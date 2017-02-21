Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos (4503 Views)

cc: lalasticlala mynd44 Night view of the newly built Pedestrian bridge at Ojota by the Lagos State Government which will be commissioned tomorrow, Friday, March 24, 2017 by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.cc: lalasticlala mynd44 1 Like 1 Share

Lagoossss 2 Likes 1 Share

Knowing Nigerians and Lagosians in particular,

Oya dilapidate in 3,2,1 ladies and gentle men this pedestrian bridge is now dilapidated. 1 Like

Lovely, this is kissable 1 Like

Magnificent



No hate Pedestrian bridge in Dubai!No hate 12 Likes 1 Share

A country in another country.... Lagos! 8 Likes

woa

Beautiful.

Omo, dis guy wey comment first, i go send you bomb oo

Nice one, Ambode is working

Like seriously personally I can't wait.... One have to trek for long to access d other one...

wow my darling ojota......kai no be small thing kudos to the state govt

A working Governor (Ambode) handling a LIVING State (Lagos) in an almost DEAD country (Nigeria) .

May God heal our nation and bestow on our corrupt leaders the political will to make things right.

God bless Yorubaland.

God bless Igboland.

God bless the Arewas.

God bless Nigeria. 4 Likes

I taught its even d1 with Rail system

Eko oni baje!

O baje ti

Good news like this is what I want to hear and moreover today is my birthday,kindly celebrate with me 1 Like 2 Shares





Weldone governor 2 Likes

wow beautiful

Is nice... More to come...

I hope they maintain it..cos naija we sabi spoil something hen!

There's no project in 9ja that's built with tax payers money ...that politicians don't celebrate over.

Sometimes i ask....political office holders doing us a favour by doing their jobs? 1 Like

Obiano has been building this like Akara and bread in anambra state

a newly completed one currently in use by pedestrian in Lagos Park by express Upper iweka onitsha.



it's nothing in anambra state 1 Like

Really Nice. I also passed by the one at Berger yesterday, sincerely really beautiful and helps safeguard the pedestrians.



Welldone.

Pedestrian Version of the ikoyi suspended bridge.