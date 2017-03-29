Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Wrong Perception Of The Adam And Eve Couple(PICs) (17303 Views)

Adam And Eve Inspired Pre-Wedding Photos / Breaking News!!! The Original Fruit Adam And Eve Ate discovered !!!! / Why Guys Find It Hard To Stop The pursuit of the "ADAM'S APPLE" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

I'm posting this on behalf of my friend Paschal



Someone somewhere is trying to tag my work as a pre wedding photo which it is not please repost its my work for valentine with @signaturemodels pls share and share let it be ur birthday gift to me @palchuxphotography 1 Share









Oohh so this is not a pre-wedding photo Oohh so this is not a pre-wedding photo 4 Likes

Ho, ho, ho! I was a bit surprised too because most of the guys we've seen had bodies like Father Christmas, while this one looks taut & fitHo, ho, ho! 8 Likes

QueenSuccubus:









Oohh so this is not a pre-wedding photo







Not at all Not at all 1 Like

ZarZar:

I was a bit surprised too because most of the guys we've seen had bodies like Father Christmas, while this one looks taut & fit Ho, ho, ho!



That's cuz he's a model. That's cuz he's a model. 1 Like

Kizmilz:







That's cuz he's a model.

Hence my surprise. Hello! I knew something was not adding up. The other ones looked more normal (chubby), while this one is all chiseled & Adonis-like Hence my surprise. Hello! I knew something was not adding up. The other ones looked more normal (chubby), while this one is all chiseled & Adonis-like 1 Like

ZarZar:

I was a bit surprised too because most of the guys we've seen had bodies like Father Christmas, while this one looks taut & fit Ho, ho, ho!

True... Most of the girls we've seen had their faces caked with drumloads of emulsion paint, bleached skins and multi-hued knuckles , eyes adorned with fake lashes with claw-like, artificial extensions passing for finger and toenails, while this one looks , well, not like them...except for the fake weaves. 29 Likes 1 Share

TheSonOfMark:





True... Most of the girls we've seen had their faces caked with drumloads of emulsion paint, bleached skins and multi-hued knuckles , eyes adorned with fake lashes with claw-like, artificial extensions passing for finger and toenails, while this one looks , well, not like them...except for the fake weaves.

YOUR girls Besides you can't be fat & choosy You seem to be taking my comment personal, wassamatter? YOUR girlsBesides you can't be fat & choosyYou seem to be taking my comment personal, wassamatter? 3 Likes

Kizmilz:







Not at all





These bloggers sha.. These bloggers sha..

QueenSuccubus:









These bloggers sha..



They can do anything for traffic They can do anything for traffic

ZarZar:





YOUR girls ;DBesides you can't be fat & choosy. You seem to be taking my comment personal, wassamatter?

Taking your comment personal? Why? 'Cause I didn't fill my prequel post with needless emoticons?



I'm as fit and good-looking as can be. Half the folks who frequent this section have seen my pictures so the joke is on you. I bet you can't upload a make-up-free picture of yourself. Let's upload both our pictures if you're half the female you portray to be.





I was referring to the African female folk in general, nationality irrespective. 5 Likes

TheSonOfMark:





Taking your comment personal? Why? 'Cause I didn't fill my prequel post with needless emoticons?



I'm as fit and good-looking as can be. Half the folks who frequent this section have seen my pictures so the joke is on you.





I was referring to the African female folk in general, nationality irrespective.

Fit & good looking, you say? Let's see So we can decide who is really the butt of the joke. Fit & good looking, you say? Let's seeSo we can decide who is really the butt of the joke. 1 Like

ZarZar:





Fit & good looking, you say? Let's see So we can decide who is really the butt of the joke.

Be my guest. I'd upload mine and take it down in the next ten minutes. You'd only affirm my assertions about you being low-self-esteemed and overly-artificial if you don't upload yours.



Here's mine. Now be the chicken you are and back down from the challenge. 7 Likes

TheSonOfMark:





Be my guest. I'd upload mine and take it down in the next ten minutes. You'd only affirm my assertions about you being low-self-esteemed and overly-artificial if you don't upload yours.



