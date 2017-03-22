₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by TheHerald: 5:46pm
Local man Simon Williams has applied for custody of his wife’s breasts as part of his divorce settlement according to online reports.
Describing the breasts as being of ‘great sentimental value’ in his submission, Simon said he’d happily give up any claim over the house for full custody.
Alternatively, his wife can have the car in return for access at weekends.
“Those breasts have been with me through thick and thin; a rock in times of needs and a pillow in times of comfort. My quality of life will decline substantially if I lose custody.”
“It’s actually ironic,” he told us. “Considering one of the reasons I’m getting divorced at all is because I said I’d like her breasts custody.”
However, Simon’s soon to be ex-wife has angrily rejected the request, saying that his failure to grant her exclusive possession of his ‘bits and bobs’ during their marriage undermined his position.
Lawyers in the case have suggested that they hold the breasts until the situation is resolved.
Read more at http://www.herald.ng/divorcing-man-applies-custody-wifes-breasts-says-can-house/#gtgMvfGqgadP6qqR.99
6 Likes 1 Share
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by delishpot: 5:53pm
She should also ask for his kini na
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by tociano009(m): 5:54pm
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by decatalyst(m): 6:00pm
When you think say you done hear am finish, one person still dey warm up...
64 Likes 5 Shares
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by mr1759: 6:03pm
am in support of such request
3 Likes
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by brunofarad(m): 6:08pm
Beware
For the world is now full of WANKERS
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by ALAYORMII: 6:08pm
Madman
2 Likes
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by lilmax(m): 6:08pm
this alone should make them reunite
3 Likes
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by veekid(m): 6:09pm
Wayre
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by toolovely(m): 6:09pm
hahahahahaha...this is just......
1 Like
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by fergie001(m): 6:09pm
U deny him down,u deny him up,
Its very wrong.
Madam,u no get conscience?
4 Likes
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by MrMontella(m): 6:09pm
lol, this is hilarious
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by XendersPride(f): 6:09pm
This is serious
1 Like
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by kinibigdeal(m): 6:10pm
Sensible request
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by henrydadon(m): 6:10pm
when you think you have seen it all one mad man is just warming up
9 Likes
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by nairalandfreak: 6:10pm
He is tactically telling her he can do without her
2 Likes
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by vizkiz: 6:10pm
I am donating my eyes tonight.
I have officially seen enough
5 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by hahn(m): 6:10pm
Be careful who you marry, he/she just might be insane and hiding it
3 Likes
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by ebby9z(m): 6:11pm
Someone should Pls explain this news to me. So, Mama Booby is now detachable.
And that part when he said the breasts have been with him through thick and thin
5 Likes
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by Jabioro: 6:11pm
He has requested for sweetest part of that woman.. funny guy.
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by victor247: 6:11pm
Hilarious
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by Asito(m): 6:11pm
This one weak me I nogo lie.
1 Like
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by professorfal: 6:11pm
what most men need from women is ass, boobs and pussy, any other is/are secondary.
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by Jessestunch: 6:11pm
Oritserisi
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by pxjosh(m): 6:11pm
nairalandfreak:
Or rather he can't.
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by Exponental(m): 6:11pm
laughing in Swahili
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by OKTolu(m): 6:12pm
funny man
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by amdoyin82(m): 6:12pm
Waoooh.. Dats a nice request.
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by Keneking: 6:12pm
Wiliams sef
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by datola: 6:12pm
End time request.
1 Like
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by chynie: 6:12pm
A
Re: Divorcing Man Applies For Custody Of His Wife's Breasts by schumastic(m): 6:12pm
this is a mad man and my brother from another mother
our love for breast though
2 Likes
