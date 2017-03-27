Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Sex Scandal: Is Apostle Suleman Scared To Go To Court? (3229 Views)

I keep wondering why Apostle Suleman is scared to go to court. A woman (Stephanie Otobo) accused you of having a secret affair with her and terminating her pregnancy without her knowledge; this is defamation of character. The woman has continually given the police the go ahead to investigate all her claims, but the Apostle keeps using his influence and power as a pastor to handle the matter, without going to court to handle it properly. Why is he scared to go to church?





Some time last week, he prophesied that Stephanie Otobo would confess within 48 hours, but we still haven't heard any confessions from the lady. Then he went and got the girl's mother to confess that her daughter lied against him, even though there is a an audio recording on Youtube where the woman said she has met the man before with her daughter, but that she is being harassed by the police and people from the man's church and she just wants everything to die down because of the embarrassment she is facing in the market.



Why all these funny moves by the Apostle? Why not face the main issue, and take the girl to court?

Your guess is as good as mine...at the court more cans of worms will pop open as evidences

Your guess is as good as mine...at the court more cans of worms will pop open as evidences

Exactly! No religious sentiment in court. Everything would be based on evidence. He needs to just settle out of court and make the whole thing go away...but he is doing strong head. lol!

Tell us if you know his reasons for not going court. For all I know Apostle Suleiman and Nigerian christian community seems not interested.

Stephanie Otobo, the 23 year-old lady who claimed that Apostle Johnson Suleman had a romantic affair with her, was docked on Monday in Lagos.



She was docked at a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court, and accused of conspiracy, blackmail, threat to life and an intent to steal.



She was charged along with a 43 year-old, man identified as Wisdom Godstime.







The prosecutor, M. A Animashaun, informed the court that the defendants and others at large committed the alleged offence on February 14, 2017, at about 10:30am, at Police College, Ikeja Lagos.



Okay. Great.

OP try to research before posting.



What's your tribe?



Ncan Chairman

Because there are lot of evidence against him e.g

#The pics of his average joystick that is yet to be released.

#his passport

#bank statement

#the various hotels

# Call records

# the look on his face when he saw her booby

Because it's a waste of time



Just imagine leaving important things behind to take an Olosho to court



An olosho who was paid by the politicians to blackmail him, now the olosho don chop all the money finish and she no dey hold press conference again

Becos der is no smoke without fire

Is he?





He is aware about the stockpiled evidences in Keyamo`s possession





Suleman going to court is like him committing suicide.He dare not try it.



No matter how his character is defamed, He wont sue a single soul as he is fully aware of the consequences.





A quite pedigree lawyer like Keyamo is patiently waiting for him to eat the bait-Go to court. He would be dragged in the mud beyond cleansing









7 Likes

The barrister he want to use is still a 300L law student at ABU 3 Likes

guilty conscience...he was quick to go to police,but avoid court.



A normal logical thinking person will know know is guilty from the first reply made by the pastor camp and his body languages and media stunt in the last one week.

Y are hypocritical nigerian christians quick to quote book of revelations when they see unpopular pastors being caught by authorites after commiting atrocities and quote'touch not my......' when popular ones commit offences?



Trust me,if this case occured in western world,his members wud ask the authority to investigate and clear the issue....but here,everyone turn deaf ears.

The gap btw whites and blacks is widening day after day.



This man shud be ready cos dino's debacle has given sahara reporters some credits and had won hearts.by the time they come back at him,many will believe SR....i saw SR report on mrs otobo dehumanisation in suleman's church today 2 Likes

mk una leave dat man, him no do anytin





The way Nairaland pushes things about pastors to front page while ignoring the imams.

The way Nairaland pushes things about pastors to front page while ignoring the imams.
Is it out of fear or is it the fact that nobody will find them interesting?

Wait for his fans to tell you he handed the case to Jesus court. Confused lots. And yes I used 'fans' rather than church members because he's more of a celebrity than a pastor.

Was he not the one that first involved the law enforcement agencies and got the girl charged to court?

Keep talking.. the pastor keeps flexing.. u just dey drink panadol for anoda man headache

pastors are naturally smart

All this ones will just feel like writing something and then rush down here to post trash.





Is the case not in court? 1 Like

Hmmn



It's funny how this man is bullying the girls family to get false confessions...



The most funny aspect is his how gullible sheeps are defending him...



The most funny aspect is his how gullible sheeps are defending him...

I don't blame the sheeps cos they will still defend him even if stpephanie has a pic of her in bed with the so called man of God

who doesn't know the case is in court already ? I guess some dumb old schools that think they know it all... am not in support of nobody tho pastor/otobo or whatever I don't care what they have going on with each other it's none of my freaking business. But do your research very well before trying to mislead people.

Why not direct the question to him.

Go and ask Apostle Suleman and stop disturbing people





It is getting boring already, yawn



It is getting boring already, yawn

Time changes all things. E be like say Dino certificate mata don overshadow this Otobo and Apostle case o.





When dudes see girl with better yansh, just say "what a suleiman"

This is poo.

Op, case is already in court.



Op, case is already in court.

To the MOD that brought this to front page, what are you thhnking and trying to insinuate?

Dear OP.





Delete this thread the matter is in court.next time you and the mod that push this to front page should verify things before making your mind know.