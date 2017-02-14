₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by stane007: 11:50am
Muhammad Baba has a brother who is 34 years old and looking for a wife. So he took to his Twitter to announce they are accepting applications and interested ladies are free to apply. Applicant should be 24-26, tall, with BSc. She has to be a lady that works out and has great cooking skills.
After he added that the only catch to the guy is that he earns more than 200k, Nigerian ladies exploded, some very hilariously. Read reactions after the cut.
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by SNOWCREAM(m): 11:51am
There are stupid stupid trolls on Twitter, 200k is not enough salary per month abi?
Nairaland ladies up to you.
Genea ishilove etc
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by stane007: 11:51am
lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 11:54am
if you earn 200k/month, i dont think you should be choosy
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by newyorks(m): 11:54am
height of insanity displaying of low esteem.
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Davidblen(m): 12:10pm
nigerians and their backwardness infact eh
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by vizkiz: 12:12pm
Nigerians always reacting to everything.
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Gladiator1: 12:21pm
Aderola15, husband for sale
Apply now while stock lasts
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Genea(f): 12:26pm
SNOWCREAM:Hahahahaha, I don't think he is serious bout it but one thing I do know is dah a lot of gals wud have applied...
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by jashar(f): 12:32pm
....biko, where can I apply?
Oops.... just remembered, I don't have all the requirements
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by jashar(f): 12:34pm
Sleekydee:
Esqueeze me suh,
How much do you earn legitimately a month?
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by SNOWCREAM(m): 12:50pm
Genea:a lot of girls including you?
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 1:11pm
jashar:hw does my salary discredit my point
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by H2Ossss(m): 1:47pm
Lol... Most of the ladies that complain about how much the dude makes don't make up to 50k/month... 200k is OK to start a family...
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by H2Ossss(m): 1:49pm
Sleekydee:
So u become choosy based on the amount you earn? I doubt u earn up to half of that... So probably your wife gonaa b ugly huhhh?
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 2:09pm
H2Ossss:
y re u pple pressing P on my comment na
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by faith551(m): 2:33pm
I don't get it oo, like how many jobs in this country can pay you #200k? After they'll be singing equality how may of those ladies can hustle 50k on their own in a month. Bullshit.
I dnt know why I hate ladies, they just irritate me sometimes
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Genea(f): 2:44pm
SNOWCREAM:naaaaaah!!! I wud sit this one out for reasons best known to me
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by ToriBlue(f): 2:54pm
Sleekydee:Is 200k a small money?
I am not understanding.
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by dtruth50(m): 2:56pm
Genea:babe TALK TRUE
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 2:59pm
ToriBlue:
nop, still u should not be choosy...
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by jashar(f): 3:04pm
Sleekydee:
It's like you think 200k/month is too small... so I just...
Naahhh.... don't bother.
Enjoy your weekend.
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by ToriBlue(f): 3:04pm
Sleekydee:Do you expect him to marry an underage fat illiterate that cannot cook?
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 3:10pm
ToriBlue:
lol, i dont, i just still kinda stand whr i am, i should not be choosy
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 3:11pm
jashar:
Namaste...
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Genea(f): 3:25pm
dtruth50:Hahahahaha I'm serious ooo
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by dtruth50(m): 3:30pm
Genea:hmm ok, elaborate ur reason(s)
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Marcofranz(m): 3:34pm
Sleekydee:Why ? Even if its a hundred I'm definitely gonna choose, like chooooooose
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 3:57pm
Marcofranz:
lol, okay and when she tells u "Babe i want an iPhone6"(uk used, if am sure judging by d current market value in dis APC regime thats 150k), costing u almst 2months of ur savings, better dont call her materialistic then...lol, last last its really not by how much u earn tho, pray for a good wife.
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by toxxnoni(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sharon6(f): 4:18pm
Lol
|Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by henrydadon(m): 4:20pm
reason why i say nigerian are hypocrites
how many people actually earn 200k per month..
see them criticizing him..but most of them don't even earn half of that money.
