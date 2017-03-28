Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Crises: The Misinformation, The Truth And The Facts (3267 Views)

Since the unfortunate judgement of the court of Appeal (PH division) that nullified the May 21, 2016 National Convention of PDP and validated the tenure of the party's National Working Committee that existed prior to May 21, 2016, I deliberately refused to comment on the leadership crises in the party despite seeing series of misinformation and half truths flying across the length and breath of the media, particularly, social media.



I shall in this article, without prejudice, without fear or favor dispel some of these half truths and misinformation, and enlighten Nigerians who may not be in the know on the real issues bedevilling the PDP.



1. Court of Appeal Did Not Validate Sheriff Faction BUT Pre-May 21, 2016 NWC:

I know that this may sound confusing to some people but I'll explain.



Contrary to the widespread position in the media and the rhetorical statements of Ali Modu Sheriff claiming that the Court of Appeal validated their faction, the fact remains that the court only affirmed that the May 21, 2016 convention that sacked/dissolved Sheriff led NWC was illegal due to the party's failure to vacate a Lagos FHC order that Sheriff obtained two days to the convention. The Appeal Court judgement read that the NWC that existed before the convention was held should remain in office until August 2017.



If we are to be fair, the NWC as at then include Sheriff as Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus (Deputy Chairman), Professor Oladipo(National Secretary), Chief Olisa Metu (Publicity Secretary), Mai Baisira (Youth Leader) and several others to make it a total of 19-20 officers.



Instead of obeying the court order, Sheriff has single-handedly appointed his own NWC by recognizing one Dr Cairo as his Deputy, Chief Mikko as Publicity Secretary amongst others in disobedience to the judgment of the court of Appeal. Only 3 persons including Prof. Oladipo (National Secretary), Chief Adeyanju (National Treasurer) and Sheriff were part of the pre-May 21 NWC members that the Court validated that are illegally operating with Sheriff. By virtue of the PDP Constitution, 3 members of NWC cannot form a quorum and take decision for the party.



Like I earlier stated, the APPEAL court did not legitimise Sheriff faction (that included his appointees NWC) but it only ordered maintenance of pre-May 21 NWC.



2. On Governor Seriake Dickson Report:

I was privileged to be present at the submission of the report of PDP standing Reconciliation Committee led by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson to the Ahmed Markafi led National Caretaker Committee at the party's secretariat yesterday (March 22, 2017), which was covered by the media.



The proposal by the Dickson Committee and briefing by the Governor is that all organs of the party, including the youths nominate a certain number of persons that will form members of the Party's convention committee and a written agreement by all those parading as national officeholders within the party stating readiness to quit their positions or claimed positions, which MUST be accompanied by written resignation letter authored by those concerned. The delegates of the convention will be those elected at Congresses prior to May 21, 2016 convention, while 7 states that couldn't conclude their Congresses will be allowed to hold theirs to elect their delegates.



While the Sen. Ahmed Markafi leadership isn't opposed to resigning if organs of the party ask them to, a position that was reiterated by the Chairman, the Sheriff group has consistently shown opposition to that by their insistence of holding convention with their own illegal factional structures that they set up in states.



3. The Leadership Tussle is Between Sheriff And Party Organs Not Markafi:

For emphasis sake, Senator Ahmed Markafi is not dragging any leadership seat with Ali Modu Sheriff, Markafi is only a Caretaker leader, appointed by members of the party through the National Convention to hold sway pending the time for a rescheduled convention. He is answerable to all organs of the party including BoT, Caucus, NASS Caucus, Governors Forum, Youths, Stakeholders etc in all his doings. Ali Modu Sheriff is the one at loggerheads with the party organs including party staffs. In fact, only yesterday, Sheriff illegally advertised non vacant offices of party staffers as vacant, an action that negates labour laws and PDP laws. How can one man fight every organs and institutions of the party?



4. Sheriff is NOT Ready For Peace:

Without prejudice to the bold step taken by HE Seriake Dickson and his Reconciliation team, I have studied events and concluded that Ali Modu Sheriff is interested at ridiculing PDP and some prominent chieftains and not look for a common ground for peace.



This is the same Sheriff that went to court to stop an election into his office in the May 21 Convention despite being the ONLY candidate that stood for the election having printed just a single nomination form, he still denied existence of such order only to bring out a copy of it after seeing that he wouldn't have his way in Portharcourt. This is same man that would absconded from every past reconciliatory moves by party leaders. A man that would rather have the other party to win elections instead of PDP candidates simply because they aren't from his faction.



Finally, I am of the opinion that much energy should be channeled towards prosecuting the case at the Supreme Court and less on the so called political solution, which is mere rhetorical anyway.



The staffs are united with National Caretaker leadership (NCC) , the BoT is with the NCC, the governors, the Senate Caucus, Rep caucus, state party chairmen etc are with the Markafi led NCC, God is with the Markafi led leadership. We shall get justice.









May God Bless Us All And Bless Nigeria



I think it is high time, INEC applied the relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution.(as amended) and de register this Criminal Association called PDP.....

NgeneUkwenu:

This your proposal na setback for democracy o.



Unfortunately for you, only the National Convention can dissolve the party as we have met all INEC requirement

NgeneUkwenu:

The truth is that politicians are selfish!

Thanks for the clarification. Tonye.



