Acting President conmends Mr. Daniel Joshua for refunding N60, 000.00 paid to him despite leaving N - Power programme on securing employment. 4 Likes 1 Share

They're still good ones. Nice one 19 Likes 1 Share

na just to thank am 4 mouth??



drop something e 15 Likes

Mynd44 let's celebrate honest Nigerians 1 Like

to be sincere, I don't think I can do such

most politicians steal our destiny so why should I bother

even karma go vex for me if I return the money 21 Likes

Commending alone isn't enough.. empower him. Short and stingy errand boy 1 Like 1 Share

Man. such good people still exist?



I wouldn't even refund it if I were him. 1 Like

First ask how much he took away with him before returning the 60k 1 Like

The Beautiful Ones Are Not Yet Born 2 Likes

That is very commendable from mr JOSHUA for having trust with present APC administration, with BUHARI and APC nigeria and nigerians can be changed gradually. KUDOS to him 4 Likes 1 Share

Are you aware that a Presidential commendation is one of the things money can not buy?



Keep saying 'drop something' like those policemen in Benue that arrest wheelbarrows for overloading. Are you aware that a Presidential commendation is one of the things money can not buy?Keep saying 'drop something' like those policemen in Benue that arrest wheelbarrows for overloading. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Commending alone isn't enough.. empower him.

Short and stingy errand boy Empower him & watch a bunch of others refund theirs in order to get empowered.

It is your type that would do good, not for the sake of it but in expectation of reward.

A commendation from "short and stingy errand boy" is an enormous reward. Besides, the guy's got a job and any employer would be willing to accept him because of this recommendation. Empower him & watch a bunch of others refund theirs in order to get empowered.It is your type that would do good, not for the sake of it but in expectation of reward.A commendation from "short and stingy errand boy" is an enormous reward. Besides, the guy's got a job and any employer would be willing to accept him because of this recommendation. 7 Likes

bad government, it was arrangements

to be sincere, I don't think I can do such



most politicians steal our destiny so why should I bother



even karma go vex for me if I return the money Yeah. This is one of the reasons why the future of this country remains bleak. I'm more concerned about corruption and fraud at the grassroot level than at the ruling class because our "leaders of tomorrow" would rather justify than condemn criminal acts. As someone rightly said on this forum, it doesn't take a realist to fathom that this country has no glorious future of any sort. If that's the kind of country you'd want to live in, just hustle now, get your cash and move out of this country. Yeah. This is one of the reasons why the future of this country remains bleak. I'm more concerned about corruption and fraud at the grassroot level than at the ruling class because our "leaders of tomorrow" would rather justify than condemn criminal acts. As someone rightly said on this forum, it doesn't take a realist to fathom that this country has no glorious future of any sort. If that's the kind of country you'd want to live in, just hustle now, get your cash and move out of this country. 3 Likes

he is not like saraki that has been collecting double salary

Good people,Great Nation!



we shall get there!

Return 60k. Good gesture worth emulating.

Highly commendable. 2 Likes

bad government, it was arrangements 5 Likes

That is very commendable from mr JOSHUA for having trust with present APC administration, with BUHARI and APC nigeria and nigerians can be changed gradually. KUDOS to him 1 Like

Acting Coordinated President.

Acting Ailing Economy...

Acting Disjointed Country....

Acting Suffering Citizens...

Acting Deluded Religious Leaders...

Acting Powerless Youths...

Acting Agitated Ipobs...

Just like a Time Bomb...very soon All the Acting will stop Acting and what we will have left is

Coordinated President.

Ailing Economy...

Disjointed Country....

Suffering Citizens...

Deluded Religious Leaders...

Powerless Youths...

Agitated Ipobs...

An IPOD will never do this 1 Like