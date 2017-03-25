₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,831 members, 3,439,871 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 March 2017 at 08:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) (37612 Views)
Tenants Flee House After 10 Co-tenants Died In Two Years (photo) / I Built My Own House After Following Some Of Nairalanders' Advice / Lagos To Demolish Properties Under High Tension Lines (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 8:52am
Relocation! Man MOVES his home almost 500 feet after the Chinese government threatened to demolish the property to make way for highway
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/peoplesdaily/article-4345982/amp/Man-MOVES-home-500-feet.html
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by agitator: 9:00am
nice project
10 Likes
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Jeffboi(m): 9:01am
Could this be true
4 Likes
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Kondomatic(m): 9:03am
Chinese house?
It may be fake
63 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by azimibraun: 9:10am
It's shoud not suprise us rather it should annoy us that the technology to move at least bungalows have not been perfected long before now. Design moveable foundations and build in the body of the house solid hooks like anchors. When it's time to move, you realese the foundation, hook the house by the mechanism built into concrete and use a powerful crane to put it on. Specilsed vehicle ( after all truck carry bulldozers which are much heavier) transfer the house to a location with similar topography and space. Build a new foundation platform ahead, lay the house expertly on it. But it must require building a new soak away. Or if you have a detachable soak away then you can also empty it, transfer to the new location dig, bury them and connect them to your lavatory. Simple thing to to. Afterall na person build rocket, space station, underground rail system etc. So don see my Idea as to fantastic or spectacular.
151 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by azimibraun: 9:13am
azimibraun:I quote myself before anybody does " talk is cheap" but this is possible.
43 Likes
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by adorablepepple(f): 9:15am
Abi o
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Eggcelent(m): 9:39am
This is interesting. Breaking barriers; extending boundaries
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by eunisam: 10:56am
The house no get foundation?
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by mufutau55(m): 10:59am
Synthetic house, like their rice. Nice one.
Hajji M.
4 Likes
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by agarawu23(m): 11:19am
Wow
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by RobbStark: 11:44am
Engineering, the application of the science to solving problems of the ordinary man.
Engineers Rock
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by RobbStark: 11:48am
mufutau55:
Synthetic house, like their rice you said, wat about their fone especially the one you used in typing the above.
Not everything is fake cos it is Chinese or came frm China.
They produce quality stuff too you know.
21 Likes
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Idydarling(f): 1:51pm
hmmmm
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by mufutau55(m): 1:57pm
RobbStark:
Rob.. I think you are a Builder... let me know when you move one of your house in Naija like that.
And what makes you think everyone on this forum is using Chinese phone to type their posts.
Hajji M.
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Nutase(f): 2:25pm
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by crackhouse(m): 3:00pm
Hmm ok poo.
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by oseka101(m): 3:26pm
This is just awesome......
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by owobokiri(m): 4:14pm
The money used to move this prehistoric hut can be used to build a new house altogether..
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Bahddo(m): 4:46pm
owobokiri:Funny. It probably is better than the house you sleep in every night.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Omagago(m): 6:05pm
Wow wow wow, highly impressed
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by ALAYORMII: 6:27pm
Moving things
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by coolcah: 6:27pm
agitator:
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by priceaction: 6:28pm
Since the house is china made, what do you expect?? Their brain always thinking ahead....
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by AkinPhysicist: 6:28pm
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by 247NaijaGossips: 6:28pm
To the man, no time to wast!!!
Meanwhile;
Unbelievable! Prostitute Dies During S*x With Her Client Only to Wake Up Inside Her Coffin...Shocking Details>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/03/25/unbelievable-prostitute-dies-during-sx-with-her-client-only-to-wake-up-inside-her-coffin-shocking-details/
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by AkinPhysicist: 6:28pm
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by AkinPhysicist: 6:29pm
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by haulagehandlers(m): 6:30pm
Jeffboi:Could it be true that you are blind?