Here's mine. Now be the chicken you are and back down from the challenge.



Ooh, my eyes!!! So much filter. Who has low self-esteem now? What are you hiding with all that filter? I guess filter has now become make-up for the insecure man Snide remarks aside, you're just OK. Looking like Kemen.



And oh, point of note, I never back down but I will not post my picture because you say so. I make the commands here & you obey them! End of. Ooh, my eyes!!! So much filter. Who has low self-esteem now?What are you hiding with all that filter? I guess filter has now become make-up for the insecure manSnide remarks aside, you're just OK. Looking like Kemen.And oh, point of note, I never back down but I will not post my picture because you say so. I make the commands here & you obey them!End of. 2 Likes

ZarZar:







Ooh, my eyes!!! So much filter. Who has low self-esteem now? What are you hiding with all that filter? I guess filter has now become make-up for the insecure man Snide remarks aside, you're just OK. Looking like Kemen.



And oh, point of note, I never back down but I will not post my picture because you say so. I make the commands here & you obey them! End of.

Just as I predicted, you wouldn't upload your picture 'cause you're ugly. THE BEAUTIFUL ONES ALWAYS FLAUNT IT.



I'm arguably the most confrontational persona to frequent this section but I've never hidden my identity. That's confidence. You, on the other hand, are just one of the ubiquitous, happy-go-lucky attention-cravers strutting the 'streets' of this section of the cyberspace looking to inflate your self-esteem (which is at its nadir, obviously) just to help you live through each day.



We've had a gazillion of you in this section - from the PunkyVs to the EstharFabians to the MzNellys- who were eventually revealed for what they really were - insecure, little ugly brats. Soon you'd fade into nothingness- like the street urchins before you.



Oh! I know you have a protruding forehead and sagged chin like all South Africans. 31 Likes 4 Shares

TheSonOfMark:





You wouldn't upload your picture 'cause you're ugly. I'm arguably the most confrontational persona to frequent this section but I've never hidden my identity. You, on the other hand, are just one of the ubiquitous, happy-go-lucky attention-cravers strutting the 'streets' of this section of the cyberspace looking to inflate your self-esteem (which is at its nadir, obviously) just to help you live through each day.



We've had a gazillion of you in this section - from the PunkyVs to the EstharFabians to the MzNellys- who were eventually revealed for what they really were - insecure, little ugly brats. Soon you'd fade into nothingness- like the street urchins before you.



Oh! I know you have a protruding forehead and sagged chin like all South Africans.

LMFAOOOOOOO. Believe whatever you want because quite frankly, it takes no skin off my back. I'm curious about one thing though, whose attention am I exactly craving, Kemen? Riddle me that. And make the answer short because I have no interest reading another emotional essay from those flabby lips. LMFAOOOOOOO. Believe whatever you want because quite frankly, it takes no skin off my back. I'm curious about one thing though, whose attention am I exactly craving, Kemen? Riddle me that. And make the answer short because I have no interest reading another emotional essay from those flabby lips. 5 Likes

2 Likes

TheSonOfMark:





Of course, it is.



Life is unfair, right? All the pretty faces in the world and yours is placed at lowest rung of the very long ladder of facial aesthetics. Poor ZarZar! Not even all the lies da-da told you about being alright could make you forget the truth - you're as desirable as a serving of mouldy bread!



Everytime you see a reflection of yourself, you hate the fact that you have eyes, right? But going blind would push you further download the strata of desirability till you become as appealing as a centipede. I bet you can count the number of men who said "hi" to you this year on on hand. Don't flatter yourself, puppy , those men just got out of jail - they'd screw anything, even a dusty mannequin.

