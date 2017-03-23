Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos (14680 Views)

Couple Take Their Pre-Wedding Photos To The Toilet / Couple Wears Ruggedman's 8 Figures Hoody For Their Pre-wedding Shoot / Couple Wear School Uniforms For Their Pre-wedding Photoshoot

Source: A Kogi man Jonathan smart shared these pre-wedding photos of a soon to wed couple.What caught the attention of online user is the creativity of the photos.The bicycle too make sense jare!What do you think?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/check-out-these-lovely-pre-wedding.html?m=1 5 Likes

is the guy a palm wine tapper 5 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm..I reserve my comment....HML

HML in advance tho They look oldHML in advance tho

.She come get sense small





She no come wait for Mr right who would buy her Range Rover and take her to Dubai for honey moon



. 2 Likes

Woman your creativity is nice. But if after the wedding hubby says he wants to sell his car and buy that kind of bicycle so that both of you will be riding it to every where including your friend's occasion. Will you agree? 1 Like

Gud 4 dem







SuperSuave:

They look old HML in advance tho Overlook the picture and focus on the message. Overlook the picture and focus on the message. 1 Like

SuperSuave:

They look old HML in advance tho you think love/marriage is meant for young people only?.....

love don't care

nice concept you think love/marriage is meant for young people only?.....love don't carenice concept 1 Like

Use BMX laa

[b]Hehehe, this one na Chindinma (Kedike) music video inspired. Nothing wey person no go see for this pre wedding picture people hand. Remain the one wey the husband go dey fetch well water for the wife to carry bucket for head

congratulations to the couple.



In other news I ve been trying to figure out congratulations to the couple.In other news I ve been trying to figure out 3 Likes

Who goes to farm on white ?

To me the concept is not making sense at all.The smile is artificial.Is it by force to snap pre-wedding pictures?

I wouldn't be surprised to find out they are igala by tribe. 1 Like

Pre wedding madness at it again...

sarrki:

is the guy a palm wine tapper

YES , the bike ehn YES , the bike ehn

. Is the not MR LATIN Op, u sniff weed ni. Is the not MR LATIN

SuperSuave:

They look old HML in advance tho

That lady is not older than 25 That lady is not older than 25

Creative!



But no be say one man go carry Bugatti come tomorrow and madam go forget the days on the bicycle o.



Just saying.

I don't have anything to think, they are doing their tin.

I sure say d guy no sabi ride bike self!

This pre-wedding thing is beginning to drive Nigerians insane

All is vanity

HML MR LATIN BRODA

Una 4 use skate board nah.

All this pre-wedding photos sef

Nice one and congratulations in advance