|Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by Mrop(m): 8:16am
Twitter user , Queen Opy stepped out in a yellow short dress and used the photo as her Whatsapp DP, but after her parents saw the photo , her mom challenged her and the conversation ensued as you see below:
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/see-argumentative-conversation-this.html?m=0
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by adegoody(m): 8:18am
Nothing to say
Hopefully the guy below me will say something meaningful
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by gbegemaster(m): 8:18am
Smh. Girls, forever rebels
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by Smellymouth: 8:18am
My parents nor fit dey my whatsapp contact sha.
I got a Facebook request from my dad years ago, I spent close to a minute staring at my phone like===>
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by emeijeh(m): 8:22am
Na so na
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by AgbenuAnna(f): 8:27am
when you become a mother you will understand her point
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by Oliviaxx(f): 8:34am
lol. her replies wer quite cold ...my mum will just slap sense into my brain through that phone
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by ReneeNuttall(f): 8:44am
Trust our Nigerian parents and their monitoring spirit syndrome, although They were only performing their duties as parents,but sometimes they over step their bounds.
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by LAFO(f): 8:45am
The lady's replies are weird to an extent sha.
But she apologised.
Let the dad tell her as well.
Some fathers be sending mums to their children like spirits
I have my mum as my FB friend, got her on whatsapp as well, nothing to hide.
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by Kondomatic(m): 8:46am
ReneeNuttall:Not in this case
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by ReneeNuttall(f): 8:48am
Kondomatic:the child in question was kinda fed.,that's why she responded dat way.
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by Kondomatic(m): 8:53am
ReneeNuttall:How's her dressing, that's the issue not whether she's fed or not.
Parents don't complain without reason, that's my experience and you have to play by their rules as long as you're under their roof and care.
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by decatalyst(m): 8:54am
Obviously not a Yoruba girl...wait o, nah OPEYEMI be her name.
Definitely a spoilt brat with no respect. Though the father should have spoken to her directly sha, but the child shouldn't question the medium the father chose to address her.
Her mom is also being dragged in the mud...
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by ReneeNuttall(f): 8:58am
Kondomatic:
you r right
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by Aderola15(f): 9:35am
Oliviaxx:I don't believe that chat is real... Like you'll reply my mum's question with a question . She's calling you that minute and you had better not ignore that call ooooo if you love yourself.
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by dacovajnr: 9:45am
And she had to show the World she lacks Home training on how to talk to one's parents...Waray! Future Hubby is Observing
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by Donpoker9(m): 9:53am
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by mykelmeezy: 11:14am
there's nothing wrong with her being blunt
absolutely nothing
people out here commenting asif they have not been stressed to a point they'll slap the next person who tries to give em more task
my point is from her response you can see she is pretty stressed about something......n the least thing she expected was her parents complaining about a gown
if you wan quote me talk nonsense abeg
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:14am
I have nothing to say but this is nairaland we all have nothing to say but we rush to type any way
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by odimbannamdi(m): 11:14am
Children of nowadays! Such impunity!
But why wouldn't the dad confront her if he feels she isn't doing the right thing.
Meanwhile, these lovely men loafers are for sale
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by geostrata(m): 11:14am
The gal don join badt gang...c aw she dy reply her mom
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by DIKEnaWAR: 11:14am
Stvpid . She is not even ashamed to share this.
From her response about her dad , you'd know that she is an irresponsible, rude and mannerless kid whose dad feels he has lost control over. She knows this and was taunting and daring him to say a word na.
If na me, na to meet you halfway and slap yabaas and kilishi out of your brain.
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by soberdrunk(m): 11:14am
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by auleze39(m): 11:15am
she was kinda rude tho I see nothing wrong in that dress she's wearing
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by datola: 11:15am
Ah
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by dessz(m): 11:15am
l no get mind talk anyhow to my mom, if I try am she go be like;
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by drinkgarri: 11:15am
Og
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by DollarAngel(m): 11:15am
Olo*** in the making
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by obailala(m): 11:16am
Children of nowadays... How dare she talk to her parents like that?... This isnt even about the dress but about her rude response.
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by Tazdroid(m): 11:16am
An app yet to be developed...... E-KOBOKO or CANE MOBILE
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by driand(m): 11:16am
|Re: Mother Reacts To This Her Daughter's WhatsApp Profile Photo by mykelmeezy: 11:17am
dacovajnr:
please stfu mr home training
in Africa we take this respect ish too far
her mood determined her reply
i.e she really needed no bs from anybody not even her parent at that time
you can clearly see shes fed up with her dad lack of direct communication with her
