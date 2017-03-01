Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Jailed For Insulting Governor Aminu Masari On Social Media (4999 Views)

A Katsina Chief Magistrate’s Court today sentenced one Gambo Saeed to nine months imprisonment for insulting and defaming the character of Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, on social media.



At the hearing of the case against Saeed today, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Isa Liti told the court that Saeed was arraigned following complaints received from the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Radio Monitoring, Mansur Ali Mashi







“Mashi said the accused person abused Masari and called him names on social media. He said the accused person posted on the media that it was Gov. Masari who influenced the impeachment of Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Aliyu Muduru.’’



According to Liti, Saeed was arrested and arraigned for intentional insult, defamation of the governor’s character and inciting disturbance.



The charges were in accordance with sections 399, 392 and 114 of the Penal Code. Saeed pleaded guilty to the charges.



Chief Magistrate Abdu Ladan, found the accused guilty and sentenced him to 9 months imprisonment without an option of fine.

Source: http://trendshood.com/2017/03/man-jailed-for-insulting-katsina-state-governor-aminu-masari-on-social-media/

Lalasticlala

Freedom of speech no longer working here

bt saeed u get mind sha

why not remain anonymous like some who critisize buhari here do 18 Likes

Na dem dem sef



That guy don buy market

Sowoore will not see this 7 Likes 1 Share

Young03:

Freedom of speech no longer working here



bt saeed u get mind sha



why not remain anonymous like some who critisize buhari here do

Freedom of speech is guaranteed, buh freedom after speech.... Freedom of speech is guaranteed, buh freedom after speech.... 3 Likes



Lawless country



You can insult the President of the USA all you want, you can write fake news about him for 200 years, you can never ever be arrested



Come to Nigeria and call Buhari an illiterate and the DSS and EFCC would arrest you the following day



Look at Trevor Noah, he roasts and insults Donald Trump every single day and no one can arrest him (human rights)



Tomi Lahren has been insulting Obama for years now and she hasn't been arrested



If you arrest anyone in the USA for insulting the President or any government worker, you better have millions of dollars because he/she would sue you, sue the city, sue everything sueable and will still win the case





Welcome to the zoo Nigeria 30 Likes 1 Share

Shey una vote for change

Una never see anything 26 Likes

Nairalanders comes to my mind

ok

The guy was lucky they didn't try him at d sharia court, na long sleeve they for give am. APC has shown us hw much they tolerate criticism, but they were insulting GEJ anyhow 19 Likes

But that is Ganduje.. the Gov of Kano.. 1 Like

APC don show una pepper.. 9 Likes

Our haughty and high handed governors 1 Like

Masari is a clueless one,thief,a cow.Oya!come pick me here Masari is a clueless one,thief,a cow.Oya!come pick me here 2 Likes

Insult some people here and get banned for 2 month lols. 3 Likes

We miss the HERO of MODERN AFRICAN DEMOCRACY.





How many likes for the African Hero(G.E.J)? 33 Likes 1 Share

Apc govt! 1 Like

News. Power inotixicates.

You all that supported APC blindly will end up in the belly of the best 11 Likes

Okay





Cc friendng This can only happen in a poverty ravaged stateCc friendng 1 Like

What rubbish







that's how my mum was just shouting "HAKEEM becareful of what you type on NL, don't allow them arrest you. man koba mi." After Reading this post no freedom of speech in nigeria againthat's how my mum was just shouting "HAKEEM becareful of what you type on NL, don't allow them arrest you. man koba mi." After Reading this post 4 Likes

na wetin i for want make dem do those igbos wey dey insult buhari ... calling him all sort of names , awon jatijati

Nice one Governor.

odikwa risky....

Young03:

Freedom of speech no longer working here



bt saeed u get mind sha



why not remain anonymous like some who critisize buhari here do

Your freedom of speech guarantees libel?

Your freedom of speech guarantees defamation?

In case you don't know, your neigbhour's right start where yours ends Your freedom of speech guarantees libel?Your freedom of speech guarantees defamation?In case you don't know, your neigbhour's right start where yours ends

Learn to talk