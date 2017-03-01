Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) (10794 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRpdjj0A1Qn/



Do not despise the days of little beginning.Ex-bread seller turned model,Olajumoke,was spotted sharing bread and butter to people.She wrote...



'The little things that make me happy, do something that makes you happy today, don't think too much about the consequences I challenge someone to "dare themselves" today'.



See photos below and watch the video on the link above







I am not understanding



Why are my people like this? 9 Likes

Fp# but u knw she could actually run a modern day bakery 10 Likes



This is inspiring.



I hope this lady has a viable and feasible business that has been set up for her. I don't see this modeling thingy lasting for a long time 7 Likes 1 Share

Really? Oya lets dance to celebrate

wow back to her ruth, now she is looked more beautiful. 1 Like

This babe no dey smile abi wetin?? Abi dem force you snap foto...see if yu are tired, bring your bread along with your skirts here me am interested in been doctorkush the bread seller oo... 1 Like

God don butter her bread and sugar er tea

Thank you Jesus

She be pro na

Bread seller turned bread sharer.... Grass to grace. 1 Like 1 Share

Alubarika... From nothing to something

ozayn:

God don butter her bread and sugar er tea

Some people will still ask for pure water now

Lol, see as she dey do am like Pro. Good one from her.

What's with the torn jeans

This lady should just start a bakery.



Olajumoke Bread





She will then model for her brand. With the name and fame, she will excel.





Hope she understands Her modelling career is just for a while. She needs to think outside the box and plan for the future ahead. 8 Likes

This is nonsense...



Only thrills people with low iq 2 Likes

all dis wan nah wash e

. even in the semi last foto that guy in red still raising finger up asking for his kid sister own...





I won't blame Apc or Buhari, I blame myself. If u can relate 'hit like' HungerBad really..see how able men take am serious. even in the semi last foto that guy in red still raising finger up asking for his kid sister own...I won't blame Apc or Buhari, I blame myself. If u can relate 'hit like' 1 Like

I hope they are paying for them?

everything' is charity this days



Well, keep doing good sha

God bless you Olajumoke



Beauty with brain and grace. 2 Likes

What's the meaning of this?



Someone should please borrow me a meme.

wait is she a mad woman or ...