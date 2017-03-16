Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 6 Students Of UNILAG Gang Rape Teenager (6683 Views)

Last Instagram Post Of UNILAG Student Who Died After An Outing With Man / Ilawole Oluwafunmilayo Oluwseun, A First Class Economics Graduate Of UNILAG / Single Rotor-Helicopter Built By 6 Students Of CRUTECH (photos)

Six students of the University of Lagos, who allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old female colleague, were on Wednesday granted reprieve by a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.



They were released on a N6 million bail.





The accused are: Simeon Omowole, 18; Randy Chukka, 17; Samuel Oyefara, 18; Peter Adeboyega, 17; Chuka Chukwu, 19; and Peace Nwakanma, 18 (a female).



They pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, rape and sexual harassment.



The prosecutor, Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the offences were committed sometime in January at High-Rise, University of Lagos.



Osayande alleged that the accused persons with another man still at large conspired and raped a 17-year-old fellow student.





Osayande said that Nwakanma, the only female among the accused persons, was the one that lured the girl to where she was raped.



She said: “The six students sexually harassed the girl with video clips in order to intimidate her.



“They all had sexual intercourse with the 17-year-old without her consent.”



The offences contravened Sections 137, 140, 260 (2), 264 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (revised).





The Chief Magistrate, A. Ipaye-Nwachukwu, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.



Ipaye said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused, while the second surety should be a civil servant of not less than Grade Level 14.



She also directed the sureties to provide an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.



The magistrate adjourned the case to May 18 pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.



This is serious

Is rape a bailable offence? 3 Likes

What could have pushed a fellow female to lure a 17 year old into such trap? I hope she wasn't a V as at the time of the assault, na dat one go bad pass. Abeg make dem watch that girl oo, make we no go get another lagoon episode. 4 Likes

Oh! I love this And to think that her pvssy would be so tight Best feeling Are you OK??

No way will I send my child to that unilag of a school, no way. The school is just bad news most of the time. 2 Likes

UNILAG AGAIN?? and none of them is above 19, where is this country going 1 Like



We're talking of a gang rape case involving minors (oh yes, they're minors)



And our youths are busy arguing over which tribe was more involved.. .like what the hell

We're talking of a gang rape case involving minors (oh yes, they're minors)And our youths are busy arguing over which tribe was more involved.. .like what the hell









Stale news. Heard the girl that lured her is back to school sef.

what is UNILAG turning to? 1 Like

Even if I am a family member of any of them I won't bail him or her out.. Nonsense 4 Likes

I de observe Stuffs we read on the news happening in India has found its way to NigeriaI de observe

say no to cultism 1 Like

But if they are found guilty that means expulsion and disgrace. Their families sent them to school but they thought that to rape another student is the way to follow, worst case scenario there are oloshos around the Campus visinity in brothels that you can beg with N400 to allow you to do if you feel you cant fit hold body.

Shame on the wicked girl who lured her friend into danger But if they are found guilty that means expulsion and disgrace. Their families sent them to school but they thought that to rape another student is the way to follow, worst case scenario there are oloshos around the Campus visinity in brothels that you can beg with N400 to allow you to do if you feel you cant fit hold body.Shame on the wicked girl who lured her friend into danger 3 Likes