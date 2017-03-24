₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Specialspesh: 2:11pm
The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has congratulated the former governor of Lagos State and APC Chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 65th Birthday.
Fayose, in a video uploaded by his special assistant, Lere Olayinka described Tinubu as an "outstanding leader in Yoruba Land".
The governor who dressed in an attire of a Yoruba King said his respect for Tinubu goes beyond party lines.
Watch below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLCSJOrpY5o
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/fayose-congratulates-tinubu-on-his-65th.html
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Jetleeee: 2:12pm
"Chiiimo... Even Fayose our savior is congratulating Tinubu"
Maazi Onikuje is next
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by youngest85(m): 2:14pm
Hypocrisy everywhere
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by dlondonbadboy: 2:15pm
I'm not a member of your party and I'd never be.-fayose 2017.
I'm tempted to believe these words but politicians are very unstable.
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by tunderay(m): 2:25pm
I doff my hat for South West politicians, there is UNITY even in diversity.
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by mondbest(m): 2:31pm
And what is my business in this post, mtchew
Let me come and be going
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Goke7: 2:32pm
tunderay:
its called political tolerance, reason only the south west region easily can survive if it decide to secede from Nigeria
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by CliffordOrji: 2:44pm
Fayose
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Pieromania: 2:48pm
I am beginning to luv this man Fayose,he is a mature politician
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by lonelydora(m): 2:57pm
Tinubu, 65 years? Then, I am 6 years old.
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by tobtap: 2:57pm
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Keneking: 2:57pm
Na Ekiti style
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by ramdris(m): 2:58pm
Goke7:This talk dey totori my belle... like having butterfly in my tummy like:
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by adorablepepple(f): 2:58pm
Smh ,at the end it's all politics
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by babyfaceafrica: 2:58pm
lolz
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by intruxive: 2:58pm
In yoruba land, we may have our differences but then respect for friends and foe alike is not in short supply.
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by madridguy(m): 2:59pm
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by angelo5uk(m): 2:59pm
Tinubu 65years old......lol ... That guy is 75
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by AngelicBeing: 2:59pm
Jetleeee:You are a clown
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:59pm
Ok don't forget to check my signature. http://www.nairaland.com/3694082/nairaland-get-together-party-easter#54782499
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by asumo12: 3:00pm
E WON ENTER APC!
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by 8kingz(m): 3:00pm
kk
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by iTunechi: 3:01pm
Tinubu be like... Are you mocking me?
Any way, got iTunes gift cards to sell?
08096013571 is the number to call
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by 0b10010011: 3:01pm
Unity in diversity
Flat headed dwarfs will be disappointed
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by gokay11(m): 3:01pm
One love
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Jetleeee: 3:01pm
AngelicBeing:
You're ffaaast. I actually wanted to use this gif on another thread
It's all good tho
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Celestyn8213: 3:01pm
make una leave all these our politicians with thier wayo... Na them them
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by wellmax(m): 3:01pm
APC loading...
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by AngelicBeing: 3:02pm
Jetleeee:
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by djbobby007: 3:03pm
soft work, happy birthday jagaban of Africa
|Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by AngelicBeing: 3:03pm
Jetleeee:
