₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,744 members, 3,439,544 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 March 2017 at 04:30 PM

Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode (2915 Views)

Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage / Kenyan Man Looking For Wife Pastes Flyers Advertising For Wife (Photo) / "We Met In 100-Level, He Would Comment My Wife On All My Pics" - Bride-To-Be (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by stane007: 11:50am
Muhammad Baba has a brother who is 34 years old and looking for a wife. So he took to his Twitter to announce they are accepting applications and interested ladies are free to apply. Applicant should be 24-26, tall, with BSc. She has to be a lady that works out and has great cooking skills.

After he added that the only catch to the guy is that he earns more than 200k, Nigerian ladies exploded, some very hilariously. Read reactions after the cut.

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerian-guy-announces-on-twitter-that.html

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by SNOWCREAM(m): 11:51am
There are stupid stupid trolls on Twitter, 200k is not enough salary per month abi?

Nairaland ladies up to you.

Genea ishilove etc

5 Likes

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by stane007: 11:51am
lalasticlala

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 11:54am
if you earn 200k/month, i dont think you should be choosy

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by newyorks(m): 11:54am
height of insanity displaying of low esteem.
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Davidblen(m): 12:10pm
nigerians and their backwardness infact eh
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by vizkiz: 12:12pm
Nigerians always reacting to everything. grin

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Gladiator1: 12:21pm
Aderola15, husband for sale

Apply now while stock lasts
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Genea(f): 12:26pm
SNOWCREAM:
There are stupid stupid trolls on Twitter, 200k is not enough salary per month abi?

Nairaland ladies up to you.

Ge.nea ish.ilove etc
Hahahahaha, I don't think he is serious bout it but one thing I do know is dah a lot of gals wud have applied...

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by jashar(f): 12:32pm
grin grin grin

....biko, where can I apply?

Oops.... just remembered, I don't have all the requirements cry
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by jashar(f): 12:34pm
Sleekydee:
if you earn 200k/month, i dont think you should be choosy

Esqueeze me suh,

How much do you earn legitimately a month? smiley

10 Likes

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by SNOWCREAM(m): 12:50pm
Genea:
Hahahahaha, I don't think he is serious bout it but one thing I do know is dah a lot of gals wud have applied...
a lot of girls including you?

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 1:11pm
jashar:

Esqueeze me suh,
How much do you earn legitimately a month? smiley
hw does my salary discredit my point
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by H2Ossss(m): 1:47pm
Lol... Most of the ladies that complain about how much the dude makes don't make up to 50k/month... 200k is OK to start a family...

5 Likes

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by H2Ossss(m): 1:49pm
Sleekydee:
if you earn 200k/month, i dont think you should be choosy

So u become choosy based on the amount you earn? I doubt u earn up to half of that... So probably your wife gonaa b ugly huhhh?

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 2:09pm
H2Ossss:


So u become choosy based on the amount you earn? I doubt u earn up to half of that... So probably your wife gonaa b ugly huhhh?

y re u pple pressing P on my comment na
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by faith551(m): 2:33pm
I don't get it oo, like how many jobs in this country can pay you #200k? After they'll be singing equality how may of those ladies can hustle 50k on their own in a month. Bullshit.
I dnt know why I hate ladies, they just irritate me sometimes

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Genea(f): 2:44pm
SNOWCREAM:
a lot of girls including you?
naaaaaah!!! I wud sit this one out for reasons best known to me grin

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by ToriBlue(f): 2:54pm
Sleekydee:
if you earn 200k/month, i dont think you should be choosy
Is 200k a small money?



I am not understanding.

6 Likes

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by dtruth50(m): 2:56pm
Genea:
naaaaaah!!! I wud sit this one out for reasons best known to me grin
babe TALK TRUE
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 2:59pm
ToriBlue:
Is 200k a small money?



I am not understanding.

nop, still u should not be choosy...
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by jashar(f): 3:04pm
Sleekydee:


hw does my salary discredit my point

It's like you think 200k/month is too small... so I just...

Naahhh.... don't bother.

Enjoy your weekend.
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by ToriBlue(f): 3:04pm
Sleekydee:


nop, still u should not be choosy...
Do you expect him to marry an underage fat illiterate that cannot cook?
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 3:10pm
ToriBlue:
Do you expect him to marry an underage fat illiterate that cannot cook?

lol, i dont, i just still kinda stand whr i am, i should not be choosy
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 3:11pm
jashar:


It's like you think 200k/month is too small... so I just...

Naahhh.... don't bother.

Enjoy your weekend.

