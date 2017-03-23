Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Police Establishes Radio And Television Stations (8201 Views)

El-rufai Establishes Rice & Potatoes Plant In Kaduna, The Biggest In West Africa / Army Establishes Camp For Repentant Boko Haram Members / David Smith Establishes Radio Station To Fight Boko Haram Insurgency (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Nigeria Police Force has established a national broadcasting and radio service that will serve the entire nation.



The broadcasting service will be managed by the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service Limited (NPBS), a company jointly owned by the police and a private entity, according to documents seen by THEWILL on Wednesday.



Sources familiar with the development at the police force headquarters in Abuja told the medium that the news and current affairs station will have operational bases in all the states of the federation and the FCT, and will be jointly funded by the force and private investors, who are behind Skytick Limited.



The force has filed paperwork for a broadcasting license with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), it was gathered.



The police channels when operational will help the police force as well as security agencies communicate effectively with the general public and improve policing in our societies, one source said.





https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/03/23/police-establish-radio-television-stations/ 3 Likes





- So 'Crime Fighters' can be aired 24/7 days.

- The police can provide its narratives

- IG can use the medium to sensitise populace on works

- Citizens can report to the police using the platforms

- The force can maximise its reach to the public

- One step is to have them on cable networks

- Documentaries can be aired using real life cases

- A useful platform to analyse security situations

- More media personnel would be employed; technical & non technical specialities

- During general elections, security situations can be monitored live and direct

- The Nigeria Police Force would become more responsive to the masses

- Nollywood producers can have new genre focussing on 'State Protection' on these television platforms

- We can have real life reportage of crimes, economic criminals, convicts etc





Now where is lalasticlala sef



The way Mynd44 looks at first comment on the first post of every thread destined for front page Great..- So 'Crime Fighters' can be aired 24/7 days.- The police can provide its narratives- IG can use the medium to sensitise populace on works- Citizens can report to the police using the platforms- The force can maximise its reach to the public- One step is to have them on cable networks- Documentaries can be aired using real life cases- A useful platform to analyse security situations- More media personnel would be employed; technical & non technical specialities- During general elections, security situations can be monitored live and direct- The Nigeria Police Force would become more responsive to the masses- Nollywood producers can have new genre focussing on 'State Protection' on these television platforms- We can have real life reportage of crimes, economic criminals, convicts etcNow where is lalasticlala sefThe way Mynd44 looks at first comment on the first post of every thread destined for front page 24 Likes

Hmmm... this seems good. 1 Like

False accusation and lies go full that station tire....... 8 Likes 2 Shares

welcome development

God bless NPF

God bless PMB

God bless Nigeria 4 Likes

bail is free, police is ur frnd bail is free, police is ur frnd 2 Likes 1 Share

Really? What actually will they be saying?

I think its a good move but lets see if police is truly our friend and they can expose the criminals holding high positions not some petty thieves. I believe this will be effective for a while, but it cannot last cos the corrupt police officers will still take bribe and wont say the truth.



Bail is free but you must pay!

Nigerian Police Force





Wetin the stations go dey broadcast ooo

booked







who no go, no go know. . .naija police force have show me pepper I will never forget in a hurry 3 Likes

Lemme just be observing

When will they start recruiting potential workers in the station?

Police station kwanu,

Police radio station actually, lol



Wetn dem go dey talk abt 24/7 sef 3 Likes

I thought that Buhari is fighting corruption?

The police have finished repairing their barracks so they have excess money for radio and television?

I laugh in Spanish. 2 Likes 1 Share

This one is strong.



Hope they will show when they are collecting N50. 1 Like

Owk,, not too bad Owk,, not too badOwk,, not too bad 1 Like

That's a good development.

Good

Another medium for falsehood and fallacious exhibitions.



Tell me how this pastor will succeed on this deliverance...... Synonymous to Nigeria police and corruption. 3 Likes

Nfp, ranks the top five most corrupt and useless government institutions in Nigeria 3 Likes

Why should it be in every state, waste of resources can't dey just set a proper studio in a location and transmit to the whole nation thru a Chanel on dstv. 1 Like

And u think police bad habits will be aired?

And u think police jungle justice killing will be aired?

And u think police corrupt attitude will be aired?

U must be jonzing 1 Like 1 Share

To catch them in action!! Atleast , they wont be able to deny the numerous accusations!!

Good development



They should also increase the number of CCTV cameras in our major cities and local areas

Well, there must be some "strategic" reason for this.



Or else why would the Nigeria Police Force add "journalism" to its current burden?



How will the said enterprise be funded?

ok na.. They've come up with another logic of raising/getting #50 from people

Good move! But I doubt the genuineness of the news they broadcast (N.P.F=CHAMELEONS)!

I hope there would be a feedback mechanism, because Nigerians are eager to expose the 100 naira collecting police force to the world

What good does Nigeria police has to offer to Nigerians. They should work on building their collapsed reputation and come back later for tv and radio station.