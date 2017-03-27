₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by YorubaNigga(m): 8:17pm
#shared from an ABU staff
PHOTONEWS: Dino Melaye's name is missing from the Joint Convocation 1998/99-2000/2001 brochure of ABU Geography (BA) 3rd Class category.
Photos below:
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by maysimsimple(m): 8:23pm
Abeg let this matter rest.. Enough
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by faladeSM1132(m): 8:23pm
go and jump in to the lagoon because of Dino certificate ,,don't forget that he dey chop better money every day and you dey crying
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by HottestFire: 8:26pm
HottestFire:
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by Kylekent59: 8:29pm
All these useless haters that won't mind their business. Let d man be!!!
Enough of all dis certificate stuff
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by BERNIMOORE: 8:34pm
YorubaNigga:misleading! how can sum total of all graduates in the whole Abu in 1999 just 6 second class and2 third class haha, are you saying that is the final list? You don't know how big ABU was it's a city on its own, you think it University of Ede
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by NextGovernor(m): 9:23pm
We have heard from the VC. Case close. A Vice Chancellor of highly respected ABU won't stand so low to ridicule himself on issues that he knows very well can be verified at anytime. So SAHARA should f.u.ckk. off.
If we are to even judge with the list, these are the only people that graduated from 1998-2000 abi? Nonsense..
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:31pm
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by MalcoImX: 9:31pm
Dude should ho back to exhibitionism now that his name's faked into the new 1999/2000/2001 list.
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by Dildo(m): 9:54pm
maysimsimple:Ordinary nigerians are sentence to 10 years because of this.
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by Marotzke(m): 10:15pm
So a convocation list is now n official document? A list not backed by any authority or seal?
Do you know that the criteria for the award of any degree is to be adjudged to be worthy in character and learning? Learning, not passing exams.
A university has the right to award a degree to anyone once the person showed up for classes and didnt even present himslf or herself for examination.
If you dont like it, don't regard or acknowledge the university degrees. Full stop.
Who adjudges people to be worthy for graduation? Heads of departments, Deans and Vice Chancellors.
If they say some one is a gradute, then the person is.
Going to quote exam officers or sundry nonentities is to express crass ignorance on the workings of a university.
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by Moreoffaith(m): 10:19pm
Gbam....if sahara get ur time hen...u go need all the general overseer to pray for you.
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by omenkaLives: 10:20pm
After this man don happy finish sing that song inside office, una come bring this one again..
Dino be looking at Sowore right now like..
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by dukeolumde(m): 10:20pm
I no wan vex...
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by dunkem21(m): 10:20pm
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by ruggedtimi(m): 10:20pm
@sowore...DRY!!
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by yourexcellency: 10:20pm
This is a very serious case DSS should investigate but they won't because dullardDino is APC senator. When did DANIEL JOHN MELAYE become DINO MELAYE? In which newspaper did he publish his change of name?
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by tribalistseun: 10:21pm
Sahara reporters stop foooling yourself, pay him the N5billion first before we listen to you. Or you go rotten in jail
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by kbams241: 10:21pm
Hmm
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by ruggedtimi(m): 10:21pm
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by Aldebaran(m): 10:21pm
Mr Dino...
You don buy am for Market
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by Tyche(m): 10:21pm
Nonsense. Niqqa should move on
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by obafemee80(m): 10:21pm
Mr Sowore abeg leave dis Man alone make e rest tonignt
I hope you won't allow him to jump into lagoon with all this Conc evidences .Good job anyway
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by omenkaLives: 10:22pm
dunkem21:No hiding place for the wicked.
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by swiz123(m): 10:22pm
abeg make person rest. what's all this Dino Malaye stuff sef..... mtcheeeeww
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by AntiWailer: 10:22pm
That VC disgraced himself.
He should have allowed the registrar go there.
Sahara Reporters are simply saying goes they stand by their story.
So let the case begin
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by babyfaceafrica: 10:22pm
Lol
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by kolado(m): 10:22pm
i give up on Nigeria
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by ajalawole(m): 10:23pm
I pity dis ABU VC, ur life don spoil...................
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by kbams241: 10:23pm
Marotzke:Dino Malaye Dogs unleashed.. u too mumu aswear. Ur types r d one bringing down Nigeria
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by auntysimbiat(f): 10:23pm
Hmm
Re: Dino Melaye's Name Is Missing From Convocation Brochure - Omoyele Sowore by Henrypraise: 10:23pm
....
