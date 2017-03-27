Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore (7036 Views)

#shared from an ABU staff



PHOTONEWS: Dino Melaye's name is missing from the Joint Convocation 1998/99-2000/2001 brochure of ABU Geography (BA) 3rd Class category.



Photos below: 1 Like

Abeg let this matter rest.. Enough 6 Likes

go and jump in to the lagoon because of Dino certificate ,,don't forget that he dey chop better money every day and you dey crying 11 Likes

HottestFire:

Yet to see the end of this. The V.C's action will anger those that graduated in the period in question and they will all look for their Convocation list. Whether Dino's name will be printed there with mouth, we will see. Till then 23 Likes

All these useless haters that won't mind their business. Let d man be!!!



Enough of all dis certificate stuff 5 Likes

YorubaNigga:

Photos below: misleading! how can sum total of all graduates in the whole Abu in 1999 just 6 second class and2 third class haha, are you saying that is the final list? You don't know how big ABU was it's a city on its own, you think it University of Ede misleading! how can sum total of all graduates in the whole Abu in 1999 just 6 second class and2 third class haha, are you saying that is the final list? You don't know how big ABU was it's a city on its own, you think it University of Ede 7 Likes

We have heard from the VC. Case close. A Vice Chancellor of highly respected ABU won't stand so low to ridicule himself on issues that he knows very well can be verified at anytime. So SAHARA should f.u.ckk. off.



If we are to even judge with the list, these are the only people that graduated from 1998-2000 abi? Nonsense.. 14 Likes 1 Share

29 Likes 1 Share

Dude should ho back to exhibitionism now that his name's faked into the new 1999/2000/2001 list. 1 Like 1 Share

maysimsimple:

Abeg let this matter rest.. Enough Ordinary nigerians are sentence to 10 years because of this. Ordinary nigerians are sentence to 10 years because of this. 42 Likes 5 Shares

So a convocation list is now n official document? A list not backed by any authority or seal?

Do you know that the criteria for the award of any degree is to be adjudged to be worthy in character and learning? Learning, not passing exams.

A university has the right to award a degree to anyone once the person showed up for classes and didnt even present himslf or herself for examination.

If you dont like it, don't regard or acknowledge the university degrees. Full stop.

Who adjudges people to be worthy for graduation? Heads of departments, Deans and Vice Chancellors.

If they say some one is a gradute, then the person is.

Going to quote exam officers or sundry nonentities is to express crass ignorance on the workings of a university. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Gbam....if sahara get ur time hen...u go need all the general overseer to pray for you. 12 Likes 2 Shares





Dino be looking at Sowore right now like.. After this man don happy finish sing that song inside office, una come bring this one again..Dino be looking at Sowore right now like.. 7 Likes 1 Share

I no wan vex... 1 Like

@sowore...DRY!! 2 Likes

This is a very serious case DSS should investigate but they won't because dullardDino is APC senator. When did DANIEL JOHN MELAYE become DINO MELAYE? In which newspaper did he publish his change of name? 1 Like

Sahara reporters stop foooling yourself, pay him the N5billion first before we listen to you. Or you go rotten in jail 4 Likes

Hmm



You don buy am for Market Mr Dino...You don buy am for Market 3 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense. Niqqa should move on 1 Like



I hope you won't allow him to jump into lagoon with all this Conc evidences .Good job anyway Mr Sowore abeg leave dis Man alone make e rest tonigntI hope you won't allow him to jump into lagoon with all this Conc evidences .Good job anyway 2 Likes 1 Share

dunkem21:



No hiding place for the wicked. No hiding place for the wicked.

abeg make person rest. what's all this Dino Malaye stuff sef..... mtcheeeeww 2 Likes

That VC disgraced himself.



He should have allowed the registrar go there.





Sahara Reporters are simply saying goes they stand by their story.



So let the case begin 3 Likes

Lol

i give up on Nigeria

I pity dis ABU VC, ur life don spoil................... 2 Likes

Marotzke:

Dino Malaye Dogs unleashed.. u too mumu aswear. Ur types r d one bringing down Nigeria Dino Malaye Dogs unleashed.. u too mumu aswear. Ur types r d one bringing down Nigeria 6 Likes 1 Share

Hmm