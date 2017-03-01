₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by bamisepeters: 1:26pm
Some questions were raised in church today, and as a relationship blogger i am concerned about that which i can really talk about even while asleep. Among those questions are these two:
1. As a Jesus-like woman, what will you do when you find out that your husband and your family nurse are having an affair and whenever he is sick the only healer is the nurse?
2. Your husband, a religious one for that matter has an Alhaja who is pregnant for him, what will you do as a true Christian wife?
I am not a woman so i may not be able to answer this question. However, left to me, when we get to the bridge we shall cross it somehow.
A woman responded that the woman should first ask herself what she has done or what she is doing wrong to warrant such situation before concluding.
We know a Muslim woman may not really count the second question as an issue, but as a righteous woman(a true believer in Christ) who doesn't want to take action that will displease God, what will you do in this situation?
Your response will definitely help someone and a home as a whole.
Source: http://bamisepeters.blogspot.nl/2017/03/as-christ-like-woman-what-will-you-do.html
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by anotherydz(m): 1:29pm
Keep Praying. Check if you are not contributing to his infidelity.
No be wetin u wan hear be that? But where the Christlike woman dey shey na all these slay queens be Christlike?
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by Dottore: 1:50pm
But wait ooo. Is there any where in the Bible where marrying more than one wife if condemned. Just asking, no insults please
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by magabounce(m): 1:51pm
Hmmmmmm
Speechless!!!
Poster below me!!
Say sumfn plz
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by Mowoe(m): 1:51pm
Thank God OP didn't say christian man cos na die be that.
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by Godhead4(m): 1:52pm
I'm also not a woman so I may not be able to answer this question.
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 1:52pm
No be every matter craze dey solve.... Check ursef if you have missed it somewhere, talk to your man politely about the issue and how you are feeling.... Then switch to War room mode...
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by Moving4: 1:52pm
Questions in deed! Let me seat & Observe d Answers
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by tayoxx(m): 1:52pm
I no b woman
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by Simplestone(f): 1:53pm
u
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by datola: 1:53pm
Which kind end time questions are these?
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by mykelmeezy: 1:53pm
lemme go religious on this
as for question 1
as a CHRIST LIKE person you should know no nurse can heal but CHRIST alone
question 2...konji na real bastard
ill accept the child coz its innocent
but certainly you should pray about ya hubby....konji is no respecter of religion so the fact its an ahlaja doesn't really count
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by Jodha(f): 1:53pm
Check yhurself first.. Are yhu dressing all old?.. Not taking care of yhur body?.. Are you doing annoying things and nagging him too much that would make him get frustrated and cheat... Ask yourself these and many more questions first.. ... Then check your husband... Know if he's feeling remorse or something...
Then yhu can kick off from there..
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by PaperLace(f): 1:53pm
I will do exactly what he would do as a christ like man.
What will he do if I am fuc.king my doctor?
What will he do if he finds out our child was gotten out of an affair?
I'm sorry, I won't ask myself what I am doing wrong. If I did anything wrong unconsciously, he should communicate_not go fuc.king around. I can forgive a one-time affair. But a serial cheat, even add am pregnancy. Nah...we done. Even the bible supports divorce on such ground.
This is one reason I love my husband. He knows his reading of bible is selective and that's hypocritical. So, the only thing he promised me is that he'll be just in his dealings with me. No using of bible to subjugate or oppress me. I prefer him to the so called 'God fearing' men. If I am gonna do this whole marriage again, it has to be with him. If not, make God create me as a lion, lemme be inside jungle.
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by Lovet708: 1:53pm
Prayer is always the key
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by adudu208(m): 1:53pm
I have my thought on this but am quite interested in how a christian woman will respond.
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by ifenes(m): 1:54pm
You cannot please a god. And being righteous had nothing to do with Jesus either. If you are not happy you can always move away from the marriage. You are no Slave, you have a choice. Do not be blackmailed by religious laws.
Christ is being your true self, not " Christ-like" you are Christ. If you are not happy, simply use your common sense.
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by MrTypist: 1:54pm
I would have said something but I'm not a woman.
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by Pastafarian: 1:54pm
hmmm
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by Ngasky(m): 1:55pm
safarigirl:
Did the bible calls it infedility? Pls which verse in the Bible prohibit marrying more than one wife?
We should differentiate between customs and religious guidelines
TonyeBarcanista:I am confused here was Jesus married before beign crucified?
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by samtin(m): 1:55pm
Question should be 'what habit do you exhibit as a true christian wife that made your husband impregnated an alhaja?'
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by safarigirl(f): 1:55pm
I pack my things and leave the house. After all, Christianity allows for divorce on the grounds of infidelity, not so?
Why should I ask myself what I did wrong? When 90% of the time my only wrong was that I married a shameless dog who can't keep his dick in his pants
What kind of slavish question is "where did I go wrong?" I want to know where HE went wrong
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by joshmelo: 1:55pm
thou shall not tempt her faith!!! don't forget that she is just a woMAN.
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by dokunbam(m): 1:55pm
Sit the man down and talk to him
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by obajoey(m): 1:55pm
an adultrous woman/man is a killer in embryo.
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by chimex001: 1:56pm
Pray for him and try and learn better ways of pleasuring your man. For example give him suprise BJ , learn different styles such as doggy, touch your toes, improve your hygiene etc
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by skeendyke: 1:56pm
PaperLace:
You just paraphrased the op
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by Jchi9876: 1:57pm
Go and kneel down and pray the Holy ghost clears your heart of these imaginations.
Read Mat 12:35 and Luke 6:45 The bible says out of a good heart living waters will flow, the thoughts of Christians are pure holy same with the thoughts of God towards man.
All these your conjunction and evil inspired thoughts WILL NOT happen to a praying Christian.
Keep your thoughts simple. When the Christian gets to that point if ever it is the Holy spirit's job to take care of not mine.
So relax no shaking
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by FRANKOSKI(m): 1:58pm
If there's enough evidence to support the claims & you're faithful to him , consult your pastor.
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by Pavore9: 1:58pm
Is the husband in question, allergic to being a Christ-like man abi the man is an unbeliver?
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by gabrielniy(m): 1:59pm
Dottore:
Take a look at Matt 19:29. Jesus made reference to mother, father and wife (all in the singular), whereas the other stuffs He mentioned are in the plural. I hope this helps a bit.
|Re: As A Christ-like Woman, What Will You Do In Any Of These Situations? by menxer(m): 1:59pm
Show me a man that was punished in the Bible for being promiscuous or having a child with a woman other than his wife?
Don't say David, because he was only rebuked for killing a man, not for fvcking the man's wife, which was even in old testament that law was practiced.
or the woman that was taken before Jesus, nope.
