicians

I am tired of naija

guess you haven't seen the disclaimer from her lawyers? Okay lalasticlala you see am! sorry, my mouth shut up

Nigeria my country. Dont be suprise that they might secreatly sack those efcc guys that carried out the raid. They acted beyound their limit.

It's been swept under the carpet

Fayose and his goons

this story Don get different versions iio

We will watch as the events unfold

That kind of money cannot even be found in any branch of a 1st generation bank

Only God can save this Country from our demonic leaders

three:





guess you haven't seen the disclaimer from her lawyers? Okay lalasticlala you see am! sorry, my mouth shut up

What were you expecting? That she will admit its true?



Even daniella okeke that we discovered apostle suleman's jeep in her compound denied and even threatened that we would hear from her lawyers What were you expecting? That she will admit its true?Even daniella okeke that we discovered apostle suleman's jeep in her compound denied and even threatened that we would hear from her lawyers 1 Like

