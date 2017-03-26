Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? (4271 Views)

House, just needed candid advise, my mother Inlaw is in my place for omugo/visit.



Just this evening my wife served me my dinner and after finish eating I left the parlour to the bed room, my wife came in and said why didn't I even say thank ma to her mother.



Pls kindly advise becos I nearly took offence about it.

Thanks ma... For what?



Was the food prepared by her?

Was she the one who foot the bill of the meal?



Ayamu not understanding..

Thanks ma...

For what?





Was the food prepared by her?



Was she the one who foot the bill of the meal?





Ayamu not understanding..

I footed for the bill, she only came for visit...

House, just needed candid advise, my mother Inlaw is in my place for omugo/visit.



Just this evening my wife served me my dinner and after finish eating I left the parlour to the bed room, my wife came in and said why didn't I even say thank ma to her mother.



Pls kindly advise becos I nearly took offence about it.

Yes it's proper.

Yes it's proper.

When we were growing up, we were taught that you should thank the elderly ones in the room after eating. I still do that to anyone that is older than me when I eat. I am igbo by the way.

maybe your wife collected another money from ur IN Law which she didnt disclose to you...

Or your In law prepare the meal without your notice...





Coz i wonder why such word should come from her...



THaNK YOU MA...

FOR WHAT?

House, just needed candid advise, my mother Inlaw is in my place for omugo/visit.



Just this evening my wife served me my dinner and after finish eating I left the parlour to the bed room, my wife came in and said why didn't I even say thank ma to her mother.



Pls kindly advise becos I nearly took offence about it.

Traditionally you are expected to say thank you, to show that you enjoyed and appreciates the meal served, cos a mother in-law is just like a mother to you.

Traditionally you are expected to say thank you, to show that you enjoyed and appreciates the meal served, cos a mother in-law is just like a mother to you.



I am not getting this, thank you for what? that he ate in his own house.Its not as if it was the mother that served him

I know you would feel awkward about it. Just do it!!



I know you would feel awkward about it. Just do it!!

Honour the woman, dude. But you may ignore my advice if you are older than her. Simple "thank you ma" won't take away your headship of your home. She isn't staying forever! Don't start a needless headless meaningless avoidable Cold War in your young home. Next time, thank mama for the meal.

House, just needed candid advise, my mother Inlaw is in my place for omugo/visit.



Just this evening my wife served me my dinner and after finish eating I left the parlour to the bed room, my wife came in and said why didn't I even say thank ma to her mother.



Thank you for what? Did you go to visit them in their house? i am not getting this? pls, inform your wife not to try that talks with you next time. Or are u not the one providing for your family? Maybe its your MIL dropping the money

maybe your wife collected another money from ur IN Law which she didnt disclose to you...

Or your In law prepare the meal without your notice...





Coz i wonder why such word should come from her...



THaNK YOU MA...

FOR WHAT?

Am wondering as well o, Nonsense

Simple "thank you ma" won't take away your headship of your home. She isn't staying forever! Don't start a needless headless meaningless avoidable Cold War in your young home. Next time, thank mama for the meal. I know you would feel awkward about it. Just do it!!

Thank you for what please?

"traditional"

Ok, imagine these scenario.

Your sister served you meal in the presence of your mum (yes you gave her the money) , after eating will you say thank you to your mum?

Thank you for what please?

Where are you from, Mr Joe? It's common table manners in many Nigerian homes to thank the elderly person near you after having a meal irrespective of who financed the meal. Unless you grew apart from a home of elder folks, this isn't news! At an eatery, it's unnecessary. But in a home, it's a norm. Obedience, love and honour are the pillars of a successful home!



An obligation? Never. It's a sign of honour. This world is easy! Men make it difficult to live in!

lmao. your wife dey mad. the mother in law shld say thank you oogo'm, imela. why shld u say thank u ma to her



If no? Then the question is unwarranted.





On Jan 23rd, your wife was about putting to bed

http://www.nairaland.com/3588885/tb-joshua-undoubtedly-one-gods#53065688





Jan 24th, you were already sucking your helps' boobs?

http://www.nairaland.com/3589656/wonder-why-women-hard



Troll. Will you be asking this question if it were your mum?If no? Then the question is unwarranted.

