Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) (2698 Views)

Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate / Buhari Bows In Front Of Senator Akpabio (Photo) / Senator Dino Melaye And His Vintage Car Spotted In Maitama [photos] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The NYSC certificate dates 9th July 2000 to 8th July 2001.



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/dino-melaye-shares-copy-of-his-nysc.html



Another Ndume lie. I finished NYSC in 2001

https://twitter.com/dino_melaye/status/846639231795630082 "Another Ndume lie. I finished NYSC in 2001" Senator Dino Melaye said while sharing a copy of his NYSC certificate. This comes a day after the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University(ABU), Professor Ibrahim Garba confirmed to the Senate that Dino Melaye truly graduated from the university in the year 2000.The NYSC certificate dates

Haterz will be like: 1 Like

Sahara reporters *yawonon* Hope I got dat spelling right pls someone should quote me to give the correct spelling to the expression on dino's face 2 Likes

Dino abeg pity the BMC crew, we don't want the Lagos lagoon to become filled up 10 Likes

If no be Dino na Apostle Suleman and steph

So which other lie Will sowore and his BMC crew hold on to now 6 Likes

wow, I am happy, sahara reporters and Apc BMC have been put to shame.

sowore should start preparing for court, by the time he finish paying the 5billion naira, that his blackmailing media will fold. 8 Likes

Gbam case closed 5 Likes

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

Both the Sahara desert guy and the stupid maleye are useless and very stupid.

They can both kill themselves. 3 Likes

cktheluckyman:

So which other lie Will sowore and his BMC crew hold on to now It seems sowore was d chief administrator at bmc camp he must Ave been d one dat trained d bmc's and zombies on nairaland It seems sowore was d chief administrator at bmc camp he must Ave been d one dat trained d bmc's and zombies on nairaland 5 Likes

Na Dino fit Sahara Reporters I swear. Talking about integrity, Dino non 1st get shame b4. Na Agbaya... 3 Likes

This one that looks like drawing. 3 Likes

NYSC DG has been compromised according to BMC.. 4 Likes

cktheluckyman:

Dino abeg pity the BMC crew, we don't want the Lagos lagoon to become filled up Shataap there joor n stop disgracing ur self in public. wetin concern Buhari for dis matter Ipod zombie! Shataap there joor n stop disgracing ur self in public. wetin concern Buhari for dis matterIpod zombie! 1 Like

Sahara Reporters and their APC Minions 1 Like

This proves little. It's a photocopy. 1 Like

hmmm...this is getting really interesting

God wan just purnish Sowore for apostles sake 2 Likes

I think I can believe the man a little now 1 Like

Sahara desert and Jagaban....ntoooooooooo!

u

Emekus92:

If no be Dino na Apostle Suleman and steph

Wey original kwopy?

Something is fishy about Dino's certificates. Am I the only one that find it hard to believe his claims?

Ceema1:

Shataap there joor n stop disgracing ur self in public. wetin concern Buhari for dis matter Ipod zombie! see this old man see this old man

too much noise ...

if he's not a graduate go on and do your worst meanwhile where's president certificate. useless people

You

ok

This exact certificate is what I have, no be lie

How about the original?