Geez, you're so childish! If you were aiming for the deathshot, then you've just missed the mark, sonofshootingblanks. These kind of insults about imaginary flaws & ideas don't work on me. I find them hilarious, particularly when coming from overgrown lips that suppose to belong to a grown man. Try again. This time step off the unicorn! Geez, you're so childish! If you were aiming for the deathshot, then you've just missed the mark, sonofshootingblanks. These kind of insults about imaginary flaws & ideas don't work on me. I find them hilarious, particularly when coming from overgrown lips that suppose to belong to a grown man. Try again. This time step off the unicorn! 14 Likes 1 Share

ZarZar:





Geez, you're so childish! If you were aiming for the deathshot, then you've just missed the mark, sonofmark. These kind of insults about imaginary flaws & ideas don't work on me. I find them hilarious, particularly when coming from overgrown lips that suppose to belong to a grown man. Try again. This time step off the unicorn!

[b] Now she's throwing tantrums. That's right, smash a vase in fits of seething rage. Set fire to your neighbours' cars. Or hit your protruding forehead on a stone wall in hopes that it'd reduce its size but you'd be reminded of the truth the moment you see your reflection on a glinting glass plane.



Sentences are passed premised on the availability of evidence or the the absence of it. You're ugly; scratch that, you're fugly! A picture of a diseased, dying bat would get more ratings over yours. You're so scared your carefully peddled deceit of pseudo-desirability would come crashing like the Twin Towers in the full view of the onlookers you've deceived thus far, hence your fear of a face being attached to your person.



I see the end from the beginning. Your story is as predictable as a HollyWood horror movie - you both end the same way.



I hope your fake nails break in your bumhole as you try to wipe it clean of excreta. I hope your fake lashes causes you more skin rashes than your bleaching cream. [/b] [b] Now she's throwing tantrums. That's right, smash a vase in fits of seething rage. Set fire to your neighbours' cars. Or hit your protruding forehead on a stone wall in hopes that it'd reduce its size but you'd be reminded of the truth the moment you see your reflection on a glinting glass plane.Sentences are passed premised on the availability of evidence or the the absence of it. You're ugly; scratch that, you're fugly! A picture of a diseased, dying bat would get more ratings over yours. You're so scared your carefully peddled deceit of pseudo-desirability would come crashing like the Twin Towers in the full view of the onlookers you've deceived thus far, hence your fear of a face being attached to your person.I see the end from the beginning. Your story is as predictable as a HollyWood horror movie - you both end the same way.I hope your fake nails break in your bumhole as you try to wipe it clean of excreta. I hope your fake lashes causes you more skin rashes than your bleaching cream. [/b] 7 Likes

TheSonOfMark:





[b] Now she's throwing tantrums. That's right, smash a vase in fits of seething rage. Set fire to your neighbours' cars. Or hit your protruding forehead on a stone wall in hopes that it'd reduce its size but you'd be reminded of the truth the moment you see your reflection on a glinting glass plane.



Sentences are passed premised on the availability of evidence or the the absence of it. You're ugly; scratch that, you're fugly. A picture of a diseased, dying bat would get more ratings over yours. You're so scared your carefully peddled deceit of pseudo-desirability would come crashing like the Twin Towers in the full view of the onlookers you've deceived thus far, hence your fear of a face being attached to your person.



I see the end from the beginning. Your story is as predictable as a HollyWood horror movie - you both end the same way.



I hope you fake nails break in your bumhole as you try to wipe it clean of excreta. I hope your fake lashes causes you more skin rashes than your bleaching cream. [/b]





Didn't read. Too long. Don't care! Didn't read. Too long. Don't care! 3 Likes

Wonder what would be the end of these acerbic insanity by both of you. I mean the two adults jaw - mauling themselves above 5 Likes

ZarZar:





Didn't read. Too long. Don't care!

Not surprising that you didn't read it; afterall, like I opined in one of my prequel posts, you're just another happy-go-lucky nonentity. Good you've lent credence to that assertion.



And don't even think about trying to escape this by committing suicide. You have no right to. From hence, you're mine to taunt and haunt as I please. I'd lead you slowly to your mental Hades. 13 Likes

TheSonOfMark:





Not surprising that you didn't read; afterall, like I opined one of my prequel posts, you're just another happy-go-lucky nonentity. Good you've lent credence to that assertion.



