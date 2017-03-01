₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by PrettyCrystal: 3:58am
Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman, the wife of Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Worldwide, has released a LOVE SONG for her darling husband to show her support for him amid the sex scandal with Stephanie Otobo and other alleged mistresses.
Mrs Suleman released the song to show her man that no matter what she still and will always stand by him.
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usyqBjBqqNs
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by PrettyCrystal: 4:00am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by StainlessH(m): 4:14am
Hm! Will this ever end?
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by blackaxe78: 4:17am
The more the collateral damage wants to be controlled, the more it exposes the guilt in Suleman`s camp. Why all these all of a sudden?
His media and publicity caucus should be fired without benefits. He should take a clue from Fatoyinbo by keeping mute if he does not have an effective strategy to win back his image.
Its just childish to suddenly just start posting pictures on social media believing an average Nigerian can easily be cajoled and brainwashed with such a crude and staged play which must have entailed alot of rehearsals
Its giving sane minds to believe there is more to the allegation and a high probability that the Otobo and Okereke allegations re really true
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by olasarah: 5:44am
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by jjbest123: 5:46am
Why Do I Feel Apostle Suleman's Wife Is Trying Too Hard With The Happiness Facade
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by sarrki(m): 5:48am
she's just trying hard to love him
it's because money is involved
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by rusher14: 5:50am
They are overcompensating.
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by madridguy(m): 5:51am
Hmmmmm
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by uboma(m): 6:14am
Mrs. Suleiman is living in self-denial.
She knows for a fact that her hubby, the self acclaimed mog is guilty of infidelity but she has chosen to cover up for him.
I am waiting to see how long she is willing to play game....
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by EnkayDezign: 6:21am
Wetin be dis nah ....I tire for naija
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by Sanchez01: 6:37am
I see nothing wrong with a pastor and his publicly confessing how much they love each other but this is an all time low.
I mean, Apostle just found himself walking while the wife ran from behind to cover his face. Haba! Even Indians don't do that anymore.
On a more serious note, the woman is living in self denial. While she has seen the handwriting and certain proofs, she is only trying so hard to make the public believe that the whole thing is but lies. The more the duo try hard to make people believe the allegations are not true, the more they gave people reasons to believe otherwise.
This is the same man who said Jonathan would win the election against Buhari. I was a fan when he spoke against Fulani Herdsmen, but this is on a whole new level.
If she likes, she should do a cover of Mad over you, it would not change the fact that Apostle once knew a Canadian-based stripper.
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by crackhouse(m): 6:49am
Damage control continues............
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by sisisioge: 8:30am
This is way too obvious! The plenty good deed in the face of the media! Na so e be before Stephanie? It is well. I just hope this woman will not recoil to deeply when the truth finally prevails.
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by Firstcitizen: 9:39am
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by Akshow: 10:27am
This is very cringe worthy and embarrassing. This desperate PDA kole werk. Apostuuuu Sule is guilty! Madam apostuuuu, stop living in denial. All ur effort is to protect ur husband's business and we know
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by adorablepepple(f): 10:27am
I feel so sorry for this woman, she has no common sense, I knew it since she came out to speak against her husband's sex scandal, she said most Nigerians are gullible but with her latest scheme and damage control tool I can see she is really gullible and needs help.
See a self acclaimed Apostle running around flowers like people who just arrived from the Bush.
* they both reek of guilt, they keep disgusting me the more....
*have madam ever released any album?
* I remember how she said her husband is not "promisquois" in that video she made.
* madam go and sing to him in your bedroom
And remember to add this lyrics
#The pics of his average joystick that is yet to be released.
#his passport
#bank statement
#the various hotels
# Call records
# the look on his face when he saw her booby
And to those supporting Apostle papa Ajasco Suleiman, you are all gullible and your head is damaged.
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by TosineGuy(m): 10:28am
pastors wife now singing secular music, no wonder Lil kesh and reekado banks' fathers are pastors.
I no wan here sing only gospel music oh. The pastor's wife suppose kiss and d pastor should rub her bumbum in d video sef. Don't be hypocrites abeg
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by fuckerstard: 10:28am
Sulele omo aye
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by SageTravels: 10:29am
sarrki:
Shut Up
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by BCISLTD: 10:29am
trying too hard and it's becoming extremely annoying...hire a professional PR firm ...this is total rubbish
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by b3llo(m): 10:29am
That's good she is declaring her love for her man
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by SageTravels: 10:29am
sisisioge:
Since You know the truth with strong evidence, why don't you drag Suliman to court or are you not up to 18
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by Goldenheart(m): 10:30am
Hit like if u dig this meal.. ..
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by CastedDude: 10:30am
lover woman
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by tomdon(m): 10:31am
madridguy:
Exatily
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by NobleBeer: 10:31am
Annoying
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by last35: 10:32am
Sharp woman She's trying to protect her source of income..
We wont be there when apostle is serving punishment like...
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by TwentyOnePilots(m): 10:32am
Ok oooooo..... Continu...
|Re: "My Hero": Lizzy Johnson Suleman Releases Love Song For Apostle Suleman (Video) by sisisioge: 10:32am
SageTravels:
No worry traveller, person wey e get gist with don drag am go court already.
