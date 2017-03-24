Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) (3125 Views)

Fayose, in a video uploaded by his special assistant, Lere Olayinka described Tinubu as an "outstanding leader in Yoruba Land".



The governor who dressed in an attire of a Yoruba King said his respect for Tinubu goes beyond party lines.



Watch below;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLCSJOrpY5o



Maazi Onikuje is next "Chiiimo... Even Fayose our savior is congratulating Tinubu"Maazi Onikuje is next 17 Likes

Hypocrisy everywhere

I'm not a member of your party and I'd never be.-fayose 2017.



I'm tempted to believe these words but politicians are very unstable.

I doff my hat for South West politicians, there is UNITY even in diversity. 10 Likes

And what is my business in this post, mtchew



Let me come and be going

tunderay:

I doff my hat for South West politicians, there is UNITY even in diversity.

its called political tolerance, reason only the south west region easily can survive if it decide to secede from Nigeria its called political tolerance, reason only the south west region easily can survive if it decide to secede from Nigeria 7 Likes

Fayose

I am beginning to luv this man Fayose,he is a mature politician 2 Likes

Tinubu, 65 years? Then, I am 6 years old.

Na Ekiti style

Goke7:





its called political tolerance, reason only the south west region easily can survive if its decide to secede from Nigeria This talk dey totori my belle... like having butterfly in my tummy like: This talk dey totori my belle... like having butterfly in my tummy like: 1 Like

Smh ,at the end it's all politics

lolz

In yoruba land, we may have our differences but then respect for friends and foe alike is not in short supply.

Tinubu 65years old......lol ... That guy is 75

Jetleeee:

You are a clown 2 Likes

E WON ENTER APC!

kk



Tinubu be like... Are you mocking me?



Unity in diversity







Flat headed dwarfs will be disappointed

One love

AngelicBeing:



You're ffaaast. I actually wanted to use this gif on another thread



It's all good tho You're ffaaast. I actually wanted to use this gif on another threadIt's all good tho

make una leave all these our politicians with thier wayo... Na them them

APC loading...

Jetleeee:





You're ffaaast. I actually wanted to use this gif on another thread



It's all good tho

soft work, happy birthday jagaban of Africa