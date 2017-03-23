₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,661 members, 3,436,268 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 10:58 PM

“my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” (4762 Views)

My Guy Has Lost Interest In Sex Since Our Baby's Birth. What Should I Do? / 11-years Without A Child Only To Find Out My Wife Has Been Aborting Our Baby / ''My Wife Killed Our Child, Hypnotised And Poisoned Me'' (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

“my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Islie: 5:41pm
“My husband killed our baby when he beat the hell out of me three days to my delivery.

“When I was finally delivered of the baby, he was dead as he was confirmed to have been wounded while in my womb due to the battering. ”

Mrs Ekwutobi Mgbenka disclosed these to an Igando Customary Court in Lagos State on Thursday.

She added , “ He used to beat me; and when I was pregnant , the beating continued unabated.

“ Sometimes, my husband would strip me Unclad me, pour pepper on my body, before beating me,’’ she said.

The 41- year -old businesswoman disclosed these while responding to a divorce suit filed by Edwin , her husband of 24 years.

The respondent accused her husband of being a flirt, saying, he impregnated two married women.

“ My husband was having an affair ; he got two married women with children, pregnant.

“Edwin gave one of his married lovers the documents of four out of his 14 shops he built inside Igando Market without collecting a dime from her.

“ He also bought her a house in Ikotun, Lagos state, ” she said.

The mother of two said that her husband had been starving her of sex for the past four years and had now turned her to an abandoned property.

She explained to the court how she lost her first two babies.

“ My first baby died through the medical doctor’s negligence, the second died through the beatings I received from my husband. ”

She, however, begged the court not to grant her husband ’ s wish for the dissolution of the marriage.

“Please, do not grant my husband’s wish, we both built the houses together but now he wants to push me out and bring in his `wives', ” she said.

The petitioner, a 55- year -old businessman, Mr Edwin Mgbenka, had approached the court for the dissolution of his 24-year - old marriage over what he called his wife's alleged threat to his life.

Mgbenka said that his wife was always threatening his life with dangerous weapons.

“My wife always tells me that blood will flow whenever she is fighting me. She stabs me with dangerous weapons.

“ There was a day she broke our standing mirror on me in my sleep because I refused to follow her to a church programme.

“ She always tells my apprentices that I will soon die that she will be the one to settle them.

“ Ekwutobi threatened to kill me if I marry another woman , and now I have two women after her.

“She fought with one of the women that had a set of twins for me and that landed her in a police station, ” he said.

The petitioner alleged that his wife killed their first baby.

“ Few days after she gave birth to our first baby , it was discovered that the baby had hernia and surgery was recommended.

“She was told not to back the baby but immediately after the surgery, she backed him and the baby died on her back, ” he said.

Mgbenka said that Ekwutobi was violent in nature and that she had broken his car windscreen on four occasions.

He said that his wife used his money to buy a motorcycle for her man friend.

According to him, his wife encourages his children aged eight and 13 to steal his money for her.

He urged the court to dissolve the union that he was no longer interested and that he was not ready to die now.

The court president , Mr Adegboyega Omilola , adjourned the case to May 30 for further hearing.
( NAN)


http://punchng.com/my-husband-killed-our-baby-impregnated-two-married-women/
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by LeView1(f): 5:42pm
“She was told not to back the baby but immediately after the surgery, she backed him and the baby died on her back, ” he said


I believe the husbands versions of events.

If all she said was true why would she endure 24yrs and still fight against the divorce? I think she has a plan to kill him. The only reason she wants to be married to him is so that another woman won't reap what she feels she sowed.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Cutehector(m): 5:44pm
Hmm dis marriage thing sef has long lost its value..
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by BlackDBagba: 5:47pm
Trouble everywhere.... RaRa ooo
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Eddygourdo(m): 5:47pm
First of all change that topic to start with "our" husband. Once you do that, I will now read the tales by moonlight story

1 Like

Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by anotherydz(m): 5:48pm
We only have a side of the story. Hasty conclusions and judgments will be foolish for now. Let's have the other side of the story.
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Jabioro: 5:56pm
Laugh dey scatter my belly, I no fit read am finished.. the woman very funny. you are accusing the of wrong deed to god at the same time praise court not to grant him the dissolution to the marriage..
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by sisisioge: 6:02pm
Well, if he's as wicked as she said he is, shouldn't she support the divorce and ask for settlement? It is well o.
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by eyinjuege: 6:16pm
Troublesome wife, troublesome husband. I wonder how their children will be.

