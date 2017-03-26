₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
My Driver Ran Mad After Eating My Wife's Food – Pastor / Married Couples: Are You Comfortable With Your Mother-In-Law Living With You? / Gifts For Mother In Law After Omugwo.
|Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by alfredo4u(m): 9:34pm On Mar 24
House, just needed candid advise, my mother Inlaw is in my place for omugo/visit.
Just this evening my wife served me my dinner and after finish eating I left the parlour to the bed room, my wife came in and said why didn't I even say thank ma to her mother.
Pls kindly advise becos I nearly took offence about it.
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by lytech1(m): 9:38pm On Mar 24
Thanks ma... For what?
Was the food prepared by her?
Was she the one who foot the bill of the meal?
Ayamu not understanding..
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by alfredo4u(m): 9:42pm On Mar 24
lytech1:
I footed for the bill, she only came for visit...
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by BellaElla(f): 9:48pm On Mar 24
alfredo4u:
Yes it's proper.
When we were growing up, we were taught that you should thank the elderly ones in the room after eating. I still do that to anyone that is older than me when I eat. I am igbo by the way.
30 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by lytech1(m): 9:52pm On Mar 24
alfredo4u:maybe your wife collected another money from ur IN Law which she didnt disclose to you...
Or your In law prepare the meal without your notice...
Coz i wonder why such word should come from her...
THaNK YOU MA...
FOR WHAT?
12 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by DozieInc(m): 10:06pm On Mar 24
alfredo4u:
Traditionally you are expected to say thank you, to show that you enjoyed and appreciates the meal served, cos a mother in-law is just like a mother to you.
29 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by Bigsteveg(m): 10:18pm On Mar 24
DozieInc:
I am not getting this, thank you for what? that he ate in his own house.Its not as if it was the mother that served him
11 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by mastermaestro(m): 10:20pm On Mar 24
Simple "thank you ma" won't take away your headship of your home. She isn't staying forever! Don't start a needless headless meaningless avoidable Cold War in your young home. Next time, thank mama for the meal. I know you would feel awkward about it. Just do it!!
Honour the woman, dude. But you may ignore my advice if you are older than her.
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by Bigsteveg(m): 10:20pm On Mar 24
alfredo4u:Thank you for what? Did you go to visit them in their house? i am not getting this? pls, inform your wife not to try that talks with you next time. Or are u not the one providing for your family? Maybe its your MIL dropping the money
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by Bigsteveg(m): 10:23pm On Mar 24
lytech1:
Am wondering as well o, Nonsense
3 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by Bigsteveg(m): 10:24pm On Mar 24
mastermaestro:
Thank you for what please?
4 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by DozieInc(m): 10:31pm On Mar 24
Bigsteveg:"traditional"
Ok, imagine these scenario.
Your sister served you meal in the presence of your mum (yes you gave her the money) , after eating will you say thank you to your mum?
9 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by mastermaestro(m): 10:35pm On Mar 24
Bigsteveg:
Where are you from, Mr Joe? It's common table manners in many Nigerian homes to thank the elderly person near you after having a meal irrespective of who financed the meal. Unless you grew apart from a home of elder folks, this isn't news! At an eatery, it's unnecessary. But in a home, it's a norm. Obedience, love and honour are the pillars of a successful home!
An obligation? Never. It's a sign of honour. This world is easy! Men make it difficult to live in!
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by naughtyDiana: 10:38pm On Mar 24
lmao. your wife dey mad. the mother in law shld say thank you oogo'm, imela. why shld u say thank u ma to her
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by pocohantas(f): 10:54pm On Mar 24
Will you be asking this question if it were your mum?
If no? Then the question is unwarranted.
On Jan 23rd, your wife was about putting to bed
http://www.nairaland.com/3588885/tb-joshua-undoubtedly-one-gods#53065688
Jan 24th, you were already sucking your helps' boobs?
http://www.nairaland.com/3589656/wonder-why-women-hard
Troll.
6 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by Bigsteveg(m): 11:02pm On Mar 24
mastermaestro:
Mr Springer, i dont know where you are from o, maybe animal kingdom?
