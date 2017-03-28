₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:18am On Mar 23
By TonyeBarcanista
Since the unfortunate judgement of the court of Appeal (PH division) that nullified the May 21, 2016 National Convention of PDP and validated the tenure of the party's National Working Committee that existed prior to May 21, 2016, I deliberately refused to comment on the leadership crises in the party despite seeing series of misinformation and half truths flying across the length and breath of the media, particularly, social media.
I shall in this article, without prejudice, without fear or favor dispel some of these half truths and misinformation, and enlighten Nigerians who may not be in the know on the real issues bedevilling the PDP.
1. Court of Appeal Did Not Validate Sheriff Faction BUT Pre-May 21, 2016 NWC:
I know that this may sound confusing to some people but I'll explain.
Contrary to the widespread position in the media and the rhetorical statements of Ali Modu Sheriff claiming that the Court of Appeal validated their faction, the fact remains that the court only affirmed that the May 21, 2016 convention that sacked/dissolved Sheriff led NWC was illegal due to the party's failure to vacate a Lagos FHC order that Sheriff obtained two days to the convention. The Appeal Court judgement read that the NWC that existed before the convention was held should remain in office until August 2017.
If we are to be fair, the NWC as at then include Sheriff as Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus (Deputy Chairman), Professor Oladipo(National Secretary), Chief Olisa Metu (Publicity Secretary), Mai Baisira (Youth Leader) and several others to make it a total of 19-20 officers.
Instead of obeying the court order, Sheriff has single-handedly appointed his own NWC by recognizing one Dr Cairo as his Deputy, Chief Mikko as Publicity Secretary amongst others in disobedience to the judgment of the court of Appeal. Only 3 persons including Prof. Oladipo (National Secretary), Chief Adeyanju (National Treasurer) and Sheriff were part of the pre-May 21 NWC members that the Court validated that are illegally operating with Sheriff. By virtue of the PDP Constitution, 3 members of NWC cannot form a quorum and take decision for the party.
Like I earlier stated, the APPEAL court did not legitimise Sheriff faction (that included his appointees NWC) but it only ordered maintenance of pre-May 21 NWC.
2. On Governor Seriake Dickson Report:
I was privileged to be present at the submission of the report of PDP standing Reconciliation Committee led by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson to the Ahmed Markafi led National Caretaker Committee at the party's secretariat yesterday (March 22, 2017), which was covered by the media.
The proposal by the Dickson Committee and briefing by the Governor is that all organs of the party, including the youths nominate a certain number of persons that will form members of the Party's convention committee and a written agreement by all those parading as national officeholders within the party stating readiness to quit their positions or claimed positions, which MUST be accompanied by written resignation letter authored by those concerned. The delegates of the convention will be those elected at Congresses prior to May 21, 2016 convention, while 7 states that couldn't conclude their Congresses will be allowed to hold theirs to elect their delegates.
While the Sen. Ahmed Markafi leadership isn't opposed to resigning if organs of the party ask them to, a position that was reiterated by the Chairman, the Sheriff group has consistently shown opposition to that by their insistence of holding convention with their own illegal factional structures that they set up in states.
3. The Leadership Tussle is Between Sheriff And Party Organs Not Markafi:
For emphasis sake, Senator Ahmed Markafi is not dragging any leadership seat with Ali Modu Sheriff, Markafi is only a Caretaker leader, appointed by members of the party through the National Convention to hold sway pending the time for a rescheduled convention. He is answerable to all organs of the party including BoT, Caucus, NASS Caucus, Governors Forum, Youths, Stakeholders etc in all his doings. Ali Modu Sheriff is the one at loggerheads with the party organs including party staffs. In fact, only yesterday, Sheriff illegally advertised non vacant offices of party staffers as vacant, an action that negates labour laws and PDP laws. How can one man fight every organs and institutions of the party?
4. Sheriff is NOT Ready For Peace:
Without prejudice to the bold step taken by HE Seriake Dickson and his Reconciliation team, I have studied events and concluded that Ali Modu Sheriff is interested at ridiculing PDP and some prominent chieftains and not look for a common ground for peace.
This is the same Sheriff that went to court to stop an election into his office in the May 21 Convention despite being the ONLY candidate that stood for the election having printed just a single nomination form, he still denied existence of such order only to bring out a copy of it after seeing that he wouldn't have his way in Portharcourt. This is same man that would absconded from every past reconciliatory moves by party leaders. A man that would rather have the other party to win elections instead of PDP candidates simply because they aren't from his faction.