Where are you from, Mr Joe? It's common table manners in many Nigerian homes to thank the elderly person near you after having a meal irrespective of who financed the meal. Unless you grew apart from a home of elder folks, this isn't news! At an eatery, it's unnecessary. But in a home, it's a norm. Obedience, love and honour are the pillars of a successful home!



An obligation? Never. It's a sign of honour. This world is easy! Men make it difficult to live in!

Mr Springer, i dont know where you are from o, maybe animal kingdom?

The man is in his house, he dropped money for food, the wife cooked the food, the wife served the food, the man ate, and the wife cleared the plates. Please where does the mother in law fits to deserve a thank you?



If there is a thank you to be given, its the wife who cooked and served.

"traditional"

Ok, imagine these scenario.

Your sister served you meal in the presence of your mum (yes you gave her the money) , after eating will you say thank you to your mum?

i'll rather say thank you to the sister that cooked and served me.

ok ok

Mr Springer, i dont know where you are from o, maybe animal kingdom?

The man is in his house, he dropped money for food, the wife cooked the food, the wife served the food, the man ate, and the wife cleared the plates. Please where does the mother in law fits to deserve a thank you?



If there is a thank you to be given, its the wife who cooked and served.



Another uncultured loudmouth.

Another uncultured loudmouth.

Sorry, Mr Cultured quiet mouth.

Lol, funny as this is, some years ago I was in a neighbor's house and they were eating, after they were done, the 3 kids knelt down and was thanking the parent, y'all need to see how surprised I was. I asked the eldest son why they were thanking, and he said "for eating na". Lol.

Btw they are from edo state.



Me no dey thank anybody o, except you serve me.

individual differences (home training) , @op there is nothing wrong with saying thank u ma

growing up we were not taught to say thank you after a meal.

But I noticed our family friends especially those from the eastern part of Nigeria say 'thank you mummy 'thank u daddy ' after eating, so as visitors I thank my host,

we still don't practice that in our family .

I am not getting this, thank you for what? that he ate in his own house.Its not as if it was the mother that served him

Abi ooo

It's just a show of respect. No big deal!



The igbo tradition taugt me to say 'Thank you ma'am/Sir to any elderly Woman/man around after meal.

Simple "thank you ma" won't take away your headship of your home. She isn't staying forever! Don't start a needless headless meaningless avoidable Cold War in your young home. Next time, thank mama for the meal. I know you would feel awkward about it. Just do it!!



Honour the woman, dude. But you may ignore my advice if you are older than her. OP,if I were you,I'd take this advice to heart.

This world is very easy!

Remember you will be somebody's father in law one day.

What measure would you want to be meted to you?



Life na jeje oooo!

"traditional"

Ok, imagine these scenario.

Your sister served you meal in the presence of your mum (yes you gave her the money) , after eating will you say thank you to your mum?

Sorry, but what are you thanking your mum for?

Rather thank the sister for cooking the meal, and serving him the food.

Its polite for the OP to thank his WIFE for serving his food, but I don't understand the MIL's own in the matter, unless of course MIL prepared the meal.

This is needless. Thank you is just politeness but I also believe your MIL may have helped in preparing the meal.



My husband automatically thanks my mum after eating if she visits because he knows she always helps out.



Don't find a reason to create unnecessary tension. It's ego that made you ask this. Just say the darn thank you.

If your MIL didn't prepare the food then I don't think you did anything wrong. If you were at her own place then it'd have been a different issue.

It's just a show of respect. No big deal!



The igbo tradition taugt me to say 'Thank you ma'am/Sir to any elderly Woman/man around after meal.

Now I understand...

It's a cultural thing. If that's their culture and he's an Igbo man, I guess he can follow it. But if he's another tribe, it probably sounds strange, and in the OPs case annoying





Nothing wey person nor go hear for this forum!



Thank ma for what exactly? If it is in their house....ehen! Imagine some little kids on this thread saying it is "normal" to greet elderly ones you see after you finish eating! Imagine! If its like that let's say OP finish eating and he wants to quickly get airtime or something down the road. Naim be say, he will have to greet every elderly man or woman he sees on the road "thank sir" and "thank ma"



OP you know what, don't eat where your mother-in-law is again. Tell your wife to serve your food in your room, that is where you want to eat!



Don't start what you cannot finish! Before you know it now, her brother who is older than you with one or two years will come visiting and after you finish eating your wife will tell you why didn't you tell him "thank sir"

From what I deduce from all this advice.....



Is not by force to say thank ma, its by choice.





Thanks