₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,866 members, 3,629,707 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 July 2017 at 02:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power (10677 Views)
You’re Now Wiser After Leaving Office, Obasanjo Tells Jonathan / EFCC: For 4yrs After Leaving Office As Gov, Saraki Received Monthly Salaries.. / A Mathematical Analysis Of The Proposed N5000 Stipends For Unemployed Youths (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by vedaxcool(m): 11:52am
Acting President conmends Mr. Daniel Joshua for refunding N60, 000.00 paid to him despite leaving N - Power programme on securing employment.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by smartty68(m): 11:52am
They're still good ones. Nice one
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by Brown14(m): 11:58am
na just to thank am 4 mouth??
drop something e
15 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by vedaxcool(m): 12:07pm
Mynd44 let's celebrate honest Nigerians
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by kocvalour(m): 12:33pm
to be sincere, I don't think I can do such
most politicians steal our destiny so why should I bother
even karma go vex for me if I return the money
21 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by omoadeleye(m): 12:35pm
Uhm
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by BroZuma: 12:35pm
I see
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by alcmene: 12:36pm
Commending alone isn't enough.. empower him. Short and stingy errand boy
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by Ehiscotch(m): 12:36pm
Man. such good people still exist?
I wouldn't even refund it if I were him.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by slimthugchimee(m): 12:36pm
First ask how much he took away with him before returning the 60k
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by Nnaabros: 12:36pm
The Beautiful Ones Are Not Yet Born
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by yarimo(m): 12:36pm
That is very commendable from mr JOSHUA for having trust with present APC administration, with BUHARI and APC nigeria and nigerians can be changed gradually. KUDOS to him
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by OkoYibo: 12:37pm
Brown14:
Are you aware that a Presidential commendation is one of the things money can not buy?
Keep saying 'drop something' like those policemen in Benue that arrest wheelbarrows for overloading.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by DavidTheGeek: 12:37pm
I don't know if you guys would love to download Naija Jam Alert. The app allows you download new songs and music videos right on your android device for free. Quickly Download it here now.
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by OrdercityWeb: 12:37pm
well well well look what we have here
See dangers of anal sex here and thank me later >>>>>http://www.netdoctor.co.uk/ask-the-expert/sexual-health/a1514/problems-with-oral-and-anal-sex/
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by Ehiscotch(m): 12:38pm
alcmene:Empower him & watch a bunch of others refund theirs in order to get empowered.
It is your type that would do good, not for the sake of it but in expectation of reward.
A commendation from "short and stingy errand boy" is an enormous reward. Besides, the guy's got a job and any employer would be willing to accept him because of this recommendation.
7 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by luggy(m): 12:38pm
bad government, it was arrangements
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by sureteeboy(m): 12:38pm
kocvalour:Yeah. This is one of the reasons why the future of this country remains bleak. I'm more concerned about corruption and fraud at the grassroot level than at the ruling class because our "leaders of tomorrow" would rather justify than condemn criminal acts. As someone rightly said on this forum, it doesn't take a realist to fathom that this country has no glorious future of any sort. If that's the kind of country you'd want to live in, just hustle now, get your cash and move out of this country.
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by Abfinest007(m): 12:39pm
he is not like saraki that has been collecting double salary
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by ayanbaba2(m): 12:39pm
Good people,Great Nation!
we shall get there!
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by OrestesDante: 12:40pm
Return 60k. Good gesture worth emulating.
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by burkingx(f): 12:40pm
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by KahlDrogo(m): 12:40pm
Highly commendable.
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by yarimo(m): 12:41pm
luggy:
5 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by KahlDrogo(m): 12:42pm
yarimo:
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by Vision2045(m): 12:42pm
Acting Coordinated President.
Acting Ailing Economy...
Acting Disjointed Country....
Acting Suffering Citizens...
Acting Deluded Religious Leaders...
Acting Powerless Youths...
Acting Agitated Ipobs...
Just like a Time Bomb...very soon All the Acting will stop Acting and what we will have left is
Coordinated President.
Ailing Economy...
Disjointed Country....
Suffering Citizens...
Deluded Religious Leaders...
Powerless Youths...
Agitated Ipobs...
*sigh*
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by yarimo(m): 12:43pm
[quote author=KahlDrogo post=58015727][/quote]
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by softwerk(f): 12:44pm
An IPOD will never do this
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Commends Man Who Refunded Stipends Paid To Him After Leaving N-Power by jeeqaa7(m): 12:44pm
Odun yi?
Otedola Is Silly & Misguided For Not Talking To House Committee – Committee / PDP Panel To Reconcile Jonathan, Amaechi / N21bn Donation Legal, PDP Tells Critics
Viewing this topic: truesignal(m), emmynent(m), Kunlegzy(m), Brio984(m), StreetTV, tamzy123(m), ogaJona(m), dikachi01(m), kbshow100(m), Mrbllymer, oluwabigloba, chiscodedon(m), heykims(m), defemz(m), Godfather898989, Bruno3000(m), Luvties(m), CoolAmbience(m), Drezinc, Jilo83(m), Prestywillz1(f), Histrings08(m), Jidefido(m), ziluv(f), adoox2, Luvdmx(m), Adebimpe1(m), Emmyjb(m), LastMumu, timtrader(m), Conner44, mukhaila, IdeyVex1(m), sulaimon99(m), skfa1, kennysha(m), princessG35, naptu2, wilsonlexis, adeoba5, SUNDICOS, obailala(m), viqtor(m), unbitable1, KingsleyCEO and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3