Finally, I am of the opinion that much energy should be channeled towards prosecuting the case at the Supreme Court and less on the so called political solution, which is mere rhetorical anyway.
The staffs are united with National Caretaker leadership (NCC) , the BoT is with the NCC, the governors, the Senate Caucus, Rep caucus, state party chairmen etc are with the Markafi led NCC, God is with the Markafi led leadership. We shall get justice.
May God Bless Us All And Bless Nigeria
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by GenBloodykiIler: 9:23am On Mar 23
tonyebarcanista boy
how far naa?
don't worry you'll become the chopee soon
Truth is mine
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:31am On Mar 23
Lol @choppee
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:35am On Mar 23
I think it is high time, INEC applied the relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution.(as amended) and de register this Criminal Association called PDP.....
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:40am On Mar 23
NgeneUkwenu:This your proposal na setback for democracy o.
Unfortunately for you, only the National Convention can dissolve the party as we have met all INEC requirement
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by GenBloodykiIler: 9:42am On Mar 23
NgeneUkwenu:haba this man na waa for you ooo
apc is a party of criminals bastards useless incompetent charlatans and mostly a party of an old damaged gwongworo (lorry) parading himself as presidiot.
infact apc represents criminality starting from serial corrupt bastards to useless certificate forgers even the presidiot is not exempted.
what of useless corrupt magu
babachir
saraki
dino
etc.
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter apc amin ooooo
kiss the truth mr man because
the truth is talking
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by Flexherbal(m): 9:43am On Mar 23
The truth is that poiticians are selfish!
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:44am On Mar 23
GenBloodykiIler:
Who unleashed this ipob yoot?
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by GenBloodykiIler: 9:47am On Mar 23
NgeneUkwenu:
Who unleashed this ipob yoot? [/s]
e pain am well well
asin e pepper am
ntoooor
Buhari is a useless old pushy pushy presidiot
a sheki sheki presidiot
a ceremonial old hag corrupt harbouring criminal
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter Amaechi babachir magu saraki dino fashola lair Muhammed the charlatan bastard etc
Thunder scatter all apc corrupt useless vagabonds
kiss the truth
truth is talking
truth is mine
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by bounty007(m): 9:49am On Mar 23
Thanks for the clarification. Tonye.
That ukwu ewu transgendered.. na proper zombeic okpo..
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by engineerboat(m): 9:55am On Mar 23
NgeneUkwenu:
Are you telling us because your teeth and tongue do fight. We should deregister them from your mouth
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:57am On Mar 23
Flexherbal:Not all...
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by engineerboat(m): 9:57am On Mar 23
NgeneUkwenu:
Mr/Mrs DOA
Can you quote the relevant sections to show you are not just a BMC typist
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:59am On Mar 23
engineerboat:The poster is kidding
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by rolchi(m): 10:04am On Mar 23
Very soon, Justice shall prevail.
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by PRYCE(m): 10:07am On Mar 23
Reading
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by Luckylife(m): 10:10am On Mar 23
NgeneUkwenu:which is giving u hopeless life u are masturbating ur absurd destiny for as low as 1000 .
iPod?
or PDP?
or wise Nigerians that are asking
government questions?
.
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by TimeManager(m): 10:17am On Mar 23
No surprises.. .Same ol story.. . Only the gullibles buy this crap..
Ask yourself : Was it not your party that zoned the Chairmanship seat to NE? (bornu state in particular)
Who approached Sherrif and gave him the mandate?
Why & how did your party plan to scheme Sherrif out of his seat on the day of the convention before he finally got wind of it?
Two things are involved that can save your sorry arse;
1. Go prostrate at Bourdillion before the man who can completely break his jaw. APC in bornu is a valid case study.
2. Listen to Gej's advice & work with Sherrif
3. The Supreme Court; Here 2 things are involved
1. A favourable judgement delivers PDP back to you.
2. An unfavorable judgement will most likely give birth to a new party with both groups of aggrieved politicians in APC & makarffi's faction making up the major stakeholders..
So, Tonye, calm down and enjoy your energy boost.
Kiss the truth!