And don't even think about trying to escape this by committing suicide. You have no right to. From hence, you're mine to taunt and haunt as I please. I'd lead you slowly to your mental Hades.

LMAO. You have no idea who you're dealing with. BRING. IT. ON. ANYTIME. YO LMAO. You have no idea who you're dealing with. BRING. IT. ON. ANYTIME. YO 6 Likes

TheSonOfMark:





Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, dudes and lasses, she's gone gangster like the ghetto youngling that she is! Stripped of her false cloak of deceit, she's been stripped bare as no better than a scrawny kid from the dusty, tin-house-lined streets of Soweto!



What's next, punk? You're going to threaten me with guns or go kill some Nigerians in revenge? Hogwash!

Rubbish! Grow the Bleep up! I hope these are not the kind of lame lines you'll subject me to when you "haunt & taunt" me. Because I may have to turn the gun on myself & eat the bullet just to avoid reading such nonsense.



You: Na nanana na *being immature as usual*



Me: Rubbish! Grow the Bleep up! I hope these are not the kind of lame lines you'll subject me to when you "haunt & taunt" me. Because I may have to turn the gun on myself & eat the bullet just to avoid reading such nonsense.You: Na nanana na *being immature as usual*Me: 4 Likes

TheSonOfMark:





Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, dudes and lasses, she's gone gangster like the ghetto youngling that she is! Stripped of her false cloak of deceit, she's been revealed as no better than a scrawny kid from the dusty, tin-house-lined streets of Soweto!



What's next, punk? You're going to threaten me with guns or go kill some Nigerians in revenge? Oh! You already added a meme of a gun-touting wench. So much for being calm and collected. Hogwash!

And about the xenophobia I'm unrepentant & unapologetic, just in case that's the big ace up your sleeve. My thoughts on it... And about the xenophobia I'm unrepentant & unapologetic, just in case that's the big ace up your sleeve. My thoughts on it... 3 Likes

ZarZar:





Rubbish! Grow the Bleep up! I hope these are not the kind of lame lines you'll subject me to when you "haunt & taunt" me. Because I may have to shoot myself in the head just to avoid reading such nonsense.



You: Na nanana na *being immature as usual*



Me:

Fuglyna, you should realize by now that emotional blackmail doesn't work on me. Like all weaklings, I knew you'd try to use the "immature" quip as a defense. Is it any surprising that you're still neocolonized by whites in a land your ancestors first tilled? You're as dumb as everyone who shares your bloodline. You'd have thought about that when you went on the offensive.





I am your god, your puppeteer. I control your actions. More than twice on this very thread you've stated your disinterest to take part in your e-pummeling...but all I need do is string the right words to pull your cord and you'd come charging at me like a deranged bull at a matador. "Ole!" Come, cow, charge at me. I want you enraged so I can enjoy the thrill of spearing your sides. 15 Likes

TheSonOfMark:





[b] Fuglyna, you should realize by now that emotional blackmail doesn't work on me. Like all weaklings, I know you try to use the "immature" quip as a defense. Is it any surprising that you're still neocolonized by whites in a land your ancestors first tilled? You're as dumb as everyone who shares your bloodline. You'd have thought about that when you went on the offensive.





I am your god, your puppeteer. I control your actions. More than twice on this very thread you've stated your disinterest to take part in your e-pummeling...but I need do is string the right words to pull your cord and you come charging at me like a deranged bull at a matador. "Ole!" Come, cow, charge at me. I want you enraged so I can enjoy the thrill of spearing your sides.





Blah. Blah. Blah. On this day not a single Bleep given. In fact you're starting to bore me. I've given you enough attention today, Big Lip. Seek for my attention when you

have something brainy to say & not just regurgitating poo. I won't hold my breath. Blah. Blah. Blah. On this day not a single Bleep given. In fact you're starting to bore me. I've given you enough attention today, Big Lip. Seek for my attention when youhave something brainy to say & not just regurgitating poo. I won't hold my breath. 5 Likes