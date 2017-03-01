₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by FlirtyKaren(f): 4:27pm
Rayce's ex-manager Danku, has replied the Nigerian singer who released a disclaimer dissociating himself from him. And this might be the latest Nigerian music industry beef.
Danku who called Rayce and Ingrate,alleged that the 'proud' singer impregnated a lady who they referred to as 'Ewa the Prostitute'. He also released screenshots of his text messages with Rayce and his new record label, to confirm this.
From the released screenshots, it seems Danku has reached out to the Edo-born singer and his new record label, to claim the baby as the alleged baby mama is ready to press charges if they don't.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/rayces-ex-manager-danku-reveals-that.html
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by Oluwasaeon(m): 4:33pm
This will be interesting
2 Likes
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by ZirdoRoray(m): 5:20pm
I just hope there was no transfer of 'THE ViRuS'. Why have sex with a prostitute without protection? A very foolish thing to do.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by Amberon: 5:35pm
Lol
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by TINALETC3(f): 5:55pm
so prostitutes also cn b preg ,......... She deliberately wanna hammer,. #babymamaloading
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by Millz404(m): 5:55pm
press charges ... Lool
Is the "prostitute" under 18?
Was it rape?
Settlement as in boy wey serve oga abi wetin
No be only press charges, press breast join...
rayce: omo na wetin dey girl, anything for me
olosho: omo na pikin for u
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by Arsenalholic(m): 5:55pm
These immatured adults will lash olosho and get them pregnant, then won't let us rest again. Why push the news in our faces?
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by FuckBuhari(m): 5:55pm
God know say i no sabi am
5 Likes
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by Elxandre(m): 5:56pm
These artistes are nothing but dogs.
They aren't even scared of STDs, or even AIDS.
These girl is the mumu of the year. Getting pregnant for a no name artiste.
What does she stand to gain from this?
That's how the other one said she doesn't jump from bed to bed, but got pregnant for Davido at the speed of light.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by stefanweeks: 5:56pm
haha
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by IamAirforce1: 5:56pm
Na WA o
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by Ppresh2017(f): 5:56pm
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by 9japrof(m): 5:56pm
The lessons I have learned to keep very few in your circle.
Make sure your dirty secrets remain with you and die with you when you are gone. Friends easily turn enemies and quickly divulge info about u with the slightest provocation.
Lesson we all should learn. Buh divulging dirty secrets of your friends just because you had issue with him be it business or otherwise is so so childish
4 Likes
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by missbronze(f): 5:56pm
Hmm.
People sha. The day you fell out with them, the whole world will know your secret .
I remembered how my colleague brought up my secret of two yrs to use against me.
Na so I borrow myself brain, go report myself to our boss. My boss call us and after hearing how it all happened, just let go of it.
Since then, na so I dey bury my secrets deep down in my hrt.
Fear people..!!
3 Likes
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by Elnino4ladies: 5:56pm
Everyday another scandal
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by clancymiim(f): 5:56pm
who ain't a LovePeddler?
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by olusola200: 5:57pm
Pics of the lady pls
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by tgtfh: 5:57pm
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by Derawiz(m): 5:57pm
Yeyebrities be teaching the young generations rubbish! so even the "prostitute" would start forming baby mama?
Man find better thing jare
1 Like
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by DICKtator: 5:57pm
Who are these?
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by hardeycute: 5:57pm
how many posts now on FP.I would continue to drag Seun to correct this anomaly on nairaland.we do not need irrelevant post on Fp
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by softboiy: 5:58pm
9ja artist and skin to skin b like.......u knw d rest
1 Like
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by kenzysmith: 5:58pm
So is save to asume rayce is Hiv positive ashawo ti taken over
1 Like
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by coolcah: 5:58pm
Amberon:
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by abiodunalasa: 5:58pm
Who on earth is Rice ??
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by Matthew4sure(m): 5:58pm
Good news at least the prostitute we have husband bnow please shut your mouth if you don't like my comment
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by robosky02(m): 5:58pm
ok
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by Saintesquire: 5:58pm
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by MrTypist: 5:59pm
Na so the thing sweet you reach sotey you come give ashawo belleh?
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by kateskitty(f): 5:59pm
If
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by 0b10010011: 5:59pm
Who is Rayce
All those one track artiste that re yet to blow
|Re: "Rayce Impregnated Ewa, The Prostitute" - Danku, His Ex-Manager Says by Smellymouth: 5:59pm
Lol. So Olosho dey get belle?
