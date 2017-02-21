₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by metroparrot: 11:42am
Night view of the newly built Pedestrian bridge at Ojota by the Lagos State Government which will be commissioned tomorrow, Friday, March 24, 2017 by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by maysimsimple(m): 11:44am
Lagoossss
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:45am
Knowing Nigerians and Lagosians in particular,
Oya dilapidate in 3,2,1 ladies and gentle men this pedestrian bridge is now dilapidated.
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by tspun(m): 11:45am
Lovely, this is kissable
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by Franchise21(m): 11:45am
Magnificent
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by ekojoe(m): 11:45am
Pedestrian bridge in Dubai!
No hate
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by gurunlocker: 11:45am
A country in another country.... Lagos!
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by talk2uwem(m): 11:45am
woa
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by ToriBlue(f): 11:46am
Beautiful.
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by thunderbabs(m): 11:46am
Omo, dis guy wey comment first, i go send you bomb oo
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by presskid: 11:46am
Nice one, Ambode is working
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by Whoeppme: 11:46am
Frajjnchise21:
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by jaxmand: 11:46am
Like seriously personally I can't wait.... One have to trek for long to access d other one...
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by askibee(m): 11:46am
wow my darling ojota......kai no be small thing kudos to the state govt
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by deeptechcool(m): 11:46am
A working Governor (Ambode) handling a LIVING State (Lagos) in an almost DEAD country (Nigeria) .
May God heal our nation and bestow on our corrupt leaders the political will to make things right.
God bless Yorubaland.
God bless Igboland.
God bless the Arewas.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by SIRKAY98(m): 11:46am
I taught its even d1 with Rail system
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by bakynes(m): 11:46am
Eko oni baje!
O baje ti
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by Tokziby: 11:47am
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by OKTolu(m): 11:47am
Good news like this is what I want to hear and moreover today is my birthday,kindly celebrate with me
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by YonkijiSappo: 11:47am
Can only happen in Yorubaland.
ekojoe:
Pedestrian bridge in Ugu Republic
No hating
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by Criticize001(m): 11:47am
Weldone governor
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by Otradearena: 11:48am
wow beautiful
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by Nauticaworld: 11:48am
Is nice... More to come...
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by babyfaceafrica: 11:48am
I hope they maintain it..cos naija we sabi spoil something hen!
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by lanrejoe10(m): 11:48am
There's no project in 9ja that's built with tax payers money ...that politicians don't celebrate over.
Sometimes i ask....political office holders doing us a favour by doing their jobs?
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by GenBloodykiIler: 11:48am
Obiano has been building this like Akara and bread in anambra state
a newly completed one currently in use by pedestrian in Lagos Park by express Upper iweka onitsha.
it's nothing in anambra state
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by Nairadays: 11:48am
Really Nice. I also passed by the one at Berger yesterday, sincerely really beautiful and helps safeguard the pedestrians.
Welldone.
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by Donald7610: 11:49am
ekojoe:which your governor build
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by jidebond: 11:49am
Pedestrian Version of the ikoyi suspended bride
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by geostrata(m): 11:49am
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by jidebond: 11:49am
Pedestrian Version of the ikoyi suspended bridge.
|Re: PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos by ekojoe(m): 11:49am
jaxmand:
Very soon you'll be viewing the bridge from your Rolls-Royce
