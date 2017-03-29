₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by DONSMITH123(m): 2:39pm
The Nigeria Police on Wednesday arraigned the National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Amb. (Dr.) Dickson Akoh before an Abuja Federal High Court.
His arraignment is coming 11 days after Akoh was detained at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the FCT Command.
DAILY POST reports that, Akoh was detained on Sunday, 19th March 2017, when he turned himself in, having heard that the Police was looking for him.
All entreaties by well meaning Nigerians for Akoh to be released, proved abortive.
Meanwhile, the Police had earlier sued the National Commandant with a 90-count charge, bordering on extortion of money, wearing of uniform, hoisting of flags, money laundering and running an outlaw organisation, the suit which was first allocated to Justice Gabriel Kolawole.
It was, however, disclosed thereafter, that, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, had transferred the case to Justice J.T. Tsoho’s court.
DAILY POST recalls that, Akoh was first arrested on February 28th, 2017, along 49 others, on the day the National Headquarters of the Corps was launched.
They were detained at the Force Headquarters for 3 days and later released after “some female Journalists protested that, the nursing mothers among the detainees be released to attend to their babies after 3 days.”
Irked by the seemingly violation of their fundamental human rights, former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), slammed the Police and DSS with a N2bn suit, challenging the arrest, harassment and detention of Akoh and others.
Consequently, Justice Gabriel Kolawole issued a 12-day ultimatum to the Nigeria Police, to advance reasons for such treatment.
The Police has, however, reacted to the ultimatum in a counter affidavit deposed to, on 22nd March 2017; denying harassing the Akoh and 49 others.
At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the Prosecution Counsel, A.K. Aliyu asked that the 90-count charge be read to the defendant.
Though the Presiding Judge demanded that the count charge be compressed, to enable the court take all while the defendant also take his plea; but Aliyu objected to it.
After reading the count charge for over an hour and with the end not in sight, the court arose for a 20-minute break, to continue with the reading of the remaining count charge.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/29/nigeria-police-arraign-peace-corps-boss-dickson-akoh-11-days-detention/
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by SweetLove0(f): 2:43pm
gbagam
hope peace corps will pay me back my 40k o
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by OsusuMustFlow(f): 2:45pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by DONSMITH123(m): 2:47pm
Irked by the seemingly violation of their fundamental human rights, former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), slammed the Police and DSS with a N2bn suit, challenging the arrest, harassment and detention of Akoh and others.
Gat nothing else to say.
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by skarz(m): 3:04pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by Rapsowdee01(m): 3:04pm
Detained for 11 days without arraignment !!!!!!!
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by oponzi: 3:05pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by yourexcellency: 3:06pm
This Peace Corps no even get mouth....yet them dey form paramilitary...mtshew
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by mona1ene: 3:06pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by naijacentric(m): 3:06pm
this country is just a hell hole!
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by Flexherbal(m): 3:06pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by Sainttops(m): 3:06pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by geostrata(m): 3:06pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by Frank3n2(m): 3:06pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by slys(m): 3:06pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by cnnamoko(m): 3:07pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:07pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by BuariCopyPaste: 3:07pm
When is the duuladinho general going to be arraigned for perjury??
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by Makavelli099(m): 3:08pm
LONG LIVE PEACE CORPS OF NIGERIA
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by Ralphlauren(m): 3:08pm
this case confuses me.
from the little i can gather, peace corps was registered with CAC by a PRIVATE INDIVIDUAL as a NON-GOVERNMENTAL ASSOCIATION/CHARITY
so how then was the Senate able to pass a law authorising the creation of a paramilitary outfit under the federal government with the name name?
can a privately registered/owned organisation be converted to a government owned organisation?
my answer is NO !
this further confirms the fact that AKOH is a criminal and was just capitalising on the vulnerability and gullibility of innocent, unemployed Nigerians by extorting money from them and promising them non-existent jobs with a government established organisation which happens to bear the same name as his privately owned organisation 'Peace Corps'
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by Jroy(m): 3:09pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by Guyman02: 3:09pm
This guy has been scamming people for years with promises of job after collecting money from them, but he claims in the media that the Peace Corp is a voluntary organisation.
He has to wait until Mr President assents to the bill passed by the NASS before asking applicants to buy forms, pay for kits, pay for training, pay for feeding all to him across the country.
The guy and MMM na the same thing. They will tell you 'together we shall change the world but in reality it is together we shall ruin your world'
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by emvico(m): 3:09pm
I never knew Peace Corps was illegal
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by ChristyB(f): 3:10pm
This country shah, arrest all you want to arrest all i need is 24/hr power supply
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by Akinola2543(m): 3:10pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by tolurainbow(m): 3:11pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by Okundaye4(m): 3:11pm
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by SalamRushdie: 3:11pm
Why will they pay you back ? If they pay you back how will this man hires Lawyers
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by elyte89: 3:12pm
D commandant resemble dem NURTW chairman
|Re: Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention by hotspec(m): 3:12pm
in as much as i support job creation and community policing, but d excesses of Peace Corps were rather too much. They went on collection spree of illegal N40,000 from prospective members in d guise of training fee. Why cant they wait till FG fully approve it?
