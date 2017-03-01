Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos (10164 Views)

Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) / Jay-jay Okocha Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today / Jay-jay Okocha Returns To Football With English Club (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha has shown that he's still got the magic touch even with a golf ball -nine years after his retirement...In a viral footage filmed at the European Challenge Tour's Barclays Kenya Open last week, the 43-year-old former Nigeria midfielder was seen juggling with a small golf ball as he stunned the CNN crew with his skills.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/jay-jay-okocha-shows-hes-stiil-got.html 2 Likes

They guy was too good that they had to name him twice, Jay-Jay..







Baba I cut cap for you 31 Likes 3 Shares

see more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/jay-jay-okocha-shows-hes-stiil-got.html 1 Like





One of african greatest footballers dat never won world tittles, all d same, its all good, weldone sir





Sms vote Tboss via your mobile phones to keep her in the bigbrothers house, tnx for ur votes. One of african greatest footballers dat never won world tittles, all d same, its all good, weldone sir 4 Likes 1 Share

Why did this guy retire so early? 9 Likes

Why you retire, me no know. 2 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

Once A Star, always A Star...... 5 Likes

this guy na baba 4 Likes

Lucy001:





One of african greatest footballers dat never won world tittles, all d same, its all good, weldone sir





Sms vote Tboss via your mobile phones to keep her in the bigbrothers house, tnx for ur votes.

u don reach here? u don reach here? 5 Likes

Baba don dey grow Belle

He should start up a football foundation to assist upcoming talents. 1 Like 1 Share







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S68fcUpf6Io Am sure he can't play table tennis more than my governor ambode 1 Like

The best Nigerian dribbler of all time 5 Likes 1 Share

Owk nxt plssss

because he is African that why he is not as popular or recognize as maradona and pele or ronaldo..



but we here in nigeria appreciate him and know his worth..



long live jay jay..wizard with football 13 Likes

JJ

Kondomatic:

Why did this guy retire so early? life still dey after football, he's been having a great time obviously. I think the early retirement is paying off life still dey after football, he's been having a great time obviously. I think the early retirement is paying off 3 Likes

Every time he is in a match, I just want everyone to keep passing to him cos of his magic touches and he never disappoints 7 Likes 1 Share

i dont kn why i just luv dis guy too mush, he is so good that they named him double JAY & double CAPTAIN 2 Likes

The greatest

Lucy001:





One of african greatest footballers dat never won world tittles, all d same, its all good, weldone sir





Sms vote Tboss via your mobile phones to keep her in the bigbrothers house, tnx for ur votes. pls help me with the code to vote t-boss out.she's so annoying and biggie is bending the rules in her favour. pls help me with the code to vote t-boss out.she's so annoying and biggie is bending the rules in her favour.

Hmmmm... ..

Still got d

Magic

Okocha go sleep,u Don old and nothing u achieve sef.who e EPP?yeya

Lucy001:





One of african greatest footballers dat never won world tittles, all d same, its all good, weldone sir





Sms vote Tboss via your mobile phones to keep her in the bigbrothers house, tnx for ur votes.

Please go away with your Tbus or whatever BS. We're talking about a legend here. Show some respect. Please go away with your Tbus or whatever BS. We're talking about a legend here. Show some respect. 2 Likes

legend

osemoses1234:

Owk nxt plssss show respect to the living legend show respect to the living legend







"This is my beloved son, with whom I am well pleased" And God said....."This is my beloved son, with whom I am well pleased" 1 Like

Normal life



Weydonsir 2 Likes

The big boss





Hi everyone,



In case you have your building drawings and you'll like to know how much the project will cost your before embarking on it...kindly forward your drawing to:



freelanceqs01@gmail



I'm a freelance Qs with several years of experience.

Am sure this guy is so talented, he go fit juggle an egg. 1 Like