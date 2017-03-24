Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ahmed Musa Steps Down As Assistant Captain Of Super Eagles (5525 Views)

Musa informed coach Gernot Rohr of his decision, just before the kick off of their friendly match against Senegal, at The Hive Stadium in London.



This development was confirmed by BBC reporter, Oluwashina Okeleji via his Twitter account.



He wrote: “Breaking: Leicester City winger Ahmed Musa has stepped down as assistant captain of #Nigeria ahead of tonight’s friendly against #Senegal.”



Musa was appointed as assistant captain to John Obi Mikel exactly one year ago.



The 24-year-old who had replaced Vincent Enyeama as skipper until then, handed over to Mikel Obi.



“I want to announce now that from today, John Obi



Till I hear from Oliseh.....



You must finish wetin you start! 1 Like

Accolades to you musa ...you sure proved your game and leadership skills on the pitch.

is that all? if there was allowances attached, would he have stepped down? 1 Like

He's still got years, he doesn't need that position to excel

I guess he has us reasons

It's almost midnight and mods are still pushing shii to FP.... Wonderful

I just hope this development with crash the exchange rate of dollar to Naira cos the cost of preparing Okro soup is sky-rocketing on daily basis

Mikel tie e leg.... No wonder e nr fit play anything for Leicester since..... Na today e con see coach.... Lol

What is super Eagles? someone should please explain to me.

Football has deserted Musa long since. I wonder why he is still in the Super Eagles squad.

Okay Musa

Dem don too oppress am na

Amed musa still dey 24yrs oya genort rohr abeg still dey scout 4 more oyibo boys b4 all people fada go use lie finish us 1 Like

Dem dey step down assistant-captain?

Pls what's the scores... Nigeria vs Senegal ? All our tv here did not air the match

Pls which time match dey start?

kinstar112:

Ok. So he now sees how it feels when he was made captain and Mikel assistant.



He may jst be kissing goodbye to d national team as peeps are already calling for his dropping Ok. So he now sees how it feels when he was made captain and Mikel assistant.He may jst be kissing goodbye to d national team as peeps are already calling for his dropping

power play in the camp

goodluck mr musa, your form has dipped