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by Ermacc: 6:30pm
anything is possible in china
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by chrisabiola247(m): 6:31pm
Hian
|Re: Chinese Man Moves His House After Government Threatened To Demolish It (photos) by PqsMike: 6:31pm
Houses Built Using Cargo Containers (Photos) / Caption These Air Conditioned Houses. Pictures. / Construction Of A Self-Contained Room In Abuja With 300k In 8 Days (Pictures)
Viewing this topic: babasoty, EhisChelsea1(m), emmie2011, mightyjoe746, OmichaelO, Fireball(f), onlyTheTruth(m), surg411(m), dafeben(m), sunky13(m), Teemoney11(m), proffmanue(m), DontCallMePale, gawu1, Bobbyjay001(m), sparklebee, Iamemma(m), onosprince(m), SHEYOR(m), moses93(m), auntysimbiat(f), HORLADY, onyeogalu1(m), famoustee(m), deparagon(m), 7agaza(m), Jobig(m), oka4ugoo, toluleke(m), dennisworld1(m), suolboy(m), OGmoney19(m), slimbiggy(m), Nellymonic(f), bigbauer(m), Taiwodada08, Flexymico(m), johnomage(m), lordthunderbolt(m), ephraem, uwani(f), nwigwemark, Kayodemichael(m), Lrmush(m), oludavis123, kadunaspecial, Nomswag, CovenantSam, huche(m), luckk, FrankC3, AstuteJay, biozy(m), jayblinkz, mylesJ, Jerryamos(m), JSparrow(m), kinziking(m), ZAWs, wins18(m), dejisky(m), Fabulosdave01, chillykelly86(m), Ayindesegun10(m), philmen(m), goody36, SanniOluwafemi(m), kensouth, felixtare(m), jibbzion(m), Jogs1900, Lamitan, wiseman1494, shugaplum(f), Simply29ice(m), Specialme124(f), brainpower(m), ExplorerReturns, deeedee, maingate27, teejan, flomark, Ikanium(m), moveon1, samdes02(m), Top9jajamz, Shehucom(m), GeeOh(f), gentlesoul196, Omoboy(m), bilag17, eljp(m), goke4all(m), closearms(m), nigeriafarmer, Justjyde(m), hocrusoe(m), chikarson(m), lokito, LANKEYJ30, cmpunk, Phemphel, DrVictor(m), obanla01, akpamfet(m), kolaitan(m), Elxandre(m), kayloyal87(m), ak22, Ojukwu24(m), Nweike1, pat077, tzars(m), missticke(m), ranktzy(m), heydora, DeValmeself(m), Briareos(m), psalmistkakah(m), Sphinx02(m), herroyalcuteness(f), christopher700, Ayo12345(m), adewhale(m), sirAliyu(m), dele55, Ashley86400, Liljeez(m), keletex2000(m), Akinlady(f), fablani(m), anomsodi(m), BecomeALandLord(m), Shabib(m), k9ine(m), Humanist01, natnoble(m), rymesgentility(m), Mobwalter(m), Mailthaddeus(m), okosib, dasamek8, garnetty(m), jid72, Samfitz, DualCore1, polymath9ja(m), Alexchubee(m), Favou(m), mokkalu1(m), myhael79, Officialpyper(m), whatmoreng, bukaty, kennyjam, Damilolababy(f), kaka74, Darchangel(m), rafindo(m), Keketu(m), Larryton(m), Dahkogrin007(m), gpercuxionz(m), oshyno(m), klasys(m), Olamilekan08(m), easiest(m), SRACER, Youssouff10(m), altechtic, IFEANNYI(m), tobeGod, aumoria(m), benedictac(f), K1famous, oladokun76, Fesisko(m), johnwizey, Eghoyande, sugarwiz(f), HEADYWORLD(m), REDshouse(m), Opeoluwaadewole, Prestoex(m), ObeyPaul, Ysboy(m), ajufinz(m), Helewud(m) and 261 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6