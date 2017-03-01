₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by ObiOmaMu: 7:55pm
According to the Twitter user who shared the video, an NYSC member said it happened to her in Abuja. The driver, who was carrying NYSC members was filmed flaunting his dick as he drove.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/driver-caught-by-nysc-member-wanking.html
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by Smellymouth: 7:58pm
Person dey scratch blockos you say na wanking.
How he wan take dey wankkk dey drive?
Izzit your blockos?
46 Likes
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by RoyalBlak007: 7:59pm
♤
♤
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by Oyind18: 8:01pm
Op, wey the think him dey self-service with?
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 8:01pm
Somebody cannot just scratch in peace?
13 Likes
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by prewtyjulie(f): 8:03pm
konji na bastard
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by nepapole(m): 8:04pm
Lies....that guy is innocent.
2 Likes
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by sirusX(m): 8:06pm
soberdrunk:You mind dem
The driver fit sue those corpers for invasion of privacy
In the comfort of his front sit, na there dem start to dey snap as he dey discharge his duties
5 Likes
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by youngberry001(m): 8:11pm
prewtyjulie:and waiting pusssy be?
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by LAFO(f): 8:11pm
I been dey think say Na video
Konji... the master reset for everybody
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by FengChui(m): 8:20pm
Oyind18:
Sup bae? Been ages.
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by Dildo(m): 8:22pm
He dey scratch his stuv.
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by Oyind18: 8:23pm
FengChui:I'm fine dear, you? Who's this?
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 8:26pm
All i see is red scribble
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by PapiNigga: 8:52pm
those female corpers are definitely hot and pretty...
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:31pm
Next tym dnt Snap him slap him frm behind
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by winkmart: 10:31pm
When you masturbate in your room or bathroom... it's either for 2 reasons.
1. You are a pervert that seek pleasure in self servicing.
2. You are lonely and seek pleasesure in wanking
When you jerk off in public, it's due to one reason.
1. Your enemies and demon actually featured themselves on the track of your destiny. You are seriously in trouble.
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by smartty68(m): 10:31pm
Na wa o. The driver most have been high on sexual fantasy while driving. Lol
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by Primusinterpares(m): 10:32pm
Conji na bastard
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by SeniorZato(m): 10:32pm
The man see some kind stuffs way touch him head
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by botad(m): 10:33pm
They later get this guy!
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by ABOKI9ja: 10:34pm
prewtyjulie:please what is Konji? I heard it many times but i dont what it is
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by 0b10010011: 10:34pm
Blood of Apostle Suleman!
Could this be real!
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by Nma27(f): 10:34pm
Unclear picture....
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by Arry110: 10:35pm
He's Hot nuh
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by 0b10010011: 10:35pm
ABOKI9ja:
It is a video game
2 Likes
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by grandstar(m): 10:36pm
nepapole:
He is an exhibitionist. Don't bother browsing for the meaning!
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by Agimor(m): 10:36pm
Nairaland has finally deteriorate into a dustbin.
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by kemijohnson: 10:36pm
Saw the video and it is disgusting.
Link
http://chudetv.com/abuja-taxi-driver-masturbating-while-driving-female-nysc-corpers_v2212
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by tollyboy5(m): 10:36pm
person cannot scratch peace fully again
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 10:36pm
Driving and wanking
That's multitasking mhen
|Re: Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) by bro4u: 10:36pm
Bumbae1:mehn...ur gorgeous
