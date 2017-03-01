₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by CastedDude: 3:00pm
Former student union leaders and classmates paid a courtesy visit to senator Dino Melaye at the National Assembly in solidarity with him over certificate allegations. It was alleged that the senator representing Kogi State, did not graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria -a report which was refuted by the school's Vice-Chancellor, Ibrahim Garba...
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/ex-student-union-leaders-classmates.html
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by cktheluckyman: 3:01pm
Aluta continua Victoria asceta.I hope sowore does not jump into the lagoon on seeing this
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by CastedDude: 3:01pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by dealslip(f): 3:02pm
Solidarity visit? What is all this nonsense?
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by Jabioro: 3:04pm
His school mate and union leader....tell me something I don't know.. an accomplice of yesterday come to limelight
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by Fundamentalist: 3:06pm
A celebration of criminality and fraud
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by olasarah: 3:11pm
I'm just sitting here wondering why Buhari Classmates never visited him
Meanwhile
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by xoxo001(m): 3:20pm
what else can we say?
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by todayboy: 3:20pm
WHEN WILL Buhari CLASSMATE VISIT HIM?
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by todayboy: 3:21pm
Fundamentalist:
YOU HAVE BEEN BRAINWASHED
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by poki01: 3:22pm
One door closes, another opens
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by Abbeyme: 3:23pm
You mean, Dino's caucus group at school
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by chynie: 3:23pm
Dino why nah?
u wan make sowore jump lagoon abi
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by geostrata(m): 3:23pm
When will PMB former classmates visit him? abi na Cow wan visit m
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by oponzi: 3:23pm
let the famzing games begin.... I bet say na all these ones dey cover books for exam that year o, but now see dem dey visit erstwhile class olodo with their first class results
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by OkoYiboz: 3:23pm
cktheluckyman:
Your case is like that of the proverbial shameless man whose younger brother was building a house but he went ahead to shamelessly steal the nails for roofing the house.
You are an elderly man but your wisdom is inversely proportional to your age.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 3:23pm
Assembly of frauds..
Dino is the first Nigerian to remix Tupacs hit song Hit 'Em Up
Probably recruiting is friends to do another remix
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by divicode: 3:23pm
Shame
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by yourexcellency: 3:24pm
FOOL NA FOOL, NO MATTER FOR AGE
AND THIS IS A SENATOR OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 3:24pm
Good. But one thing they should reiterate into Dino's ears is that he should not dare to take up any case against Sahara reporters on American soil o.. He would be disgraced oooo. Well, na next tomorrow be Friday.
Yankee no be here. We all know that anything goes here in our country. Dino will have to prove that he truly has a degree from London School of Economics and Havard, else, he should forget about coming back soon.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 3:24pm
Lol
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by Okebarn: 3:24pm
hmm!
we don't where the truth lies.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by slurryeye: 3:24pm
Don't we have any shame again in this country?
I mean one single shame.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by johnreh: 3:24pm
why are they at the senate chambers for an unofficial visit. so the senate is now private resident? smh for this country.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by divicode: 3:24pm
cktheluckyman:I pity you and your myopic and shallow thinking. It did not occur to you these are glory hunters? Did any of them saidg anything throughout this period? Did it occur to you that if the VC has said he did not attend ABU they wouldn't have come visiting? It did not occur to you that your pdp is totally dead and we need a good opposition which pdp cannot provide and just one person (Sowere)'is providing?
I pity the future of Nigeria if this is these are type of the future leaders of tomorrow are thinking. I cry for my country's future if young people like you are clapping for people like Melaye who has turns the Senate and legislative role to the lowest abysmal low
You see a Senator of the largest black nation in the world dancing like a mad man and you see nothing wrong with it
Nigeria is in trouble?
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by intricate(m): 3:24pm
Fundamentalist:welcome to Nigeria
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 3:24pm
Dino may not be clean but I like the work he's doing in the Red Chambers
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by lammsohiman(m): 3:24pm
Who is deceiving who sef?
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by smartty68(m): 3:24pm
This shows you how an educated person could become a jagon all in the name of money. Naija and money just be like person to sell him birth right. This solidarity visit reminds me of the saying "Show me your friend and I'll tell you who you are". Well done gangsters
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by Firstcitizen: 3:24pm
Ofcourse we know he had classmates but the question is, did he graduate like the others or used mago mago to get NYSC call up?
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by donofdons: 3:25pm
KAI. I DEY VEX OO. DINO WEY BULLY ME WELL WELL, I PRAY MAKE HIM NO MAKE AM, HIM NEVER APOLOGIZE, HIM NO DEY GO CHURCH, HIM STILL REACH THIS LEVEL, GOD PUNISH JESU AND ALL HIM YEYE PASTORS WEY BEEN DEY MAKE US JUST DE PRAY ANYHOW. SEE YEYE DANIEL MELAYE WEY NO SABI ANYTHING AT ALL. PERSON WEY NO GIRL GREE FOLLOW, WEY BE LIKE STREET TOUT, WEY GRADUATE WITH 3RD CLASS EVEN THOUGH NA THROUGH BACKDOOR HIM FINALLY FINISH, DEY THERE AS SENATOR WHY ME WEY MAKE SECOND CLASS UPPER NA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER.
GOD GO PUNISH JESU. UPPON ALL THE PRAYER WEY I PRAY FOR THIS LIKE, I END UP LIKE THIS.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) by Abbeyme: 3:25pm
todayboy:
Haba!! The pix was awash the internet na.
That's even with some expatriate war college graduands sef
