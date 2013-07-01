Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) (15382 Views)

I graduated with third class from university of Benin, civil engineering 39 Likes 2 Shares

Let's stop bastardizing the third class 32 Likes

Gani fewehinmi and elumelu and ibori are third class holders 76 Likes 1 Share

I like your positivity! Keep it up! 16 Likes

In other words you be olodo, dundy. Your mates made at least 2:2 and after 5 years in university, you came out with 3rd class and proud because a thug like melaye is also a dundy.

SMH leaders of tomorrow



SMH leaders of tomorrow 158 Likes 5 Shares

Gani fewehinmi and wole soyinka and ibori are third class holders



Mbok, Abeg remove Soyinka and Ganis'names from that list because we all know what went down in their respective cases. But that of Ibori we know nothing about ,so we re only open to conjectures.... Mbok, Abeg remove Soyinka and Ganis'names from that list because we all know what went down in their respective cases. But that of Ibori we know nothing about ,so we re only open to conjectures.... 39 Likes 1 Share

In other words you be olodo, dundy. Your mates made at least 2:2 and after 5 years in university, you came out with 3rd class and proud because a thug like melaye is also a dundy.

SMH leaders of tomorrow



SMH leaders of tomorrow you way get first class where you they you way get first class where you they 180 Likes 15 Shares

In other words you be olodo, dundy. Your mates made at least 2:2 and after 5 years in university, you came out with 3rd class and proud because a thug like melaye is also a dundy.

SMH leaders of tomorrow



SMH leaders of tomorrow

From experience I am sure the OP is a lot more intelligent than you are From experience I am sure the OP is a lot more intelligent than you are 111 Likes 8 Shares

From experience I am sure the OP is a lot more intelligent than you are



Say something more reasonable, realistic and intelligent next time. As of now i know your level.

Another dundy spotted



Another dundy spotted Say something more reasonable, realistic and intelligent next time. As of now i know your level.Another dundy spotted 61 Likes 1 Share

Wole Soyinka graduated with a Second Class Upper.

Wole Soyinka graduated with a Second Class Upper.



The Nobel Laureate also used the occasion to dispel the insinuation that he graduated with third-class division. Soyinka said that he graduated from the University College, Ibadan with a Second Class Upper. He explained that although he had kept silent on the issue over the years, he decided to open up for the first time over the rumour as a mark of respect for the participants. Read more at: Wole Soyinka graduated with a Second Class Upper.Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2013/07/i-made-second-class-upper-soyinka/ 26 Likes

you way get first class where you they

I am at work, working my ass of to be able to raise a family.



Only replying your dumb question and meme because i am out in the field.



While you and your fellow proud association of 3rd class graduates will spend 20 hours out of todays 24 on nairaland chatting poo and making money for seun.





Now i got nothing against 3rd class graduates, but it's nothing to be proud of. Those that made 1st class, 2:1 or 2:2 in your dept, did they have 6 heads with 11 brains. I am at work, working my ass of to be able to raise a family.Only replying your dumb question and meme because i am out in the field.While you and your fellow proud association of 3rd class graduates will spend 20 hours out of todays 24 on nairaland chatting poo and making money for seun.Now i got nothing against 3rd class graduates, but it's nothing to be proud of. Those that made 1st class, 2:1 or 2:2 in your dept, did they have 6 heads with 11 brains. 78 Likes 3 Shares

I am at work, working my ass of to be able to raise a family.



Only replying your dumb question and meme because i am out in the field.



While you and your fellow 3rd class association will spend 20 hours out of todays 24 on nairaland chatting poo and making money for seun.





Now i got nothing against 3rd class graduates, but it's nothing to be proud of. Those that made 1st class, 2:1 or 2:2 in your dept, did they have 6 heads with 11 brains.



adeke adeke 38 Likes 2 Shares

adeke

Lmao. Continue proving me right.



Hide behind a meme of your president general.



Dude as a guy with younger brothers who want to see them become something in life. Go and improve yourself. Thay it worked out for dino do not mean it will work out for you as well. Its a fact in the labour market, 3rd class graduates are almost never considered even for petrol attendant.



Its nothing to be proud of and please grow up Lmao. Continue proving me right.Hide behind a meme of your president general.Dude as a guy with younger brothers who want to see them become something in life. Go and improve yourself. Thay it worked out for dino do not mean it will work out for you as well. Its a fact in the labour market, 3rd class graduates are almost never considered even for petrol attendant.Its nothing to be proud of and please grow up 46 Likes 4 Shares

Lmao. Contine proving me right.



Hide behind a meme of your president general.



Dude as a guy with younger brothers who want to see them become something in life. Go and improve yourself. Thay it worked out for dino do not mean it will work out for you as well. Its a fact in the labour market, 3rd class graduates are almost never considered even for petrol attendant.



Its nothing to be proud of and please grow up do you think you talking to an undergraduate or what, i bet you cant stand it if we post our transcripts on air for all to see.... see this oswanya oooo do you think you talking to an undergraduate or what, i bet you cant stand it if we post our transcripts on air for all to see.... see this oswanya oooo 24 Likes

Say something more reasonable, realistic and intelligent next time. As of now i know your level.

