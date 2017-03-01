₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,807 members, 3,419,224 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 09:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) (10794 Views)
Another Olajumoke spotted In Uyo During A Modelling Shoot .(pictures) / Singer, Harrysong Spotted Sharing Gala In Lagos Traffic (PHOTOS) / [ Photos] Another Olajumoke Spotted At Ibadan Waiting To Be Discovered (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by stephenduru: 8:01am
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRpdjj0A1Qn/
Do not despise the days of little beginning.Ex-bread seller turned model,Olajumoke,was spotted sharing bread and butter to people.She wrote...
'The little things that make me happy, do something that makes you happy today, don't think too much about the consequences I challenge someone to "dare themselves" today'.
See photos below and watch the video on the link above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/olajumoke-spotted-sharing-bread-butter.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by stephenduru: 8:01am
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Elisean(m): 8:04am
I am not understanding
Why are my people like this?
9 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by wahles(m): 8:09am
Fp# but u knw she could actually run a modern day bakery
10 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Newsreporta: 8:19am
Ok
WATCH THE VIDEO WHAT LED TO KEMEN'S EVICTION FROM BBNAIJA >>
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bbnaija-watch-video-that-led-to-kemens.html
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by angelTI(f): 8:25am
This is inspiring.
I hope this lady has a viable and feasible business that has been set up for her. I don't see this modeling thingy lasting for a long time
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by tossedbae(f): 8:58am
Really? Oya lets dance to celebrate
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Lukmann1: 8:59am
wow back to her ruth, now she is looked more beautiful.
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by doctorkush(m): 9:00am
This babe no dey smile abi wetin?? Abi dem force you snap foto...see if yu are tired, bring your bread along with your skirts here me am interested in been doctorkush the bread seller oo...
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by ozayn: 9:00am
God don butter her bread and sugar er tea
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by nairalandfreak: 9:00am
Thank you Jesus
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by elevis89: 9:00am
She be pro na
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Eyor1(m): 9:01am
Bread seller turned bread sharer.... Grass to grace.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Negotiate: 9:01am
Lol
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by ogregs: 9:01am
Alubarika... From nothing to something
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by colitin: 9:01am
ozayn:
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by obembet(m): 9:01am
Some people will still ask for pure water now
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by repogirl(f): 9:01am
Lol, see as she dey do am like Pro. Good one from her.
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by winkmart: 9:01am
What's with the torn jeans
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by winkmart: 9:01am
This lady should just start a bakery.
Olajumoke Bread
She will then model for her brand. With the name and fame, she will excel.
Hope she understands Her modelling career is just for a while. She needs to think outside the box and plan for the future ahead.
8 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Negotiate: 9:02am
This is nonsense...
Only thrills people with low iq
2 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by wikiadamin: 9:02am
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by klassykute(m): 9:02am
all dis wan nah wash e
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Fuadeiza(m): 9:03am
Ok
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by timilehin007(m): 9:03am
HungerBad really..see how able men take am serious . even in the semi last foto that guy in red still raising finger up asking for his kid sister own...
I won't blame Apc or Buhari, I blame myself. If u can relate 'hit like'
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Dildo(m): 9:03am
I hope they are paying for them?
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by piperson(m): 9:03am
everything' is charity this days
Well, keep doing good sha
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by IamAirforce1: 9:04am
God bless you Olajumoke
Beauty with brain and grace.
2 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by johnjay4u2u(m): 9:04am
What's the meaning of this?
Someone should please borrow me a meme.
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by seunlly(m): 9:04am
wait is she a mad woman or ...
|Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by praisekeyzz(m): 9:04am
Gooooooddddddd of abraham,isaac and jumoke!!!
Abeg answer me!!
Answer me! Jehovah!
1 Like
Where Is Victoria Inyama / Uti Nwachukwu And Alex Ekubo Separates, Becomes Worst Enemies / Actress Ayo Adesanya Shares New S*exy Pictures
Viewing this topic: oracle2583, horlerstane(f), babatunde31, martineverest(m), signz, tossedbae(f), emekan, Kathyl, Targaeryian, Bimffo(m), Adeoye007(m), tobrinskilanski, petsam11(m), Dhoneys, Ask4bigneyo(m), Uncommon, aottravels(m), jejeman, donier, lakesidepapa(m), Godprotectigbos(f), Talkizcheap, Blackblood247, Ayostephen1(m), rastery, surrogatesng, gaffig, realGURU(f), ziggy3579, easyzworld, clintonsparkz(m), Bbsharon(f), lilwheezy1(m), Largeman4uall(m), Pluto16(m), mekzyjoe(m), Dynast(m), hocrusoe(m), nollyway(m), Stdaviding(m), Vastjoy(m), FemiLastBorn(m), Grammy08, ajstar, gudvibz(f), Gilbus1(m), Gaborone(f), lushylosh(f), olayinks007(m), Adenike3228, abidex0z(m), Emeritusseun(m), naijainfogalery, adebayoa3000(m), Mathewa(m), DavidOluyale(m), onunwa21(m), feyiad12(f), MsNelly, 300connects, odave, niyah24(f), hadduni(f), BulletThaDon, Spiritualgal, fostermd(m), tescoman90, checkolatunji, abiolasogey(m), lakeside30, SaadAdors, Lordleo89(m), Soljaboi44(m), Dominicpupuru(m), Doublelady(f), ooofreezy(m), bosunayoola, izufrancis(m), Lwafu, atoleybaba(m), peaceway(m), CELLULAR(m), Kevsman(m), drey076(m), rilwan09, magd, vickzie(m), hedonistic, ayoola2002(m), Nikkygold4life(f), guy2two, codemarshal08(m), Borntolead123, busar(m), danchuzzy(m), adedee14, trizzy123, 2chainzz(m), obosirow and 191 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19