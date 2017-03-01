₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by stephenduru: 5:17pm
The women of Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Wednesday stormed Abakaliki protesting against the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the area.
The women who came in their numbers carrying placards with different inscriptions such as "Fulanis have destroyed all our crops and polluted our rivers and ponds,' ' Fulanis have humiliated us' among others, alleged that one of the herdsman raped a 70- year-old widow to coma .
According to the the leader of the protesters, Florence Okoro, the herdsman sneaked into the old widow's house while she was preparing her evening meal and raped her.
Okoro, who added that the hands and legs of the old widow were broken on the process, appealed to the state government and security agencies to come to their aid.
Addressing the women at the Fatilami Abubakar Park, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Augustine Nwankwegu, condemned the raping of the widow and the destruction of the farmlands of Isu people by the herdsmen.
Nwankwegu assured them that the government would take decisive action against the perpetrators of the crimes.
He told them that Governor David Umahi had directed that the culprits be fished out and allowed to face the full weight of the law.
The commissioner explained that Umahi had always emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence and wondered why such wickedness should be meted out to the people.
"Governor has heard this and asked me to look for a way to catch the man(rapist) so that he would be punished accordingly," he said in a statement by Umahi's Chief Press Secretary.
Nwankwegu added: "We have gone to the police and they told us they were on the way to bring him(rapist) to Abakaliki. I'm promising you that by Monday, he would be arraigned in court. You will come and see him because what he has done is wrong. The governor supports live and let's live"
On his part, the Chief of Staff,Government House, Mr.Emmanuel Offor Okorie frowned at the activities of the herdsmen in the area, promising that the right thing would be done to serve as a deterrent to others.
"It's annoying the Fulani herdsmen, instead of taking care of their cattle are touching you. What is expected to be done for you to be happy our governor will do it".
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/women-protest-after-fulani-herdsman.html?m=1
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by xstry(m): 5:19pm
How did they know it was Fulani?
17 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Oyind18: 5:19pm
Chai! See wickedness
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Angeleena(f): 5:20pm
awwwwww...uncircumcised children of Ishmael.. amadioha must visit them..soo painful.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 5:21pm
hmmmm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by decatalyst(m): 5:22pm
Angeleena:
You get the address of amadioha?
Please remember to buy amadioha Origin and Jack Daniels so that e go fit perform eim duty well well
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by YeyeDeySmell1: 5:31pm
xstry:
Help! Help! catch him before he removes his cloths and run to the mkt Unclad!.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by xstry(m): 5:35pm
YeyeDeySmell1:oh shut up please, you people really ought to be ashamed of yourselves. It is now a norm for you to blame your every day problems on Fulani people
7 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Abbeyme: 5:43pm
omg
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Sleekydee(m): 5:43pm
Angeleena:
Angeleena haff vex ooooo
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Jetleeee: 5:43pm
...
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by veekid(m): 5:44pm
Chisos! Rape enter coma?
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by henrydadon(m): 5:44pm
they are bunch of animals no different from the animals they rear..
i will keep on saying it..we want a referendum give us a referendum.
we want to be seperated from this animals
one nigeria can never work
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by owobokiri(m): 5:44pm
Blame governor Umeahi for this... he was the one that said the herdsmen are welcomed there. Folks trying hard to be more Nigerian than Lugard.. These herdsmen belong to a prehistoric era. Thats just the fact, You cant domesticate wild hyenas..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Earth2Metahuman: 5:44pm
Choiiii
Another idp camp loading in ebonyi.
Just like enugu and ananbara.
Herdsmen taking over igboland while they are all over internet fighting ofonja
But, that's non of my business.
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by EXLOVER(m): 5:45pm
Buhari come and see o herdsmen at it again o, so they can't wait for 70virgin again, the decided to rape woman of 70yrs . Herdsmen are not better than the cows they rare.
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by helphelp: 5:45pm
So these idiots don start dey rape as well...
Matter don dey wear canvass for these people case oooo
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Firefire(m): 5:45pm
It is well.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by balancediet(m): 5:46pm
What a plague
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by SunnyBlaze1(m): 5:46pm
My community. Painful
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Moneytize: 5:46pm
Ipobs, Tripobs, and Trimbopobs will not see anything to say about this one, all they are concerned about is Afonja.
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Mcreloaded(m): 5:46pm
This is really getting out of hand giving the government of the day a bad name
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by DollarAngel(m): 5:47pm
God punish all this Foolanissssss
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Dandsome: 5:47pm
And the police won't arrest anyone. Just watch
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by wristbangle(m): 5:47pm
Jetleeee:
Hahahahahahaha
Those pictures really got me rolling on d floor
13 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by emi14: 5:47pm
There was a country where citizen lived with folanii tormentors and terrorist.
1 Like
