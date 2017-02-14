Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode (2915 Views)

After he added that the only catch to the guy is that he earns more than 200k, Nigerian ladies exploded, some very hilariously. Read reactions after the cut.



There are stupid stupid trolls on Twitter, 200k is not enough salary per month abi?



Nairaland ladies up to you.



Genea ishilove etc 5 Likes

lalasticlala

if you earn 200k/month, i dont think you should be choosy 2 Likes

height of insanity displaying of low esteem.

nigerians and their backwardness infact eh

Nigerians always reacting to everything. 2 Likes

Aderola15, husband for sale



Apply now while stock lasts

SNOWCREAM:

Ge.nea ish.ilove etc Hahahahaha, I don't think he is serious bout it but one thing I do know is dah a lot of gals wud have applied... Hahahahaha, I don't think he is serious bout it but one thing I do know is dah a lot of gals wud have applied... 3 Likes









Oops.... just remembered, I don't have all the requirements ....biko, where can I apply?Oops.... just remembered, I don't have all the requirements

Sleekydee:

if you earn 200k/month, i dont think you should be choosy





How much do you earn legitimately a month? Esqueeze me suh,How much do you earn legitimately a month? 10 Likes

Genea:

Hahahahaha, I don't think he is serious bout it but one thing I do know is dah a lot of gals wud have applied... a lot of girls including you? a lot of girls including you? 1 Like

jashar:





How much do you earn legitimately a month? Esqueeze me suh,How much do you earn legitimately a month? hw does my salary discredit my point hw does my salary discredit my point

Lol... Most of the ladies that complain about how much the dude makes don't make up to 50k/month... 200k is OK to start a family... 5 Likes

Sleekydee:

if you earn 200k/month, i dont think you should be choosy

So u become choosy based on the amount you earn? I doubt u earn up to half of that... So probably your wife gonaa b ugly huhhh? So u become choosy based on the amount you earn? I doubt u earn up to half of that... So probably your wife gonaa b ugly huhhh? 2 Likes

H2Ossss:





So u become choosy based on the amount you earn? I doubt u earn up to half of that... So probably your wife gonaa b ugly huhhh?

y re u pple pressing P on my comment na y re u pple pressing P on my comment na

? After they'll be singing equality how may of those ladies can hustle 50k on their own in a month. Bullshit.

I dnt know why I hate ladies, they just irritate me sometimes I don't get it oo, like how many jobs in this country can pay you #200k? After they'll be singing equality how may of those ladies can hustle 50k on their own in a month. Bullshit.I dnt know why I hate ladies, they just irritate me sometimes 3 Likes

SNOWCREAM:

a lot of girls including you? naaaaaah!!! I wud sit this one out for reasons best known to me naaaaaah!!! I wud sit this one out for reasons best known to me 1 Like

Sleekydee:

if you earn 200k/month, i dont think you should be choosy Is 200k a small money?







I am not understanding. Is 200k a small money?I am not understanding. 6 Likes

Genea:

naaaaaah!!! I wud sit this one out for reasons best known to me babe TALK TRUE babe TALK TRUE

ToriBlue:

Is 200k a small money?







I am not understanding.

nop, still u should not be choosy... nop, still u should not be choosy...

Sleekydee:





hw does my salary discredit my point

It's like you think 200k/month is too small... so I just...



Naahhh.... don't bother.



Enjoy your weekend. It's like you think 200k/month is too small... so I just...Naahhh.... don't bother.Enjoy your weekend.

Sleekydee:





nop, still u should not be choosy... Do you expect him to marry an underage fat illiterate that cannot cook? Do you expect him to marry an underage fat illiterate that cannot cook?

ToriBlue:

Do you expect him to marry an underage fat illiterate that cannot cook?

lol, i dont, i just still kinda stand whr i am, i should not be choosy lol, i dont, i just still kinda stand whr i am, i should not be choosy

jashar:





It's like you think 200k/month is too small... so I just...



Naahhh.... don't bother.



Enjoy your weekend.

Namaste... Namaste...

dtruth50:

babe TALK TRUE Hahahahaha I'm serious ooo Hahahahaha I'm serious ooo

Genea:

Hahahahaha I'm serious ooo hmm ok, elaborate ur reason(s) hmm ok, elaborate ur reason(s)

Sleekydee:

if you earn 200k/month, i dont think you should be choosy Why ? Even if its a hundred I'm definitely gonna choose, like chooooooose Why ? Even if its a hundred I'm definitely gonna choose, like chooooooose

Marcofranz:



Why ? Even if its a hundred I'm definitely gonna choose, like chooooooose

lol, okay and when she tells u "Babe i want an iPhone6"(uk used, if am sure judging by d current market value in dis APC regime thats 150k), costing u almst 2months of ur savings, better dont call her materialistic then...lol, last last its really not by how much u earn tho, pray for a good wife. lol, okay and when she tells u "Babe i want an iPhone6"(uk used, if am sure judging by d current market value in dis APC regime thats 150k), costing u almst 2months of ur savings, better dont call her materialistic then...lol, last last its really not by how much u earn tho, pray for a good wife.

,

Lol







