Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos)

Tenants Flee House After 10 Co-tenants Died In Two Years (photo) / I Built My Own House After Following Some Of Nairalanders' Advice / Lagos To Demolish Properties Under High Tension Lines

Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 8:52am
Relocation! Man MOVES his home almost 500 feet after the Chinese government threatened to demolish the property to make way for highway

*A man in China decided to move his home instead of demolishing it
*The government had asked 165 homes had been asked to move for new road
*Three-storey house was moved 150 metres away to new location on March 21
*A man in China was so determined to keep his house that he moved it 492 feet to avoid being demolished.

Owners of 165 homes in Taixing City, China's Jiangsu province were told by the government that they would be demolished to make way for a new highway.

The relocation was completed on March 21, costing the man 120,000 yuan (£13,959), reports the People's Daily Online.

Villagers were told that their houses had to make way for a new provincial highway and were offered compensation.

But one villager decided that he did not want to part with his three-storey property, opting to move the entire house 150 metres costing 120,000 (£13,959).

He was also compensated by the government for moving his house.

Relocating the property took two days and it was completed on March 21.

The house was moved by wooden rollers.

Images show the house in the process of moving as other villagers look on.

Demolitions are common events in China as smaller cities look to grow and bring in vital cash to the area.


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/peoplesdaily/article-4345982/amp/Man-MOVES-home-500-feet.html

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by agitator: 9:00am
nice project sad sad sad

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Jeffboi(m): 9:01am
Could this be true

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Kondomatic(m): 9:03am
Chinese house?


It may be fake

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by azimibraun: 9:10am
It's shoud not suprise us rather it should annoy us that the technology to move at least bungalows have not been perfected long before now. Design moveable foundations and build in the body of the house solid hooks like anchors. When it's time to move, you realese the foundation, hook the house by the mechanism built into concrete and use a powerful crane to put it on. Specilsed vehicle ( after all truck carry bulldozers which are much heavier) transfer the house to a location with similar topography and space. Build a new foundation platform ahead, lay the house expertly on it. But it must require building a new soak away. Or if you have a detachable soak away then you can also empty it, transfer to the new location dig, bury them and connect them to your lavatory. Simple thing to to. Afterall na person build rocket, space station, underground rail system etc. So don see my Idea as to fantastic or spectacular.

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by azimibraun: 9:13am
azimibraun:
It's shoud not suprise us rather it should annoy us that the technology to move at least bungalows have not been perfected long before now. Design moveable foundations and build in the body of the house solid hooks like anchors. When it's time to move, you realese the foundation, hook the house by the mechanism built into concrete and use a powerful crane to put it on. Specilsed vehicle ( after all truck carry bulldozers which are much heavier) transfer the house to a location with similar topography and space. Build a new foundation platform ahead, lay the house expertly on it. But it must require building a new soak away. Or if you have a detachable soak away then you can also empty it, transfer to the new location dig, bury them and connect them to your lavatory. Simple thing to to. After all na person build rocket, space station, underground rail system etc. So don see my Idea as to fantastic or spectacular.
I quote myself before anybody does " talk is cheap" but this is possible.

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by adorablepepple(f): 9:15am
Abi o

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Eggcelent(m): 9:39am
This is interesting. Breaking barriers; extending boundaries

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by eunisam: 10:56am
The house no get foundation?

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by mufutau55(m): 10:59am
Synthetic house, like their rice. smiley Nice one.

Hajji M.

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by agarawu23(m): 11:19am
Wow shocked
Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by RobbStark: 11:44am
Engineering, the application of the science to solving problems of the ordinary man.

Engineers Rock

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by RobbStark: 11:48am
mufutau55:
Synthetic house, like their rice. smiley Nice one.

Hajji M.

Synthetic house, like their rice you said, wat about their fone especially the one you used in typing the above.

Not everything is fake cos it is Chinese or came frm China.
They produce quality stuff too you know.

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Idydarling(f): 1:51pm
hmmmm
Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by mufutau55(m): 1:57pm
RobbStark:

Synthetic house, like their rice you said, wat about their fone especially the one you used in typing the above.

Not everything is fake cos it is Chinese or came frm China.
They produce quality stuff too you know.

Rob.. I think you are a Builder... let me know when you move one of your house in Naija like that.
And what makes you think everyone on this forum is using Chinese phone to type their posts.

Hajji M.

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Nutase(f): 2:25pm
shocked
Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by crackhouse(m): 3:00pm
Hmm ok poo.
Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by oseka101(m): 3:26pm
This is just awesome......
Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by owobokiri(m): 4:14pm
The money used to move this prehistoric hut can be used to build a new house altogether..
Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Bahddo(m): 4:46pm
owobokiri:
The money used to move this prehistoric hut can be used to build a new house altogether..
Funny. It probably is better than the house you sleep in every night.

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Omagago(m): 6:05pm
Wow wow wow, highly impressed

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by ALAYORMII: 6:27pm
Moving things
Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by coolcah: 6:27pm
agitator:
nice project sad sad sad
Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by priceaction: 6:28pm
Since the house is china made, what do you expect?? Their brain always thinking ahead....

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by AkinPhysicist: 6:28pm
shocked
Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by 247NaijaGossips: 6:28pm
To the man, no time to wast!!!




Meanwhile;


Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by AkinPhysicist: 6:28pm
grin
Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by AkinPhysicist: 6:29pm
cool
Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by haulagehandlers(m): 6:30pm
Jeffboi:
Could this be true
Could it be true that you are blind?

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Ermacc: 6:30pm
anything is possible in china

Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by chrisabiola247(m): 6:31pm
Hian
Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by PqsMike: 6:31pm
grin

