|Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by basty: 2:44pm
The Nigeria Police Force has established a national broadcasting and radio service that will serve the entire nation.
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/03/23/police-establish-radio-television-stations/
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by Keneking: 2:46pm
Great..
- So 'Crime Fighters' can be aired 24/7 days.
- The police can provide its narratives
- IG can use the medium to sensitise populace on works
- Citizens can report to the police using the platforms
- The force can maximise its reach to the public
- One step is to have them on cable networks
- Documentaries can be aired using real life cases
- A useful platform to analyse security situations
- More media personnel would be employed; technical & non technical specialities
- During general elections, security situations can be monitored live and direct
- The Nigeria Police Force would become more responsive to the masses
- Nollywood producers can have new genre focussing on 'State Protection' on these television platforms
- We can have real life reportage of crimes, economic criminals, convicts etc
Now where is lalasticlala sef
The way Mynd44 looks at first comment on the first post of every thread destined for front page
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by ExAngel007(f): 2:54pm
Hmmm... this seems good.
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by NextGovernor(m): 2:59pm
False accusation and lies go full that station tire.......
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by Bashirfuntua(m): 3:01pm
welcome development
God bless NPF
God bless PMB
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by TINALETC3(f): 4:26pm
bail is free, police is ur frnd
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by tspun(m): 4:27pm
Really? What actually will they be saying?
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by oviejnr(m): 4:27pm
I think its a good move but lets see if police is truly our friend and they can expose the criminals holding high positions not some petty thieves. I believe this will be effective for a while, but it cannot last cos the corrupt police officers will still take bribe and wont say the truth.
Bail is free but you must pay!
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by ALAYORMII: 4:27pm
Nigerian Police Force
Wetin the stations go dey broadcast ooo
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by SexyNairalander: 4:27pm
booked
who no go, no go know. . .naija police force have show me pepper I will never forget in a hurry
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by tobbie4(m): 4:28pm
Lemme just be observing
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by charlesucheh(m): 4:28pm
When will they start recruiting potential workers in the station?
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by AlexCk: 4:29pm
Police station kwanu,
Police radio station actually, lol
Wetn dem go dey talk abt 24/7 sef
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by seguno2: 4:29pm
I thought that Buhari is fighting corruption?
The police have finished repairing their barracks so they have excess money for radio and television?
I laugh in Spanish.
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by Okundaye4(m): 4:30pm
This one is strong.
Hope they will show when they are collecting N50.
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by johncallidon(m): 4:30pm
Owk,, not too bad Owk,, not too bad
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:30pm
That's a good development.
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by nairaarea: 4:30pm
Good
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by Eziokwuegbuozoo: 4:31pm
Another medium for falsehood and fallacious exhibitions.
Tell me how this pastor will succeed on this deliverance...... Synonymous to Nigeria police and corruption.
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by 2dugged(f): 4:31pm
Nfp, ranks the top five most corrupt and useless government institutions in Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by jidebond: 4:32pm
Why should it be in every state, waste of resources can't dey just set a proper studio in a location and transmit to the whole nation thru a Chanel on dstv.
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by ademusiwa3r: 4:32pm
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by bigwig10(m): 4:33pm
And u think police bad habits will be aired?
And u think police jungle justice killing will be aired?
And u think police corrupt attitude will be aired?
U must be jonzing
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by Gabrielwilliams(m): 4:35pm
To catch them in action!! Atleast , they wont be able to deny the numerous accusations!!
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by Godfullsam(m): 4:35pm
Good development
They should also increase the number of CCTV cameras in our major cities and local areas
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by alignacademy(m): 4:40pm
Well, there must be some "strategic" reason for this.
Or else why would the Nigeria Police Force add "journalism" to its current burden?
How will the said enterprise be funded?
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by airprinz: 4:44pm
ok na.. They've come up with another logic of raising/getting #50 from people
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by oyebode95(m): 4:47pm
Good move! But I doubt the genuineness of the news they broadcast (N.P.F=CHAMELEONS)!
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by mokset123: 4:50pm
I hope there would be a feedback mechanism, because Nigerians are eager to expose the 100 naira collecting police force to the world
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by Gkemz(m): 4:53pm
What good does Nigeria police has to offer to Nigerians. They should work on building their collapsed reputation and come back later for tv and radio station.
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by geostrata(m): 4:55pm
|Re: Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations by InvertedHammer: 4:55pm
Good move.
It will be maintained the same way they maintain their patrol vehicles.
IG just dey find contract money kickback. That's all.
