₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,147 members, 3,444,196 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 08:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager (6683 Views)
Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man / Ilawole Oluwafunmilayo Oluwseun, A First Class Economics Graduate Of UNILAG / Single Rotor-Helicopter Built By 6 Students Of CRUTECH (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by Teacherjobs: 12:02pm On Mar 27
Six students of the University of Lagos, who allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old female colleague, were on Wednesday granted reprieve by a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/16/6-unilag-students-gang-rape-teenager/
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by tyav7: 12:06pm On Mar 27
This is serious
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by Yinkey6(m): 2:56pm On Mar 27
[sup][/sup]
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by Rapsowdee01(m): 3:59pm On Mar 27
Make i buy land down
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by kygo(m): 4:06pm On Mar 27
cut all of them prick now!!
5 Likes
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by triplewisdom: 5:33pm On Mar 27
What were Chukka and Nwakanma doing in the company of an Ade and co? Bad company corrupts!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by micfoley: 6:54pm On Mar 27
Is rape a bailable offence?
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by timawoku(m): 6:56pm On Mar 27
Hmm they are a bad shidren, they yaff joined egbe kegbe
1 Like
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by SeekinAttention: 6:58pm On Mar 27
Oh! I love this
And to think that her pvssy would be so tight
Best feeling
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by DaFlash: 8:16pm On Mar 27
This one na flatrons and Afonja co-op multi-player crime mode
18 Likes
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by SirWere(m): 9:10pm On Mar 27
The accused are: Simeon Omowole, 18;
It pleases me to announce to the NCAN chief shareholders that both the "flatino Ugandan Jews" and the "Afonja Coneheads Yoruba Muslims" were BOTH involved in this.
Abort Mission!
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by Dexema(m): 6:41am
What could have pushed a fellow female to lure a 17 year old into such trap? I hope she wasn't a V as at the time of the assault, na dat one go bad pass. Abeg make dem watch that girl oo, make we no go get another lagoon episode.
4 Likes
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by Einl(m): 7:00am
SeekinAttention:Are you OK??
Or are you making a joke??
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by NaMe4: 7:40am
SirWere:
They were evenly distributed sef!
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by KevinDein: 8:04am
No way will I send my child to that unilag of a school, no way. The school is just bad news most of the time.
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 8:05am
UNILAG AGAIN?? and none of them is above 19, where is this country going
1 Like
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by Adonis3: 8:05am
We're talking of a gang rape case involving minors (oh yes, they're minors)
And our youths are busy arguing over which tribe was more involved.. .like what the hell
#Adonis3HasSpoken
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by kennygee(f): 8:05am
This is a sad day for NCAN.
That the two tribes at logger heads connived to commit such a heinous and dreadful crime is appalling.
Children that were sent to school to study, na nyash matter them carry for head so.
And these ones will come out to contest for Public offices later. Sad thing is, they will win.
5 Likes
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by neoOduduwa: 8:05am
Stale news. Heard the girl that lured her is back to school sef.
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by martineverest(m): 8:06am
why are NCAN silent on this?
Rapists are on rampage in NCAN biggest REGIONs after all.
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by yourexcellency: 8:06am
what is UNILAG turning to?
1 Like
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by dingbang(m): 8:06am
Even if I am a family member of any of them I won't bail him or her out.. Nonsense
4 Likes
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by dessz(m): 8:07am
I no know wetin ppl dey enjoy to rape an innocent girl.. . as in I go dey wonder wetin oloshos kon dey for
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by rusher14: 8:08am
Oya make we collabo.
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by KissChrixx: 8:08am
SeekinAttention:
Get well soon
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by paskyboy: 8:08am
AFONJAS DOING WHAT THEY KNOW TO DO BEST, THE FLATINOS AMONG THEM WHERE PERSUADED BY THE AFONJAS, BEWARE OF BAD COMPANY
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by magabounce(m): 8:08am
Stuffs we read on the news happening in India has found its way to Nigeria
I de observe
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by martineverest(m): 8:08am
say no to cultism
1 Like
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by Guyman02: 8:09am
SirWere:
Mission Aborted Sir!!! Reporting back to camp now over and out
But if they are found guilty that means expulsion and disgrace. Their families sent them to school but they thought that to rape another student is the way to follow, worst case scenario there are oloshos around the Campus visinity in brothels that you can beg with N400 to allow you to do if you feel you cant fit hold body.
