Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) (25550 Views)

Bukola Saraki Wears 'Made In Nigeria' Outfit To National Assembly. Photos / Lere Olayinka: Buhari's Lied As His Classmates Visit Him / Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama's Outfit To The National Assembly (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; Former student union leaders and classmates paid a courtesy visit to senator Dino Melaye at the National Assembly in solidarity with him over certificate allegations. It was alleged that the senator representing Kogi State, did not graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria -a report which was refuted by the school's Vice-Chancellor, Ibrahim Garba...Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/ex-student-union-leaders-classmates.html 3 Likes

Aluta continua Victoria asceta.I hope sowore does not jump into the lagoon on seeing this Aluta continua Victoria asceta.I hope sowore does not jump into the lagoon on seeing this 107 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44 1 Like

? What is all this nonsense? Solidarity visit? What is all this nonsense? 34 Likes

His school mate and union leader....tell me something I don't know.. an accomplice of yesterday come to limelight 8 Likes

A celebration of criminality and fraud 59 Likes 3 Shares

I'm just sitting here wondering why Buhari Classmates never visited him

Meanwhile





WATCH VIDEO OF LADIES CAUGHT IN CCTV STEALING GOODS IN THEIR PANTS 52 Likes

what else can we say?

WHEN WILL Buhari CLASSMATE VISIT HIM? 82 Likes

Fundamentalist:

A celebration of criminality and fraud

YOU HAVE BEEN BRAINWASHED YOU HAVE BEEN BRAINWASHED 45 Likes 1 Share

One door closes, another opens 2 Likes

You mean, Dino's caucus group at school 5 Likes





u wan make sowore jump lagoon abi Dino why nah?u wan make sowore jump lagoon abi 7 Likes





When will PMB former classmates visit him? abi na Cow wan visit m When will PMB former classmates visit him?abi na Cow wan visit m 10 Likes

let the famzing games begin.... I bet say na all these ones dey cover books for exam that year o, but now see dem dey visit erstwhile class olodo with their first class results 12 Likes

cktheluckyman:

Aluta continua Victoria asceta.I hope sowore does not jump into the lagoon on seeing this

Your case is like that of the proverbial shameless man whose younger brother was building a house but he went ahead to shamelessly steal the nails for roofing the house.



You are an elderly man but your wisdom is inversely proportional to your age. Your case is like that of the proverbial shameless man whose younger brother was building a house but he went ahead to shamelessly steal the nails for roofing the house.You are an elderly man but your wisdom is inversely proportional to your age. 23 Likes 2 Shares



Dino is the first Nigerian to remix Tupacs hit song Hit 'Em Up

Probably recruiting is friends to do another remix Assembly of frauds..Dino is the first Nigerian to remix Tupacs hit song Hit 'Em UpProbably recruiting is friends to do another remix 3 Likes

Shame

FOOL NA FOOL, NO MATTER FOR AGE



AND THIS IS A SENATOR OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC 9 Likes

Good. But one thing they should reiterate into Dino's ears is that he should not dare to take up any case against Sahara reporters on American soil o.. He would be disgraced oooo. Well, na next tomorrow be Friday.



Yankee no be here. We all know that anything goes here in our country. Dino will have to prove that he truly has a degree from London School of Economics and Havard, else, he should forget about coming back soon. 2 Likes

Lol

hmm!

we don't where the truth lies.





For

Best BULK SMS Services, try ProftechSMS.com

its cheap and reliable.

Don't we have any shame again in this country?

I mean one single shame. 4 Likes

why are they at the senate chambers for an unofficial visit. so the senate is now private resident? smh for this country. 3 Likes

cktheluckyman:

Aluta continua Victoria asceta.I hope sowore does not jump into the lagoon on seeing this I pity you and your myopic and shallow thinking. It did not occur to you these are glory hunters? Did any of them saidg anything throughout this period? Did it occur to you that if the VC has said he did not attend ABU they wouldn't have come visiting? It did not occur to you that your pdp is totally dead and we need a good opposition which pdp cannot provide and just one person (Sowere)'is providing?

I pity the future of Nigeria if this is these are type of the future leaders of tomorrow are thinking. I cry for my country's future if young people like you are clapping for people like Melaye who has turns the Senate and legislative role to the lowest abysmal low

You see a Senator of the largest black nation in the world dancing like a mad man and you see nothing wrong with it

Nigeria is in trouble? 12 Likes 1 Share

Fundamentalist:

A celebration of criminality and fraud welcome to Nigeria welcome to Nigeria 1 Like

Dino may not be clean but I like the work he's doing in the Red Chambers 2 Likes

Who is deceiving who sef? 2 Likes

This shows you how an educated person could become a jagon all in the name of money. Naija and money just be like person to sell him birth right. This solidarity visit reminds me of the saying "Show me your friend and I'll tell you who you are". Well done gangsters 2 Likes

Ofcourse we know he had classmates but the question is, did he graduate like the others or used mago mago to get NYSC call up? 6 Likes 1 Share

KAI. I DEY VEX OO. DINO WEY BULLY ME WELL WELL, I PRAY MAKE HIM NO MAKE AM, HIM NEVER APOLOGIZE, HIM NO DEY GO CHURCH, HIM STILL REACH THIS LEVEL, GOD PUNISH JESU AND ALL HIM YEYE PASTORS WEY BEEN DEY MAKE US JUST DE PRAY ANYHOW. SEE YEYE DANIEL MELAYE WEY NO SABI ANYTHING AT ALL. PERSON WEY NO GIRL GREE FOLLOW, WEY BE LIKE STREET TOUT, WEY GRADUATE WITH 3RD CLASS EVEN THOUGH NA THROUGH BACKDOOR HIM FINALLY FINISH, DEY THERE AS SENATOR WHY ME WEY MAKE SECOND CLASS UPPER NA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER.

GOD GO PUNISH JESU. UPPON ALL THE PRAYER WEY I PRAY FOR THIS LIKE, I END UP LIKE THIS.