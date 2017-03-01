₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 25 March 2017
PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by metro4: 6:28pm
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, with Minister of Works, Power & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule during the Minister’s courtesy visit to the Governor at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-fashola-visits-ambode.html
cc; lalasticlala mynd44
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by metro4: 6:29pm
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by ramdris(m): 6:31pm
Great pple...!
So am FTC!..... Waoooooooooooooooooo
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by mars123(m): 6:33pm
Eko oni baje i guess!
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by TINALETC3(f): 6:40pm
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by Ajibel(m): 6:41pm
Thank God oooo
The beef don end
Now work together for the betterment of Lagos
I am curious to know what was discussed.
Eko o ni baje oooo
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by Ermacc: 6:41pm
few days ago it was fayose, now its ambode. The politicking for 2019 has only started. Thiefinubu I sight you.
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by Jetleeee: 6:41pm
Smashed eggs on the faces of those who want these 2 to clash. We know them
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by Jeezuzpick(m): 6:42pm
Ambo be lookin at Fash's hair, like,
What the......... F.......?
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by Nnamdi99(m): 6:42pm
wetin come happen?
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by kenzysmith: 6:42pm
Tinubu boys preparing end of month account 4 tinubu
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by 989900: 6:42pm
Nostalgia.
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by enoitid: 6:43pm
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by oluwasheun94(m): 6:43pm
u mean he visited his former office
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by 0b10010011: 6:43pm
Brainiacs!
Omo Eko ni wa!
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by policy12: 6:43pm
.
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by ALAYORMII: 6:43pm
Tot they said they are fighting
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by Elnino4ladies: 6:43pm
From foes to folks
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by Opakan2: 6:43pm
His former boss
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by ettybaba(m): 6:43pm
E kare omoluwabi.
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by JohnXcel: 6:44pm
Lagos/SW: Forward Ever, Backward Never...
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by Victornezzar(m): 6:44pm
Nnamdi99:Spotted
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by engrdosmen01(m): 6:44pm
Abeg, who get #100 to give me, I wan enter motor go village
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by uwebos: 6:45pm
Father and son thing!!! Weh don sir
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by franchizy(m): 6:45pm
This is what we call politics, not those from the other part of the Niger that practice politics of hatred and bitterness.
God bless PMB
God bless Fashola
God bless Ambode
The terorist criminal and fraudster abino must be executed
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by Abbeyme: 6:46pm
Lagos visits Lagos
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by obafemee80(m): 6:46pm
We need politicians like dis who are ready to work for the masses...
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by stonemind(m): 6:47pm
I beg a won piss
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by nijascammers: 6:47pm
this is the kind of news ipob hate.
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by Benwems(m): 6:51pm
Honorable minister of rocket science. Now power generator, transmission and distribution is now rocket science.
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by olumideinfo: 6:51pm
Itesiwaju Eko lojewalogun!
Re: PHOTOS: Fashola Visits Ambode by mu2sa2: 6:51pm
Fashola aging at turbo-charge speed.
