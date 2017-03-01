₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by Ajasco222: 9:58am
"Another Ndume lie. I finished NYSC in 2001" Senator Dino Melaye said while sharing a copy of his NYSC certificate. This comes a day after the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University(ABU), Professor Ibrahim Garba confirmed to the Senate that Dino Melaye truly graduated from the university in the year 2000.
The NYSC certificate dates 9th July 2000 to 8th July 2001.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/dino-melaye-shares-copy-of-his-nysc.html
Another Ndume lie. I finished NYSC in 2001
https://twitter.com/dino_melaye/status/846639231795630082
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by joe4real12: 9:59am
Haterz will be like:
1 Like
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by spartan117(m): 10:02am
Sahara reporters *yawonon* Hope I got dat spelling right pls someone should quote me to give the correct spelling to the expression on dino's face
2 Likes
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by cktheluckyman: 10:03am
Dino abeg pity the BMC crew, we don't want the Lagos lagoon to become filled up
10 Likes
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by Emekus92(m): 10:04am
If no be Dino na Apostle Suleman and steph
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by cktheluckyman: 10:06am
So which other lie Will sowore and his BMC crew hold on to now
6 Likes
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by Amarabae(f): 10:08am
wow, I am happy, sahara reporters and Apc BMC have been put to shame.
sowore should start preparing for court, by the time he finish paying the 5billion naira, that his blackmailing media will fold.
8 Likes
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by Aliyeous(m): 10:08am
Gbam case closed
5 Likes
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by Ajasco222: 10:09am
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by DLondonboiy: 10:09am
Both the Sahara desert guy and the stupid maleye are useless and very stupid.
They can both kill themselves.
3 Likes
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by spartan117(m): 10:14am
cktheluckyman:It seems sowore was d chief administrator at bmc camp he must Ave been d one dat trained d bmc's and zombies on nairaland
5 Likes
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by NextGovernor(m): 10:22am
Na Dino fit Sahara Reporters I swear. Talking about integrity, Dino non 1st get shame b4. Na Agbaya...
3 Likes
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by adorablepepple(f): 10:22am
This one that looks like drawing.
3 Likes
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by BrutusOj(m): 10:43am
NYSC DG has been compromised according to BMC..
4 Likes
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by Ceema1(f): 10:53am
cktheluckyman:Shataap there joor n stop disgracing ur self in public. wetin concern Buhari for dis matter Ipod zombie!
1 Like
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by DesChyko(m): 10:58am
Sahara Reporters and their APC Minions
1 Like
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by Day169: 11:09am
This proves little. It's a photocopy.
1 Like
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by najoke: 11:20am
hmmm...this is getting really interesting
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by Adaowerri111: 11:21am
God wan just purnish Sowore for apostles sake
2 Likes
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by Acetyl(m): 11:33am
I think I can believe the man a little now
1 Like
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by talk2archy: 11:53am
Sahara desert and Jagaban....ntoooooooooo!
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by woodcook: 11:53am
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by OsusuMustFlow(f): 11:54am
Emekus92:
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by delishpot: 11:54am
Wey original kwopy?
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by tintingz(m): 11:54am
Something is fishy about Dino's certificates. Am I the only one that find it hard to believe his claims?
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:55am
Ceema1:see this old man
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by paradigmshift(m): 11:55am
too much noise ...
if he's not a graduate go on and do your worst meanwhile where's president certificate. useless people
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by Dongreat(m): 11:55am
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by sekundosekundo: 11:55am
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by HAH: 11:55am
This exact certificate is what I have, no be lie
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by dominique(f): 11:55am
How about the original?
|Re: Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) by Firefire(m): 11:55am
Shame on APC
