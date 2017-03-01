



Program Description



One Book, One New York is the largest community reading program in the country, bringing together book-loving New Yorkers to read the same book at the same time. The program was launched in February 2017 with quintessential New York flair, featuring five celebrities who each urged New Yorkers to vote for one of five award-winning books. Ultimately, the votes were tallied and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah was selected as the book all New Yorkers will read together. During the coming months, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment will present a series of free events throughout the five boroughs, with a culminating One Book, One New York event in early June. See below for a full list of upcoming events, and join in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #OneBookNY.





My bae 2 Likes

She made her family proud





Congrats. Thank you for making us proud.

Go girl...

Her novels are so boring to read. No remarkable story of her in my head. She's a good writer but boring story teller. the 1 Like

Too cerebral for you clowns to comment on?

I dey gbadun this Chibabanda well well.. She sabi write.. 1 Like

"When we see the whites celebrate a black man and give him all sorts of accolades, experience has shown that person is not serving the interest of black people"........... Malcolm X

"I've never seen a sincere white man, not when it comes to helping black people. Usually things like this are done by white people to benefit themselves. The white man's primary interest is not to elevate the thinking of black people, or to waken black people, or white people either. The white man is interested in the black man only to the extent that the black man is of use to him"................Malcolm X This's why Malcolm X said if the west is rewarding a black man that person is doing a disservice. 2 Likes 1 Share

She usually infuses too many characters into her stories.

Makes it hard for the reader to keep track of each of them.

Good achievement.



The director of the "half of a yellow sun" movie tried too hard to make it seem deep. it wasn't.



Despite the fact that I share different views from this lady.



I respect the fact that she has a strong opinion and holds on to it as she fights for the rights of women.



my respect for her skyrocketed during the recent transwomen saga. she didn't twist her statement to please anybody.



she doesn't deserve the hatred she gets from Nigerians.



Keep going dear Amazon! 7 Likes 1 Share

Sahara desert reporters don't report this kind of good news 5 Likes 2 Shares

Just in case you don't know



Born 15 September 1977 (age 39)

Enugu, Enugu State, Nigeria

Occupation Novelist, short story writer, nonfiction writer

Nationality Nigerian

Ethnicity :IGBO

Period 2003 — present

Notable works Purple Hibiscus

Half of a Yellow Sun

Americanah

Notable awards MacArthur Fellowship (2008)

Spouse Ivara Esege 6 Likes

queen of the east

Igbo lady 3 Likes

Igbo Amaka!!!



Chukwu gozie umu igbo nile! 3 Likes











thank God we have somebody that will replace our late legend Prof Chinue Achebe (father of african literature)...may his soul rest in peace











thank u chimamada for all this.... keep repping us well thank God we have somebody that will replace our late legend Prof Chinue Achebe (father of african literature)...may his soul rest in peacethank u chimamada for all this.... keep repping us well 9 Likes 3 Shares

Bravo!

does she still cialm to be a nigerian.



of course y'all will cialm her and celebrate her because she not involved with drug like her brothers

Mizzysexy:

Her novels are so boring to read. No remarkable story of her in my head. She's a good writer but boring story teller. the

Wow? Wow? 1 Like

Kudos

This woman is going from strenght to strenght 1 Like

Anambra born Chimamanda is doing Nigeria and Africa as a whole proud.

