Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Specialspesh: 2:11pm
The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has congratulated the former governor of Lagos State and APC Chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 65th Birthday.

Fayose, in a video uploaded by his special assistant, Lere Olayinka described Tinubu as an "outstanding leader in Yoruba Land".

The governor who dressed in an attire of a Yoruba King said his respect for Tinubu goes beyond party lines.

Watch below;


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLCSJOrpY5o

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/fayose-congratulates-tinubu-on-his-65th.html

Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Jetleeee: 2:12pm
"Chiiimo... Even Fayose our savior is congratulating Tinubu" grin cheesy



Maazi Onikuje is next

Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by youngest85(m): 2:14pm
Hypocrisy everywhere
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by dlondonbadboy: 2:15pm
I'm not a member of your party and I'd never be.-fayose 2017.

I'm tempted to believe these words but politicians are very unstable.
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by tunderay(m): 2:25pm
I doff my hat for South West politicians, there is UNITY even in diversity.

Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by mondbest(m): 2:31pm
And what is my business in this post, mtchew

Let me come and be going

Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Goke7: 2:32pm
tunderay:
I doff my hat for South West politicians, there is UNITY even in diversity.

its called political tolerance, reason only the south west region easily can survive if it decide to secede from Nigeria

Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by CliffordOrji: 2:44pm
Fayose
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Pieromania: 2:48pm
I am beginning to luv this man Fayose,he is a mature politician

Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by lonelydora(m): 2:57pm
Tinubu, 65 years? Then, I am 6 years old.
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by tobtap: 2:57pm
cool cool
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Keneking: 2:57pm
Na Ekiti style
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by ramdris(m): 2:58pm
Goke7:


its called political tolerance, reason only the south west region easily can survive if its decide to secede from Nigeria
This talk dey totori my belle... like having butterfly in my tummy like:

Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by adorablepepple(f): 2:58pm
Smh ,at the end it's all politics
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by babyfaceafrica: 2:58pm
lolz
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by intruxive: 2:58pm
In yoruba land, we may have our differences but then respect for friends and foe alike is not in short supply. wink
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by madridguy(m): 2:59pm
tongue
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by angelo5uk(m): 2:59pm
Tinubu 65years old......lol ... That guy is 75
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by AngelicBeing: 2:59pm
Jetleeee:
You are a clown tongue wink

Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:59pm
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by asumo12: 3:00pm
E WON ENTER APC!
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by 8kingz(m): 3:00pm
kk
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by iTunechi: 3:01pm
grin
Tinubu be like... Are you mocking me?

grin
Tinubu be like... Are you mocking me?
08096013571 is the number to call
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by 0b10010011: 3:01pm






Unity in diversity



Flat headed dwarfs will be disappointed
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by gokay11(m): 3:01pm
One love
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Jetleeee: 3:01pm
AngelicBeing:
tongue wink

You're ffaaast. I actually wanted to use this gif on another thread grin cheesy

It's all good tho
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by Celestyn8213: 3:01pm
make una leave all these our politicians with thier wayo... Na them them
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by wellmax(m): 3:01pm
APC loading...
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by AngelicBeing: 3:02pm
Jetleeee:


You're ffaaast. I actually wanted to use this gif on another thread grin cheesy

It's all good tho
grin grin wink tongue
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by djbobby007: 3:03pm
soft work, happy birthday jagaban of Africa
Re: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) by AngelicBeing: 3:03pm
Jetleeee:
"Chiiimo... Even Fayose our savior is congratulating Tinubu" grin cheesy



Maazi Onikuje is next

grin grin grin wink tongue

