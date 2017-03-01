₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,340 members, 3,441,481 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 09:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget (6659 Views)
Buhari, Amaechi, Saraki At The Presentation Of The 2017 Budget / FG Kick-starts 2017 Budget Process, Fix Oil Benchmark (Pic) / FG To Fund 2017 Budget With Recovered Loot (1) (2) (3) (4)
|SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by sirequity(m): 4:14pm
THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR requesting him to use his good offices and leadership position “to urgently instruct security and anti-corruption agencies to forward to you reports of their completed investigations into allegations of padding and stealing of some N481 billion from the 2016 budget by some principal officers of the National Assembly.”
http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/03/serap-exposes-fresh-budget-padding-says-dss-efcc-probes-of-2016-saga-damning/
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by frankzone: 4:18pm
APC house of scammers!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by sirequity(m): 4:22pm
Sarrki, your thought on this.
Welcome lalasticlala.
4 Likes
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Splinz(m): 4:24pm
APC government and padding are inseparable. The penchant for corruption no be here...
7 Likes
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by ZombieTERROR: 4:29pm
Buhari and his APC travelers are the most corrupt individuals since the beginning of time
Bunch of old failures
Illiterate fools
6 Likes
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by ZombieTERROR: 4:30pm
sirequity:You can't see those paid BMC goons on threads such at this
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by ehinmowo: 4:40pm
NO PROSECUTION FOR D ELITE, ONLY NOISE
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by masterpiece86: 5:06pm
They Saw this coming afar that's why they will never confirm Magu. Over the years these legislaThieves have been stealing away our collective will with impunity and the time to do away with this wanton stealing and corruption is now.
Corruption has no coloration, tribe, religion, ethnicity, region or language. It is so unfortunate that these set of politicians (#APC & #PDP) will be talking along ethnic and religious line just to buy sympathy from gullible and uninformed poor Nigerians.
The earlier we wise up the better for all of us.
4 Likes
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Livebygrace: 5:09pm
What do u expect from the likes of Saraki, Dino and co.?
3 Likes
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Pureheart91(m): 5:27pm
i weep for our prosterity
Except we begin to hold all position holders(weda Mr.,Imam,Pastor,Apostle,Alfa,Pope,Counsellor,Chairman,Govenor,Honorable,Senator,President e.t.c) accountable for thier actions with strigent laws Ayamm so soory we may miss it forever.
I have one word for we Nigerians and it's
#REVOLUTION
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Justuceleague2: 6:07pm
Whoever did the padding should be arrested, detained and fired
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by veekid(m): 8:20pm
summary please
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Flexherbal(m): 8:21pm
Again!
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Ezionye(f): 8:21pm
I thought some1 said budget padding was not a crime
2 Likes
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Emu4life(m): 8:21pm
Na wow o
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Challas(m): 8:22pm
Justuceleague2:where is Jibrin..?
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by SpecialAdviser(m): 8:22pm
Chai. We don finish for this country.
When some former PDP rogues gathered and formed another party packaging a certificateless brain dead old man whose reasoning has gone meno pause, people were shouting change all about. The legislooters knew it is an opportunity to continue to steal us dry. Jonathan left Buhari enter. After the reggae play the bluez. Ewu Ewu.
Tell me a difference between APC and PDP?
All we see is propaganda and brainwashing.
Nigeria is doomed to fail. Always going on Merry go round. Not until we restructure or break up, nothing for us my brothers. The more you hope, the more you become hopeless. This is not a country. SPITS.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Ppresh2017(f): 8:22pm
This is Nigeria for you, meanwhile if you need legitimate extra income see my signature.
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by eightsin(m): 8:22pm
The padder's club
1 Like
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by AkinPhysicist: 8:22pm
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by AkinPhysicist: 8:22pm
p
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by AkinPhysicist: 8:22pm
n
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Firefire(m): 8:23pm
Cases of fresh padding of the 2017 budget by APC members. SERAP has also received credible information from whistle-blowers about ongoing attempt by some principal officers of the National Assembly to allegedly steal N40 billion of the N100 billion allocated by your government as ‘zonal intervention’ (also known as constituency projects) in the 2017 budget.”
Chai
APC & Padding...
See their faces...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Cekpo34(m): 8:23pm
Is there any hope for Nigeria?
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by slick1(m): 8:23pm
My heart bleeds for the generations unborn cos I keep asking if anything will be left for after all these excessive lootings.
Who taught the black race the language of greed cos over the years it has been the greatest undoing of the African continent?
Will Africa ever outgrow greed?
Is there hope for Nigeria with the way leaders are so concerned with wealth accumulation?
I read about the Scottish-American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie and I've been hoping this nation will have leaders with a similar mindset.
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by sammyj: 8:23pm
Kia can this be one of the reason why the president was brought back to the country because i believe things was going well for us before his arrival. The government/Sinators and the Hunables are becoming an embarrassment to this country. The people need to be the opposition and tombs up to SERAP for this development !!!
2 Likes
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by fortunes0215(m): 8:23pm
Nigerian public office holders are pathologically corrupt. Unfortunately they are an exact reflection of the Nigerian society.
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Olril18: 8:24pm
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:26pm
sirequity:
Buhari when they are indicted, seize those properties and give to the government! So that they can use it to serve Nigerians! Then jail them that is when I will know that the Otoplasty (ear surgery) you did worked!
No negotiations Please! Let Nigerians know that you mean business.
At least try and keep one out of the many promises you made to us!
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Firefire(m): 8:27pm
sammyj:
The padding is beyond Buhary...
He is super clueless.
1 Like
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by egbusi1(m): 8:27pm
Some people like to pour water on rock. smh
1 Like
|Re: SERAP Exposes Fresh Padding In 2017 Budget by Jokerman(m): 8:29pm
Buhari wan to use style to thief him own...
1 Like
Eko Ni Baje O. Fashola Commissions Transformer Manufacturing Company (Pics / Jonathan Leads With 60%,pdp May Lose 4 States / Sheakau Speaks English, Give Reasons For Fighting Western Education (video)
Viewing this topic: Omooba77, Kakafranky(m), Temas(m), sunpass(m), Anietie1(m), mekonglobal(m), Folksyharry(m), khoiboy1(m), Afoskalex(m), felaismyhero(m), akwarandu(m), Larryomooba(m), sniperr007, babakb, passwelle, akereconfi, Sunnymatey(m), donstevico(m), Intrepidone(m), Solomon38, tnerro, ColonelDrake(m), Simeon88, mcgaius, kogiguy(m), Adebowale89(m), deepfreeze(m), MORNDEW(m), Daatlaw11(m), Invincible2k2(m), dopeboi142(m), jeccy(f), drightguy(m), abeyvita(m), temper674, abtywo(m), chuka5000(m), eph123, sokia and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3