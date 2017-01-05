Ralphlauren:

LIES



it is impossible for a POS transaction to be untraceable.



POS machines are not issued to just any dick, tom or harry.



the banks ensure thorough due dilligence is carried out before POS machines are issued. due dilligence includes collecting the ID of the business owner(s) and visiting the actual business address of any business customer

Very traceable but our bank are quacks who would never bother there selves with cases like this. They are always interested in financial transactions they will benefit..



Naija is a very funny country my dear. Same thing happened to my younger sister in her school hostel in benin... Robbers came with POS and empty all of the hostel occupants account. One of them took the case to her bank and they traces it to a business owner in Lagos. My bother/sister nazo bank use them run up and down and they fill form pass 100 times anytime them come to bank. Police report, court affidavit and many request. All becos of frustration from bank they back out one after the other. Na so the matter die till today. Very traceable but our bank are quacks who would never bother there selves with cases like this. They are always interested in financial transactions they will benefit..