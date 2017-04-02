₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by DaddyNick: 11:44am On Mar 26
As a young graduate who got a job with a starting salary of N60,000 monthly and you have a fiancee who is also a graduate and has a job of N40,000 monthly, do you guys think one can start a good home with this a raise a decent comfortable family in Nigeria?
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by FvckShiT: 11:46am On Mar 26
absolutely fůcking not
I fůcking spend close to that amount (60 grand)every fůcking month---on data and airtime
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by Emekus92(m): 11:46am On Mar 26
Do u have ur own house? And which state r u?
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by digoster(m): 11:46am On Mar 26
Make una wait small make buhari finish dis tenure
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by richommie(m): 11:47am On Mar 26
Honestly, I don't think so
Lool, so small
No no no
#YOLO
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by dingbang(m): 11:47am On Mar 26
Well hospital bills are kinda costly these days.. We can get married but wait a while longer before we plan to have a kid or two..
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by QueenSuccubus(f): 11:55am On Mar 26
dingbang:
Don't tell me Nigeria don't have health insurance ?
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by Bluezy13(m): 11:55am On Mar 26
Yea very possible.
It depends on you
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by DeAvenger: 11:55am On Mar 26
FvckShiT:
Shut the fvck up and get...
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by dingbang(m): 11:59am On Mar 26
QueenSuccubus:dats only when you are employed in good companies.. And since its so hard to come by good jobs here.. Its difficult for families to afford hospital bills..
Most times I tell myself I won't even want to marry a Nigerian.. I just picture myself relocating to a more civilised country where the government has regard for her citizens
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by KennyID17(m): 12:00pm On Mar 26
QueenSuccubus:
Health what? U are obviously not in Nigeria, although some have, but only a small fraction of the population.
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:05pm On Mar 26
KennyID17:
I mean a government-mandated health insurance policy...?
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:07pm On Mar 26
dingbang:
So u mean that the Nigerian government dont have this mandatory health insurance program?
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by KennyID17(m): 12:09pm On Mar 26
QueenSuccubus:
Nope!! At least, best to my knowledge, I know of none in this kunt-try!
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by mrmrmister: 12:09pm On Mar 26
No Bro, you can't.
Why the rush anyways?
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:11pm On Mar 26
KennyID17:
Oohh I see...that's really bad boo... only the rich will be given the priority then COZ they got a dough..
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by KennyID17(m): 12:14pm On Mar 26
QueenSuccubus:
We live in a kunt-try where d laws are made by d elite/rich to protect d same sect. It's sad, but it's d reality of things down here, pp say it's d same all over d world, but i don't know about that, I can only speak for my kunt-try.
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:16pm On Mar 26
KennyID17:
Oohh I see...I understand...
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by marshalcarter: 12:17pm On Mar 26
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by MrAwePresident: 12:20pm On Mar 26
DaddyNick:probably in the North as I heard food and rent is relatively cheaper than the West
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by kingsouthie: 12:23pm On Mar 26
...not advisable, what if one of u loses his/her job?how do take care of trans, feeding, accomodation, miscellany, plus savings for future exp or some startup capt which is very crucial??
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by SlayHER(m): 12:24pm On Mar 26
If you live in your own apartment and your workplace isn't too far, you can. But your wife has to be understanding too.
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by FvckShiT: 12:44pm On Mar 26
DeAvenger:
you'll fůcking always be below me...one fůcking way or the other
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by TosinDru: 3:16pm On Mar 26
Yes and no...
Yes if you are staying in a relatively remote area where cost of living is low to a reasonable level. Though there are downsides to that.
No if you plan to start your family in Lagos and other Metros, that salary won't even transport you for a month.
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by DrTims(m): 3:25pm On Mar 26
Well it depends on ur location... And having an understanding and supportive wife
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by pamijlove(f): 4:22pm On Mar 26
Certificate is just a paper, go and learn a handwork for your owm good...
Nobody want to learn handwork , it's just to sit one place and be cracking brain....at d end they will pay u any amount....they want.
Just a question if evreybody becomes an engineer to draw plan, who are going to do the hand work i.e both the plumbery work, electrician and other building work which is d main work in d building, na to just dey one place without stress dey collect money with ac na im evreybody want.
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by jay7(m): 12:10am On Mar 27
I can't just help but laugh after going through the comments here, most of the people commenting here are probably still in school and are still been cater for by there parents so they know little about marriage, what is the minimum wage in Nigeria? "18,000". Let me use teacher's as an example there are some states where they pay teacher's less than 50,000 and they still went ahead to marry and enroll there kids in private school's, to the OP you will not remain on that salary scale for life my advice to you is if the lady is the understanding type please go ahead and marry her.
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by TINALETC3(f): 11:54am
Yes of course bt first of all, is ur fiancee d type dat cn assist d family financially, some women ar actually working bt u d husband wl neva see a dime 4rm dem, dey blive u ar d man and shud handle evrytin. It cn only work out if she is d supportive type
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by dessz(m): 11:54am
FvckShiT:mumurity.I surrender for your lack of sénsè.
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by Joavid(f): 11:54am
As long as you don't reproduce yet.
Every child deserves the best; Nutrition, healthcare, education, clothing etc and these are not cheap at all!
so don't bring an innocent child to suffer until your finances have improved.
Don't bring an innocent child to be drinking acamu without milk cos SMA gold is expensive!
Don't bring an innocent child to attend jelosimi primary school because Daystar school is expensive.
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by blackjack21(m): 11:55am
DaddyNick:
One thing you can never be sure of is; wether you would be have more money tomorrow or you will fall off favor of money, you can only hope, and be positive about that tomorrow. so, YES YOU CAN!
you've to let go of fear and disbelief, and know that you can.
look beyound the money, look into yourself, look into your partner if all you see is "greater-tomorrow and greater-together", then ,by all means marry.
marriage is not necessary about how much you earn.
|Re: Can You Start A Family With This Salary In Nigeria? by Vickiweezy(m): 11:55am
You just got the job right? There's no need to rush into marriage yet.
Being the Head of a family and its breadwinner is not child's play but a very big responsibility.
If you truly love each other, then you would be patient.
In the meantime, both parties should work hard individually and have enough savings.
In the next couple of years you can get married and settle down.
