Relocation! Man MOVES his home almost 500 feet after the Chinese government threatened to demolish the property to make way for highway



*A man in China decided to move his home instead of demolishing it

*The government had asked 165 homes had been asked to move for new road

*Three-storey house was moved 150 metres away to new location on March 21

*A man in China was so determined to keep his house that he moved it 492 feet to avoid being demolished.



Owners of 165 homes in Taixing City, China's Jiangsu province were told by the government that they would be demolished to make way for a new highway.



The relocation was completed on March 21, costing the man 120,000 yuan (£13,959), reports the People's Daily Online.



Villagers were told that their houses had to make way for a new provincial highway and were offered compensation.



But one villager decided that he did not want to part with his three-storey property, opting to move the entire house 150 metres costing 120,000 (£13,959).



He was also compensated by the government for moving his house.



Relocating the property took two days and it was completed on March 21.



The house was moved by wooden rollers.



Images show the house in the process of moving as other villagers look on.



Demolitions are common events in China as smaller cities look to grow and bring in vital cash to the area.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/peoplesdaily/article-4345982/amp/Man-MOVES-home-500-feet.html

nice project 10 Likes

Could this be true 4 Likes

Chinese house?





It may be fake 63 Likes 4 Shares

It's shoud not suprise us rather it should annoy us that the technology to move at least bungalows have not been perfected long before now. Design moveable foundations and build in the body of the house solid hooks like anchors. When it's time to move, you realese the foundation, hook the house by the mechanism built into concrete and use a powerful crane to put it on. Specilsed vehicle ( after all truck carry bulldozers which are much heavier) transfer the house to a location with similar topography and space. Build a new foundation platform ahead, lay the house expertly on it. But it must require building a new soak away. Or if you have a detachable soak away then you can also empty it, transfer to the new location dig, bury them and connect them to your lavatory. Simple thing to to. Afterall na person build rocket, space station, underground rail system etc. So don see my Idea as to fantastic or spectacular. 151 Likes 10 Shares

Abi o 1 Like

This is interesting. Breaking barriers; extending boundaries 1 Like

The house no get foundation? 1 Like

Nice one.



Hajji M. Synthetic house, like their rice.Nice one.Hajji M. 4 Likes

Wow

Engineering, the application of the science to solving problems of the ordinary man.



Engineers Rock 10 Likes 1 Share

Synthetic house, like their rice you said, wat about their fone especially the one you used in typing the above.



Not everything is fake cos it is Chinese or came frm China.

They produce quality stuff too you know. Synthetic house, like their rice you said, wat about their fone especially the one you used in typing the above.Not everything is fake cos it is Chinese or came frm China.They produce quality stuff too you know. 21 Likes

hmmmm

Rob.. I think you are a Builder... let me know when you move one of your house in Naija like that.

And what makes you think everyone on this forum is using Chinese phone to type their posts.



Hajji M. Rob.. I think you are a Builder... let me know when you move one of your house in Naija like that.And what makes you think everyone on this forum is using Chinese phone to type their posts.Hajji M. 1 Like

Hmm ok poo.

This is just awesome......

The money used to move this prehistoric hut can be used to build a new house altogether..

The money used to move this prehistoric hut can be used to build a new house altogether.. Funny. It probably is better than the house you sleep in every night. Funny. It probably is better than the house you sleep in every night. 13 Likes 1 Share

Wow wow wow, highly impressed 13 Likes 2 Shares

Moving things

Since the house is china made, what do you expect?? Their brain always thinking ahead.... 1 Like











Could this be true Could it be true that you are blind? Could it be true that you are blind? 1 Like

anything is possible in china 1 Like