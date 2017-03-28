Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate (15948 Views)

A twitter user has shared a copy of his original NYSC discharge certificate online in order to shed more light on some sketchy details on the certificate like the camp resumption date 9th July 2000 which was on a Sunday -an unofficial day (as NYSC camp resumes only on working days). According to the twitter user whose own resumption date was 8th July (which was on Saturday -also an unofficial date), they resumed the camp on 10th that's Monday but the NYSC officials decided to date it 9th....



Senator Dino Melaye who is in the center of a certificate scandal has received support from some Nigerians who claimed to have served in the same NYSC camp with him in Kaduna. The senator shared a copy of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate which showed that he started the programme on 9th July 2000 and finished on 8th July 2001 following his graduation from Ahmadu Bello University ABU Zaria.A twitter user has shared a copy of his original NYSC discharge certificate online in order to shed more light on some sketchy details on the certificate like the camp resumption date 9th July 2000 which was on a Sunday -an unofficial day (as NYSC camp resumes only on working days). According to the twitter user whose own resumption date was 8th July (which was on Saturday -also an unofficial date), they resumed the camp on 10th that's Monday but the NYSC officials decided to date it 9th....

Those shouting 8th July on Sunday. Una eye don clear now abi. 44 Likes 3 Shares

Many things are wrong with our education system. A lot of issues. 5 Likes 1 Share

So who is winning the war 7 Likes

Looking for political favour. 5 Likes 1 Share

That handle is nowhere to be found on twitter..... 3 Likes

its unfortunate. In my school you can't graduate when you have a carryover in one core course not to talk about 4.

Waiting for ABU guys to come and make noise near me again....

SMH 12 Likes 1 Share

Zombies won't like this guy Zombies won't like this guy 3 Likes

Served in 1999, but Graduated in 2000. 5 Likes

Oga Dino that resumed camp on Sunday and had his POP on Sunday 7 Likes

David Cameron will say I told you; Nigeria is fantastically corrupt 7 Likes







dino be smacking his lips over 5 billion from sahara for another new garageof exotics 9 Likes 1 Share

He has settled the man to say such, He should be properly investigated, APC are criminals

its unfortunate. In my school you can't graduate when you have a carryover in one core course not to talk about 4.

Waiting for ABU guys to come and make noise near me again....

SMH

e jo ma tan ara yin...ppl already know the truth

pls lets talk of sumtyn else



...vampire apc bmc they tried ta eat d apostle but met him all lead, den dey tryna eat one of dem own but dude dino was a higher pure blood vampire dat cant be served as dinner to blood tasty zombies! 2 Likes 1 Share

Let ABU produce Dino's certificate since it's still with them. All these ones na wash

Abeg enough of this Dino's certificate scandal. 1 paint of garri is 1200.Thieves 2 Likes 1 Share