|I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by coolestchris2(m): 7:53am
I graduated with third class from university of Benin, civil engineering
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by coolestchris2(m): 7:56am
Let's stop bastardizing the third class
32 Likes
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by coolestchris2(m): 7:58am
Gani fewehinmi and elumelu and ibori are third class holders
76 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by Funlordjnr: 8:14am
I like your positivity! Keep it up!
16 Likes
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by vani86: 10:36am
In other words you be olodo, dundy. Your mates made at least 2:2 and after 5 years in university, you came out with 3rd class and proud because a thug like melaye is also a dundy.
SMH leaders of tomorrow
158 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by MONITZ: 10:43am
coolestchris2:
Mbok, Abeg remove Soyinka and Ganis'names from that list because we all know what went down in their respective cases. But that of Ibori we know nothing about ,so we re only open to conjectures....
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:44am
vani86:you way get first class where you they
180 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by SalamRushdie: 10:47am
vani86:
From experience I am sure the OP is a lot more intelligent than you are
111 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by vani86: 10:51am
SalamRushdie:
Say something more reasonable, realistic and intelligent next time. As of now i know your level.
Another dundy spotted
61 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by bayooooooo: 10:53am
coolestchris2:
Wole Soyinka graduated with a Second Class Upper.
The Nobel Laureate also used the occasion to dispel the insinuation that he graduated with third-class division. Soyinka said that he graduated from the University College, Ibadan with a Second Class Upper. He explained that although he had kept silent on the issue over the years, he decided to open up for the first time over the rumour as a mark of respect for the participants.Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2013/07/i-made-second-class-upper-soyinka/
26 Likes
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by vani86: 10:55am
CROWNWEALTH019:
I am at work, working my ass of to be able to raise a family.
Only replying your dumb question and meme because i am out in the field.
While you and your fellow proud association of 3rd class graduates will spend 20 hours out of todays 24 on nairaland chatting poo and making money for seun.
Now i got nothing against 3rd class graduates, but it's nothing to be proud of. Those that made 1st class, 2:1 or 2:2 in your dept, did they have 6 heads with 11 brains.
78 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:57am
vani86:adeke
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by vani86: 11:01am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Lmao. Continue proving me right.
Hide behind a meme of your president general.
Dude as a guy with younger brothers who want to see them become something in life. Go and improve yourself. Thay it worked out for dino do not mean it will work out for you as well. Its a fact in the labour market, 3rd class graduates are almost never considered even for petrol attendant.
Its nothing to be proud of and please grow up
46 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:05am
vani86:do you think you talking to an undergraduate or what, i bet you cant stand it if we post our transcripts on air for all to see.... see this oswanya oooo
24 Likes
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by SalamRushdie: 11:07am
vani86:
For you info there a very few people around that can match me intellectually in any known field...I do amazing things with my brain but it's a pity I have to stay anonymous
15 Likes
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by vani86: 11:12am
SalamRushdie:
All you just said are what scholars term beautiful nonsense.
Smart ones do not brag about their intellect, why? Cuz its visible.
Those who do (like you) actually know nothing but are the 1st to give advice.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by vani86: 11:15am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Pls lets do that. So you can crawl into a cave after.
And yes you are a proud 3rd class dundy, if not a full one but a potential undergrad who knows chances of making even 2:2 is like telling lai mohammed to say the truth
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:16am
vani86:grow some wisdom son, i pity your un born kids
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by realhumanity: 11:16am
coolestchris2:
This guy just messed up himself. You think you are a kid?
Graduating third class isn't the problem, some people do not even go to school. The problem is the fact that he forged his result to go for NYSC. This goes to show how criminal minded this man is. We shouldn't be celebrating criminals like this because kids like you will not see anything wrong in it. Many people will see it as another idea to skip their carryovers and forged their own results just to go for NYSC.
Chris, you have not only disgraced yourself but you have ended up making it difficult for serious minded people to take you serious since you want tow the path of the jaguda senator. A senator who should have been locked in kirikiri irregularities in his certificate, you are here cheering him.
On behalf of smart and intelligent Uniben engineering graduates who used the LT1, LT2, LT3 and LT4, we hereby dissociate from you because you have brought shame to our beloved class.
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by vani86: 11:19am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Lmao, on the contrary lil boy, i pity you the most, leave the unborn ones to carve their own part in life, from our back and forth so far, i thinknyou neednthe pity and prayers way more than they do.
Amd Please use another meme at least. Change it small na. Be smart haba.
If its even the i dont give a Bleep meme. Abeg use am
8 Likes
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by Day169: 11:19am
[s][/s]You can't be judged for having a third class but I'm sure, you would at least be better off standing alone, to write your own "success story".
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by vani86: 11:20am
realhumanity:
Dont mind d boy and his cheerleaders. I am very sure he is regretting opening this thread.
10 Likes
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:22am
vani86:i love it bro, dino is a role model for the youths of this country....... hope you ve take breakfast son.....
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by TapDance: 1:18pm
Graduating with a 3rd class is nothing to be proud of, it means you don't know where your talents lie or you are just plain stupid_ and should have become a carpenter's apprentice rather than wasting your parents resources at college.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by Christane(m): 1:18pm
is it a crime to graduate wit 3rd class?
10 Likes
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by donbenz(m): 1:19pm
mek we fry yam?
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by adonbilivit: 1:19pm
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by izzy4shizzy(m): 1:19pm
I d come
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by chynie: 1:19pm
Oga clap for yourself
don't worry your children will graduate with 3rd class too
so u will know how your parents felt when u graduated with 3rd class
24 Likes
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by idris4r83(m): 1:19pm
Congratulations
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by izzy4shizzy(m): 1:19pm
Christane:
My brother, e tire me o
1 Like
|Re: I Graduated With Third Class And I Stand With Dino Melaye(pics) by opalu: 1:19pm
No need to show yourself. No one has said 3rd class is a crime. It is the inconsistencies that have been the bone of contention. Why claim you graduated from popular Ivy League schools when you just followed someone for seminars there.
7 Likes
