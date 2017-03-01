₦airaland Forum

Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by stephenduru: 5:17pm
The women of Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Wednesday stormed Abakaliki protesting against the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the area.

The women who came in their numbers carrying placards with different inscriptions such as "Fulanis have destroyed all our crops and polluted our rivers and ponds,' ' Fulanis have humiliated us' among others, alleged that one of the herdsman raped a 70- year-old widow to coma .
According to the the leader of the protesters, Florence Okoro, the herdsman sneaked into the old widow's house while she was preparing her evening meal and raped her.
Okoro, who added that the hands and legs of the old widow were broken on the process, appealed to the state government and security agencies to come to their aid.
Addressing the women at the Fatilami Abubakar Park, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Augustine Nwankwegu, condemned the raping of the widow and the destruction of the farmlands of Isu people by the herdsmen.
Nwankwegu assured them that the government would take decisive action against the perpetrators of the crimes.
He told them that Governor David Umahi had directed that the culprits be fished out and allowed to face the full weight of the law.
The commissioner explained that Umahi had always emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence and wondered why such wickedness should be meted out to the people.
"Governor has heard this and asked me to look for a way to catch the man(rapist) so that he would be punished accordingly," he said in a statement by Umahi's Chief Press Secretary.

Nwankwegu added: "We have gone to the police and they told us they were on the way to bring him(rapist) to Abakaliki. I'm promising you that by Monday, he would be arraigned in court. You will come and see him because what he has done is wrong. The governor supports live and let's live"
On his part, the Chief of Staff,Government House, Mr.Emmanuel Offor Okorie frowned at the activities of the herdsmen in the area, promising that the right thing would be done to serve as a deterrent to others.
"It's annoying the Fulani herdsmen, instead of taking care of their cattle are touching you. What is expected to be done for you to be happy our governor will do it".


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/women-protest-after-fulani-herdsman.html?m=1

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by xstry(m): 5:19pm
How did they know it was Fulani?

17 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Oyind18: 5:19pm
Chai! See wickedness shocked

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Angeleena(f): 5:20pm
awwwwww...uncircumcised children of Ishmael.. amadioha must visit them..soo painful.

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 5:21pm
hmmmm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by decatalyst(m): 5:22pm
Angeleena:
awwwwww...uncircumcised children of Ishmael.. amadioha must visit them..soo painful.

You get the address of amadioha?

Please remember to buy amadioha Origin and Jack Daniels so that e go fit perform eim duty well well grin grin

5 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by YeyeDeySmell1: 5:31pm
xstry:
How did they know it was Fulani?

Help! Help! catch him before he removes his cloths and run to the mkt Unclad!.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by xstry(m): 5:35pm
YeyeDeySmell1:



Help! Help! catch him before he removes his cloths and run to the mkt Unclad!.
oh shut up please, you people really ought to be ashamed of yourselves. It is now a norm for you to blame your every day problems on Fulani people

7 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Abbeyme: 5:43pm
omg
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Sleekydee(m): 5:43pm
Angeleena:
awwwwww...uncircumcised children of Ishmael.. amadioha must visit them..soo painful.

Angeleena haff vex ooooo

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Jetleeee: 5:43pm
...
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by veekid(m): 5:44pm
Chisos! Rape enter coma?

3 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by henrydadon(m): 5:44pm
they are bunch of animals no different from the animals they rear..

i will keep on saying it..we want a referendum give us a referendum.
we want to be seperated from this animals

one nigeria can never work

3 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by owobokiri(m): 5:44pm
angry angry angry Blame governor Umeahi for this... he was the one that said the herdsmen are welcomed there. Folks trying hard to be more Nigerian than Lugard.. These herdsmen belong to a prehistoric era. Thats just the fact, You cant domesticate wild hyenas..

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Earth2Metahuman: 5:44pm
Choiiii

Another idp camp loading in ebonyi.

Just like enugu and ananbara.




Herdsmen taking over igboland while they are all over internet fighting ofonja

But, that's non of my business.

6 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by EXLOVER(m): 5:45pm
Buhari come and see o herdsmen at it again o, so they can't wait for 70virgin again, the decided to rape woman of 70yrs . Herdsmen are not better than the cows they rare.

4 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by helphelp: 5:45pm
So these idiots don start dey rape as well...

Matter don dey wear canvass for these people case oooo

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Firefire(m): 5:45pm
It is well. embarassed
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by balancediet(m): 5:46pm
What a plague
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by SunnyBlaze1(m): 5:46pm
My community. Painful cry

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Moneytize: 5:46pm
Ipobs, Tripobs, and Trimbopobs will not see anything to say about this one, all they are concerned about is Afonja.

4 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Mcreloaded(m): 5:46pm
This is really getting out of hand giving the government of the day a bad name
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by DollarAngel(m): 5:47pm
God punish all this Foolanissssss

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by Dandsome: 5:47pm
And the police won't arrest anyone. Just watch

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by wristbangle(m): 5:47pm
Jetleeee:
Patiently waiting for the children of Shuku Alabiabia to come do what they know how to do best



I remember the day Fulanis attacked Yorubas in Oyo, one Alabiabia descendant said "I swear they can't try this in Aba and Onitsha." Lwtmb that day grin grin cheesy

Clowns have been beating their dry, hairy chests since Nico Mbarga sang sweet mother grin cheesy. If there's anything you have to give kudos to Ipork clowns for, it is their ability to provide Nairalanders with Grade A comedy

Ipork clowns on the keyboard 24-7 fighting Yorubas like...



While Fulani herdsmen are taking turns.

Hahahahahahaha grin grin

Those pictures really got me rolling on d floor

13 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Rape 70-Year-Old Widow To Coma In Ebonyi. Women Protest (Pics) by emi14: 5:47pm
There was a country where citizen lived with folanii tormentors and terrorist.

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Viewing this topic: babzo(m), udosoft(m), crestedaguiyi, morgang(m), skillz111(m), IFYHENDY(m), tooltip, PrinceWilde(m), Jetleeee, olisaEze(m), JohnXcel, nwamehn, nocera(m), sheedy407(m), kcdude(m), Benekruku(m), doubleportion, mantosa(m), mukailasule, exlinkleads(f), segmatic, krypton97(m), mostcodded, EzekielBams(m), kingi777, IamChiboi(m), balancediet(m), mbchuks(m), tyspicy, Efewestern, chukagates(m), austanoy2k, dechriscool(m), zealblinks(m), KingsSon, holarworship(f), harbarzzy, peacockremi(m), ItsQuinn(f), UncannyGenius(m), Akaijosh, kunleeko(m), bulgaria(m), adto(m), sulex947(m), zudozz, Arseboy, potent5, NicoBaba(m), Akaujaa(m), Trendsoulmate, ettybaba(m), Kolasheyi, zpakln, projet, Boost4agro, dongreatty(m) and 119 guest(s)