NgeneUkwenu:

I think it is high time, INEC applied the relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution.(as amended) and de register this Criminal Association called PDP.....

Are you telling us because your teeth and tongue do fight. We should deregister them from your mouth

Flexherbal:

Not all...

NgeneUkwenu:

I think it is high time, INEC applied the relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution.(as amended) and de register this Criminal Association called PDP.....

engineerboat:





Are you telling us because your teeth and tongue do fight. We should deregister them from your mouth The poster is kidding The poster is kidding

Very soon, Justice shall prevail.

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]



Who unleashed this ipob yoot? which is giving u hopeless life u are masturbating ur absurd destiny for as low as 1000 .

iPod?

or PDP?

or wise Nigerians that are asking

government questions?

which is giving u hopeless life u are masturbating ur absurd destiny for as low as 1000 .
iPod?
or PDP?
or wise Nigerians that are asking
government questions?

Ask yourself : Was it not your party that zoned the Chairmanship seat to NE? (bornu state in particular)



Who approached Sherrif and gave him the mandate?



Why & how did your party plan to scheme Sherrif out of his seat on the day of the convention before he finally got wind of it?



Two things are involved that can save your sorry arse;



1. Go prostrate at Bourdillion before the man who can completely break his jaw. APC in bornu is a valid case study.



2. Listen to Gej's advice & work with Sherrif



3. The Supreme Court; Here 2 things are involved



1. A favourable judgement delivers PDP back to you.



2. An unfavorable judgement will most likely give birth to a new party with both groups of aggrieved politicians in APC & makarffi's faction making up the major stakeholders..



So, Tonye, calm down and enjoy your energy boost.



Kiss the truth! 3 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

The poster is kidding

She-he better be kidding

All see of the crisis is greed and ego. A clear sign the our democracy is not matured yet

I hope this problem is resolved so that everyone one of us could move the party forward.

TimeManager:

No surprises.. .Same ol story.. . Only the gullibles buy this crap..



Ask yourself : Was it not your party that zoned the Chairmanship seat to NE? (bornu state in particular)



Who approached Sherrif and gave him the mandate?



Why & how did your party plan to scheme Sherrif out of his seat on the day of the convention before he finally got wind of it?



Two things are involved that can save your sorry arse;



1. Go prostrate at Bourdillion before the man who can completely break his jaw. APC in bornu is a valid case study.



2. Listen to Gej's advice & work with Sherrif



3. The Supreme Court; Here 2 things are involved



1. A favourable judgement delivers PDP back to you.



2. An unfavorable judgement will most likely give birth to a new party with both groups of aggrieved politicians in APC & makarffi's faction making up the major stakeholders..



So, Tonye, calm down and enjoy your energy boost.



Kiss the truth!

omowolewa:

Sheriff is the problem

Very cogent observation @Tonye Barcanista

@OP, you are representing well. Very obvious.





You're confused, TonyeBarcanista!



1. You say the Appeal Court did not validate Sheriff's faction but affirmed that the pre-May 21, 2016 NWC should be maintained. But Sheriff was the chairman prior to that illegal convention! So, what do you want Sheriff to do since majority of his then executives have decided to join Makarfi camp?



2. Why will any sane man expect the authentic, court-validated chairman Sheriff to resign? Does it make sense for him to resign so that his antagonists take over the party and sideline him? As inexperienced as you are, you won't do that poo if you were in his position.



3. "The Leadership Tussle is Between Sheriff And Party Organs Not Markafi"

This is rubbish and the most ridiculous claim by anyone. What is difficult in understanding that Makarfi is no longer recognized by the law based on the Appeal Court's judgment? Why is it really difficult for Makarfi to recognize Sheriff as the authentic chairman if he doesn't really want the position as you claim?



4. You're obviously a paid agent of Makarfi.

You say Sheriff is not ready for peace but it's Makarfi and his supporters who have failed to accept the court's outcome!



Was there no agreement between both parties before the Appeal Court's judgment that they would all abide by the court's decision?



You're confused, TonyeBarcanista!

1. You say the Appeal Court did not validate Sheriff's faction but affirmed that the pre-May 21, 2016 NWC should be maintained. But Sheriff was the chairman prior to that illegal convention! So, what do you want Sheriff to do since majority of his then executives have decided to join Makarfi camp?

2. Why will any sane man expect the authentic, court-validated chairman Sheriff to resign? Does it make sense for him to resign so that his antagonists take over the party and sideline him? As inexperienced as you are, you won't do that poo if you were in his position.

3. "The Leadership Tussle is Between Sheriff And Party Organs Not Markafi"

This is rubbish and the most ridiculous claim by anyone. What is difficult in understanding that Makarfi is no longer recognized by the law based on the Appeal Court's judgment? Why is it really difficult for Makarfi to recognize Sheriff as the authentic chairman if he doesn't really want the position as you claim?

4. You're obviously a paid agent of Makarfi.

You say Sheriff is not ready for peace but it's Makarfi and his supporters who have failed to accept the court's outcome!

Was there no agreement between both parties before the Appeal Court's judgment that they would all abide by the court's decision?

If yes, why has Makarfi and his agents like you not accepted Sheriff as the chairman? Why going to the Supreme Court.

TonyeBarcanista:

People like you are!