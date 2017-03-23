₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by jonhemma11: 2:10pm
A Kogi man Jonathan smart shared these pre-wedding photos of a soon to wed couple.What caught the attention of online user is the creativity of the photos.The bicycle too make sense jare!What do you think?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/check-out-these-lovely-pre-wedding.html?m=1
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by sarrki(m): 2:12pm
is the guy a palm wine tapper
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by suzan404(f): 2:29pm
Hmmm..I reserve my comment....HML
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by SuperSuave(m): 2:33pm
They look old HML in advance tho
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by sasko(m): 2:34pm
.She come get sense small
She no come wait for Mr right who would buy her Range Rover and take her to Dubai for honey moon
.
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by ekems2017(f): 4:45pm
Woman your creativity is nice. But if after the wedding hubby says he wants to sell his car and buy that kind of bicycle so that both of you will be riding it to every where including your friend's occasion. Will you agree?
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by TINALETC3(f): 4:46pm
Gud 4 dem
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Damilolababy(f): 4:46pm
wuwa nice
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by enosa3519(m): 4:46pm
Hmmm
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Oyind18: 4:46pm
Nothing catchy
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by labakeJ(f): 4:46pm
Simple
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by dietsono: 4:46pm
Oga gan
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Mhizkel(f): 4:47pm
SuperSuave:Overlook the picture and focus on the message.
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by kygo(m): 4:47pm
SuperSuave:you think love/marriage is meant for young people only?.....
love don't care
nice concept
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by fuckerstard: 4:47pm
Use BMX laa
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by oviejnr(m): 4:47pm
[b]Hehehe, this one na Chindinma (Kedike) music video inspired. Nothing wey person no go see for this pre wedding picture people hand. Remain the one wey the husband go dey fetch well water for the wife to carry bucket for head
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Goldenheart(m): 4:47pm
congratulations to the couple.
In other news I ve been trying to figure out
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by KayTash(m): 4:48pm
Who goes to farm on white ?
To me the concept is not making sense at all.The smile is artificial.Is it by force to snap pre-wedding pictures?
I wouldn't be surprised to find out they are igala by tribe.
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Larryfest(m): 4:48pm
Pre wedding madness at it again...
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by fuckerstard: 4:48pm
sarrki:
YES , the bike ehn
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by blackbelt: 4:48pm
ok
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by ajalawole(m): 4:49pm
Op, u sniff weed ni . Is the not MR LATIN
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by SalamRushdie: 4:49pm
SuperSuave:
That lady is not older than 25
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by botad(m): 4:49pm
Creative!
But no be say one man go carry Bugatti come tomorrow and madam go forget the days on the bicycle o.
Just saying.
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by lilyheaven: 4:52pm
I don't have anything to think, they are doing their tin.
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by uc4uandc(m): 4:52pm
I sure say d guy no sabi ride bike self!
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by ngmgeek(m): 4:52pm
This pre-wedding thing is beginning to drive Nigerians insane
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by realGURU(f): 4:52pm
All is vanity
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by ednut1(m): 4:54pm
HML MR LATIN BRODA
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Vickiweezy(m): 4:57pm
Una 4 use skate board nah.
All this pre-wedding photos sef
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Kelvin1971(m): 4:57pm
Nice one and congratulations in advance
|Re: Couple Ride Bicycle In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Victornezzar(m): 4:58pm
I will comment later
am eating
I don't have anything to say
