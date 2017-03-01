Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget (6659 Views)

THE ​Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR requesting him to use his good offices and leadership position “to urgently instruct security and anti-corruption agencies to forward to you reports of their completed investigations into allegations of padding and stealing of some N481 billion from the 2016 budget by some principal officers of the National Assembly.”



A statement on the budget said Sunday that “SERAP has received very credible information from multiple sources that the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have now completed investigations into the allegations of padding of the 2016 budget, completed their reports, and indicted some principal officers of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Also, the accounts of some of the principal officers containing allegedly illicit funds have been frozen, and that the case files for the prosecution of those indicted are ready.”



The statement also exposed fresh padding of the 2017 budget. It said, “SERAP has also received credible information from whistle-blowers about ongoing attempt by some principal officers of the National Assembly to allegedly steal N40 billion of the N100 billion allocated by your government as ‘zonal intervention’ (also known as constituency projects) in the 2017 budget.”



“SERAP is also aware of the alleged risk of corruption involving the $2.5 budget oil bench mark increment which comes up to about N131 billion. The N131 billion will be appropriated to either reduce deficit or increase expenditure or both but unless the spending of the funds is closely monitored and scrutinised, the funds may be diverted, mismanaged or stolen.”



All these were disclosed in a statement by the SERAP asking Buhari to “direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN, and/or appropriate anti-corruption agencies to without delay commence prosecution of indicted officers; and to urgently halt alleged ongoing attempt by some principal officers of the National Assembly to divert N40 billion of the N100 billion allocated by your government as ‘zonal intervention’ in the 2017 budget.”



In the letter dated 24 March 2017 and signed by SERAP deputy director Timothy Adewale the organization requested the government to “take the above recommended steps within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter, failing which SERAP will institute appropriate legal and public-interest proceedings to compel the government to discharge its national and international anti-corruption obligations and commitments in this matter.”



According to the organization, “Unless the principal officers indicted in the alleged padding of the 2016 budget are promptly prosecuted and any stolen public funds recovered, your government will not be able to stop the alleged ongoing attempts to steal from the 2017 budget. Alleged corruption in the budget process will not just melt away or simply evaporate without addressing the fundamental issue of impunity of perpetrators.”



The organization said that, “Addressing alleged corruption in the budget process by pursuing prosecution of indicted principal officers of the National Assembly will provide an important opportunity for your government to reignite the fight against corruption and fulfil a cardinal campaign promise, to show that your government works on behalf of the many, and not the few, as well as jumpstart economic activities and break the back of the current recession.”



The letter read in part: “Publishing the report of the investigation of the alleged padding of the 2016 budget, and prosecuting suspected perpetrators are absolutely important to avoid another padding in the 2017 budget, which your government can ill afford.”



“Corruption in the budget process takes away and erodes much needed resources for public and developmental purposes. SERAP is seriously concerned about the level of secrecy surrounding the budget process in the National Assembly, which has invariably created a breeding place for alleged corruption.”



“Secrecy in the National Assembly has clearly gone beyond the level permitted by law, and apparently served as the incubator for corruption, while depriving the Nigerian people of a much-needed opportunity to cleanse the National Assembly of persistent allegations of corruption.”



“SERAP is also concerned that deception in the budget process will continue unless Nigerians are granted access to inspect the budget process and other activities by the National Assembly. SERAP strongly believes that Nigerians have the right to know what their lawmakers are doing so that they are able to appraise their work and hold them to account.”



SERAP therefore asked Buhari to: “Urgently instruct security and anti-corruption agencies to forward to him reports of their investigations into allegations of padding and stealing of some N481 billion from the 2016 budget by some principal officers of the National Assembly, and to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN, and/or appropriate anti-corruption agencies to without delay commence prosecution of indicted officers;



“Direct the publication of the report of investigations by security and anti-corruption bodies into the alleged padding of the 2016 budget



“Urgently halt alleged ongoing attempt by some principal officers of the National Assembly to steal N40 billion of the N100 billion allocated by your government as ‘zonal intervention’ in the 2017 budget;



“Closely monitor and scrutinise the spending of N131 billion (accrued from increased oil bench mark) allocated for additional non-constituency projects expenditure, to remove the possibility of corruption.

APC house of scammers! 15 Likes 1 Share

Sarrki, your thought on this.



