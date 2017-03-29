Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) (18038 Views)

Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo)

am still trying to understand the Game Fayose is playing.

Fayose knows his father when it comes to politics

Asiwaju, the YELLOW TEETH of Afonja.



The only man that stole the property of the DEAD and the LIVING in Lagos State.



The manufacturer of MOUTH ODOUR worldwide.



Fayose si gi Nnooooooooooo! 28 Likes 1 Share

You for jumpandpas like your moniker

Wow! I like this

This is what Yoruba people call Gba fun Oga e

am still trying to understand the Game Fayose is playing.

























wetin even concern me hanhan,he dey very easy na

Na next year him tenure dey finish naw

That time when u small,if u offend ur parent,no be the elders wey dey area u go call make he come help u beg ur parent?

hanhan,he dey very easy na

Na next year him tenure dey finish naw

That time when u small,if u offend ur parent,no be the elders wey dey area u go call make he come help u beg ur parent?

Na wetin fayose dey take style do be that o

What property does your dilapidated father have in Lagos that Tinubu stole from him?

What property does your dilapidated father have in Lagos that Tinubu stole from him?

The only property you father has to give you is his snuff box and inbred foolishness which he has already passed on to you.

Ipod Spotted.

16 Likes

God bless Fayose. Ekun oko Buhari

Congrats







Hope you have settled with Dino my friend

While hungry iPads take sides.



While hungry iPads take sides.

Screaming greater than .....

Sorry o.



Does Tinubu own a political party?



I just want to ask ni o

Show us ur father's picture



wherever Asiwaju farts, ur 13th generations will b rushing 2 perceive d odor



what Asiwaju has achieved in his lifetime - u shld b praying 2 reach d@ milestone not unnecessary hate



Show us ur father's picture

wherever Asiwaju farts, ur 13th generations will b rushing 2 perceive d odor

what Asiwaju has achieved in his lifetime - u shld b praying 2 reach d@ milestone not unnecessary hate

hate him 4rm now till 2mao, it has no significant effect on him so bro stop d hate

Fayose the Ronaldo

We wish him long life and prosperity !

Fayose knows his father when it comes to politics

Unfortunately chronic eediots dnt.

Fayose preparing a soft landing for himself with his romance with Tinubu.







Flat headed dwarfs will be disappointed!







They did be wondering how a Fayose who happens to be greater than Odumegbu Ojukwu, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chinua Achebe, all combined, could still accept Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his leader.





Unity in Diversity is what makes Afonja's ahead of there lots in all ramifications.





Omo Yoruba ni wa!







17 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Smile at your presence, stab at your back. Politics .

Fayose na sharp man

Mumu people

Eranko 1 Like

Its obvious dat fayose hopes to be d next Yoruba president of Nigeria