The man is in his house, he dropped money for food, the wife cooked the food, the wife served the food, the man ate, and the wife cleared the plates. Please where does the mother in law fits to deserve a thank you?
If there is a thank you to be given, its the wife who cooked and served.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by Bigsteveg(m): 11:05pm On Mar 24
DozieInc:
i'll rather say thank you to the sister that cooked and served me.
1 Like
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by DozieInc(m): 11:06pm On Mar 24
Bigsteveg:ok
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by mastermaestro(m): 11:42pm On Mar 24
Bigsteveg:
Another uncultured loudmouth.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by Bigsteveg(m): 11:57pm On Mar 24
mastermaestro:
Sorry, Mr Cultured quiet mouth.
4 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by mrjojo: 9:49am On Mar 25
Lol, funny as this is, some years ago I was in a neighbor's house and they were eating, after they were done, the 3 kids knelt down and was thanking the parent, y'all need to see how surprised I was. I asked the eldest son why they were thanking, and he said "for eating na". Lol.
Btw they are from edo state.
Me no dey thank anybody o, except you serve me.
4 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by pretty050(f): 1:24pm On Mar 25
individual differences (home training) , @op there is nothing wrong with saying thank u ma
growing up we were not taught to say thank you after a meal.
But I noticed our family friends especially those from the eastern part of Nigeria say 'thank you mummy 'thank u daddy ' after eating, so as visitors I thank my host,
we still don't practice that in our family .
3 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by ferhyntorlah(f): 3:02pm On Mar 25
Bigsteveg:
Abi ooo
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by Jman06(m): 6:15pm On Mar 25
It's just a show of respect. No big deal!
The igbo tradition taugt me to say 'Thank you ma'am/Sir to any elderly Woman/man around after meal.
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by GodnGold: 6:17pm On Mar 25
mastermaestro:OP,if I were you,I'd take this advice to heart.
This world is very easy!
Remember you will be somebody's father in law one day.
What measure would you want to be meted to you?
Life na jeje oooo!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by eyinjuege: 7:53pm On Mar 25
DozieInc:
Sorry, but what are you thanking your mum for?
Rather thank the sister for cooking the meal, and serving him the food.
Its polite for the OP to thank his WIFE for serving his food, but I don't understand the MIL's own in the matter, unless of course MIL prepared the meal.
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by megareal(f): 7:57pm On Mar 25
This is needless. Thank you is just politeness but I also believe your MIL may have helped in preparing the meal.
My husband automatically thanks my mum after eating if she visits because he knows she always helps out.
Don't find a reason to create unnecessary tension. It's ego that made you ask this. Just say the darn thank you.
5 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by Godmother(f): 8:02pm On Mar 25
If your MIL didn't prepare the food then I don't think you did anything wrong. If you were at her own place then it'd have been a different issue.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by eyinjuege: 10:17pm On Mar 25
Jman06:
Now I understand...
It's a cultural thing. If that's their culture and he's an Igbo man, I guess he can follow it. But if he's another tribe, it probably sounds strange, and in the OPs case annoying
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by LesbianBoy(m): 1:39am
Lalasticlala come and see o!
Nothing wey person nor go hear for this forum!
Thank ma for what exactly? If it is in their house....ehen! Imagine some little kids on this thread saying it is "normal" to greet elderly ones you see after you finish eating! Imagine! If its like that let's say OP finish eating and he wants to quickly get airtime or something down the road. Naim be say, he will have to greet every elderly man or woman he sees on the road "thank sir" and "thank ma"
OP you know what, don't eat where your mother-in-law is again. Tell your wife to serve your food in your room, that is where you want to eat!
Don't start what you cannot finish! Before you know it now, her brother who is older than you with one or two years will come visiting and after you finish eating your wife will tell you why didn't you tell him "thank sir"
9 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by alfredo4u(m): 2:57am
From what I deduce from all this advice.....
Is not by force to say thank ma, its by choice.
Thanks
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Right To Say 'Thank Ma' To Your Mother-In-Law After Eating? by nnamdibig(m): 6:44am
No it is not, and it is also not right to brush your teeth when you wake up or maybe after eating.
It is also not right to clean your bom bom after pooing.
Respect for elders no dey ur dictionary?
2 Likes
