Source; As shared by Chairman and of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Abba Aji Kalli....Our members of CJTF Dikwa local government on 26th march 2017 on their way coming back from operation climbed on an EID and the car got exploded, where we lost two of our members and three among them got injured of which are currently receiving treatment at state specialist hospital Maiduguri, Borno state.we also condole and sympathize with the family of those who lost their lives in the incident.Furthermore we convey our appreciation to ICRC for their quick respond on the treatment of our members.we pray for those who sustained injury haste recovery and May the departed souls rest in peace.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/cjtf-members-killed-after-their-vehicle.html