|Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by Ajasco222: 1:40pm
Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo)
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by adem30: 1:42pm
Oponu
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by Papasmal(m): 1:43pm
As e dey hot.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by MrRichy(m): 1:44pm
am still trying to understand the Game Fayose is playing.
wetin even concern me
11 Likes
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by alienvirus: 1:44pm
Fayose knows his father when it comes to politics
66 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by jumpandpas(m): 1:48pm
Asiwaju, the YELLOW TEETH of Afonja.
The only man that stole the property of the DEAD and the LIVING in Lagos State.
The manufacturer of MOUTH ODOUR worldwide.
Fayose si gi Nnooooooooooo!
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by nerodenero: 2:00pm
You for jumpandpas like your moniker
jumpandpas:
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by okosodo: 2:16pm
Wow! I like this
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by Sketchandcraft: 2:18pm
This is what Yoruba people call Gba fun Oga e
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by Perfecttouch(m): 3:30pm
MrRichy:hanhan,he dey very easy na
Na next year him tenure dey finish naw
That time when u small,if u offend ur parent,no be the elders wey dey area u go call make he come help u beg ur parent?
Na wetin fayose dey take style do be that o
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by OkoYiboz: 3:49pm
jumpandpas:
What property does your dilapidated father have in Lagos that Tinubu stole from him?
The only property you father has to give you is his snuff box and inbred foolishness which he has already passed on to you.
46 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by amanikondo: 3:49pm
jumpandpas:
Ipod Spotted.
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by DONSMITH123(m): 3:49pm
jumpandpas:
16 Likes
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by hotspec(m): 3:49pm
God bless Fayose. Ekun oko Buhari
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by alfredo4u(m): 3:49pm
Congrats
Hope you have settled with Dino my friend
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by AntiWailer: 3:50pm
While hungry iPads take sides.
Screaming greater than .....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by stonemind(m): 3:50pm
J
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by Abbeyme: 3:50pm
Sorry o.
Does Tinubu own a political party?
I just want to ask ni o
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by oluwayimika123: 3:50pm
jumpandpas:
Show us ur father's picture
wherever Asiwaju farts, ur 13th generations will b rushing 2 perceive d odor
what Asiwaju has achieved in his lifetime - u shld b praying 2 reach d@ milestone not unnecessary hate
hate him 4rm now till 2mao, it has no significant effect on him so bro stop d hate
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by sojiboy(m): 3:50pm
Fayose the Ronaldo
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 3:50pm
We wish him long life and prosperity !
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by AntiWailer: 3:51pm
alienvirus:
Unfortunately chronic eediots dnt.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by adeoba2008(m): 3:51pm
Fayose preparing a soft landing for himself with his romance with Tinubu.
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by 0b10010011: 3:51pm
Flat headed dwarfs will be disappointed!
They did be wondering how a Fayose who happens to be greater than Odumegbu Ojukwu, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chinua Achebe, all combined, could still accept Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his leader.
Unity in Diversity is what makes Afonja's ahead of there lots in all ramifications.
Omo Yoruba ni wa!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by divicode: 3:51pm
Ok
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by pkang: 3:51pm
Smile at your presence, stab at your back. Politics .
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by Skybee1(m): 3:52pm
Fayose na sharp man
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by anigeorge379(m): 3:52pm
Mumu people
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by botad(m): 3:52pm
Eranko
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by spartan117(m): 3:52pm
Its obvious dat fayose hopes to be d next Yoruba president of Nigeria
|Re: Fayose Celebrates Tinubu's 65th Birthday With Newspaper Advert (Photo) by absoluteSuccess: 3:52pm
Hmm
Am Now Convinced God Is A White Man And Satan An African *picture Proof* / Diezani Approved $24bn Crude Swap Without Contract –ex-nnpc GMD / #ondodecides: Mimiko Congratulates Akeredolu
