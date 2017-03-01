Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo (16001 Views)

This Lady Had A Nightmare Of Donald Trump ’s Win Last Year [PICS] / Georgina Onuoha With Her Mom And Two Daughters / Meet Mercy Aigbe’s Stylish Daughter Michelle Who’s Just As Beautiful As Her Mom (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source :: Twitter user , Queen Opy stepped out in a yellow short dress and used the photo as her Whatsapp DP, but after her parents saw the photo , her mom challenged her and the conversation ensued as you see below:Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/see-argumentative-conversation-this.html?m=0 2 Likes 1 Share



Nothing to say

Hopefully the guy below me will say something meaningful Nothing to sayHopefully the guy below me will say something meaningful 7 Likes

Smh. Girls, forever rebels 17 Likes

My parents nor fit dey my whatsapp contact sha.

I got a Facebook request from my dad years ago, I spent close to a minute staring at my phone like===> 80 Likes 5 Shares

Na so na

when you become a mother you will understand her point 45 Likes 1 Share

lol. her replies wer quite cold ...my mum will just slap sense into my brain through that phone 59 Likes 4 Shares

Trust our Nigerian parents and their monitoring spirit syndrome, although They were only performing their duties as parents,but sometimes they over step their bounds. 8 Likes







The lady's replies are weird to an extent sha.

But she apologised.

Let the dad tell her as well.

Some fathers be sending mums to their children like spirits





I have my mum as my FB friend, got her on whatsapp as well, nothing to hide. 15 Likes 1 Share

ReneeNuttall:

Trust our Nigerian parents and their monitoring spirit syndrome, although They were only performing their duties as parents,but sometimes they over step their bounds. Not in this case Not in this case 1 Like 1 Share

Kondomatic:

Not in this case the child in question was kinda fed.,that's why she responded dat way. the child in question was kinda fed.,that's why she responded dat way. 2 Likes 1 Share

ReneeNuttall:



the child in question was kinda fed.,that's why she responded dat way. How's her dressing, that's the issue not whether she's fed or not.



Parents don't complain without reason, that's my experience and you have to play by their rules as long as you're under their roof and care. How's her dressing, that's the issue not whether she's fed or not.Parents don't complain without reason, that's my experience and you have to play by their rules as long as you're under their roof and care. 4 Likes

Obviously not a Yoruba girl...wait o, nah OPEYEMI be her name.





Definitely a spoilt brat with no respect. Though the father should have spoken to her directly sha, but the child shouldn't question the medium the father chose to address her.



Her mom is also being dragged in the mud... 9 Likes 1 Share

Kondomatic:

How's her dressing, that's the issue not whether she's fed or not.



Parents don't complain without reason, that's my experience and you have to play by their rules as long as you're under their roof and care.





you r right you r right 2 Likes

Oliviaxx:

lol. her replies wer quite cold ...my mum will just slap sense into my brain through that phone I don't believe that chat is real... Like you'll reply my mum's question with a question . She's calling you that minute and you had better not ignore that call ooooo if you love yourself. I don't believe that chat is real... Like you'll reply my mum's question with a question. She's calling you that minute and you had better not ignore that call ooooo if you love yourself. 23 Likes 1 Share

And she had to show the World she lacks Home training on how to talk to one's parents...Waray! Future Hubby is Observing 20 Likes 5 Shares

2 Likes 1 Share

there's nothing wrong with her being blunt







absolutely nothing



people out here commenting asif they have not been stressed to a point they'll slap the next person who tries to give em more task







my point is from her response you can see she is pretty stressed about something......n the least thing she expected was her parents complaining about a gown





if you wan quote me talk nonsense abeg

I have nothing to say but this is nairaland we all have nothing to say but we rush to type any way

Children of nowadays! Such impunity!



But why wouldn't the dad confront her if he feels she isn't doing the right thing.



Meanwhile, these lovely men loafers are for sale 1 Like





The gal don join badt gang...c aw she dy reply her mom The gal don join badt gang...c aw she dy reply her mom

Stvpid . She is not even ashamed to share this.



From her response about her dad , you'd know that she is an irresponsible, rude and mannerless kid whose dad feels he has lost control over. She knows this and was taunting and daring him to say a word na.



If na me, na to meet you halfway and slap yabaas and kilishi out of your brain. 11 Likes 1 Share

she was kinda rude tho I see nothing wrong in that dress she's wearing

Ah

l no get mind talk anyhow to my mom, if I try am she go be like; 5 Likes

Og

Olo*** in the making 4 Likes

Children of nowadays... How dare she talk to her parents like that?... This isnt even about the dress but about her rude response. 7 Likes

An app yet to be developed...... E-KOBOKO or CANE MOBILE 2 Likes