Another dundy spotted



Another dundy spotted

For you info there a very few people around that can match me intellectually in any known field...I do amazing things with my brain but it's a pity I have to stay anonymous For you info there a very few people around that can match me intellectually in any known field...I do amazing things with my brain but it's a pity I have to stay anonymous 15 Likes

For you info there a very few people around that can match me intellectually in any known field...I do amazing things with my brain but it's a pity I have to stay anonymous



All you just said are what scholars term beautiful nonsense.



Smart ones do not brag about their intellect, why? Cuz its visible.



Those who do (like you) actually know nothing but are the 1st to give advice. All you just said are what scholars termSmart ones do not brag about their intellect, why? Cuz its visible.Those who do (like you) actually know nothing but are the 1st to give advice. 22 Likes 1 Share

do you think you talking to an undergraduate or what, i bet you cant stand it if we post our transcripts on air for all to see.... see this oswanya oooo

Pls lets do that. So you can crawl into a cave after.



And yes you are a proud 3rd class dundy, if not a full one but a potential undergrad who knows chances of making even 2:2 is like telling lai mohammed to say the truth Pls lets do that. So you can crawl into a cave after.And yes you are a proud 3rd class dundy, if not a full one but a potential undergrad who knows chances of making even 2:2 is like telling lai mohammed to say the truth 15 Likes 1 Share

Pls lets do that. So you can crawl into a cave after.



And yes you are a proud 3rd class dundy, if not a full one but a potential undergrad who knows chances of making even 2:2 is like telling lai mohammed to say the truth grow some wisdom son, i pity your un born kids grow some wisdom son, i pity your un born kids 13 Likes 1 Share

I graduated with third class from university of Benin, civil engineering

This guy just messed up himself. You think you are a kid?



Graduating third class isn't the problem, some people do not even go to school. The problem is the fact that he forged his result to go for NYSC. This goes to show how criminal minded this man is. We shouldn't be celebrating criminals like this because kids like you will not see anything wrong in it. Many people will see it as another idea to skip their carryovers and forged their own results just to go for NYSC.



Chris, you have not only disgraced yourself but you have ended up making it difficult for serious minded people to take you serious since you want tow the path of the jaguda senator. A senator who should have been locked in kirikiri irregularities in his certificate, you are here cheering him.



On behalf of smart and intelligent Uniben engineering graduates who used the LT1, LT2, LT3 and LT4, we hereby dissociate from you because you have brought shame to our beloved class. This guy just messed up himself. You think you are a kid?Graduating third class isn't the problem, some people do not even go to school. The problem is the fact that he forged his result to go for NYSC. This goes to show how criminal minded this man is. We shouldn't be celebrating criminals like this because kids like you will not see anything wrong in it. Many people will see it as another idea to skip their carryovers and forged their own results just to go for NYSC.Chris, you have not only disgraced yourself but you have ended up making it difficult for serious minded people to take you serious since you want tow the path of the jaguda senator. A senator who should have been locked in kirikiri irregularities in his certificate, you are here cheering him.On behalf of smart and intelligent Uniben engineering graduates who used the LT1, LT2, LT3 and LT4, we hereby dissociate from you because you have brought shame to our beloved class. 32 Likes 3 Shares

grow some wisdom son, i pity your un born kids

Lmao, on the contrary lil boy, i pity you the most, leave the unborn ones to carve their own part in life, from our back and forth so far, i thinknyou neednthe pity and prayers way more than they do.





Amd Please use another meme at least. Change it small na. Be smart haba.



If its even the i dont give a Bleep meme. Abeg use am Lmao, on the contrary lil boy, i pity you the most, leave the unborn ones to carve their own part in life, from our back and forth so far, i thinknyou neednthe pity and prayers way more than they do.Amd Please use another meme at least. Change it small na. Be smart haba.If its even the i dont give a Bleep meme. Abeg use am 8 Likes

[s][/s]You can't be judged for having a third class but I'm sure, you would at least be better off standing alone, to write your own "success story".

This guy just messed up himself. You think you are a kid?



The worst part is that you are snapping pic in LT3 where bright minds graduated.

Dont mind d boy and his cheerleaders. I am very sure he is regretting opening this thread. Dont mind d boy and his cheerleaders. I am very sure he is regretting opening this thread. 10 Likes

Lmao, on the contrary lil boy, i pity you the most, leave the unborn ones to carve their own part in life, from our back and forth so far, i thinknyou neednthe pity and prayers way more than they do.





Amd Please use another meme at least. Change it small na. Be smart haba.



If its even the i dont give a Bleep meme. Abeg use am i love it bro, dino is a role model for the youths of this country....... hope you ve take breakfast son..... i love it bro, dino is a role model for the youths of this country....... hope you ve take breakfast son..... 6 Likes 1 Share

Graduating with a 3rd class is nothing to be proud of, it means you don't know where your talents lie or you are just plain stupid_ and should have become a carpenter's apprentice rather than wasting your parents resources at college. 24 Likes 3 Shares

is it a crime to graduate wit 3rd class? 10 Likes

mek we fry yam?

I d come

Oga clap for yourself

don't worry your children will graduate with 3rd class too

so u will know how your parents felt when u graduated with 3rd class 24 Likes

Congratulations

is it a crime to graduate wit 3rd class?

My brother, e tire me o My brother, e tire me o 1 Like