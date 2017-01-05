₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by ovokoooo: 5:43pm
A lady who fell victim to "Once chance" robbers narrates how they use POS machine to verify whether the pic gotten from victims are correct before one of them goes to withdraw the money.
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by emeijeh(m): 5:46pm
Na wah o
Church funds all gone!
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by prettigurl16(f): 8:37pm
End time robbers.
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by NextGovernor(m): 8:37pm
Ralphlauren:
Very traceable but our bank are quacks who would never bother there selves with cases like this. They are always interested in financial transactions they will benefit..
Naija is a very funny country my dear. Same thing happened to my younger sister in her school hostel in benin... Robbers came with POS and empty all of the hostel occupants account. One of them took the case to her bank and they traces it to a business owner in Lagos. My bother/sister nazo bank use them run up and down and they fill form pass 100 times anytime them come to bank. Police report, court affidavit and many request. All becos of frustration from bank they back out one after the other. Na so the matter die till today.
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by oviejnr(m): 8:37pm
Those thieves mean business, them no wan hear say i no get change or i no carry money comot for house. Na to dey drop ATM for house before i enter public transport now. That pastor go don dey collect Drip by now for hospital
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by yinkslinks(m): 8:37pm
professional online robbers. so ur pre-wedding hubby is a theif?
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by datopaper(m): 8:37pm
If u can push more, I believe they get the source of the pos, don't take no, push further
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by Ralphlauren(m): 8:37pm
LIES
it is impossible for a POS transaction to be untraceable.
POS machines are not issued to just any dick, tom or harry.
the banks ensure thorough due dilligence is carried out before POS machines are issued. due dilligence includes collecting the ID of the business owner(s) and visiting the actual business address of any business customer
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by sheedy407(m): 8:37pm
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by LivingHuman: 8:37pm
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by Tekecoms1(m): 8:37pm
Aye le oooooooooooo
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by dayleke(m): 8:37pm
Seriously?!!!!!
Eleyi tun yato o.....
E ma gba wa ke.....
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by mazimee(m): 8:37pm
I seriously hope that this is just fabricated story, this is the height of robbery if it happens to be real. Very dangerous and scary.
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by josepphh: 8:37pm
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by ruggedtimi(m): 8:37pm
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:37pm
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by yorex2011: 8:37pm
Damn!! Na wa oooo
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by Odunsco01(m): 8:37pm
it is well
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by dayleke(m): 8:38pm
Tekecoms1:
Ibosi ooooo!!!!!!
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by Lordsocrates: 8:38pm
Hw is it untraceable ??
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by Jalubarika(m): 8:39pm
Next time lemme ur cha ki chan
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by grandstar(m): 8:39pm
Its not just sad. Its tragic.
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by WetDreamz: 8:39pm
Everybody sha wan trend. POS transactions are very Traceable.Mtchew
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by lilbest4(m): 8:39pm
Yahoo boys turned Robbers
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by tolexy007(m): 8:39pm
this is serious
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by DannyJ19(m): 8:39pm
dem don advance small
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by AshawoGirl(f): 8:39pm
lilbest4:
The robbers are Igbos right?
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by smartty68(m): 8:40pm
Robbers and new way of stealing
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by chynie: 8:40pm
Sorry
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by tellwisdom: 8:40pm
I'm also interested on how you and your boyfriend banged.
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by gift01: 8:40pm
This story is incomplete but I feel for the Lady and the Pastor
|Re: "One Chance" Robbers Who Use POS Rob A Lady & Pastor (pictured) by naughtyendowed(m): 8:40pm
New innovation..
Awka Fatal Accident / Shocking Pics: Man With, Woman Breast, Butts, And A Pennis! / Police Kills Again!