Namaste...
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Genea(f): 3:25pm
dtruth50:
babe TALK TRUE
Hahahahaha I'm serious ooo embarassed
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by dtruth50(m): 3:30pm
Genea:
Hahahahaha I'm serious ooo embarassed
hmm ok, elaborate ur reason(s) grin
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Marcofranz(m): 3:34pm
Sleekydee:
if you earn 200k/month, i dont think you should be choosy
Why ? Even if its a hundred I'm definitely gonna choose, like chooooooose
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sleekydee(m): 3:57pm
Marcofranz:

Why ? Even if its a hundred I'm definitely gonna choose, like chooooooose

lol, okay and when she tells u "Babe i want an iPhone6"(uk used, if am sure judging by d current market value in dis APC regime thats 150k), costing u almst 2months of ur savings, better dont call her materialistic then...lol, last last its really not by how much u earn tho, pray for a good wife.
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by toxxnoni(m): 4:17pm
,

Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by Sharon6(f): 4:18pm
Lol



GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
Re: Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode by henrydadon(m): 4:20pm
reason why i say nigerian are hypocrites

how many people actually earn 200k per month..

see them criticizing him..but most of them don't even earn half of that money.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Moment I've Always Dreaded: Career Versus Love / Your Partner Really Need You To Move Forward / Xmas Wishes: Lay Them Down Here

Viewing this topic: chidika, 2wice(m), gratefulme40, Eshiettk(m), illmatic101(m), sammieguze(m), crystalballs, CHARLOE(m), uwani(f), Skipuru(m), Henry240, deelummy, yissi, Odicious, seunfape(m), SirAweezy(m), ngozionefeli, razor123(m), aboyaji(m), bukkylicious(f), Kenfil(f), yeezyquan, akhimself234, onosprince(m), AreteWrites, peaceway(m), Victorchuks4(m), HumanistMike, ArabianPrince, oobe, MrMelvin(m), talk4free, qwerty123qwerty, ABOKI9ja, kaka22(m), Pastis, creamchiccb(f), ovieigho(m), drasob, theuniqueone(m), DrVictor(m), confieey(m), doctorkush(m), DeltaBachelor(m), Nempi(m), Maski87, EasternActivist, paveinc(m), RealLordZeus(m), dyze, kenoxx(m), simplyogbeni, 2Mekus, godsluvee(f), MrPdtech, donasere(m), jeyselassie(m), Cassie75, prettyrosiemua(f), belloabd1914(m), ENOCH123, NubiLove(m), Chubhie, kingreign, greenhulk, chyket(m), thiscounts(m), Brownbarbie97(f), draj93(m), calmbabadee(m), jayjayjones, collinsoft(m), curatorX, FellepHq, stjosh02(m), Zhangkum(m), Boston001(m), jconsulting(f), anitapreeti(f), nnaetobi, Abimbola29(m), ochejoseph(m), mayorhy, lordOM(m), pcguru1(m), euthanasia, jodeci01, ConnectMee, jbhill(m), ADEFUNMITE(f), shuni05, veens(m), Hadeyeancah(m), kayodepaul1983(m), untillionltd, Payper(m), Rapsainot, Tunchi101(m), ceedenis, Sleekydee(m), gbenga4sure(m), holysainbj(m), zhiggy1(m), tboynaija, tyson99(m), nerovito(m), Khd95(m), yemisi1999, Agbaletu, Withambition(m), souljay123, ravej(m), Gido, dolphinife, Maduforuche, Yazzy(m), Immarshall, Paperwhite(m), oviejnr(m), destinysaid(m), kinglee007(m), shurlar50(m), onyee25(f), blackbelt, donfemo(m), morganist99(m), chibuike53(m), graciabelle, emiye(m), Democrat1c, phaatiade, leesworld, DivinelyBlessed(m), ShinnBet, ebonyjoke(f), cutieisme(m), Turaki4Presiden, Ladenma, Obidavies, Breezy90(m), STemidayo23, rawgurl(f), LOVEPEOPLE, XendersPride(f), udmeme, sexybaby22(f), mikkyjagga1(m), olusteady79, Oreoo(m), Spyker, Tiny23(f), marysyviabrown(f), emperor272(m), henrydadon(m), class0247, matrixme(m), Hardeybiryo(m), ojingbe(m), BruzMoney(m), mazieze, kolabad, victorjoe(m), ThatIgboBoy, enny4real23(m), mebad(m), SAKUR, Iamjidon(m), AdaNdigwe, mployer(m), vicbussi, Francisayo(m), johnnyvid, motherfucker, fiendishghoul and 258 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.