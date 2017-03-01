Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? (11654 Views)

1. As a Jesus-like woman, what will you do when you find out that your husband and your family nurse are having an affair and whenever he is sick the only healer is the nurse?



2. Your husband, a religious one for that matter has an Alhaja who is pregnant for him, what will you do as a true Christian wife?



I am not a woman so i may not be able to answer this question. However, left to me, when we get to the bridge we shall cross it somehow.



A woman responded that the woman should first ask herself what she has done or what she is doing wrong to warrant such situation before concluding.



We know a Muslim woman may not really count the second question as an issue, but as a righteous woman(a true believer in Christ) who doesn't want to take action that will displease God, what will you do in this situation?



Your response will definitely help someone and a home as a whole.



Keep Praying. Check if you are not contributing to his infidelity.



No be wetin u wan hear be that? But where the Christlike woman dey shey na all these slay queens be Christlike? 11 Likes

But wait ooo. Is there any where in the Bible where marrying more than one wife if condemned. Just asking, no insults please 13 Likes

Thank God OP didn't say christian man cos na die be that. 1 Like 1 Share

I'm also not a woman so I may not be able to answer this question.

No be every matter craze dey solve.... Check ursef if you have missed it somewhere, talk to your man politely about the issue and how you are feeling.... Then switch to War room mode... 9 Likes

Which kind end time questions are these?

lemme go religious on this





as for question 1



as a CHRIST LIKE person you should know no nurse can heal but CHRIST alone





question 2...konji na real bastard





ill accept the child coz its innocent



but certainly you should pray about ya hubby....konji is no respecter of religion so the fact its an ahlaja doesn't really count 2 Likes

Check yhurself first.. Are yhu dressing all old?.. Not taking care of yhur body?.. Are you doing annoying things and nagging him too much that would make him get frustrated and cheat... Ask yourself these and many more questions first.. ... Then check your husband... Know if he's feeling remorse or something...







Then yhu can kick off from there.. 1 Like

I will do exactly what he would do as a christ like man.

What will he do if I am fuc.king my doctor?

What will he do if he finds out our child was gotten out of an affair?



I'm sorry, I won't ask myself what I am doing wrong. If I did anything wrong unconsciously, he should communicate_not go fuc.king around. I can forgive a one-time affair. But a serial cheat, even add am pregnancy. Nah...we done. Even the bible supports divorce on such ground.



This is one reason I love my husband. He knows his reading of bible is selective and that's hypocritical. So, the only thing he promised me is that he'll be just in his dealings with me. No using of bible to subjugate or oppress me. I prefer him to the so called 'God fearing' men. If I am gonna do this whole marriage again, it has to be with him. If not, make God create me as a lion, lemme be inside jungle. I'm sorry, I won't ask myself what I am doing wrong. If I did anything wrong unconsciously, he should communicate_not go fuc.king around. I can forgive a one-time affair. But a serial cheat, even add am pregnancy. Nah...we done. Even the bible supports divorce on such ground. 19 Likes 3 Shares

Prayer is always the key

I have my thought on this but am quite interested in how a christian woman will respond.

You cannot please a god. And being righteous had nothing to do with Jesus either. If you are not happy you can always move away from the marriage. You are no Slave, you have a choice. Do not be blackmailed by religious laws.



Christ is being your true self, not " Christ-like" you are Christ. If you are not happy, simply use your common sense. 1 Like

I would have said something but I'm not a woman.

safarigirl:

I pack my things and leave the house. After all, Christianity allows for divorce on the grounds of infidelity, not so?



Why should I ask myself what I did wrong? When 90% of the time my only wrong was that I married a shameless dog who can't keep his dick in his pants?



What kind of slavish question is "where did I go wrong?" I want to know where HE went wrong

Did the bible calls it infedility? Pls which verse in the Bible prohibit marrying more than one wife?

We should differentiate between customs and religious guidelines

TonyeBarcanista:

The Bible did not expressly condemn polygamy BUT polygamy is never the perfect will of God nor Christlike. As Christians we are bound to emulate Christ I am confused here was Jesus married before beign crucified? Did the bible calls it infedility? Pls which verse in the Bible prohibit marrying more than one wife?We should differentiate between customs and religious guidelinesI am confused here was Jesus married before beign crucified? 2 Likes

Question should be 'what habit do you exhibit as a true christian wife that made your husband impregnated an alhaja?'

I pack my things and leave the house. After all, Christianity allows for divorce on the grounds of infidelity, not so?



Why should I ask myself what I did wrong? When 90% of the time my only wrong was that I married a shameless dog who can't keep his dick in his pants



What kind of slavish question is "where did I go wrong?" I want to know where HE went wrong 18 Likes 2 Shares

thou shall not tempt her faith!!! don't forget that she is just a woMAN.

Sit the man down and talk to him

an adultrous woman/man is a killer in embryo.

Pray for him and try and learn better ways of pleasuring your man. For example give him suprise BJ , learn different styles such as doggy, touch your toes, improve your hygiene etc

PaperLace:

I will do what he would do as a christ like man.

You just paraphrased the op You just paraphrased the op

Go and kneel down and pray the Holy ghost clears your heart of these imaginations.



Read Mat 12:35 and Luke 6:45 The bible says out of a good heart living waters will flow, the thoughts of Christians are pure holy same with the thoughts of God towards man.

All these your conjunction and evil inspired thoughts WILL NOT happen to a praying Christian.



Keep your thoughts simple. When the Christian gets to that point if ever it is the Holy spirit's job to take care of not mine.



So relax no shaking 1 Like

If there's enough evidence to support the claims & you're faithful to him , consult your pastor.

Is the husband in question, allergic to being a Christ-like man abi the man is an unbeliver? 2 Likes

Dottore:

But wait ooo. Is there any where in the Bible where marrying more than one wife if condemned. Just asking, no insults please

Take a look at Matt 19:29. Jesus made reference to mother, father and wife (all in the singular), whereas the other stuffs He mentioned are in the plural. I hope this helps a bit. Take a look at Matt 19:29. Jesus made reference to mother, father and wife (all in the singular), whereas the other stuffs He mentioned are in the plural. I hope this helps a bit.