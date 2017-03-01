Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) (4295 Views)

Mrs Suleman released the song to show her man that no matter what she still and will always stand by him.



Hm! Will this ever end? 3 Likes







The more the collateral damage wants to be controlled, the more it exposes the guilt in Suleman`s camp. Why all these all of a sudden?









His media and publicity caucus should be fired without benefits. He should take a clue from Fatoyinbo by keeping mute if he does not have an effective strategy to win back his image.





Its just childish to suddenly just start posting pictures on social media believing an average Nigerian can easily be cajoled and brainwashed with such a crude and staged play which must have entailed alot of rehearsals





Its giving sane minds to believe there is more to the allegation and a high probability that the Otobo and Okereke allegations re really true 47 Likes 1 Share







Why Do I Feel Apostle Suleman's Wife Is Trying Too Hard With The Happiness Facade 17 Likes

she's just trying hard to love him



it's because money is involved 20 Likes 2 Shares

They are overcompensating. 5 Likes

Hmmmmm

Mrs. Suleiman is living in self-denial.



She knows for a fact that her hubby, the self acclaimed mog is guilty of infidelity but she has chosen to cover up for him.



I am waiting to see how long she is willing to play game.... 14 Likes 1 Share

....I tire for naija Wetin be dis nah....I tire for naija 3 Likes





I mean, Apostle just found himself walking while the wife ran from behind to cover his face. Haba! Even Indians don't do that anymore.



On a more serious note, the woman is living in self denial. While she has seen the handwriting and certain proofs, she is only trying so hard to make the public believe that the whole thing is but lies. The more the duo try hard to make people believe the allegations are not true, the more they gave people reasons to believe otherwise.



This is the same man who said Jonathan would win the election against Buhari. I was a fan when he spoke against Fulani Herdsmen, but this is on a whole new level.



If she likes, she should do a cover of Mad over you, it would not change the fact that Apostle once knew a Canadian-based stripper. I see nothing wrong with a pastor and his publicly confessing how much they love each other but this is an all time low.I mean, Apostle just found himself walking while the wife ran from behind to cover his face. Haba! Even Indians don't do that anymore.On a more serious note, the woman is living in self denial. While she has seen the handwriting and certain proofs, she is only trying so hard to make the public believe that the whole thing is but lies. The more the duo try hard to make people believe the allegations are not true, the more they gave people reasons to believe otherwise.This is the same man who said Jonathan would win the election against Buhari. I was a fan when he spoke against Fulani Herdsmen, but this is on a whole new level.If she likes, she should do a cover of Mad over you, it would not change the fact that Apostle once knew a Canadian-based stripper. 13 Likes 3 Shares

Damage control continues............ 3 Likes

This is way too obvious! The plenty good deed in the face of the media! Na so e be before Stephanie? It is well. I just hope this woman will not recoil to deeply when the truth finally prevails. 5 Likes

This is very cringe worthy and embarrassing. This desperate PDA kole werk. Apostuuuu Sule is guilty! Madam apostuuuu, stop living in denial. All ur effort is to protect ur husband's business and we know 8 Likes 1 Share



I feel so sorry for this woman, she has no common sense, I knew it since she came out to speak against her husband's sex scandal, she said most Nigerians are gullible but with her latest scheme and damage control tool I can see she is really gullible and needs help.

See a self acclaimed Apostle running around flowers like people who just arrived from the Bush.

* they both reek of guilt, they keep disgusting me the more....

*have madam ever released any album?

* I remember how she said her husband is not "promisquois" in that video she made.

* madam go and sing to him in your bedroom

And remember to add this lyrics

#The pics of his average joystick that is yet to be released.

#his passport

#bank statement

#the various hotels

# Call records

# the look on his face when he saw her booby

And to those supporting Apostle papa Ajasco Suleiman, you are all gullible and your head is damaged. I feel so sorry for this woman, she has no common sense, I knew it since she came out to speak against her husband's sex scandal, she said most Nigerians are gullible but with her latest scheme and damage control tool I can see she is really gullible and needs help.See a self acclaimed Apostle running around flowers like people who just arrived from the Bush.* they both reek of guilt, they keep disgusting me the more....*have madam ever released any album?* I remember how she said her husband is not"promisquois" in that video she made.* madam go and sing to him in your bedroomAnd remember to add this lyrics#The pics of his average joystick that is yet to be released.#his passport#bank statement#the various hotels# Call records# the look on his face when he saw her boobyAnd to those supporting Apostle papa Ajasco Suleiman, you are all gullible and your head is damaged. 2 Likes

pastors wife now singing secular music, no wonder Lil kesh and reekado banks' fathers are pastors.

I no wan here sing only gospel music oh. The pastor's wife suppose kiss and d pastor should rub her bumbum in d video sef. Don't be hypocrites abeg 2 Likes

Sulele omo aye

sarrki:

she's just trying hard to love him





it's because money is involved

Shut Up Shut Up 2 Likes

trying too hard and it's becoming extremely annoying...hire a professional PR firm ...this is total rubbish trying too hard and it's becoming extremely annoying...hire a professional PR firm ...this is total rubbish 2 Likes

That's good she is declaring her love for her man 2 Likes

sisisioge:

This is way too obvious! The plenty good deed in the face of the media! Na so e be before Stephanie? It is well. I just hope this woman will not recoil to deeply when the truth finally prevails.

Since You know the truth with strong evidence, why don't you drag Suliman to court or are you not up to 18 Since You know the truth with strong evidence, why don't you drag Suliman to court or are you not up to 18 1 Like

lover woman

madridguy:

Hmmmmm

Exatily Exatily

Annoying

Sharp woman She's trying to protect her source of income..





We wont be there when apostle is serving punishment like... 3 Likes

Ok oooooo..... Continu...