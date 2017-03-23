₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women"
|“my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Islie: 5:41pm
“My husband killed our baby when he beat the hell out of me three days to my delivery.
http://punchng.com/my-husband-killed-our-baby-impregnated-two-married-women/
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by LeView1(f): 5:42pm
“She was told not to back the baby but immediately after the surgery, she backed him and the baby died on her back, ” he said
I believe the husbands versions of events.
If all she said was true why would she endure 24yrs and still fight against the divorce? I think she has a plan to kill him. The only reason she wants to be married to him is so that another woman won't reap what she feels she sowed.
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Cutehector(m): 5:44pm
Hmm dis marriage thing sef has long lost its value..
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by BlackDBagba: 5:47pm
Trouble everywhere.... RaRa ooo
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Eddygourdo(m): 5:47pm
First of all change that topic to start with "our" husband. Once you do that, I will now read the tales by moonlight story
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by anotherydz(m): 5:48pm
We only have a side of the story. Hasty conclusions and judgments will be foolish for now. Let's have the other side of the story.
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Jabioro: 5:56pm
Laugh dey scatter my belly, I no fit read am finished.. the woman very funny. you are accusing the of wrong deed to god at the same time praise court not to grant him the dissolution to the marriage..
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by sisisioge: 6:02pm
Well, if he's as wicked as she said he is, shouldn't she support the divorce and ask for settlement? It is well o.
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by eyinjuege: 6:16pm
Troublesome wife, troublesome husband. I wonder how their children will be.
The man has even married two other women after her.
They should wehdone
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by baby124: 6:22pm
Na wa o. The man is a foolish man honestly. So is the woman.
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by OmoIgala: 10:10pm
Flatinos ehhh ......
3 gbosa for una in the crime department.
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Whoeppme: 10:10pm
Before somebody dies .....why not just go your separate ways
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by CuteJude: 10:10pm
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by ednut1(m): 10:10pm
Nawa
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by auntysimbiat(f): 10:11pm
hmmmm
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Abdhul(m): 10:12pm
bakimono
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by soberdrunk(m): 10:12pm
Judges dey try sha!!! You will just be hearing different stories, sometimes when i read all these marriage tales i suddenly realize that having gulder, menthol sticks, nairaland and dstv as my official girlfriend isnt that bad
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by botad(m): 10:12pm
Often times, news like this will just weaken someone!
After 24 years of marriage? Make dem separate for another 24 years biko to avoid story that touch!
My thought though!
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by YonkijiSappo: 10:12pm
Abeg, settle your issues at customary court and let us hear word.
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by dangotesmummy: 10:12pm
Smh
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by masseratti: 10:12pm
Wahala dey oooo
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Lilimax(f): 10:12pm
Crimes everywhere! Metro news dailies go sweet die tomorrow
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by izValentino(m): 10:12pm
we should now dance for him.. heartless being
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by jerrykho(m): 10:12pm
end time husband.. I hope she's not cooking up stories sha, some women can be like that
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by DannyJ19(m): 10:14pm
dis Igando court don suffer...
na everytime igando
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by plusfield: 10:14pm
Whenever a woman wants to play victim,she will look for all the unimmaginable things she could gather to accuse the man so that whoever hears it will take sides with her. But in most cases,if you dig deep,you will see that she is the culprit making the poor man's life a living hell.
Its people who are naive that jump on the stories of what a bitter woman says to judge a man.
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Sisqoman(m): 10:15pm
Only God know who is telling the truth.
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Amberon: 10:15pm
Oh
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by abbey621(m): 10:15pm
Crazy woman, you no go leave am till he kills you? If we are to believe the woman's version then this man is dangerous enough to end her life, if that is the case why on earth does she insist on being married to him? Only reasonable explanation is that she's lying and the properties are much more valuable to her than her own life!
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by chordrylateral(m): 10:15pm
End time
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Nicepoker(m): 10:15pm
Future tense of marriage is divorce.
|Re: “my Husband Killed Our Baby, Impregnated Two Married Women” by Damilolababy(f): 10:16pm
