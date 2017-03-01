₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by henryanna36: 6:54am
Congratulation to celebrity novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. New York City residents picked her book "Americanah" as the winner of the “One Book, One New York" program - America's biggest book club.
Program Description
One Book, One New York is the largest community reading program in the country, bringing together book-loving New Yorkers to read the same book at the same time. The program was launched in February 2017 with quintessential New York flair, featuring five celebrities who each urged New Yorkers to vote for one of five award-winning books. Ultimately, the votes were tallied and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah was selected as the book all New Yorkers will read together. During the coming months, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment will present a series of free events throughout the five boroughs, with a culminating One Book, One New York event in early June. See below for a full list of upcoming events, and join in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #OneBookNY.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by Rotjijatau(f): 7:31am
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by geostrata(m): 10:06am
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by DuBLINGreenb(m): 10:06am
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by FengChui(m): 10:06am
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by Bugie16: 10:06am
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by YonkijiSappo: 10:06am
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by Amberon: 10:07am
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by Olanews: 10:07am
She made her family proud
She made her family proud
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by Vickiweezy(m): 10:07am
Congrats. Thank you for making us proud.
Congrats. Thank you for making us proud.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by dacblogger(f): 10:07am
Go girl...
Go girl...
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by Mizzysexy: 10:07am
Her novels are so boring to read. No remarkable story of her in my head. She's a good writer but boring story teller. the
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by Empressbecky(f): 10:08am
Too cerebral for you clowns to comment on?
Too cerebral for you clowns to comment on?
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by idbami2(m): 10:08am
I dey gbadun this Chibabanda well well.. She sabi write..
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by Jacksparr0w127: 10:08am
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by musicwriter(m): 10:08am
This's why Malcolm X said if the west is rewarding a black man that person is doing a disservice.
"When we see the whites celebrate a black man and give him all sorts of accolades, experience has shown that person is not serving the interest of black people"........... Malcolm X
"I've never seen a sincere white man, not when it comes to helping black people. Usually things like this are done by white people to benefit themselves. The white man's primary interest is not to elevate the thinking of black people, or to waken black people, or white people either. The white man is interested in the black man only to the extent that the black man is of use to him"................Malcolm X
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by YonkijiSappo: 10:08am
She usually infuses too many characters into her stories.
Makes it hard for the reader to keep track of each of them.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by Greatbeard(m): 10:09am
Good achievement.
The director of the "half of a yellow sun" movie tried too hard to make it seem deep. it wasn't.
Despite the fact that I share different views from this lady.
I respect the fact that she has a strong opinion and holds on to it as she fights for the rights of women.
my respect for her skyrocketed during the recent transwomen saga. she didn't twist her statement to please anybody.
she doesn't deserve the hatred she gets from Nigerians.
Keep going dear Amazon!
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by diasporaman(m): 10:09am
Sahara desert reporters don't report this kind of good news
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by DollarAngel(m): 10:09am
Just in case you don't know
Born 15 September 1977 (age 39)
Enugu, Enugu State, Nigeria
Occupation Novelist, short story writer, nonfiction writer
Nationality Nigerian
Ethnicity :IGBO
Period 2003 — present
Notable works Purple Hibiscus
Half of a Yellow Sun
Americanah
Notable awards MacArthur Fellowship (2008)
Spouse Ivara Esege
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by uyaha: 10:10am
queen of the east
queen of the east
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by FrankNetter: 10:11am
Igbo lady
Igbo lady
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by BrutalJab: 10:11am
Igbo Amaka!!!
Chukwu gozie umu igbo nile!
Igbo Amaka!!!
Chukwu gozie umu igbo nile!
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by Godprotectigbos(f): 10:11am
thank God we have somebody that will replace our late legend Prof Chinue Achebe (father of african literature)...may his soul rest in peace
thank u chimamada for all this.... keep repping us well
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by God2man(m): 10:11am
Bravo!
Bravo!
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by henrydadon(m): 10:12am
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by whitetiger511(f): 10:12am
Wow?
Mizzysexy:
Wow?
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by Elle277(f): 10:12am
Kudos
Kudos
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by kvvlin(f): 10:12am
This woman is going from strenght to strenght
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by ruggedized1: 10:12am
Anambra born Chimamanda is doing Nigeria and Africa as a whole proud.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by SwillG: 10:12am
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Wins 'One Book, One New York' Award In USA by skarz(m): 10:13am
