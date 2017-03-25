Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Aggrieved Nigerian Doctor Exposes Rot In Nigeria's Medical System With Tweets (13844 Views)

The doctor went on to disclose the stress of getting into medical school, the stress of joining the system which is ran by old men, who won't give young men a chance, unless the person in question is privileged.





Here are his tweets;





An aggrieved Nigerian Doctor, who is fed up with the way the Nigerian medical system is ran, has exposed the rot in the system. According to @rolayomide, one day, Nigerians will walk into hospitals and there will be no doctors, if we don't fix the menace soon.

nawah o, doctors are taken for granted in this country! Hope things will change for the better.

God, what was my previous life offence that actually brought me to Nigeria?

If doctors are complaining of no jobs, then what can others talk about? Who will then help to treat the sick?

I just tire for this country that doesn't believe in planing for the next generation

Most of Doctors work re bn done by God in churches.

smh....a doc is complaining.. then what would you say of the nurses??doctors are flexing full time,they don't take doctors for granted, nurses would embark on warning strike,even enter main strike,from now till eternity, yet nothing come out..but doctors just warning strike, is enuf..most hospitals have doctors stations, but nurses,theirs is pathetic.. in fact resident doctors, are bring paid,soo well,compared to the nurses,sometimes medical students, are being paid,even when they Neva smell their final MB exams...a fresh doctor, earns higher than a nurse,that's in the system for several donkey years, whereas these nurses,do the main jobs..have seen a doc,that can't fix simple cannula..so guy,ur case holds no water,in the case of doctors and nurses,monkey dey work, baboons dey chop.

Ridiculous country full of glutton and greedy politicians.

We're only in a deep mess but garnished with all sorts of window dressing.

nawa o,,, but they said nurses are well paid than doctors in USA,,travel out na

in some cases such as,orthopaedic nurses,and psychiatric nurses..travel out and do what?? if it's just a nurse mid wife,nothing for her,cuz how many whites go free make u do delivery for them?? but if its orthopedic nurse and psychiatric, small hope dey.

And people dey generalize say nurses are well paid over there...All is well sha

This is the first time in my entire whole life I will hear a doctor complaining if joblessness



Buhari self carry their job go England



Buhari abeg resign now make Oshibanjo according to you use him youth serve him motherland



But which profession sef still has value in this country? Lawyers are even the worse sef. Lawyers in Abuja are used as secretaries and errand boys/girls. You see then running up and down in banks all day to make CAC/NBA payments for their bosses and associates. Seems secretarial function has become part of law practice. What would you say about engineers who don't even have where to do the errand runnings

I used to ignorantly envy doctors till my bro graduated from med school. He did his house job in one of the best federal government owned hospitals, went for NYSC and his hustle started. For over 3 years now he has not been able to secure a spot for his residency. There is no part of this country he has not penetrated. Today, he is in Ibadan, tomorrow Jos, next week Yola, Calabar, Benin... He works in 2 hospitals, 12 hours each. We get to see eachother only on Sundays. With this sef, his case is even better. Many of his friends who work in private clinics and earn as little as 60k per month. Some have to combine two clinics just to make 6 figures. The profession has since lost its name and respect.But which profession sef still has value in this country? Lawyers are even the worse sef. Lawyers in Abuja are used as secretaries and errand boys/girls. You see then running up and down in banks all day to make CAC/NBA payments for their bosses and associates. Seems secretarial function has become part of law practice. What would you say about engineers who don't even have where to do the errand runningsTruth is... The system is all so messed up.

Doctor Sorry oooo

Welcome to Nigeria. The race is not for the swift. Ask God to show u mercy and favour. Nigerian issue affects all the sectors. Come to oil and gas u will cry. Graduate are doing shitty jobs for small pay plus better insults just to make ends meet. Where ever you find yourself, hold on and be on look out for better offer be it here or abroad. If your good here your good anywhere.

Stand in front of a mirror and take a long hard look at your fucking_ self.

interesting

This is not exactly news, it's been on for a very long time.

Every 20-30yrs, there's usually an exodus of skilled Medical workers out of Nigeria.



It was once Saudi Arabia, and Nigerian doctors made so much money then. They came back and bought houses in Ikeja GRA, ikoyi and many other investments.



This time, it's the worst exodus that has ever happened. Like someone else said, one day people will go to hospitals and won't find doctors anymore.



Last November, 150 Nigerian doctors wrote the UK medical licencing exam (PLAB), this march, there were 400. By November, there will be at least a thousand. Meanwhile, we churn out just about a thousand doctors from our medical schools yearly so you might argue that the impact won't be felt but hey... The good guys have left.

These figures exclude those who've

So there's a list of countries Nigerian doctors are going to.. UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Saudi Arabia, UAE.

Basically, anywhere outside this country is just fine.



I don't think there's an immediate solution as the government can't afford to pay the kind of money the doctors get paid outside here.



Besides finaincial gratification, there's a better Career progression, better opportunities for research, and a generally better quality of life. You can have brain space to do more productive thinking other than buying fuel for generator and difficulty in doing business.



As we speak, it is easier for a Nigerian doctor to get residency placement in the UK and USA than in Nigeria. As a matter of fact, there's nothing like Merit in the recruitment process.



Way forward, there's need to reform some sectors in Nigeria. Even if everything collapses, Education and health shouldn't chash.



God bless Nigeria

No sacred cow in the scheme of unemployment.



Naija is a curse land right from the days of Lord Luggard...

Na wao

Pls won't anybody raise alarm abt d sale of form in FMC, Öwö?

How can they sell forms 2yrs ago, refuse to call for interview let alone pick anybody (even wen we know it's jst formalty) & then place advert for sale of forms again!

This is ridiculous!

Medicine is overrated.

This is highly unusual of you.



Back to the topic. Nigeria is royally fvcked. Fvcked anally without grease. Fvcked in every aspect. Fvcked without a ray of hope. Fvcked because we are a country filled with wicked and satanic people who don't want good for their fellow men. This is highly unusual of you.Back to the topic. Nigeria is royally fvcked. Fvcked anally without grease. Fvcked in every aspect. Fvcked without a ray of hope. Fvcked because we are a country filled with wicked and satanic people who don't want good for their fellow men. 9 Likes

Pointless complaints. Everybody in virtually ALL the sectors are "suffering" except politicians.



Drs are still one of the most highly paid for their skills and long years in medical school. They are lucky their skills are easily transferable abroad.



People just love to complain. Compare the minimum wage of a civil servant and that of a Dr.



Minimum wage in USA is like $1,160 =N 464,000 vs N18,000 in Nigeria.... we are ALL suffering!

What do you expect when the number 1 citizen of the country spends 51 days in a foreign hospital?!



That tells you that not only does he not care about the Nigerian healthcare system, but he has no plan to improve it.



Until Nigerian leaders use Nigerian hospitals and send their children to Nigerian universities, nothing is going to change.

There was a country

