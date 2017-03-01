₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:36am
Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha has shown that he's still got the magic touch even with a golf ball -nine years after his retirement...In a viral footage filmed at the European Challenge Tour's Barclays Kenya Open last week, the 43-year-old former Nigeria midfielder was seen juggling with a small golf ball as he stunned the CNN crew with his skills.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/jay-jay-okocha-shows-hes-stiil-got.html
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:36am
They guy was too good that they had to name him twice, Jay-Jay..
Baba I cut cap for you
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:36am
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by Lucy001(f): 8:37am
One of african greatest footballers dat never won world tittles, all d same, its all good, weldone sir
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by Kondomatic(m): 8:37am
Why did this guy retire so early?
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by Draei: 8:38am
Why you retire, me no know.
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:39am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by benedictnsi(m): 8:40am
Once A Star, always A Star......
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:41am
this guy na baba
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by MayhorE(m): 9:19am
Lucy001:
u don reach here?
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by veekid(m): 10:54am
Baba don dey grow Belle
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by vizkiz: 10:54am
He should start up a football foundation to assist upcoming talents.
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by Ola2004: 10:54am
Am sure he can't play table tennis more than my governor ambode
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S68fcUpf6Io
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 10:55am
The best Nigerian dribbler of all time
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by osemoses1234(m): 10:55am
Owk nxt plssss
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by henrydadon(m): 10:56am
because he is African that why he is not as popular or recognize as maradona and pele or ronaldo..
but we here in nigeria appreciate him and know his worth..
long live jay jay..wizard with football
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by Beno3: 10:56am
JJ
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 10:56am
Kondomatic:life still dey after football, he's been having a great time obviously. I think the early retirement is paying off
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by DonHummer(m): 10:56am
Every time he is in a match, I just want everyone to keep passing to him cos of his magic touches and he never disappoints
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by iluvdonjazzy: 10:57am
i dont kn why i just luv dis guy too mush, he is so good that they named him double JAY & double CAPTAIN
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by czarr(m): 10:57am
The greatest
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by jeromzy(m): 10:57am
Lucy001:pls help me with the code to vote t-boss out.she's so annoying and biggie is bending the rules in her favour.
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by heisenbergheise: 10:57am
Hmmmm... ..
Still got d
Magic
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by zeusdgrt(m): 10:58am
Okocha go sleep,u Don old and nothing u achieve sef.who e EPP?yeya
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by RealHaute: 10:58am
Lucy001:
Please go away with your Tbus or whatever BS. We're talking about a legend here. Show some respect.
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by ntbeatz(m): 10:58am
legend
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 10:58am
osemoses1234:show respect to the living legend
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by CplusJason(m): 10:58am
And God said.....
"This is my beloved son, with whom I am well pleased"
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by Whoeppme(m): 10:58am
Normal life
Weydonsir
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by phemmy88(m): 10:58am
The big boss
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by thinkmoney(m): 10:58am
Am sure this guy is so talented, he go fit juggle an egg.
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Juggles A Golf Ball. Photos by UnknownT: 10:58am
nwa Ogwash
