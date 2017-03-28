₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by informant001: 10:02pm On Mar 28
Senator Dino Melaye who is in the center of a certificate scandal has received support from some Nigerians who claimed to have served in the same NYSC camp with him in Kaduna. The senator shared a copy of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate which showed that he started the programme on 9th July 2000 and finished on 8th July 2001 following his graduation from Ahmadu Bello University ABU Zaria.
A twitter user has shared a copy of his original NYSC discharge certificate online in order to shed more light on some sketchy details on the certificate like the camp resumption date 9th July 2000 which was on a Sunday -an unofficial day (as NYSC camp resumes only on working days). According to the twitter user whose own resumption date was 8th July (which was on Saturday -also an unofficial date), they resumed the camp on 10th that's Monday but the NYSC officials decided to date it 9th....
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/i-was-in-same-camp-with-dino-melaye-man.html
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by informant001: 10:03pm On Mar 28
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by Taidi(m): 10:04pm On Mar 28
This Dino Mata nawa
Abeg make dm free dt man and allow d Mata to die pls
The Mata don dy gv me headache sef
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by informant001: 10:06pm On Mar 28
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by NextGovernor(m): 10:08pm On Mar 28
Those shouting 8th July on Sunday. Una eye don clear now abi.
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by obyrich(m): 10:09pm On Mar 28
Many things are wrong with our education system. A lot of issues.
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by Nasa28(m): 10:13pm On Mar 28
So who is winning the war
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by dainformant(m): 10:20pm On Mar 28
We are watching
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by rheether(f): 10:25pm On Mar 28
Looking for political favour.
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by LarryBeryl(m): 10:30pm On Mar 28
That handle is nowhere to be found on twitter.....
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by CoolFreeday(m): 10:36pm On Mar 28
its unfortunate. In my school you can't graduate when you have a carryover in one core course not to talk about 4.
Waiting for ABU guys to come and make noise near me again....
SMH
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by Deeypeey(m): 10:40pm On Mar 28
e jo ma tan ara yin...ppl already know the truth
.
.
pls lets talk of sumtyn else
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by coolesmile: 10:41pm On Mar 28
lobatan
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by dunkem21(m): 10:41pm On Mar 28
Zombies won't like this guy
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by Odkosh: 10:41pm On Mar 28
abeg make una close this nonsense Jere. it is getting boring by the day
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by MatthewDoyin(m): 10:42pm On Mar 28
That one concern them.
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by bjhaid: 10:42pm On Mar 28
Served in 1999, but Graduated in 2000.
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by Pprovost: 10:42pm On Mar 28
Oga Dino that resumed camp on Sunday and had his POP on Sunday
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by mattyboy007(m): 10:42pm On Mar 28
Na so sum ppl wunt sleep tonyt
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by nijascammers: 10:43pm On Mar 28
David Cameron will say I told you; Nigeria is fantastically corrupt
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by rozayx5(m): 10:43pm On Mar 28
dino be smacking his lips over 5 billion from sahara for another new garage
of exotics
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by Onyeoguego: 10:43pm On Mar 28
Dino my man
#Case close
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by Ezedon(m): 10:43pm On Mar 28
He has settled the man to say such, He should be properly investigated, APC are criminals
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by dunkem21(m): 10:43pm On Mar 28
CoolFreeday:
E pepper am
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by tolexy007(m): 10:43pm On Mar 28
Deeypeey:
E pain you
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by ekanDamie: 10:43pm On Mar 28
famzer, so he can wire 10k to ur account.
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by paskyboy: 10:43pm On Mar 28
Ronaldinho
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by lazsnaira(m): 10:44pm On Mar 28
...vampire apc bmc they tried ta eat d apostle but met him all lead, den dey tryna eat one of dem own but dude dino was a higher pure blood vampire dat cant be served as dinner to blood tasty zombies!
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by Alariwo2: 10:44pm On Mar 28
This one is obviously a liar
Let ABU produce Dino's certificate since it's still with them. All these ones na wash
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by Blessingbenson: 10:44pm On Mar 28
Abeg enough of this Dino's certificate scandal. 1 paint of garri is 1200.Thieves
|Re: I Was In The Same NYSC Camp With Dino Melaye - Man Shares His NYSC Certificate by nobodysmanrob(m): 10:44pm On Mar 28
Dino right now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5fDOyj6O18
