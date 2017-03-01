₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by jobwatchng: 9:09pm
A Katsina Chief Magistrate’s Court today sentenced one Gambo Saeed to nine months imprisonment for insulting and defaming the character of Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, on social media.
Source: http://trendshood.com/2017/03/man-jailed-for-insulting-katsina-state-governor-aminu-masari-on-social-media/
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by jobwatchng: 9:11pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by Young03: 9:13pm
Freedom of speech no longer working here
bt saeed u get mind sha
why not remain anonymous like some who critisize buhari here do
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by emeijeh(m): 9:25pm
Na dem dem sef
That guy don buy market
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by BERNIMOORE: 9:27pm
Sowoore will not see this
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by Babzrockman: 9:29pm
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by jobwatchng: 9:32pm
Young03:
Freedom of speech is guaranteed, buh freedom after speech....
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by MrEgbegbe(m): 9:51pm
Lawless country
You can insult the President of the USA all you want, you can write fake news about him for 200 years, you can never ever be arrested
Come to Nigeria and call Buhari an illiterate and the DSS and EFCC would arrest you the following day
Look at Trevor Noah, he roasts and insults Donald Trump every single day and no one can arrest him (human rights)
Tomi Lahren has been insulting Obama for years now and she hasn't been arrested
If you arrest anyone in the USA for insulting the President or any government worker, you better have millions of dollars because he/she would sue you, sue the city, sue everything sueable and will still win the case
Welcome to the zoo Nigeria
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by maberry(m): 9:51pm
Shey una vote for change
Una never see anything
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by chiefololade: 9:51pm
Nairalanders comes to my mind
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by toxxnoni(m): 9:51pm
ok
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by cosmatika(m): 9:52pm
The guy was lucky they didn't try him at d sharia court, na long sleeve they for give am. APC has shown us hw much they tolerate criticism, but they were insulting GEJ anyhow
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by Hmajeed(m): 9:52pm
But that is Ganduje.. the Gov of Kano..
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by seeyouin2019: 9:52pm
APC don show una pepper..
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by Dottore: 9:52pm
Our haughty and high handed governors
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by ipobarecriminals: 9:53pm
Masari is a clueless one,thief,a cow.Oya!come pick me here
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by Moreoffaith(m): 9:53pm
Insult some people here and get banned for 2 month lols.
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by dedons: 9:53pm
We miss the HERO of MODERN AFRICAN DEMOCRACY.
How many likes for the African Hero(G.E.J)?
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by mightyhazel: 9:53pm
Apc govt!
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by CastroTbb(m): 9:53pm
Space for sale
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by gentlechyke(m): 9:53pm
News. Power inotixicates.
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by tuscani: 9:54pm
You all that supported APC blindly will end up in the belly of the best
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by pat077: 9:54pm
Okay
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by Rilwayne001: 9:54pm
This can only happen in a poverty ravaged state
Cc friendng
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by Drversatile: 9:54pm
What rubbish
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by hakeem4(m): 9:55pm
no freedom of speech in nigeria again
that's how my mum was just shouting "HAKEEM becareful of what you type on NL, don't allow them arrest you. man koba mi." After Reading this post
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by eflintsone(m): 9:55pm
na wetin i for want make dem do those igbos wey dey insult buhari ... calling him all sort of names , awon jatijati
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by MikeMicheal(m): 9:55pm
Nice one Governor.
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by Nma27(f): 9:57pm
odikwa risky....
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by divicode: 9:57pm
Young03:
Your freedom of speech guarantees libel?
Your freedom of speech guarantees defamation?
In case you don't know, your neigbhour's right start where yours ends
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by Auntielinda(f): 9:58pm
Learn to talk
|Re: Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media by Polyphony(m): 9:58pm
Wtf
