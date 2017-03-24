₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by kinstar112: 10:57pm On Mar 23
Leicester City winger, Ahmed Musa, has stepped down as assistant captain of the Super Eagles team.
Musa informed coach Gernot Rohr of his decision, just before the kick off of their friendly match against Senegal, at The Hive Stadium in London.
This development was confirmed by BBC reporter, Oluwashina Okeleji via his Twitter account.
He wrote: “Breaking: Leicester City winger Ahmed Musa has stepped down as assistant captain of #Nigeria ahead of tonight’s friendly against #Senegal.”
Musa was appointed as assistant captain to John Obi Mikel exactly one year ago.
The 24-year-old who had replaced Vincent Enyeama as skipper until then, handed over to Mikel Obi.
“I want to announce now that from today, John Obi
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by ediama(m): 11:24pm On Mar 23
Till I hear from Oliseh.....
You must finish wetin you start!
1 Like
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by Whoeppme: 11:45pm On Mar 23
Accolades to you musa ...you sure proved your game and leadership skills on the pitch.
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by Ada9103(f): 11:45pm On Mar 23
H
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by Nofuckgiven: 11:46pm On Mar 23
Nothing breaks my heart like a Christian neighbor singing wrong lyrics early in the morning LIKE..........
You're answer And Omega
we washing you Aaron
you're wedding to be place
5 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by TTLHORLA: 11:46pm On Mar 23
ehya
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by Damilolababy(f): 11:47pm On Mar 23
l
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by uscofield: 11:47pm On Mar 23
is that all? if there was allowances attached, would he have stepped down?
1 Like
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by Tazdroid(m): 11:47pm On Mar 23
He's still got years, he doesn't need that position to excel
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by akandry: 11:48pm On Mar 23
I guess he has us reasons
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by iyamchee(m): 11:50pm On Mar 23
It's almost midnight and mods are still pushing shii to FP.... Wonderful
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by YoungB1a(m): 11:50pm On Mar 23
y
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by 0b10010011: 11:51pm On Mar 23
I just hope this development with crash the exchange rate of dollar to Naira cos the cost of preparing Okro soup is sky-rocketing on daily basis
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by KingSarzy: 11:52pm On Mar 23
Mikel tie e leg.... No wonder e nr fit play anything for Leicester since..... Na today e con see coach.... Lol
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by PenisCaP: 11:52pm On Mar 23
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by stieyven(m): 11:53pm On Mar 23
Nofuckgiven:do not take the name of the Lord in vain. Exodus 20:7
5 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by publicenemy(m): 11:53pm On Mar 23
What is super Eagles? someone should please explain to me.
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by Nofuckgiven: 11:53pm On Mar 23
stieyven:Shut up! You lack a good sense of humor.
3 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by publicenemy(m): 11:54pm On Mar 23
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by Mopolchi: 11:58pm On Mar 23
Football has deserted Musa long since. I wonder why he is still in the Super Eagles squad.
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by DollarAngel(m): 11:59pm On Mar 23
Okay Musa
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by OKorowanta: 12:02am
Dem don too oppress am na
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by kenzysmith: 12:03am
Amed musa still dey 24yrs oya genort rohr abeg still dey scout 4 more oyibo boys b4 all people fada go use lie finish us
1 Like
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by Deeypeey(m): 12:03am
Dem dey step down assistant-captain?
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by abiodunalasa: 12:05am
Pls what's the scores... Nigeria vs Senegal ? All our tv here did not air the match
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by spartan117(m): 12:08am
Pls which time match dey start?
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by Icon4s(m): 12:10am
kinstar112:
Ok. So he now sees how it feels when he was made captain and Mikel assistant.
He may jst be kissing goodbye to d national team as peeps are already calling for his dropping
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by Icon4s(m): 12:11am
abiodunalasa:
1-1.
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by steric58(m): 12:13am
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by logazain: 12:15am
power play in the camp
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by tmanny1: 12:15am
goodluck mr musa, your form has dipped
|Re: Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles by Rondigee: 12:17am
At gun point or why?