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by engineerboat(m): 10:17am On Mar 23
TonyeBarcanista:
She-he better be kidding
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by madridguy(m): 10:18am On Mar 23
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by omowolewa: 10:34am On Mar 23
All see of the crisis is greed and ego. A clear sign the our democracy is not matured yet
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by BENZINA: 10:52am On Mar 23
I hope this problem is resolved so that everyone one of us could move the party forward.
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by GenBloodykiIler: 11:24am On Mar 23
TimeManager:
trash
kiss the truth
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:41pm On Mar 23
omowolewa:Sheriff is the problem
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by zlantanfan: 12:54pm On Mar 23
hypocrite
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by yorhmienerd(m): 1:14pm On Mar 23
zlantanfan:Exactly!
Tonye is trying too hard to asslick his bosses. Both PDP and APC are group of criminals only that PDP dipped their hand really dip into Nigeria coffers for their personal gains. And here we have our honourable CHOPPEE trying to paint them as saint. A leopard can NEVER loose it skin.
Trying to play politics with us but we're wise now.
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by derekchris: 1:14pm On Mar 23
Very cogent observation @Tonye Barcanista
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by jojomario(m): 2:15pm On Mar 23
@OP, you are representing well. Very obvious.
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by DropShot: 2:26pm On Mar 23
You're confused, TonyeBarcanista!
1. You say the Appeal Court did not validate Sheriff's faction but affirmed that the pre-May 21, 2016 NWC should be maintained. But Sheriff was the chairman prior to that illegal convention! So, what do you want Sheriff to do since majority of his then executives have decided to join Makarfi camp?
2. Why will any sane man expect the authentic, court-validated chairman Sheriff to resign? Does it make sense for him to resign so that his antagonists take over the party and sideline him? As inexperienced as you are, you won't do that poo if you were in his position.
3. "The Leadership Tussle is Between Sheriff And Party Organs Not Markafi"
This is rubbish and the most ridiculous claim by anyone. What is difficult in understanding that Makarfi is no longer recognized by the law based on the Appeal Court's judgment? Why is it really difficult for Makarfi to recognize Sheriff as the authentic chairman if he doesn't really want the position as you claim?
4. You're obviously a paid agent of Makarfi.
You say Sheriff is not ready for peace but it's Makarfi and his supporters who have failed to accept the court's outcome!
Was there no agreement between both parties before the Appeal Court's judgment that they would all abide by the court's decision?
If yes, why has Makarfi and his agents like you not accepted Sheriff as the chairman? Why going to the Supreme Court.
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by ABUZINZU(m): 2:38pm On Mar 23
This guy know say him no go gain anything with that sheriff group, thats why him dey write all this rubbish
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by DropShot: 2:43pm On Mar 23
TonyeBarcanista:People like you are!
|Re: PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:08pm On Mar 23
DropShot:The party constitution is very clear on how quorum is formed and how the party should operate. 3 people cannot form a quorum and the only body empowered to appoint interim NWC members is the caucus upon rectification by NEC NOT the Chairman. Sheriff is going against court judgement by appointing his illegal NWC.
2. Why will any sane man expect the authentic, court-validated chairman Sheriff to resign? Does it make sense for him to resign so that his antagonists take over the party and sideline him? As inexperienced as you are, you won't do that poo if you were in his position.Sheriff was never elected National Chairman, the original owner was Bamanga Tukur, who would later resign in the interest of the party for Adamu Muazu in 2014. Muazu would later resign after the PDP electoral loss in May 2015, in the interest of the party. The tenures of Tukur /Muazu led NWC was to expire in March 2016. SAS was appointed on acting capacity for 3 months (March, April and May) to conduct convention and leave. If he had ANY shred of honor he'd have long left.
3. "The Leadership Tussle is Between Sheriff And Party Organs Not Markafi"SAS is NOT the authentic Chairman of PDP, thete is already an appeal and the party Organs and members REFUSED to recognize the impostor , Supreme Court will vindicate us. Markafi don't have to quit as he is holding his office in trust for party members and all organs. Even if he quits by himself, we shall appoint another person.
4. You're obviously a paid agent of Makarfi.Markafi did not reject SAS as Chairman, the entire party members and organs did. Markafi is only there as our servant.
Was there no agreement between both parties before the Appeal Court's judgment that they would all abide by the court's decision?were you there when an agreement was brokered? Have you sighted any of such?
