Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him'
According to Emir Sanusi,the praise singers of Buhari's administration are his true enemies.Below is what he wrote and how Nigerians reacted.....
The Praise singers around the President MuhammaduBuhari are the real enemies of the government who could destroy his efforts.I feel sorry for the people in government because they are surrounded by enemies. The President needed people who will tell him where he goes wrong. I knew power was transient, I spoke the truth during my time at the Central Bank of Nigeria, no matter the consequences. Some were afraid to speak out against evil because they were afraid of losing their jobs. All the people they were afraid of years ago, where are they today? For those who are still in power, remember that it is transient, If you want to be a true Nigerian, tell the present government where they’re going wrong. At the end of the day, this job, Central Bank, I’d leave it someday. I could die, or my tenure expires, or I’d be sacked. I had no control over it. But I have a control over how I live.
I wasn’t surprised about my suspension; I knew it would happen, because I had been called and asked to resign, and I said ‘no’. I was not going to make it easy for anyone. My answer was simple. You asked me to resign for telling you money has been stolen. Ask the minister to resign first. You forget that the person, either the President or the Governor, is also occupying a transient position. All the people that people were afraid of two, three years ago, where are they today? Power is transient. The only thing that is permanent is what you do for people when you were alive. If you’re a Governor or a President or a Minister, it does not matter how much you have; you will be remembered for service, not the amount of money you have that you cannot even announce'.
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by dahunsy(m): 12:18pm
Coughs***clears throat# Na so dem dey praize uncle jonah that time!
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by simonlee(m): 12:23pm
Nigeria is finished! I'm just waiting patiently for 2019...the way Buhari will Leave Aso Rock ehn....
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by Pavarottii(m): 12:25pm
My friend go and sit down somewhere; u were one of major people who brought a. Dead man as president to us.
And point of. Correction; u were sacked because u gave 3 different figures as money stolen. 49, 12, 20billion dollars. It shows how unfit u were and incompetent for dat sensitive role. Even emefiele won't give such contradicting figures.
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by jumpandpas(m): 12:29pm
It beats my imagination that people like NgeneUkwenu omenkalives Sarrki Madridguy passingshot Hungerbad Ipobexposed AntiIpob BiafraudExposed ISTANDWITHBUHAR Qmerit Omenka, who claims to be erudite don't see anything wrong with whatever Buhari does. Does it mean that these gentlemen are brainwashed or pretenders. If you criticise pmb, its either that call you Gejite or Ipob. What a piteous spectacle.
Can you imagine the poster bellow me, that's what I am talking about.
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by vedaxcool(m): 12:40pm
Sanusi successfully made the liepob suckers lick his feet. Just by saying those words. Very smart man who has useless liepob.
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by madridguy(m): 12:46pm
I'm with Sai Baba till final whistle. No man alive in Nigeria can stand Buhari come 2019.
Love live Sai Baba.
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by badmrkt(m): 12:52pm
madridguy:hehehe... your acc. must have been credited. good for you bro.
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by Pontaboki: 12:52pm
Quota system guy
vedaxcool:
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by badmrkt(m): 12:52pm
vedaxcool:you sound helpless and hopeless too... why?
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by Pontaboki: 12:53pm
Zombesim is worse than HIV!!!
madridguy:
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by BankeSmalls(f): 12:54pm
The zombies are the worst enemies of Nigeria.
Buhari is having a very horrible ride at the top and instead of the sycophantic zombies to bow their miserable heads in shame, they continue to hype the failing baba to remain there and continue to ruin the nation.
And the baba continues to smile like an imbe...
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by madridguy(m): 12:56pm
Which account?
badmrkt:
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by madridguy(m): 12:57pm
Really? Buhari's name dey torment you for dream?
Pontaboki:
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by jumpandpas(m): 12:57pm
vedaxcool:
Omenka, e see yaa life?. Stop hiding under diff. monickers come out.
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by BankeSmalls(f): 12:58pm
madridguy:
Buhari is a nightmare to all honest hardworking Nigerians who see him making a nonsense of our savings and investment in the bank and economy.
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by badmrkt(m): 12:59pm
madridguy:your monthly stipend from BMC nah...
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by BankeSmalls(f): 1:00pm
madridguy:
And the country will continue to be mismanaged as usual. Same thing your type continental to say till abacha died
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by jumpandpas(m): 1:00pm
badmrkt:
How do you expect omenka to sound, abi u no know say na him get that moniker.
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by BankeSmalls(f): 1:01pm
jumpandpas:
MONEY
Their conscience was bought for a few cheap notes.
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by kestolove95(f): 1:04pm
If I talk now..dem go ban me...so let me comment my reserve
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by jumpandpas(m): 1:06pm
BankeSmalls:
Bros, I remember how the likes of Madridguy and Sarrki were shouting...
YEAA--- Youths Earnestly Ask for Abacha. Even when their father's land have been taken by the same Abacha.
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by Tazdroid(m): 1:49pm
Mmhmm, go on your Highness, I'm listening
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by Tazdroid(m): 1:49pm
jumpandpas:
O boy this your grammar weak me. Abeg who get dat lion pic
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by massinola(m): 1:49pm
Sanusi is an IPOB member, according to...... You know the rest
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by KanwuliaExtra: 1:49pm
Osinbajo and the "AFONJA KINGDOM" take note!
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by ELPablochapo: 1:50pm
sarki alert never show ?
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by NetBizguy: 1:50pm
If you want to be true Nigeria tell the government where they are going wrong, well, the government is going wrong everywhere...
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by Tazdroid(m): 1:51pm
KanwuliaExtra:
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by emmasege: 1:51pm
This is another elrufai who's lucky to become king, hence his sins are covered.
|Re: Emir Sanusi: 'The Praise Singers Of Buhari Are His Enemies Who'll Destroy Him' by nawtyme: 1:51pm
BMC, food is ready
