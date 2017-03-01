₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,807 members, 3,419,224 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 09:41 AM

Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) (10794 Views)

Another Olajumoke spotted In Uyo During A Modelling Shoot .(pictures) / Singer, Harrysong Spotted Sharing Gala In Lagos Traffic (PHOTOS) / [ Photos] Another Olajumoke Spotted At Ibadan Waiting To Be Discovered (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by stephenduru: 8:01am
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRpdjj0A1Qn/

Do not despise the days of little beginning.Ex-bread seller turned model,Olajumoke,was spotted sharing bread and butter to people.She wrote...

'The little things that make me happy, do something that makes you happy today, don't think too much about the consequences I challenge someone to "dare themselves" today'.

See photos below and watch the video on the link above



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/olajumoke-spotted-sharing-bread-butter.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by stephenduru: 8:01am
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/olajumoke-spotted-sharing-bread-butter.html?m=1

Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Elisean(m): 8:04am
I am not understanding

Why are my people like this?

9 Likes

Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by wahles(m): 8:09am
Fp# but u knw she could actually run a modern day bakery

10 Likes

Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Newsreporta: 8:19am
Ok
WATCH THE VIDEO WHAT LED TO KEMEN'S EVICTION FROM BBNAIJA >>

http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bbnaija-watch-video-that-led-to-kemens.html
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by angelTI(f): 8:25am
This is inspiring.

I hope this lady has a viable and feasible business that has been set up for her. I don't see this modeling thingy lasting for a long time

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by tossedbae(f): 8:58am
Really? Oya lets dance to celebrate cheesy
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Lukmann1: 8:59am
wow back to her ruth, now she is looked more beautiful.

1 Like

Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by doctorkush(m): 9:00am
This babe no dey smile abi wetin?? Abi dem force you snap foto...see if yu are tired, bring your bread along with your skirts here me am interested in been doctorkush the bread seller oo...

1 Like

Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by ozayn: 9:00am
God don butter her bread and sugar er tea
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by nairalandfreak: 9:00am
Thank you Jesus
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by elevis89: 9:00am
She be pro na
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Eyor1(m): 9:01am
Bread seller turned bread sharer.... Grass to grace.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Negotiate: 9:01am
Lol
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by ogregs: 9:01am
Alubarika... From nothing to something
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by colitin: 9:01am
ozayn:
God don butter her bread and sugar er tea
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by obembet(m): 9:01am
Some people will still ask for pure water now
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by repogirl(f): 9:01am
Lol, see as she dey do am like Pro. Good one from her.
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by winkmart: 9:01am
What's with the torn jeans
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by winkmart: 9:01am
This lady should just start a bakery.

Olajumoke Bread


She will then model for her brand. With the name and fame, she will excel.


Hope she understands Her modelling career is just for a while. She needs to think outside the box and plan for the future ahead.

8 Likes

Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Negotiate: 9:02am
This is nonsense...

Only thrills people with low iq

2 Likes

Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by wikiadamin: 9:02am
http://www.wikinaija.com.ng
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by klassykute(m): 9:02am
all dis wan nah wash e
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Fuadeiza(m): 9:03am
Ok
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by timilehin007(m): 9:03am
HungerBad really..see how able men take am serious cry. even in the semi last foto that guy in red still raising finger up asking for his kid sister own...


I won't blame Apc or Buhari, I blame myself. If u can relate 'hit like'

1 Like

Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by Dildo(m): 9:03am
I hope they are paying for them?
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by piperson(m): 9:03am
everything' is charity this days

Well, keep doing good sha
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by IamAirforce1: 9:04am
God bless you Olajumoke

Beauty with brain and grace.

2 Likes

Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by johnjay4u2u(m): 9:04am
What's the meaning of this?

Someone should please borrow me a meme.
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by seunlly(m): 9:04am
wait is she a mad woman or ...
Re: Olajumoke Spotted Sharing Bread & Butter To People On The Street(pics,video) by praisekeyzz(m): 9:04am
Gooooooddddddd of abraham,isaac and jumoke!!!

Abeg answer me!!
Answer me! Jehovah!

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Where Is Victoria Inyama / Uti Nwachukwu And Alex Ekubo Separates, Becomes Worst Enemies / Actress Ayo Adesanya Shares New S*exy Pictures

Viewing this topic: oracle2583, horlerstane(f), babatunde31, martineverest(m), signz, tossedbae(f), emekan, Kathyl, Targaeryian, Bimffo(m), Adeoye007(m), tobrinskilanski, petsam11(m), Dhoneys, Ask4bigneyo(m), Uncommon, aottravels(m), jejeman, donier, lakesidepapa(m), Godprotectigbos(f), Talkizcheap, Blackblood247, Ayostephen1(m), rastery, surrogatesng, gaffig, realGURU(f), ziggy3579, easyzworld, clintonsparkz(m), Bbsharon(f), lilwheezy1(m), Largeman4uall(m), Pluto16(m), mekzyjoe(m), Dynast(m), hocrusoe(m), nollyway(m), Stdaviding(m), Vastjoy(m), FemiLastBorn(m), Grammy08, ajstar, gudvibz(f), Gilbus1(m), Gaborone(f), lushylosh(f), olayinks007(m), Adenike3228, abidex0z(m), Emeritusseun(m), naijainfogalery, adebayoa3000(m), Mathewa(m), DavidOluyale(m), onunwa21(m), feyiad12(f), MsNelly, 300connects, odave, niyah24(f), hadduni(f), BulletThaDon, Spiritualgal, fostermd(m), tescoman90, checkolatunji, abiolasogey(m), lakeside30, SaadAdors, Lordleo89(m), Soljaboi44(m), Dominicpupuru(m), Doublelady(f), ooofreezy(m), bosunayoola, izufrancis(m), Lwafu, atoleybaba(m), peaceway(m), CELLULAR(m), Kevsman(m), drey076(m), rilwan09, magd, vickzie(m), hedonistic, ayoola2002(m), Nikkygold4life(f), guy2two, codemarshal08(m), Borntolead123, busar(m), danchuzzy(m), adedee14, trizzy123, 2chainzz(m), obosirow and 191 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.