Welcome lalasticlala. 4 Likes

APC government and padding are inseparable. The penchant for corruption no be here... 7 Likes

Buhari and his APC travelers are the most corrupt individuals since the beginning of time



Bunch of old failures

Illiterate fools 6 Likes

sirequity:

Sarrki, your thought on this.



Welcome lalasticlala. You can't see those paid BMC goons on threads such at this You can't see those paid BMC goons on threads such at this 11 Likes 1 Share

NO PROSECUTION FOR D ELITE, ONLY NOISE

They Saw this coming afar that's why they will never confirm Magu. Over the years these legislaThieves have been stealing away our collective will with impunity and the time to do away with this wanton stealing and corruption is now.



Corruption has no coloration, tribe, religion, ethnicity, region or language. It is so unfortunate that these set of politicians (#APC & #PDP) will be talking along ethnic and religious line just to buy sympathy from gullible and uninformed poor Nigerians.



The earlier we wise up the better for all of us. 4 Likes

What do u expect from the likes of Saraki, Dino and co.? 3 Likes

i weep for our prosterity



Except we begin to hold all position holders(weda Mr.,Imam,Pastor,Apostle,Alfa,Pope,Counsellor,Chairman,Govenor,Honorable,Senator,President e.t.c) accountable for thier actions with strigent laws Ayamm so soory we may miss it forever.



I have one word for we Nigerians and it's

#REVOLUTION i weep for our prosterity 6 Likes 1 Share

Whoever did the padding should be arrested, detained and fired

summary please

Again!

I thought some1 said budget padding was not a crime 2 Likes

Na wow o

Justuceleague2:

Whoever did the padding should be arrested, detained and fired where is Jibrin..? where is Jibrin..?

Chai. We don finish for this country.



When some former PDP rogues gathered and formed another party packaging a certificateless brain dead old man whose reasoning has gone meno pause, people were shouting change all about. The legislooters knew it is an opportunity to continue to steal us dry. Jonathan left Buhari enter. After the reggae play the bluez. Ewu Ewu.



Tell me a difference between APC and PDP?

All we see is propaganda and brainwashing.



Nigeria is doomed to fail. Always going on Merry go round. Not until we restructure or break up, nothing for us my brothers. The more you hope, the more you become hopeless. This is not a country. SPITS. 10 Likes 2 Shares

This is Nigeria for you, meanwhile if you need legitimate extra income see my signature.

The padder's club 1 Like

Cases of fresh padding of the 2017 budget by APC members. SERAP has also received credible information from whistle-blowers about ongoing attempt by some principal officers of the National Assembly to allegedly steal N40 billion of the N100 billion allocated by your government as ‘zonal intervention’ (also known as constituency projects) in the 2017 budget.”





Chai





APC & Padding...



See their faces... 3 Likes 1 Share

Is there any hope for Nigeria?

My heart bleeds for the generations unborn cos I keep asking if anything will be left for after all these excessive lootings.



Who taught the black race the language of greed cos over the years it has been the greatest undoing of the African continent?



Will Africa ever outgrow greed?



Is there hope for Nigeria with the way leaders are so concerned with wealth accumulation?





I read about the Scottish-American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie and I've been hoping this nation will have leaders with a similar mindset.

Kia can this be one of the reason why the president was brought back to the country because i believe things was going well for us before his arrival. The government/Sinators and the Hunables are becoming an embarrassment to this country. The people need to be the opposition and tombs up to SERAP for this development !!! 2 Likes

Nigerian public office holders are pathologically corrupt. Unfortunately they are an exact reflection of the Nigerian society.

Buhari when they are indicted, seize those properties and give to the government! So that they can use it to serve Nigerians! Then jail them that is when I will know that the Otoplasty (ear surgery) you did worked!



No negotiations Please! Let Nigerians know that you mean business.



At least try and keep one out of the many promises you made to us!

sammyj:

Kia can this be one of the reason why the president was brought back to the country because i believe things was going well for us before his arrival. The government is becoming an embarrasement to this country. The people need to be the opposition and tombs up to SERAP for this development !!!



The padding is beyond Buhary...





He is super clueless. The padding is beyond Buhary...He is super clueless. 1 Like

Some people like to pour water on rock. smh 1 Like