Shame on the wicked girl who lured her friend into danger
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager by ednut1(m): 8:09am
Uselessness
3,500 Male Sex Workers Uncovered In Abuja / Sex Worker Hides N650, 000 Chain In Private Parts / (photos) Two Nigerian Teens Caught In The Act Of Lesbianism
Viewing this topic: doctorEkene, niyihawking(m), ariksonconnect, Heftyceo, djacob(m), Jamite(m), Makanjuismail(m), Mhizmario(f), flowbjones(m), Racing(m), godwinnd, bigclem22, Ryabcool(m), Ayantoyeopeyem(f), wazirion(m), Djdamian(m), good4all40, axeman10(m), Nwachukwu1986(m), Quam7even(m), lurojohn(m), SURElee(f), edwardlancer, Ikegift4real(m), RaptorX, olson(m), BigK, sandiyke(f), HenryThegreat1(m), adroitvezy(m), yvonnechacha, DonHummer(m), toxxnoni(m), smartkev(m), ayikondu(m), Uncommon, youngibeh(m), joanana(f), onlineresource, Donharrie(m), Saintp(m), Fessy09(m), oneitalia, TheDreamChaser, enasgreat, akereconfi, michaelbelgium(m), Lordnath(m), uppa(m), akwunmi(m), nurusystem(m), mrgreen4real(m), jaymantin(m), ThatCEO, edebemba(m), 818TV(m), DrVictor(m), obax321, wrose(m), Lobolintin(m), kyce(m), heilige(m), jovialswag(m), rufychuks, SHEYOR(m), chiboy11(m), bliss121, Nollynude, Melvess(m), konvict0111(m), Babangida70(m), mradonis(m), whizcode, marshmonii, Gratia(f), dayjee, grandstar(m), Sholexyz(m), papis4321, Firstlieutenant(m), OseIbhadode93, timawoku(m), 1shortblackboy, blackboy(m), bitweezy, Pillyportions(f), NathanBabs(m), royallord1(m), GOFON(m), hyceth, tmcleo2k2(m), easynett(m), dczieta, yusasiv(m), soldierkunle, haffaze777(m), Syfex, offegas(m), Udehpaschal1(m), Daphemzy, shootsight(m), ChuxD(m), Pinuc, Adewumiadedeji3(m), torbie(m), emydot(m), madukovich, Tonero231(m), Princejboy(m), Holla20(m), ovokate(f), dame134, Atanda01, frankomale1(m), legenddimex, sojayy(m), monaPhilz(m), ovoP(m), Olami711, abclassic15, Hydriss(m), wolebaba(m), sirAliyu(m), prince9851(m), Adieza(m), esmarcq(m), Forzap(m), ncoolsome(m), KVC1970, geezyk(m), mcemmy0z, binaflexia, silkytouch(m), Tundepegba, YoungB1a(m), pholz(f), dharmie2014(m), Adetayo1978, swimmer, centboy123456(m), eghuan1(m), olarwhumy6(f), EMERALDGIL(f), lanjum(f), trigar12(m), sirhamilton(m), Gaines(m), Cameleon72(f), Casey6, keppyy, farouk0403(m), Alimi1(m), Amaechina(m), nefertitiram, maestro09, chordrylateral(m), Rilwayne001, stanisbaratheon, SarFakky, unclezuma, texmi2u(m), chiagozie1, Saint52(m), longjohnsilver, noahliwa(m), GeeCee(m), ProfEinstein, Rajy00(m), Phiniter(m), jom4real007(m), smarttm, arocute, whysquare4real(m), twinke209(m) and 223 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25