The man has even married two other women after her.

They should wehdone
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by baby124: 6:22pm
Na wa o. The man is a foolish man honestly. So is the woman.
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by OmoIgala: 10:10pm
Flatinos ehhh ......
3 gbosa for una in the crime department.

3 Likes

Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Whoeppme: 10:10pm
Before somebody dies .....why not just go your separate ways
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by CuteJude: 10:10pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by ednut1(m): 10:10pm
Nawa
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by auntysimbiat(f): 10:11pm
hmmmm
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Abdhul(m): 10:12pm
bakimono
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by soberdrunk(m): 10:12pm
Judges dey try sha!!! You will just be hearing different stories, sometimes when i read all these marriage tales i suddenly realize that having gulder, menthol sticks, nairaland and dstv as my official girlfriend isnt that bad grin

1 Like

Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by botad(m): 10:12pm
Often times, news like this will just weaken someone!

After 24 years of marriage? Make dem separate for another 24 years biko to avoid story that touch!


My thought though!

1 Like

Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by YonkijiSappo: 10:12pm
Abeg, settle your issues at customary court and let us hear word.

angry
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by dangotesmummy: 10:12pm
Smh
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by masseratti: 10:12pm
Wahala dey oooo
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Lilimax(f): 10:12pm
Crimes everywhere! Metro news dailies go sweet die tomorrow embarassed
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by izValentino(m): 10:12pm
we should now dance for him.. heartless being

Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by jerrykho(m): 10:12pm
end time husband.. I hope she's not cooking up stories sha, some women can be like that

Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by DannyJ19(m): 10:14pm
dis Igando court don suffer...



na everytime igando

1 Like

Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by plusfield: 10:14pm
Whenever a woman wants to play victim,she will look for all the unimmaginable things she could gather to accuse the man so that whoever hears it will take sides with her. But in most cases,if you dig deep,you will see that she is the culprit making the poor man's life a living hell.
Its people who are naive that jump on the stories of what a bitter woman says to judge a man.

1 Like

Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Sisqoman(m): 10:15pm
Only God know who is telling the truth.
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Amberon: 10:15pm
Oh
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by abbey621(m): 10:15pm
Crazy woman, you no go leave am till he kills you? If we are to believe the woman's version then this man is dangerous enough to end her life, if that is the case why on earth does she insist on being married to him? Only reasonable explanation is that she's lying and the properties are much more valuable to her than her own life!
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by chordrylateral(m): 10:15pm
End time
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Nicepoker(m): 10:15pm
Future tense of marriage is divorce.
Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Damilolababy(f): 10:16pm
Woman, Daughter And Grand Daughter Go Näkëd in Photoshoot

http://www.wapextra.com.ng/19160-woman-daughter-and-grand-daughter-go-Unclad-in-photoshoot.html

(0) (1) (Reply)

Are You Expecting A Baby? / Abuja Big Girl Swindles Me / I Resigned My Job When I Discovered This

Viewing this topic: Godpinkin(m), mctony5050(m), ivanoj(m), Jenniferjames16, onkachi(m), ziddy(m), ciskenn, nicerichard05, vswgs(m), Ramcie(f), blossom03, boomssey(f), milanseedorf(m), Mune, Anaselizzy(f), kindakuz(m), Generaljustlike, Akunesiobike, thanie(f), daretodiffer(f), KenStranger(m), Sheguama, tasceige(m), deb303(f), dessymal(m), Concept(m), 2ng2ng, IEDA, wandyvirus(m), Sandas11, mayorkent(m), FedericGodwin and 81 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.